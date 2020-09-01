Mayor cancels mask meeting, has no plans to continue proposed mandate

ENID, Okla. — Enid Mayor George Pankonin canceled Thursday’s special meeting, reversing his plan for city commissioners to vote for the third time on a citywide mask mandate.
Pankonin’s proposed mask mandate will not move forward, he said in a video Tuesday on the city of Enid’s Facebook.
“This matter has been settled,” he said.
Pankonin said he decided to cancel the meeting because he didn’t believe the rest of the commissioners supported a mandate for various reasons and said he wouldn't put the declaration forward if he knew it wouldn’t pass.
Pankonin said he had worked with City Manager Jerald Gilbert, City Attorney Carol Lahman and Enid Police Chief Brian O’Rourke to focus on enforcement at the business level and not include individual citations for not wearing a mask. Appropriate citations would have been for trespassing or disorderly conduct, he said, but not pertain to individual complaints of those not wearing masks.
Schools, hospitals, nursing homes and religious institutions would have been exempted from the declaration. It would have lifted when Garfield County, currently in orange, returned to yellow or green status in the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 alert system.
Having spoken with all commissioners, he said half the commission believed the proposal too weak and the other half didn’t see the point in passing one at all.
“I do not believe I have the support of my fellow commissioners to pass such a declaration at this time,” Pankonin said. “I understand the reality of passing anything that requires four affirmative votes.”
The city commission has twice voted down two previous proposals that would have mandated masks. The first was voted down 5-2, while the second saw a closer vote at 4-3, with Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood changing his nay vote.
Pankonin voted down both proposals after two contentious meetings during which dozens spoke in public comment against the mandates. He said he didn't believe the level of infection warranted a mandate at the time.
“We’ve listened to many in the community, and it’s clear that the community does not want a governing body mandating masks,” he said.
Facebook comments praised Pankonin for not moving forward with the mandate proposal.
A comment from Melissa Crabtree, one of the organizers of the citizens’ group Enid Freedom Fighters, read, “Thank you, Mayor Pankonin, for hearing the people and not writing policy based on half a percent of our county population and inconsistent statistics! We appreciate you.”
Ward 3’s Ben Ezzell, the most vocal proponent of more stringent health measures among the commission, said he would not have voted for Pankonin’s proposal and told him so Tuesday morning.
Ezzell and other commissioners, as well as city officials, were circulated a draft over the weekend. Pankonin said he met Monday with O’Rourke to clarify enforcement rules, but Ezzell said the edits he saw then produced a declaration that would put the burden on business owners to enforce face coverings and not actually address community spread.
Ezzell said he asked Pankonin to change the language of the declaration, but Pankonin declined to do so, so Ezzell told him he wouldn’t vote for it.
“Voting for something that is completely meaningless isn’t constructive,” he said. “His choice was to pick the ‘do nothing’ side.”
Ward 4 Commissioner Jonathan Waddell, the other consistent vote in favor of a mandate, said he didn’t tell Pankonin he wouldn’t vote for the mandate, but did tell him it was “basically worthless as written.”
“I told him that it basically told people to do whatever you're comfortable with doing. That's where we're at now,” Waddell said.
New cases of COVID-19 have spiked county- and citywide since Enid moved to fully reopen on June 3, when Garfield County had two active cases out of 28 total. One woman had died from COVID-19. Eleven more people from Garfield County have died since then.
Cases in Garfield County rose by 13 Tuesday to a cumulative 993, with 315 of those active, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health. Enid cases were at 933, a single-day increase of 12, with 300 active.
The county currently reports an average 36.8 daily new positive cases per 100,000 a week. Residents in counties in this moderate-risk level are recommended to wear face coverings in public and maintain 6 feet of physical distance apart.
