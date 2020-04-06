ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Blood Institute is looking for plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 in hopes of treating patients who have contracted the virus.
The experimental effort will be used to "treat seriously ill patients," according to an OBI press release.
"By creating the only statewide registry of available patients, Oklahoma Blood Institute can ensure local patients receive the donated products and have the best possible chance at fighting the illness," according to the press release.
“We’re excited to play our part in ensuring Oklahomans have access to all treatment options, including convalescent plasma,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “As Oklahoma’s community blood supplier, we can quickly collect donor information and work with our local hospital partners to ensure any Oklahoman who wants to help a neighbor has that opportunity.”
Donors are asked to sign up for Oklahoma’s registry at https://mobile.bio-linked.org.
Bio-Linked allows users to submit confidential health and social information via a secure site and to list themselves as potential volunteers for medical research. Once qualified, plasma will be drawn at hospital partner sites, with each donor providing up to three therapeutic plasma doses.
To provide convalescent plasma, donors must be eligible to donate blood and meet the criteria below:
• Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test;
• Present negative results for COVID-19;
• Symptom-free for 14 days prior to donation.
• If female, either no history of pregnancy or negative for HLA (tissue typing) antibodies.
Complete information on donor eligibility from the FDA is available at https://tinyurl.com/FDA-OBI-COVID19.
“In this time of need, we must all unite to fight against this pandemic threat," Armitage said. “At Oklahoma Blood Institute, we’re proud to continue our role as a leading provider of public health services and cutting-edge care for our state’s patients.”
