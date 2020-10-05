Local health board urges COVID-19 precautions, as OSDH reports 665 new cases, 3 more deaths

ENID, Okla. — Local advisers to community and state officials are lauding the work of front-line health care workers and urging residents to wear masks and adhere to other recommendations in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.
Members of the Garfield County Board of Health are promoting a resolution signed at their last meeting Sept. 30 that supports the “unsung heroes” in the health care field and also sends appreciation to teachers, school employees, businesses, churches, charitable organizations and government workers in their efforts to keep communities functioning during the pandemic.
“The employees at the Health Department are some of the unsung heroes working on behalf of the citizens of this county,” said Vivian Atchinson, chairwoman of the Garfield County Board of Health.
But the members of the board — which also include Janet Cordell, vice-chairwoman; Dr. David Matousek, medical director; and Darrell Floyd and Todd Hamilton — also found it important to list public support of the Oklahoma Department of Health’s COVID-19, color-coded risk assessment and recommendations based on the current orange, or moderate risk, designation for Garfield County and much of the state.
The Garfield County Board of Health states in its resolution the importance of “wearing face coverings in public, maintaining a physical distance of six feet, washing hands and other guidelines found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov.”
“These guidelines are designed to mitigate further spread of COVID-19 and protect the lives of community members in Garfield County whether or not they are specifically mandated by any governmental authority,” according to the resolution.
“Even though we cannot mandate any compliance, we do take our role seriously to protect the community. We encourage safety measures by everyone to stop the spread in our county,” Atchinson said.
The local board members are appointed by the Oklahoma Board of Health and county commissioners to advise and oversee in matters of health concerns. The group meets four times a year, and last met in the spring, when the local community still was under precautions first initiated when the state confirmed initial cases of COVID-19.
Atchinson said she believes residents were taking precautions more seriously then as compared to present times.
“I think right now a lot of people have gotten some fatigue over it,” she said, which is why they are presenting their role as health advisers to the public.
“Even though we cannot mandate any compliance, we do take our role seriously to protect the community. We encourage safety measures by everyone to stop the spread in our county,” Atchison said, adding they are doing what they can to spread the word.
“I think we are all ready to get back to our normal lives,” she said. “History has shown that we can survive pandemics, depressions and wars. We do that by working together and taking care of each other.”
Daily OSDH report
OSDH confirmed 665 new COVID-19 cases and announced the death of three more Oklahomans on Monday.
The .7% increase in cases brought the total to 91,982. Of those cases, 12,772 were active, an increase of 113, and 78,155, or 85%, have recovered, including 549 since OSDH's website update on Sunday. There have been 1,055 deaths in which COVID-19 was determined the cause or a contributing factor, according to the OSDH.
Deaths reported Monday were all in the 65 and older age range: two men from Beckham and Tulsa counties and a Muskogee County woman. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours, according to OSDH late Monday morning.
OSDH reports statewide there have been 6,674 Oklahomans test positive for COVID-19 in hospitals, an increase of 105 since Friday, according to OSDH. Of those, 699 were hospitalized as of Monday evening, an increase of 44 since Friday, with an even 228 in intensive care, according to the Executive Report placed on the OSDH website Monday evening.
There were 46 Oklahomans hospitalized who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northwest region of the state, an increase of four since Friday, according to that same report.
Locally on Monday, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported eight inpatients test positive for COVID-19 and one death. St. Mary's Regional Medical Center was treating 10 patients who were COVID-19-positive.
Garfield County gained 15 cases for a total of 1,842 on Monday, according to OSDH, with 346 of those active and 1,474 recovered. Enid saw a single-day increase of 14 cases for a total of 1,716, with 313 active and 1,381 recovered, OSDH data shows.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were eight in Kingfisher, three each in Alfalfa and Woodward, two in Blaine and one each in Major, Noble and Woodward. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include five in Hennessey, three in Woodward, two in Kingfisher and one each in Alva, Burlington, Cashion, Fairview, Lahoma, Longdale and Okeene. There was a reduction of one case each in Canton and Dover.
State numbers
There have been 47,889 Oklahoma women and 44,010 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Monday morning. There were 83 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 200 new cases confirmed Monday, made up 36% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 150 in the 50-64 age group, 132 in the 36-49 age group, 104 in the 65 and older age group, 62 in the 5-17 age group and 15 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,782 in the 0-4 age group, 8,776 in the 5-17 age group, 33,060 in the 18-35 age group, 19,565 in the 36-49 age group, 16,284 in the 50-64 age group and 12,509 in the 65 and older age group. There were six listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.3.
Of the overall 1,055 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 848 have been 65 and older and 160 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 33 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 582, than women, 473, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
OSDH reports 74.4% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 410, or 38.9%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,909 cases among long-term care residents and 1,659 cases among staff, according to Monday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 67 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 197 in Oklahoma County; 169 in Tulsa County; 74 in Cleveland County; 52 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 34 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 26 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 25 in Muskogee County; 22 in Garfield County; 21 in Caddo County; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in LeFlore County; 17 in Canadian County; 14 in Kay; 13 each in Comanche and Osage counties; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer and Okmulgee counties; seven each in McClain, Payne and Ottawa counties; six each in Beckham, McIntosh and Seminole counties; five each in Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee, Stephens and Woodward counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnsto, Nowata and Pawnee counties; three each in Cotton, Noble and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Love, Murray and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 1,842 cases, 1,474 recovered, 346 active and 22 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,120 cases, 1,014 recovered, 101 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 403 cases, 331 recovered, 70 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Noble with 161 cases, 141 recovered, 17 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Blaine with 146 cases, 117 recovered, 28 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Woods with 117 cases, 99 recovered and 18 active;
• Major with 100 cases, 84 recovered, 14 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Alfalfa with 79 cases, 61 recovered and 18 active;
• Grant with 55 cases, 42 recovered, 12 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,716 in Enid (313 active); Fort Supply 869 (40 active); 193 in Woodward (40 active); 171 in Hennessey (19 active); 141 in Kingfisher (29 active); 102 in Alva (15 active); 57 in Watonga (six active); 52 in Helena (eight active); 47 in Fairview (seven active); 43 in Okarche (four active); 34 in Mooreland (four active); 30 in Garber (six active); 24 in Canton (three active); 23 each in Cashion (three active) and Waukomis (nine active); 22 in Dover (six active); 21 in Okeene (10 active); 19 in Ringwood (two active); 18 in Medford (four active); 17 each Cherokee (six active) and Seiling (one active); 16 in Lahoma (five active); 14 each in Fairmont (six active) and Pond Creek (four active); 12 in Longdale (three active); 11 in Billings; 10 in Lamont (three active); eight each in Cleo Springs (four active), Kremlin (two active) and Meno; seven each in Ames and Orlando; six each in Nash and Waynoka (three active); five each in Covington, Hitchcock (one active) and Mulhall (one active); four each in Drummond, Freedom, Hunter (one active), Jet (one active), Marshall and Wakita (one active); three each in Burlington (two active) and Goltry (one active); two each in Deer Creek and Hillsdale; and one each in Carmen and Sharon (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 917 cases, with 751 recovered and 12 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 786 cases, with 623 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 25 cases with 19 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 17 cases with 15 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; six cases with five recovered at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; 12 cases with five recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Monday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three cases with two recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 71 cases with 68 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 30 cases with 24 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.