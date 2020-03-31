ENID, Okla. — An Enid woman is joining a nationwide movement of volunteer sewers, who are making homemade masks as health care workers, the elderly and immunocompromised face shortages of masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kathy Ring, owner of Oklahoma Glass and Wallpaper of Enid, said she has long enjoyed sewing, and decided to put her hobby to good use when she found out her nieces, who work in health care in Tulsa, were working without masks, because there were none to be had.
Ring said she searched online for a pattern and started sewing and sending masks to her nieces.
It turned out to be a bit more complex than Ring initially planned. She had to double the number of layers of material in the mask pattern she found online, to have four layers of cloth.
"It takes about a good hour to make one mask, start to finish," Ring said. "It's not a five minute proposition."
As of Friday afternoon, Ring had made 103 masks — putting in more than 100 hours at the sewing machine and table, assembling the masks.
She said the extra time in isolation has helped with the sewing project. "It's also helped to have insomnia," she said with a laugh.
Ring said she has about 30 more masks to make for users in Tulsa, and she then plans to turn her attention to needs here in Enid.
"It's kind of fun, so I am making some for people here in Enid, too," she said.
Ring said she will share her pattern with anybody who wants to use.
Tania Warnock, marketing project lead for Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, said Integris Bass is accepting homemade masks, and they recommend a pattern found online at https://tinyurl.com/EnidFaceMasks.
In addition to hospitals and nursing homes, Ring said masks also are good to make for elderly and immunocompromised neighbors who need protection.
She encouraged others who have a knack for sewing to join in the effort, and make masks for those in need.
"The health care workers are giving of their time, and of their chance of getting sick, to keep us safe," Ring said, "so if anyone can help they could really use it at this time."
A video tutorial to make masks also is available online at https://tinyurl.com/MaskTutorial-Enid.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.