ENID, Okla. — There were no positive results from drive-through testing held Friday at Chisholm Trial Expo Center, a Health Department official said.
Health workers conducted 98 tests at the Enid event.
"We have, so far, no positive cases out of our drive-through event, and we were surprised," said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning. "We had a lot sick people. They still need to stay home, and they need to take care of themselves and their families.
"We're doing something right if we're not getting such a flood of cases like other counties are."
Jackson said testing is being conducted by appointment at Garfield County Health Department. She credited the results of Friday's testing to residents taking precautions and practicing social distancing.
"We think the main message is that really what we're doing, by staying home and keeping things shut down, we're really helping slow down the spread," she said. "We were surprised to not get cases but we think Enid is really taking care of each other."
