Longtime EPS board member steps down after over 45 years of service

Willa Jo Fowler hung up her hat as a member of Enid Public Schools Board of Education on Monday night after over 45 years of service.
“The lady of the hour," as EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd called her, made a fashionably late entrance into the administration building’s board meeting room and was greeted with a standing ovation.
Enid High School’s jazz choir then dedicated to Fowler a performance of the song “For Good” from the musical “Wicked,” and several city and school officials recognized Fowler for her service and commitment to Enid’s education.
Enid Mayor George Pankonin presented her with a proclamation declaring Oct. 19, 2020, as “Willa Jo Fowler Day.”
Shawn Hime, executive director of Oklahoma State School Boards Association, and Amber Graham Fitzgerald, its director of member engagement, together presented her with a declaration from OSSBA recognizing her as a “true champion for children.” Fowler is a current OSSBA board member and a past president.
Hime was EPS’ superintendent from 2008 to 2014, and Graham Fitzgerald was the district’s previous director of communications and human resources.
Fowler joined the school board on Feb. 3, 1975. Her second board meeting on Feb. 10 was a study session that included discussion about building gymnasiums at elementary schools and field house at Enid High — all of which have come to fruition, district CFO Sam Robinson said.
“It only took her 45 years,” Floyd then joked. “You work pretty quick."
Fowler was selected for the Phillips University Distinguished Alumni Award and has been inducted into the Enid Public School Foundation Hall of Fame.
“Willa Jo Fowler is one of the finest ladies I have ever met,” Floyd said. “Her commitment to the students, parents, employees, community members and school board members of Enid Public Schools over the past 45 plus years is phenomenal and is one for the record books."
During her tenure, Enid Public Schools saw full implementation of full-day kindergarten, bond procurements for early college offerings and — after founding a prior pre-K daycare center, now called the Learning Tree — the construction of the Fowler Early Childhood Center, approved in a 2016 issue to build the four-classroom structure on Northwestern Oklahoma State University campus at 102 S. 30th.
The site initially was known as the NWOSU-EPS Early Childhood Education Center, but board members surprised Fowler in 2019 by voting in favor of a name change in her honor. Classes began at the center that fall, both for pre-K students and NWOSU students observing for psychology and early childhood education.
The center’s director, Christine Smith, thanked Fowler for her service and passion before two pre-K girls performed the center’s “Fowler creed” — based on the Queen song “We Will Rock You” — with a little help from their teachers.
“There’s lots and lots of memories,” Smith said to her. “You taught me more about education and honoring children and being kind — all the things that count in the world. … You have a passion and a love for Enid Public Schools like no one I’ve ever known.”
The board of education then presented her with a rocking chair engraved with her name, time of service and the EPS logo.
Fowler said she was stepping down after she and her husband moved out of her Office 4 district Saturday, after more than 52 years in their house.
“This is just a lot for an old lady to handle, but I shall sit on that rocking chair on the third Monday night of every month, and think of you all,” she said. “I want you to know even if I’m not here, I care about what happens to Enid Public Schools and its students. ... I would encourage everyone to remember that you will never go wrong if you always base your decisions on what is best for students.”
The board went into executive session to consider her resignation, then returned to approve it and other reassignments, retirements and resignations.
It is unclear what will happen with the seat as of Monday night.
Two other board seats also will be open for election in 2021, after the board approved the resolution Monday: offices 1 and 6, held by Board President Matt Sampson and Kyle Whitehead, respectively. Both terms will last four years.
COVID, virtual learning updates
Floyd said COVID-19 testing will now be available “in-house” for EPS students and employees through Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma. Parent or one’s own insurance will be billed for the test, with results expected 24 hours after the courier at 4 p.m. every day takes the specimen to Oklahoma City.
Enid Public Schools continues to have one elementary school class doing distance learning due to COVID-19.
One class at Taft Elementary School is quarantined. The school has one staff member in positive-test isolation and 16 students in close-contact quarantine.
Overall, the district has 164 people in isolation or quarantine, according to figures posted on the district's website.
The district has eight people in positive-test isolation. In addition to the Taft staff member, other schools with positive tests are Longfellow Middle School, one student and one staff member; Waller Middle School, two students; Glenwood Elementary School, two students; and McKinley Elementary School, one student.
Enid High School has the most people affected, with 58 students and two staff members in close-contact quarantine, out of a total enrollment of 2,097 students and 185 staff members as of Oct. 1.
The next largest number is 31 people at Waller — the two positive tests and 29 others in close-contact quarantine.
No other schools have more than six people affected.
Director of IT Jeffrey Herbel also said as of Monday, all in-person students have devices, and all virtual students who have let school officials know they need a device have one. He said he doesn’t know number of students who don’t have one, however.
Herbel told board members of a “loss-creep” issue with students who didn’t return a device after leaving the district.
Herbel said 127 Chromebooks still are checked out to students no longer enrolled in the district, 33 of which since Aug. 13, and 20 to currently enrolled early childhood students since the spring.
Student accounts are disabled as soon as enrollment ends, so the tablets become a “paperweight,” he said.
Office 7’s Amanda Phillips asked Herbel if it’s unrealistic to check in and out devices each school year, but he said it would be a manpower issue over the summer for the department staff.
“My goal has always been to start the year with same-day service when we’re helping teachers, but we can never get there, because of everything else that’s going on, and that would impact that,” Herbel said.
Robinson said the district could feel a financial impact in about four years if the leasing agreement needs to be renewed with the current Chromebook vendor or devices might have to be returned for a new agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.