ENID, Okla. — A Major County woman in the 18-35 age group has died, as the statewide total of COVID-19 associated deaths rose past 100 with nine more reported Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
The number of COVID-19 cases rose by more than 5.5% in the last 24 hours to 2,184, with 108 deaths now reported in the state since the first positive test was reported March 6 by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Major County saw its case total rise to 2 along with the reported death, according to OSDH. There were no other changes in Northwest Oklahoma.
Garfield County remained at 7 cases, with one death, an 86-year-old woman who died in the first week of April, according to OSDH, which confirmed on Friday, April 10, that the woman had tested positive for COVID-19.
There are 6 cases in Kingfisher County, including one First Shamrock Care Center resident in Kingfisher, according to OSDH. Alfalfa and Woodward counties each have recorded one case and Grant County has confirmed two cases of the virus. There have been no cases officially recorded by OSDH in Blaine or Woods counties.
State numbers
The remaining 8 of the 9 deaths reported Tuesday by OSDH were older than 65 — four women in Osage, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties, and four men in Mayes, Pittsburg, Pontotoc and Rogers counties.
Of the state's 108 deaths, 88 have been older than 65, 14 have been ages 50 to 64, 3 have been ages 36-49 and 3 have been ages 18-35, according to OSDH. More men, 58 or 54.6%, than women, 50 or 45.5%, have died.
Deaths have been reported in 25 counties: Adair, Canadian, Cherokee, Cleveland, Creek, Garfield, Greer, Kay, Latimer, Major, Mayes, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stevens, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington, OSDH reports.
OSDH recorded positive COVID-19 tests in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties on Tuesday. There have been 488 hospitalizations since COVID-19 was detected in the state, an increase of 31 over Monday's OSDH COVID-19 report.
Of that overall number, 194 COVID-19 patients remained hospitalized, with 107 of those in intensive care, as of Monday evening, according to a report by OSDH.
Ages of patients with COVID-19 range from 0 to 102 years old, with a median range of 56. There are 21 cases in the 0-4 age group, 35 in the 5-17 age group, 387 in the 18-35 age group, 450 in the 36-49 age group, 561 in the 50-64 age group and 730 in the 65 and older age group, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 1,203, or 55.1%, are women and 981, or 44.9%, are men.
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Oklahoma Test Results
|COVID-19 OKLAHOMA TEST RESULTS
|NUMBERS
|DEATHS
|Positive (in-state residents)
|2,184
|108
|Positive (out-of-state residents)
|2
|* Total cumulative negative specimens
|26,085
|* Total cumulative number of specimens to date
|28,225
|Hospitalizations
|488
|• Total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report.
|Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
|COVID-19 CASES BY TESTING LABORATORY
|NUMBERS
|Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
|379
|State Public Health Laboratory
|252
|Other
|1,553
|COVID-19 CASES BY OKLAHOMA COUNTIES
|NUMBERS
|DEATHS
|Adair
|28
|2
|Alfalfa
|1
|Atoka
|1
|Beaver
|1
|Beckham
|1
|Bryan
|4
|Caddo
|10
|Canadian
|62
|3
|Carter
|1
|Cherokee
|20
|1
|Choctaw
|3
|Cleveland
|277
|17
|Comanche
|52
|Cotton
|5
|Craig
|9
|Creek
|60
|3
|Custer
|7
|Delaware
|71
|Dewey
|1
|Garfield
|7
|1
|Garvin
|10
|Grady
|12
|Grant
|2
|Greer
|49
|4
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|1
|Johnston
|2
|Kay
|45
|4
|Kingfisher
|6
|Kiowa
|2
|Latimer
|4
|1
|LeFlore
|3
|Lincoln
|10
|Logan
|7
|Love
|2
|Major
|2
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Mayes
|14
|3
|McClain
|18
|McCurtain
|6
|Murray
|1
|Muskogee
|25
|2
|Noble
|6
|Nowata
|11
|Okfuskee
|1
|Oklahoma
|474
|19
|Okmulgee
|14
|Osage
|59
|8
|Ottawa
|22
|Pawnee
|27
|2
|Payne
|28
|Pittsburg
|11
|1
|Pontotoc
|10
|1
|Pottawatomie
|28
|3
|Rogers
|28
|1
|Seminole
|7
|1
|Sequoyah
|11
|2
|Stephens
|15
|1
|Texas
|6
|Tillman
|1
|Tulsa
|358
|19
|Wagoner
|98
|5
|Washington
|118
|3
|Woodward
|1
|COVID-19 OKLAHOMA CASES BY AGE
|NUMBERS
|DEATHS
|00-04
|21
|05-17
|35
|18-35
|387
|3
|36-49
|450
|3
|50-64
|561
|14
|65+
|730
|88
|COVID-19 OKLAHOMA CASES BY GENDER
|NUMBERS
|DEATHS
|Female
|1,203
|50
|Male
|981
|58
|Information from the Oklahoma Department of Health Website: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov
|(Enid News & Eagle table updated at 2:00 p.m. April 14, 2020)
Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 474 in Oklahoma County; 358 in Tulsa County; 277 in Cleveland County; 118 in Washington County; 98 in Wagoner County; 71 in Delaware County; 62 in Canadian County; 60 in Creek County; 59 in Osage County; 52 in Comanche County; 49 in Greer County; 45 in Kay County; 28 each in Adair, Payne, Pottawatomie and Rogers counties; 27 in Pawnee County; 25 in Muskogee County; 22 in Ottawa County; 20 in Cherokee County; 18 in McClain County; 15 in Stephens County; 14 each in Mayes and Okmulgee counties; 12 in Grady County; 11 each in Nowata, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Caddo, Garvin, Lincoln and Pontotoc counties; 9 in Craig County; 7 each in Custer, Garfield, Jackson, Logan and Seminole counties; 6 each in Kingfisher, McCurtain, Noble and Texas counties; 5 in Cotton County; 4 each in Bryan and Latimer counties; 3 in Choctaw and LeFlore counties; 2 each in Grant, Johnston, Kiowa, Love and Major counties; and 1 each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Beaver, Beckham, Carter, Dewey, Jefferson, Marshall, Murray, Okfuskee, Tillman and Woodward counties, according to OSDH information released Tuesday morning.
There have been 252 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus through the State Public Health Laboratory, 379 at Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma and 1,553 at other laboratories, according to OSDH.
There have been 1,060, or 51.2%, who have recovered as of Monday, April 13, according to OSDH.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said on Friday, April 10, that state COVID-19 case forecasts have moved the state’s expected peak in cases up to April 21.
At the peak, the state Department of Health’s model predicts 915 hospitalizations and 458 Oklahomans in ICU beds. By May 1, the forecast predicts 9,300 Oklahomans will have tested positive for COVID-19 with 469 deaths.
OSDH continues to work with hospitals to prepare for a surge to the medical system in the coming weeks.
Local hospitals
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, which had been treating two patients with COVID-19, reported Monday one had been released and the other still was being treated. St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Enid initially reported one patient on March 29 but is declining to announce any further information regarding COVID-19 patients. OSDH officials say they do not have information in place yet concerning rural Oklahoma hospitals.
Both hospitals recently released statements to the News & Eagle urging people to seek emergency room care when needed but to use tele-health resources when possible to limit exposure to COVID-19 or influenza.
Both hospitals stressed on Tuesday, April 14, that extra precautions are being taken during the pandemic to protect patients, and emergency departments remain a safe place to come for emergency medical care.
"If you are having symptoms that could possibly be an indicator of a medical emergency, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, trouble lifting your arms and weakness, please visit your nearest emergency department," said Dr. Michael Pontious, M.D. "Heart attacks and strokes don’t stop during a pandemic, so if you are experiencing these symptoms, please don’t delay in seeking emergent care — just like you would have done before COVID-19.”
Those developing symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or cough should contact their medical professionals or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (877) 215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
"Patients are encouraged to consult their physician or public health professional about their symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Clinicians may recommend testing for other respiratory illnesses, including flu, before recommending a COVID-19 test," according to the OSDH website. Those who are uninsured an call 211 for community resources.
Garfield County Health Department
Garfield County Health Department cannot release information concerning those in the county who have COVID-19, due to state and federal privacy requirements, said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning.
Garfield County Health Department officials reported Wednesday, April 8, that none of the 98 tests taken during a drive-through clinic in Enid Friday, April 3, tested positive for the virus.
Health department officials are in contact with those residents who are confirmed positive to monitor their health and advise them concerning the virus, Jackson said.
"We investigate potential contacts and advise them on isolation and reducing the risk of infecting others," she said, adding the Garfield County Health Department and its partners are "committed to doing all we can to protect the community."
"We are working with our partners to facilitate further testing, educating the public how to reduce the risk of infection and transmission, facilitating dissemination of limited PPE and advocating for each individual to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19," Jackson said.
