Local health board urges COVID-19 precautions, as OSDH reports 665 new cases, 3 more deaths

ENID, Okla. — Local advisers to community and state officials are lauding the work of front-line health care workers and urging residents to wear masks and adhere to other recommendations in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Members of the Garfield County Board of Health are promoting a resolution signed at their last meeting Sept. 30 that supports the “unsung heroes” in the health care field and also sends appreciation to teachers, school employees, businesses, churches, charitable organizations and government workers in their efforts to keep communities functioning during the pandemic.

“The employees at the Health Department are some of the unsung heroes working on behalf of the citizens of this county,” said Vivian Atchinson, chairwoman of the Garfield County Board of Health.

But the members of the board — which also include Janet Cordell, vice-chairwoman; Dr. David Matousek, medical director; and Darrell Floyd and Todd Hamilton — also found it important to list public support of the Oklahoma Department of Health’s COVID-19, color-coded risk assessment and recommendations based on the current orange, or moderate risk, designation for Garfield County and much of the state.

The Garfield County Board of Health states in its resolution the importance of “wearing face coverings in public, maintaining a physical distance of six feet, washing hands and other guidelines found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov.”

“These guidelines are designed to mitigate further spread of COVID-19 and protect the lives of community members in Garfield County whether or not they are specifically mandated by any governmental authority,” according to the resolution.

“Even though we cannot mandate any compliance, we do take our role seriously to protect the community.  We encourage safety measures by everyone to stop the spread in our county,” Atchinson said.

The local board members are appointed by the Oklahoma Board of Health and county commissioners to advise and oversee in matters of health concerns. The group meets four times a year, and last met in the spring, when the local community still was under precautions first initiated when the state confirmed initial cases of COVID-19.

Atchinson said she believes residents were taking precautions more seriously then as compared to present times.

“I think right now a lot of people have gotten some fatigue over it,” she said, which is why they are presenting their role as health advisers to the public.

“Even though we cannot mandate any compliance, we do take our role seriously to protect the community.  We encourage safety measures by everyone to stop the spread in our county,” Atchison said, adding they are doing what they can to spread the word.

“I think we are all ready to get back to our normal lives,” she said. “History has shown that we can survive pandemics, depressions and wars.  We do that by working together and taking care of each other.”

Daily OSDH report

OSDH confirmed 665 new COVID-19 cases and announced the death of three more Oklahomans on Monday.

The .7% increase in cases brought the total to 91,982. Of those cases, 12,772 were active, an increase of 113, and 78,155, or 85%, have recovered, including 549 since OSDH's website update on Sunday. There have been 1,055 deaths in which COVID-19 was determined the cause or a contributing factor, according to the OSDH.

Deaths reported Monday were all in the 65 and older age range: two men from Beckham and Tulsa counties and a Muskogee County woman. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours, according to OSDH late Monday morning.

OSDH reports statewide there have been 6,674 Oklahomans test positive for COVID-19 in hospitals, an increase of 105 since Friday, according to OSDH. Of those, 699 were hospitalized as of Monday evening, an increase of 44 since Friday, with an even 228 in intensive care, according to the Executive Report placed on the OSDH website Monday evening.

There were 46 Oklahomans hospitalized who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northwest region of the state, an increase of four since Friday, according to that same report.

Locally on Monday, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported eight inpatients test positive for COVID-19 and one death. St. Mary's Regional Medical Center was treating 10 patients who were COVID-19-positive.

Garfield County gained 15 cases for a total of 1,842 on Monday, according to OSDH, with 346 of those active and 1,474 recovered. Enid saw a single-day increase of 14 cases for a total of 1,716, with 313 active and 1,381 recovered, OSDH data shows.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were eight in Kingfisher, three each in Alfalfa and Woodward, two in Blaine and one each in Major, Noble and Woodward. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include five in Hennessey, three in Woodward, two in Kingfisher and one each in Alva, Burlington, Cashion, Fairview, Lahoma, Longdale and Okeene. There was a reduction of one case each in Canton and Dover.

State numbers

There have been 47,889 Oklahoma women and 44,010 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Monday morning. There were 83 listed as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 200 new cases confirmed Monday, made up 36% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 150 in the 50-64 age group, 132 in the 36-49 age group, 104 in the 65 and older age group, 62 in the 5-17 age group and 15 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,782 in the 0-4 age group, 8,776 in the 5-17 age group, 33,060 in the 18-35 age group, 19,565 in the 36-49 age group, 16,284 in the 50-64 age group and 12,509 in the 65 and older age group. There were six listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.3. 

