ENID, Okla. — As doctors work through a backlog of surgeries that were until recently put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state is facing a critical shortage of blood to meet patients' needs.
Oklahoma Blood Institute described the shortage as "the single greatest challenge to the blood supply it’s ever seen" and is encouraging all Oklahomans to donate blood as soon as possible.
Due to COVID-19 impacts, more than a month’s worth of blood collections have been lost, according to an OBI press release.
"Hospital usage is rising as surgeries return to normal levels, and — without rapidly increased donation rates — blood supplies will soon hit crisis levels," according to the press release.
Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said doctors and patients desperately need more donors to step forward.
“As surgeries resume throughout Oklahoma, the blood supply is dangerously low. As the state’s leading voice for physicians, the Oklahoma State Medical Association is committed to fostering better health for all Oklahomans,” Monks said. “Part of this is ensuring our healthcare facilities have access to the blood desperately needed to help patients throughout the state recover from injuries, disease, and life-saving surgeries.”
Blood must be used with 42 days of the donation, and blood supplies must be constantly replenished. The Oklahoma Blood Institute provides more than 90% of the blood provided to patients in the state, requiring 1,200 donors each day to meet the demand.
“In this time of need, such as we’ve never seen before, we’re calling one and all to respond with that remarkable Oklahoma Standard we’ve always seen from our generous donors,” said John Armitage, MD, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Jessy Dershem, executive director of the OBI Enid donor center, said individual donations and more blood drives are needed to help overcome shortages.
“We are calling on Oklahomans to roll up their sleeves and donate blood during this critical time," Dershem said. "But, the cancellations from organizations who were scheduled to host blood drives has been unprecedented. We really need businesses, churches and communities to step up and host blood drives. For those who have a scheduled blood drive, it is crucial for you to stay committed to helping Oklahoma patients.”
The OBI Enid donor center, at 301 E. Cherokee, is partnering with Oklahoma Pork Council for the annual Pork Council Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 21-21, 2020.
Every donor will receive a limited edition bacon-themed T-shirt, a pulled-pork sandwich and a chance to win a grill.
Any civic club, church or organization that would like to host a blood drive can contact OBI Enid at (580) 233-9323.
Donors also can visit OBI.org or call (877) 340-8777 to schedule an appointment. Most people older than 15 and in good health can donate. The entire process takes about an hour.
