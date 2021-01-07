Garfield County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination event scheduled for Monday has been moved to Oakwood Mall.
Health care workers, first responders and people over age 65 are eligible to receive the vaccine at the event, which has filled up. It now will be at Oakwood Mall where the Halloween store was located near the old JCPenney store.
The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and appointments were required. Identification will be required.
According to an email from Brandon Fetters, Oklahoma State Department of Health local emergency response coordinator for Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties, "unforeseen circumstances" forced the move to Oakwood Mall from Stride Bank Center.
Enid Transit will offer free rides to the vaccination event. Those needing a ride can call (580) 233-RIDE (7433).
