Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Oklahoma Watch is a nonprofit, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to produce in-depth and investigative journalism on public-policy and quality-of-life issues facing the state.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to editor@enidnews.com.