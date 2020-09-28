A local musician is recovering from mysterious blood clots after contracting COVID-19.
Sean Gallagher, 47, said he considers himself to be in general good health. Boxing, weightlifting and jujitsu are some of his pastimes. However, he contracted the virus this past summer, which triggered one of the less-common symptoms.
Gallagher said he remembered having sinus pressure but dismissed it. Though it can be a COVID-19 symptom, it wasn't uncommon for the time of year. The next day he felt well.
On Aug. 29, after performing at a local event, he started feeling ill again. He decided to go home, and that’s when he realized something was wrong.
“I got to where I couldn't breathe,” Gallagher said. “I didn't want to talk. It was a struggle for me to get oxygen … to, you know, just talk or breathe.”
For about a week, he continued having the same difficulties, and his energy went down. His wife decided to take him to Integris Urgent Care. He tested positive for COVID-19.
Concerned about his oxygen levels, they advised him to go to an emergency room. He said he was hesitant to go because of all the unknowns.
He waited about two hours, then made up his mind to go. He was tested for COVID-19 a second time with the results the same. He was also diagnosed with pneumonia. He received convalescent plasma, which is taken from patients who have recovered from the virus. On Sept. 11, the hospital released him with an oxygen tank.
On the day he returned home, he noticed a tightness in his right leg.
“When I got home that day, my right leg calf was probably 2 inches bigger than my left.”
His doctor recommended elevating his leg and keeping an eye on the swelling. However, about a day later, a nurse called to check on his condition and decided to have him come in for an ultrasound.
The procedure revealed three to four blood clots in his right leg.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, blood clots are one of the potential symptoms that differentiate COVID-19 from the flu. These clots can occur in the lungs, heart, brain and legs. Not much is known about how the virus causes them.
Gallagher said they quadrupled his blood thinning medication for seven days, and he is supposed to take half that amount for three months.
As of Sept. 20, his stamina and strength had improved. Simple actions such as walking and having conversations have became easier, he said.
He attributes prayers from friends and the hospital staff’s great attitude and care for his recovery so far.
“I honestly don’t think I would’ve made it if I hadn’t gone to the hospital when I did. I say that because I truly believe that God was watching out for me and that I had so many people praying for me during this entire ordeal,” he said in text message.
Gallagher said he probably went to the hospital later than he should. He said some people read the stories about high recovery rate or the negative information and believe they can handle it on their own.
“It just puts things in your mind that you're like, ‘I can sort this out,’ you know? But you get to a point where you're like, ‘I can't. I've got to get help.’ So that's a lesson learned.”
Contracting COVID-19 hasn’t helped him form an opinion about making masks mandatory. He doesn’t know if he agrees with it or not, but he said he doesn’t have a problem wearing one when asked to.
Sneed is a freelance writer for the News & Eagle. He can be reached at sneed.christopher@aol.com. Have a question about this story? Contact the News & Eagle at enidnews@enidnews.com.