Of the overall 1,055 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 848 have been 65 and older and 160 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 33 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 582, than women, 473, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

OSDH reports 74.4% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 410, or 38.9%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,909 cases among long-term care residents and 1,659 cases among staff, according to Monday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 67 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 197 in Oklahoma County; 169 in Tulsa County; 74 in Cleveland County; 52 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 34 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 26 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 25 in Muskogee County; 22 in Garfield County; 21 in Caddo County; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in LeFlore County; 17 in Canadian County; 14 in Kay; 13 each in Comanche and Osage counties; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer and Okmulgee counties; seven each in McClain, Payne and Ottawa counties; six each in Beckham, McIntosh and Seminole counties; five each in Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee, Stephens and Woodward counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnsto, Nowata and Pawnee counties; three each in Cotton, Noble and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Love, Murray and Roger Mills counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 1,842 cases, 1,474 recovered, 346 active and 22 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,120 cases, 1,014 recovered, 101 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;

Kingfisher with 403 cases, 331 recovered, 70 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

Noble with 161 cases, 141 recovered, 17 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Blaine with 146 cases, 117 recovered, 28 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

Woods with 117 cases, 99 recovered and 18 active;

• Major with 100 cases, 84 recovered, 14 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

Alfalfa with 79 cases, 61 recovered and 18 active;

• Grant with 55 cases, 42 recovered, 12 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,716 in Enid (313 active); Fort Supply 869 (40 active); 193 in Woodward (40 active); 171 in Hennessey (19 active); 141 in Kingfisher (29 active); 102 in Alva (15 active); 57 in Watonga (six active); 52 in Helena (eight active); 47 in Fairview (seven active); 43 in Okarche (four active); 34 in Mooreland (four active); 30 in Garber (six active); 24 in Canton (three active); 23 each in Cashion (three active) and Waukomis (nine active); 22 in Dover (six active); 21 in Okeene (10 active); 19 in Ringwood (two active); 18 in Medford (four active); 17 each Cherokee (six active) and Seiling (one active); 16 in Lahoma (five active); 14 each in Fairmont (six active) and Pond Creek (four active); 12 in Longdale (three active); 11 in Billings; 10 in Lamont (three active); eight each in Cleo Springs (four active), Kremlin (two active) and Meno; seven each in Ames and Orlando; six each in Nash and Waynoka (three active); five each in Covington, Hitchcock (one active) and Mulhall (one active); four each in Drummond, Freedom, Hunter (one active), Jet (one active), Marshall and Wakita (one active); three each in Burlington (two active) and Goltry (one active); two each in Deer Creek and Hillsdale; and one each in Carmen and Sharon (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 917 cases, with 751 recovered and 12 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 786 cases, with 623 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 25 cases with 19 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 17 cases with 15 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; six cases with five recovered at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; 12 cases with five recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Monday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three cases with two recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 71 cases with 68 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 30 cases with 24 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

