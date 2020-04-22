Medical advocacy groups worried about protective equipment

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor will allow providers to resume elective surgeries Friday, but advocates caution it won’t be business as usual with fears of possible COVID-19 surges and a continued shortage in protective equipment for providers.

Enid hospitals to resume elective surgeries Both St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center plan to resume elective surgeries Friday, April 24, 2020.

Gov. Kevin Stitt plans to allow elective surgeries to resume Friday. Medical providers and facilities that have enough personal protective equipment, or PPE, for employees, meanwhile, can resume minor medical and non-emergent dental procedures April 30.

But in letters to state and city leaders, the state’s Dental Hygienists’ Association urged state leaders to postpone non-emergent dental care until at least two weeks past the state’s COVID-19 peak in case numbers. Resuming procedures too early will jeopardize the health of patients and dental professionals and contribute to the continued spread of the deadly virus, the association noted.

Laurie Humphrey, president-elect of the association, said many dental providers are struggling to obtain the protective equipment and infection control supplies necessary to protect the public from COVID-19. When the outbreak started, many dentists donated their supplies to health care workers on the front lines, she said.

“We’re having a very, very difficult time finding the PPE we need,” she said. “Our storage closets are depleted. We’re trying to get supplies, but we’re finding our standard supply lines that we’ve relied on for years, those are not available.”

She said some companies that do have supplies are selling them for five times more than before.

Humphrey said procedures, like routine cleanings, should be delayed until dental offices are able to consistently acquire and maintain sufficient protective equipment and infection control supplies to ensure patient and employee safety.

Dental professionals are ranked in the "very high exposure risk” category due to significant aerosols used during even the most routine procedures. COVID-19 lasts in aerosols for hours following treatments and travels up to 13 feet, the association noted. Once it settles on surfaces, it can survive for days, she said.

Oklahoma dentists, meanwhile, still are waiting on new federal safety guidelines.

“What we do know is the guidelines we’ve had in the past are not going to be sufficient to combat this invisible enemy,” Humphrey said.

If dental providers take shortcuts or operate without needed N95 masks, public health is at risk, she said.

“We are eager to get back to work, but we want to do it when it’s safe to do so for everyone,” she said.

Oklahoma State Board of Dentistry did not return an email seeking comment about whether it was taking any additional steps to ensure patient safety.

Dr. Kayse Shrum, Stitt’s secretary of science and innovation, said Wednesday dentists are allowed to reopen if they have appropriate protective equipment and the desire to do so.

Last week, Stitt said the reason he suspended elective surgeries in the first place was to ensure hospital beds were available for the expected surge on COVID-19 cases and to protect personal protective equipment.

As of Friday, the state has 13 days of personal protective equipment at hospitals across the state along with a strategic supply.

“We feel really good about it,” he said. “Obviously, we can back up and change our minds if any of those things change, but right now we’re doing this.”

He said it’s the right time to open up elective surgeries.

“A lot of our rural hospitals need that,” he said. “That’s how they pay their bills. I was afraid we’d have other issues that’d come up if we had hospitals that were closing down.”

The state’s Hospital Association said hospitals are reviewing their policies because of concerns about the supply of personal protective equipment and availability of COVID-19 testing.

The advocacy group warned that it won’t be “business as usual” as long as the supply chain for protective medical equipment is disrupted.

Health care workers make up nearly 17% of the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases, advocates said.

Hospitals are instituting policies to ensure there’s enough personal protective equipment to outlast a surge in COVID-19 patients. They’ll continue stringent visitation polices that restrict people from accompanying patients to surgical procedures, and will require patients to be tested for COVID-19 prior to surgeries.

“For hospitals, the orders for PPE from suppliers is still not being filled at normal levels,” the association said. “In an effort to protect all Oklahomans, hospitals' ability to perform tiered levels of elective surgeries may vary by location.”