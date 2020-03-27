While the 2020 seasons have been wiped out for prep spring sports following Wednesday’s decision by the state Board of Education to keep schools closed and suspending extracurricular activities due to the coronavirus, football continues to plan for the upcoming 2020 season. However, that does not mean business as usual.
“Obviously, without school and not being able to work out, it does hinder us,” Plainsmen head coach Rashaun Woods said on Thursday. “We have to make sure we follow the rules and do things the right way. We’re doing that.”
That includes using both traditional and non-traditional means. This week the coaching staff, kicking off what would have been the first week of spring practice, sent out a home workout program to the players.
“It’s a two-week plan and in another two weeks we will do it again,” Woods said. “We will probably keep doing that until we are able to hang out with the kids again.”
If the current situation and limitations continue, Woods said other means of contact would likely be used.
“Until we know this is up, or if it goes longer, there may be some things we will use such as video or Skype or something like that to continue to touch base with the kids to see how they’re doing and also talk some football.” Woods said.
A recent announcement from Enid Athletic Director Billy Tipps involved the resurrecting of a competitive middle school football program. Woods addressed how the current climate could impact the ability to recruit kids into the program at the middle school level.
“I think the biggest impact for the kids is not learning in the classroom,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing. The second-biggest thing is that I’m not going to be able to go into the middle schools and interact with the kids as it pertains to my job.”
But that doesn’t mean the middle school effort is being significantly hindered.
“To be proactive, which we planned on doing anyway, the first thing in April I was going to get all the names of the kids and get their information so we can get out information to them as far as Summer Pride. That’s going to be done still, but from my living room.”
Woods said before the current situation hit, they were up to 100 players out for football, not including freshmen. He noted some of those in that number did not play last year or will be sophomores this year, but also likes the experience that is expected to return.
“The bulk of our team, for the most part, is still young, but we do have a strong senior class which is something that was non-existent last year,” he said.
Woods felt the small number of seniors on last year’s team played a role in the team’s 0-10 record in his first year as Plainsmen head coach.
“Just having three seniors that played significant time last year made it extremely difficult to compete when you add in that we had to physically get better, “ he said. “That really hurt our chances to have success in 6A1. Not only that, but in non-conference we had a chance to win a couple of games we fell short for one reason or another.
“So, to have 27 guys that will be in the senior class this year planning on coming back that are engaged and locked-in, those guys know what is going on and it’s going to be a big improvement from an execution standpoint.”
Unfortunately, player camps, an important component of preparing the players and getting them noticed by potential scouts have already taken a hit due to coronavirus-related cancellations.
“We’ve talked a lot about camps,” Woods said. “It’s something I’ve tried to push and make sure the kids were aware of which camps were coming up. We had about 10 or 15 kids locked-in to go to a couple of Rivals camps and a couple of top tier camps that now they are not going to be able to (attend). That will impact recruiting. The best thing we can do right now to try to help is get your recruit list to schools and help them in that avenue.”
The current circumstances are just the latest, though in this case obviously completely unforeseen, that Woods has faced in trying to turn the Plainsmen program around. But he is not letting the dampen his enthusiasm.
“This is definitely a challenge,” Woods said. “I don’t look it as something that’s depressing or necessarily a negative. As it pertains to my job I still feel confident. I still enjoy being here and I want to be here. I know in order for that to happen we’ve got to have success as soon as we get opportunity to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.