Oklahoma per county 10.5.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 19140 197 16601 2020-10-05
TULSA 17949 169 16105 2020-10-05
CLEVELAND 6535 75 5602 2020-10-05
CANADIAN 2558 17 2119 2020-10-05
PAYNE 2436 7 2117 2020-10-05
ROGERS 1993 52 1674 2020-10-05
MUSKOGEE 1958 25 1631 2020-10-05
GARFIELD 1842 22 1474 2020-10-05
COMANCHE 1773 13 1520 2020-10-05
TEXAS 1602 10 1458 2020-10-05
WAGONER 1564 26 1404 2020-10-05
POTTAWATOMIE 1555 10 1240 2020-10-05
MCCURTAIN 1349 34 1167 2020-10-05
LE FLORE 1283 19 1046 2020-10-05
CREEK 1258 34 1056 2020-10-05
GRADY 1217 11 968 2020-10-05
CHEROKEE 1177 8 953 2020-10-05
OSAGE 1140 13 801 2020-10-05
WOODWARD 1120 5 1014 2020-10-05
BRYAN 1059 5 868 2020-10-05
WASHINGTON 1041 41 926 2020-10-05
PITTSBURG 1003 20 872 2020-10-05
SEQUOYAH 973 12 790 2020-10-05
MCCLAIN 962 7 787 2020-10-05
OTTAWA 930 7 808 2020-10-05
OKMULGEE 893 8 768 2020-10-05
CADDO 879 21 690 2020-10-05
DELAWARE 873 26 665 2020-10-05
JACKSON 845 10 716 2020-10-05
CUSTER 792 0 596 2020-10-05
MAYES 726 11 539 2020-10-05
KAY 686 14 540 2020-10-05
ADAIR 656 10 521 2020-10-05
BECKHAM 639 6 340 2020-10-05
CARTER 606 9 511 2020-10-05
LOGAN 569 2 440 2020-10-05
LINCOLN 541 10 413 2020-10-05
CRAIG 525 1 484 2020-10-05
SEMINOLE 525 6 406 2020-10-05
PONTOTOC 485 3 375 2020-10-05
STEPHENS 476 5 388 2020-10-05
GARVIN 416 5 348 2020-10-05
KINGFISHER 403 2 331 2020-10-05
MCINTOSH 362 6 289 2020-10-05
CHOCTAW 352 2 292 2020-10-05
ATOKA 328 1 286 2020-10-05
HASKELL 306 4 264 2020-10-05
HUGHES 304 4 276 2020-10-05
PAWNEE 264 4 241 2020-10-05
LOVE 220 1 169 2020-10-05
JOHNSTON 213 4 155 2020-10-05
PUSHMATAHA 201 2 151 2020-10-05
MARSHALL 196 2 169 2020-10-05
OKFUSKEE 179 5 121 2020-10-05
MURRAY 169 1 129 2020-10-05
NOBLE 161 3 141 2020-10-05
NOWATA 152 4 129 2020-10-05
LATIMER 148 2 128 2020-10-05
BLAINE 146 1 117 2020-10-05
WOODS 117 0 99 2020-10-05
GREER 113 8 94 2020-10-05
TILLMAN 109 2 88 2020-10-05
WASHITA 101 0 68 2020-10-05
MAJOR 100 2 84 2020-10-05
KIOWA 92 2 67 2020-10-05
ALFALFA 79 0 61 2020-10-05
COAL 74 0 67 2020-10-05
DEWEY 72 1 62 2020-10-05
COTTON 71 3 60 2020-10-05
ROGER MILLS 71 1 34 2020-10-05
BEAVER 64 0 54 2020-10-05
GRANT 55 1 42 2020-10-05
HARMON 52 0 42 2020-10-05
JEFFERSON 47 0 38 2020-10-05
39 0 6 2020-10-05
HARPER 32 1 26 2020-10-05
CIMARRON 27 0 23 2020-10-05
ELLIS 14 0 11 2020-10-05

