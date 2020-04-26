TONKAWA, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College will offer reduced tuition for summer classes and has moved graduation to Aug. 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NOC will offer courses in two formats for summer 2020 with options to match the students’ learning style while also continuing to follow CDC guidelines for a safe learning environment.
Early six-week courses begin May 11, while four-week courses begin June 8 and July 6. Late six-week courses begin June 22.
Courses via synchronous Zoom technology are available for a summer rate of $161 per credit hour ($483 per three-credit-hour course), including tuition and fees.
Thanks to private support through the NOC Foundation, all students (Oklahoma resident and non-resident) can take advantage of online courses for a reduced rate of $199 per credit hour ($597 per three-credit-hour course), including tuition and fees for the summer session.
NOC students have access to 24/7 online tutoring services for all general education courses in addition to the help instructors provide. All NOC instructors who teach online complete training in Quality Matters for nationally recognized standards of online course design. In addition, more than 20 NOC courses have been QM certified through an external review process, passing eight key standards for excellence in course design.
For a complete listing of courses, students should refer to the NOC Live Course Availability on NOC’s website. There are more than 100 online and Zoom course offerings.
Students may enroll for summer courses by contacting their adviser or NOC at (580) 628-6220 for the Tonkawa campus; (580) 548-2275 for Enid; and (580) 628-6910 for Stillwater. All enrollment appointments are conducted by email or over the phone. For more information, visit www.noc.edu/online.
Due to the coronavirus, NOC has closed all on-campus buildings through May 11, while retaining essential services and functions with modified access.
In another announcement, NOC has moved graduation to Aug. 8, either a live ceremony or a virtual ceremony, depending on CDC guidelines at the time.
NOC will mail students their gowns and mortar boards and encourage them to submit photos of themselves. The photos will be incorporated into a video celebration that will be played Aug. 8.
Students will be mailed their diplomas and covers if a live ceremony is not possible.
