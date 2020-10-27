Northwestern Oklahoma State University will host two commencement ceremonies for all 2020 graduates on Dec. 6.
The 2020 spring and summer graduates will be honored at 1 p.m. in Percefull Fieldhouse on the Alva campus, and the 2020 fall graduates will be honored at 3:30 p.m.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, each graduate will receive two tickets only for guests to attend the commencement ceremony, according to a news release from the university. Guests must present the ticket at the east door of the fieldhouse to be allowed entry. Only two guests per graduate are allowed.
The fieldhouse has designated seating to allow for social distancing and proper ventilation within the building, and a face covering is required in the building. Extensive cleaning and disinfecting will take place between ceremonies, according to the release.
Students eligible to participate in the ceremonies will be sent a letter by mail, and spring/summer graduates must RSVP to indicate that they would like to participate in the ceremony.
For those not able to attend the in-person ceremony, Northwestern will live-stream both commencement ceremonies at: www.YouTube.com/NWOSURangers.
Questions regarding commencement should be directed to university spokesperson Kelsey Martin at kamartin@nwosu.edu or at (580) 327-8478.