Oklahoma per city 10.5.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 15393 165 13457 2020-10-05
TULSA 11989 119 10827 2020-10-05
NORMAN 3471 39 3029 2020-10-05
BROKEN ARROW 3348 34 2985 2020-10-05
EDMOND 2928 23 2482 2020-10-05
OTHER*** 2073 15 1781 2020-10-05
STILLWATER 2026 5 1773 2020-10-05
ENID 1716 22 1381 2020-10-05
GUYMON 1272 10 1160 2020-10-05
YUKON 1266 6 1066 2020-10-05
CLAREMORE 1191 48 982 2020-10-05
MOORE 1131 14 941 2020-10-05
LAWTON 1127 11 910 2020-10-05
OWASSO 902 3 801 2020-10-05
SHAWNEE 877 9 676 2020-10-05
TAHLEQUAH 871 4 693 2020-10-05
FORT SUPPLY 869 2 827 2020-10-05
BARTLESVILLE 860 38 760 2020-10-05
JENKS 839 4 767 2020-10-05
MUSKOGEE 839 18 610 2020-10-05
MCALESTER 764 18 652 2020-10-05
ALTUS 751 10 642 2020-10-05
TAFT 746 2 733 2020-10-05
BIXBY 717 5 624 2020-10-05
DURANT 673 2 553 2020-10-05
CHICKASHA 636 6 508 2020-10-05
MIAMI 558 5 479 2020-10-05
SAPULPA 555 12 467 2020-10-05
BROKEN BOW 548 22 481 2020-10-05
PONCA CITY 547 11 423 2020-10-05
SAND SPRINGS 519 5 443 2020-10-05
ARDMORE 505 7 423 2020-10-05
EL RENO 474 8 386 2020-10-05
HOMINY 466 2 206 2020-10-05
VINITA 460 1 420 2020-10-05
MUSTANG 446 2 368 2020-10-05
BETHANY 443 5 370 2020-10-05
STILWELL 435 8 337 2020-10-05
IDABEL 435 6 378 2020-10-05
CHOCTAW 419 3 333 2020-10-05
GLENPOOL 418 4 367 2020-10-05
LEXINGTON 409 4 351 2020-10-05
ADA 394 1 305 2020-10-05
BLANCHARD 379 1 288 2020-10-05
SALLISAW 374 4 308 2020-10-05
CLINTON 371 0 306 2020-10-05
ANADARKO 366 6 300 2020-10-05
COLLINSVILLE 361 1 316 2020-10-05
OKMULGEE 353 5 299 2020-10-05
ELK CITY 349 3 237 2020-10-05
MCLOUD 348 1 313 2020-10-05
COWETA 348 13 311 2020-10-05
GROVE 345 18 270 2020-10-05
WEATHERFORD 335 0 227 2020-10-05
SKIATOOK 334 8 305 2020-10-05
POTEAU 327 4 237 2020-10-05
GUTHRIE 322 0 215 2020-10-05
DUNCAN 310 3 258 2020-10-05
PURCELL 291 3 256 2020-10-05
ATOKA 277 0 241 2020-10-05
SAYRE 270 3 98 2020-10-05
SEMINOLE 264 4 184 2020-10-05
NEWCASTLE 263 3 193 2020-10-05
HENRYETTA 262 3 224 2020-10-05
HUGO 252 2 218 2020-10-05
WAGONER 246 6 212 2020-10-05
TUTTLE 242 4 191 2020-10-05
MULDROW 242 3 181 2020-10-05
PRYOR CREEK 230 4 170 2020-10-05
NOBLE 229 3 196 2020-10-05
CUSHING 228 2 201 2020-10-05
HEAVENER 226 6 198 2020-10-05
TECUMSEH 217 0 162 2020-10-05
HOLDENVILLE 208 3 192 2020-10-05
PIEDMONT 202 1 156 2020-10-05
BRISTOW 197 9 171 2020-10-05
JAY 197 1 134 2020-10-05
SPIRO 197 1 178 2020-10-05
WOODWARD 193 2 151 2020-10-05
MIDWEST CITY 185 7 160 2020-10-05
WEWOKA 185 1 159 2020-10-05
WARR ACRES 179 0 166 2020-10-05
EUFAULA 177 3 140 2020-10-05
STIGLER 176 3 142 2020-10-05
HARRAH 175 0 132 2020-10-05
HENNESSEY 171 2 150 2020-10-05
CHECOTAH 167 3 140 2020-10-05
HINTON 160 0 138 2020-10-05
