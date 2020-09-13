With all of the COVID-19 firsts being met in the state, there is one designation Oklahoma has managed to avoid: High, or “red,” risk, a phase entered when triggers of low medical resources and high hospital occupancy are met.
“This status indicates statewide, systemic challenges and pressures on the healthcare system resulting from COVID-19,” according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
It’s a status that hasn’t been reached in the ever-changing norm of health care, especially in this pandemic era, since Oklahoma first starting releasing the weekly assessments publicly at the first of July.
But health care officials never know when the status will change, because the needs of the patients — those affected by the coronavirus or some other malady — are continually in motion.
‘Well, it is very fluid, and in fact when I grabbed these numbers just a bit ago, it could already have changed,” Krista Roberts, CEO of St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, said Friday morning.
At the Enid hospital, which has a med/surg and critical care bed capacity of 63, among other units, 19% of the med/surg beds and 20% of ICU beds were available as of Friday morning. The numbers are in line with statewide figures, which were reported Friday night at 21% and 18%, respectively.
The triggers for high risk are less than 5% of med/surg and ICU beds available statewide, less than 5% of ventilators available statewide and less than five days of personal protection equipment on hand statewide.
The amount of PPE in the state is plentiful enough at the time, and, in fact, St. Mary’s doesn’t keep track in some areas once there is more than a 25-day supply readily available, which there is at the current time, Roberts said.
“We’re constantly receiving shipments of PPE in to replenish what we have used,” she said.
The hospital has 91% of its ventilators available, while the state is at 67%, according to OSDH data on Friday.
As of the end of the week, St. Mary’s was treating 10 COVID-19-positive patients, while just down the street, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 11 patients who had tested positive for the virus.
Locally, numbers of COVID-19 patients have ranged from as low as none to as high as 15 in the past months since the pandemic reached the middle the nation.
“However, we are seeing a consistent higher number of COVID-positive patients evolving over the last 7-10 days,” according to a Bass spokesperson on Friday.
That trend had prompted some concern from hospital president Finny Mathew earlier this month.
“That’s kind of what’s concerning, is it’s too early for us to be this busy compared to normal trends,” Mathew said, “and that’s not just us, that’s across Oklahoma ... we’re already seeing flu cases.”
Continuing care
Despite the focus on COVID-19 by many in the state — from government and merchants to non-profits and individuals — business continues, albeit maybe not as usual, at health care facilities.
Tests and treatments still need to be completed, even under the shadow of COVID-19 and the increased protection and caution that the virus demands. Emergency rooms still are taking patients experiencing symptoms of a myriad of health-related issues.
“Every patient that arrives at our emergency department … receives a medical screening evaluation, and that begins the treatment process,” Roberts said.
From there, patients can be treated and released, admitted locally or sent to another hospital, which can depend on such criteria as the level of care needed by the patient, availability of medical specialists for those particular needs, staffing and bed capacity.
“All of which change throughout the day,” she said.
More than caring
Dealing with people who are ill, some of them terminally, has always been taxing for health care workers, and the COVID-19 pandemic has taken that even further. Not only do those caring for the sick have to care for the patients’ medical needs but more and more of their emotional needs, as limited visitation policies to fight the spread of the virus remain in place.
“It has been challenging on staff I think both physically and emotionally,” Roberts said. “Staff fill the void to make sure they (the patients) are making connections, keep their spirits lifted and tend to both their physical and emotional needs.”
At St. Mary’s unit leaders do “daily safety huddles” and address the needs of the staff.
“All leaders are rounding daily in their units to try and uplift their employees,” she said.
Volunteers are planning surprises for the health care workers on a routine basis to let them know they are appreciated.
“Everyone remains committed to caring for members of our community,” Roberts said.
For those who would like to return the favors, Roberts suggests a simple gesture.
“I think that anytime they see a health care worker, you know, a thank you will be appreciated.”
She said businesses also have been generous with donations of food and other items to help thank workers.
But perhaps the one major favor the public can do is to practice social distancing and measures to stop the spread of not only COVID-19 but influenza and other viruses and infections.
“I would just encourage the public against COVID-19 fatigue,” Roberts said. “As we enter the cooler months and tend to be indoors … take COVID precautions and help limit spread in our community.”
Enid News & Eagle staff writer James Neal contributed to this story
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.