Several business and organizations in Enid have closed to the public in an attempt to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Local health and emergency officials are urging residents to stay in their homes or isolated as much as possible. Some exceptions include grocery shopping, health appointments or essential work.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and coughing, should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Pursuant to Governor Stitt issuing a catastrophic health emergency Thursday, April 2, 2020, the state health department said it will continue reporting numbers "and ultimately notify first responders if the address they are responding to corresponds to an address of a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19."
In order to comply with state and federal privacy requirements, the patient's name will stay protected.
OSDH is working with the Office of Emergency Management to channel the information to the 911 dispatch system through processes already in place.
In addition to county health departments operating testing sites, OSDH's central warehouse is operating seven days a week to address emergency personal protective equipment (PPE) and to meet supply needs of medical system providers, local health departments, emergency management and first responders.
Warehouse operations involve the efforts of OSDH staff, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, Regional Medical Response System and Oklahoma Department of Forestry drivers who are moving equipment from the federal Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) and incoming supplies ordered by the state "to support the needs of frontline workers in Oklahoma," according to an OSDH update on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Recruiting volunteers
The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions, in anticipation of a medical surge and prolonged response to the coronavirus pandemic.
OKMRC volunteer services focus on medical services and healthcare, but you "do not need to be trained in a healthcare field to contribute to the mission,” according to the OKMRC website.
OKMRC utilizes volunteer team members with expertise in areas including:
• Practicing and retired medical professionals, such as doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, pharmacists, hospital-based workers, nurses' assistants, veterinarians, dentists, and others with health/medical training.
• Retired and working professionals in the fields of public health.
• Community citizens without medical training who can assist the primary health teams with administrative services, communications, record-keeping, and many other essential support functions.
"As an MRC volunteer, you'll become informed about and oriented to your community's emergency procedures, trauma response techniques, use of specialized equipment, and other information that increases your effectiveness as a member of the team,” according to the website.
Training is provided for all volunteers, and volunteers must submit to a background check.
For more information on OKMRC volunteering, go to https://www.okmrc.org/volunteering. The application to volunteer is available at https://www.okmrc.org/application.
State and local emergency orders
All 77 of Oklahoma's counties fall under Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" order until April 30 that bans gatherings in groups larger than 10 and calls for people older than 65 and those with a compromised immune system stay home. Individuals who need to undertake essential errands, such as grocery shopping and picking up medication, may do so.
Law enforcement in some cities, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman, have been asked to enforce the governor's order and shelter-in-place policies, according to OSDH.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
On March 27, Enid Mayor George Pankonin signed an amended emergency declaration that took effect the night of March 28, including a stay-at-home order, closure of non-essential businesses and closure of city of Enid facilities. The next day the first positive test was reported in Garfield County.
"I anticipated that a positive test result was imminent, so I upgraded our Emergency Declaration on Friday," Pankonin said March 29 after being notified about the Garfield County case. “Now that we have in fact had a positive test result, I will review our current declaration to determine if more should be done to proactively protect the public and amend the proclamation as necessary. I will meet with health care experts, city staff and other leaders (Monday) and make changes as necessary.”
In a March 28 Facebook post, Enid Police Department said citizens will benefit from voluntarily complying with the rules set out by the city’s emergency declaration, the governor’s executive orders and the president’s coronavirus guidelines for America.
“While it is true that the Enid Police Department has the authority to enforce these rules, we are asking for everyone to pull together and take the necessary precautions,” EPD posted. “We all, every citizen in Enid and Garfield County, want the same thing and it can only happen if we work together.”
A local bar owner recently was fined for violating the city of Enid's emergency management plan in response to the COVID-19 health emergency. Enid police say they are asking businesses and residents to abide by the declaration. An EPD spokesman said Monday, April 13, that incident there have been no issues with city residents following the proclamation.
Law enforcement with Garfield County and North Enid also reported they had seen no issues.
On March 19, Garfield County commissioners passed an emergency declaration for public access to the Garfield County Court House and all other Garfield County facilities.
“We have taken precautions at the jail by limiting public access and screening the jailers and new arrestees,” Sheriff Jody Helm said Sunday. “Luckily, we don’t have any sickness at the jail as of right now. The jail has K95 masks and surgical masks and are disinfecting routinely. The Sheriff’s Office has done the same as far as limiting access along with disinfecting, we are still answering calls but are following social distancing when possible while using masks.
“It was inevitable that Garfield County would get COVID-19 at some point, and It seems Garfield County Is doing a good job taking this seriously. Keep all first responders and medical staff in your thoughts and prayers because they are the heroes in this difficult time.”