PAULS VALLEY 157 1 141 2020-10-05
CHANDLER 147 9 111 2020-10-05
LOCUST GROVE 147 0 113 2020-10-05
MARIETTA 146 0 104 2020-10-05
SPENCER 144 2 122 2020-10-05
FORT GIBSON 144 4 101 2020-10-05
VIAN 144 3 129 2020-10-05
CLEVELAND 143 3 130 2020-10-05
KINGFISHER 141 0 112 2020-10-05
CATOOSA 136 2 122 2020-10-05
CALERA 129 1 107 2020-10-05
DEL CITY 127 0 104 2020-10-05
AFTON 126 1 108 2020-10-05
SALINA 126 1 83 2020-10-05
MOUNDS 125 3 108 2020-10-05
MADILL 122 1 111 2020-10-05
CHELSEA 121 1 105 2020-10-05
INOLA 119 3 102 2020-10-05
SPERRY 119 2 109 2020-10-05
MANNFORD 118 3 96 2020-10-05
HOOKER 116 0 108 2020-10-05
WESTVILLE 115 2 93 2020-10-05
TISHOMINGO 115 3 83 2020-10-05
SULPHUR 105 1 76 2020-10-05
HASKELL 105 1 90 2020-10-05
ANTLERS 105 2 70 2020-10-05
NICHOLS HILLS 105 0 97 2020-10-05
ALVA 102 0 87 2020-10-05
CHOUTEAU 101 6 82 2020-10-05
PERKINS 100 1 84 2020-10-05
POCOLA 100 3 80 2020-10-05
LINDSAY 99 2 82 2020-10-05
ROLAND 99 0 90 2020-10-05
WISTER 98 0 81 2020-10-05
DEWEY 96 1 89 2020-10-05
COMMERCE 96 1 88 2020-10-05
HULBERT 95 2 82 2020-10-05
JONES 94 2 77 2020-10-05
VALLIANT 94 2 77 2020-10-05
WRIGHT CITY 93 0 75 2020-10-05
MANGUM 93 8 76 2020-10-05
HOWE 92 0 73 2020-10-05
NOWATA 91 3 82 2020-10-05
OOLOGAH 89 0 71 2020-10-05
PRAGUE 88 0 76 2020-10-05
MEEKER 87 0 52 2020-10-05
FREDERICK 87 2 67 2020-10-05
BEGGS 86 0 80 2020-10-05
GORE 86 2 65 2020-10-05
MORRIS 85 0 74 2020-10-05
WYANDOTTE 85 1 76 2020-10-05
TALIHINA 84 3 76 2020-10-05
WASHINGTON 84 0 72 2020-10-05
OKEMAH 84 3 69 2020-10-05
MARLOW 83 0 59 2020-10-05
KANSAS 77 3 60 2020-10-05
HAWORTH 75 2 60 2020-10-05
TEXHOMA 75 0 69 2020-10-05
WILBURTON 72 1 61 2020-10-05
KINGSTON 72 1 56 2020-10-05
PAWNEE 72 1 66 2020-10-05
COMANCHE 71 1 64 2020-10-05
KEOTA 70 0 64 2020-10-05
COLCORD 69 1 63 2020-10-05
GOODWELL 68 0 62 2020-10-05
STROUD 67 0 60 2020-10-05
KELLYVILLE 65 2 57 2020-10-05
PERRY 65 1 59 2020-10-05
LUTHER 62 1 51 2020-10-05
HARTSHORNE 62 0 60 2020-10-05
PAWHUSKA 61 0 51 2020-10-05
CACHE 60 0 48 2020-10-05
BARNSDALL 59 2 40 2020-10-05
FORT COBB 58 0 32 2020-10-05
KIEFER 58 0 46 2020-10-05
WATONGA 57 0 51 2020-10-05
QUAPAW 57 0 46 2020-10-05
BINGER 57 9 44 2020-10-05
DAVIS 57 0 47 2020-10-05
FAIRLAND 57 0 51 2020-10-05
APACHE 56 1 42 2020-10-05
CADDO 55 0 50 2020-10-05
COALGATE 55 0 50 2020-10-05
ELGIN 55 1 47 2020-10-05
BOKOSHE 53 0 48 2020-10-05
WALTERS 52 1 47 2020-10-05
WETUMKA 52 0 49 2020-10-05
HELENA 52 0 44 2020-10-05
MEAD 51 1 44 2020-10-05
CARNEGIE 51 1 40 2020-10-05
ALEX 51 0 39 2020-10-05
BLACKWELL 51 1 44 2020-10-05
PORTER 51 0 45 2020-10-05
NEWKIRK 51 1 38 2020-10-05
DRUMRIGHT 50 0 39 2020-10-05
WYNNEWOOD 50 1 37 2020-10-05
CAMERON 50 0 34 2020-10-05
HOLLIS 49 0 39 2020-10-05
TALALA 49 0 38 2020-10-05
WATTS 48 0 38 2020-10-05
FAIRVIEW 47 0 40 2020-10-05
MAYSVILLE 47 2 38 2020-10-05
CRESCENT 46 1 41 2020-10-05
RED ROCK 45 1 38 2020-10-05
HOBART 44 1 29 2020-10-05
YALE 44 0 24 2020-10-05
OKARCHE 43 0 39 2020-10-05
QUINTON 42 0 39 2020-10-05
WARNER 42 0 32 2020-10-05
KONAWA 41 1 32 2020-10-05
COLBERT 40 0 37 2020-10-05
EARLSBORO 40 0 33 2020-10-05
MINCO 37 0 29 2020-10-05
HYDRO 37 0 18 2020-10-05
TONKAWA 36 0 30 2020-10-05
WAYNE 36 0 36 2020-10-05
BLAIR 36 0 28 2020-10-05
LONE GROVE 36 1 28 2020-10-05
WILSON 35 0 32 2020-10-05
BOSWELL 35 0 25 2020-10-05
MCCURTAIN 35 1 33 2020-10-05
STRATFORD 35 0 26 2020-10-05
CEMENT 34 0 32 2020-10-05
BIG CABIN 34 1 28 2020-10-05
ADAIR 34 0 23 2020-10-05
BOLEY 34 1 5 2020-10-05
MOORELAND 34 1 29 2020-10-05
ELMORE CITY 34 0 30 2020-10-05
NINNEKAH 34 0 28 2020-10-05
TYRONE 34 0 29 2020-10-05
PORUM 34 1 29 2020-10-05
ARCADIA 33 0 30 2020-10-05
BOKCHITO 32 1 24 2020-10-05
THOMAS 32 0 27 2020-10-05
FORT TOWSON 31 0 22 2020-10-05
CHEYENNE 31 1 13 2020-10-05
WEBBERS FALLS 31 0 25 2020-10-05
WELLSTON 31 0 25 2020-10-05
WELCH 31 0 30 2020-10-05
FAIRFAX 30 0 30 2020-10-05
RAMONA 30 1 29 2020-10-05
GARBER 30 0 24 2020-10-05
OCHELATA 30 1 26 2020-10-05
PADEN 29 0 23 2020-10-05
HAMMON 29 0 17 2020-10-05
FLETCHER 29 0 24 2020-10-05
STONEWALL 28 1 25 2020-10-05
MAUD 28 0 24 2020-10-05
ALLEN 28 1 17 2020-10-05
GRACEMONT 27 1 22 2020-10-05
DEWAR 27 0 23 2020-10-05
NEW CORDELL 27 0 19 2020-10-05
CYRIL 27 1 18 2020-10-05
LEEDEY 27 1 24 2020-10-05
DELAWARE 26 1 21 2020-10-05
GLENCOE 26 0 23 2020-10-05
GEARY 26 0 20 2020-10-05
PANAMA 25 1 17 2020-10-05
CLAYTON 25 0 23 2020-10-05
COPAN 25 0 23 2020-10-05
GERONIMO 25 0 23 2020-10-05
CANTON 24 1 20 2020-10-05
RED OAK 24 0 20 2020-10-05
SHADY POINT 24 0 20 2020-10-05
GARVIN 24 0 23 2020-10-05
BEAVER 24 0 18 2020-10-05
BOISE CITY 24 0 21 2020-10-05
KREBS 24 1 21 2020-10-05
DEPEW 23 1 22 2020-10-05
ARAPAHO 23 0 14 2020-10-05
OLUSTEE 23 0 19 2020-10-05
BLUEJACKET 23 0 16 2020-10-05
JENNINGS 23 0 19 2020-10-05
CASHION 23 0 20 2020-10-05
SPAVINAW 23 0 13 2020-10-05
PAOLI 23 0 20 2020-10-05
WAUKOMIS 23 0 14 2020-10-05
VERDEN 22 0 18 2020-10-05
OKTAHA 22 0 19 2020-10-05
DAVENPORT 22 0 7 2020-10-05
GANS 22 0 18 2020-10-05
DOVER 22 0 16 2020-10-05
WANETTE 22 0 16 2020-10-05
WELEETKA 22 1 15 2020-10-05
LOOKEBA 21 2 13 2020-10-05
INDIAHOMA 21 0 19 2020-10-05
CARNEY 21 0 21 2020-10-05
ASHER 21 0 19 2020-10-05
OKEENE 21 0 11 2020-10-05
RUSH SPRINGS 21 0 18 2020-10-05
MORRISON 21 0 17 2020-10-05
MILBURN 20 1 14 2020-10-05
ARKOMA 20 0 20 2020-10-05
BENNINGTON 20 0 14 2020-10-05
ACHILLE 19 0 15 2020-10-05
RINGLING 19 0 15 2020-10-05
KIOWA 19 1 14 2020-10-05
TERLTON 19 0 17 2020-10-05
RINGWOOD 19 0 17 2020-10-05
MEDFORD 18 0 14 2020-10-05
GRANITE 18 0 16 2020-10-05
LANGLEY 18 0 12 2020-10-05
ROFF 18 0 13 2020-10-05
OILTON 18 1 11 2020-10-05
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 17 2020-10-05
CHEROKEE 17 0 11 2020-10-05
OAKS 17 1 3 2020-10-05
KAW CITY 17 1 12 2020-10-05
BUFFALO 17 1 13 2020-10-05
WAURIKA 17 0 14 2020-10-05
OPTIMA 17 0 14 2020-10-05
SEILING 17 0 16 2020-10-05
SASAKWA 16 0 15 2020-10-05
AGRA 16 1 12 2020-10-05
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-10-05
LAHOMA 16 0 11 2020-10-05
CANADIAN 16 0 14 2020-10-05
UNION CITY 15 0 10 2020-10-05
POCASSET 15 0 10 2020-10-05
AMBER 15 0 15 2020-10-05
CANUTE 15 0 7 2020-10-05
CANEY 15 0 13 2020-10-05
SENTINEL 15 0 7 2020-10-05
RIPLEY 14 0 11 2020-10-05
SAVANNA 14 0 13 2020-10-05
BURNS FLAT 14 0 14 2020-10-05
CORN 14 0 8 2020-10-05
SPRINGER 14 1 13 2020-10-05
RAVIA 14 0 10 2020-10-05
THACKERVILLE 14 0 13 2020-10-05
SOPER 14 0 9 2020-10-05
RATTAN 14 0 10 2020-10-05
LAVERNE 14 0 13 2020-10-05
POND CREEK 14 0 10 2020-10-05
FAIRMONT 14 0 8 2020-10-05
LANGSTON 13 0 13 2020-10-05
TIPTON 13 0 12 2020-10-05
LEHIGH 13 0 10 2020-10-05
HANNA 13 0 5 2020-10-05
KETCHUM 13 0 13 2020-10-05
CALUMET 13 0 8 2020-10-05
SNYDER 13 0 12 2020-10-05
ERICK 12 0 4 2020-10-05
MOUNTAIN VIEW 12 1 7 2020-10-05
MARBLE CITY 12 0 4 2020-10-05
VELMA 12 1 9 2020-10-05
LONGDALE 12 0 9 2020-10-05
KENEFIC 12 0 10 2020-10-05
MANNSVILLE 12 0 10 2020-10-05
STUART 12 0 11 2020-10-05
RYAN 11 0 9 2020-10-05
BILLINGS 11 1 10 2020-10-05
KINTA 11 0 11 2020-10-05
WHITEFIELD 11 0 10 2020-10-05
BRAGGS 11 0 10 2020-10-05
CROWDER 11 0 11 2020-10-05
SCHULTER 11 0 9 2020-10-05
COUNCIL HILL 10 0 8 2020-10-05
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-10-05
DISNEY 10 0 8 2020-10-05
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-10-05
BRADLEY 10 0 9 2020-10-05
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-10-05
MILL CREEK 10 0 5 2020-10-05
BUTLER 10 0 10 2020-10-05
LAMONT 10 0 7 2020-10-05
HARDESTY 10 0 8 2020-10-05
COYLE 9 0 8 2020-10-05
DILL CITY 9 0 7 2020-10-05
TRYON 9 0 9 2020-10-05
VICI 9 0 8 2020-10-05
SAWYER 8 0 6 2020-10-05
PRUE 8 0 8 2020-10-05
SPARKS 8 0 7 2020-10-05
MENO 8 0 8 2020-10-05
LENAPAH 8 0 5 2020-10-05
CALVIN 8 0 7 2020-10-05
AVANT 8 0 6 2020-10-05
CLEO SPRINGS 8 0 4 2020-10-05
DUSTIN 8 0 5 2020-10-05
KREMLIN 8 0 6 2020-10-05
ELDORADO 8 0 5 2020-10-05
STRINGTOWN 8 1 6 2020-10-05
WANN 8 0 7 2020-10-05
DIBBLE 8 0 7 2020-10-05
RATLIFF CITY 8 0 7 2020-10-05
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-10-05
ROOSEVELT 7 0 6 2020-10-05
FOSS 7 0 5 2020-10-05
ORLANDO 7 0 7 2020-10-05
AMES 7 0 7 2020-10-05
BOYNTON 7 0 7 2020-10-05
CASTLE 7 0 6 2020-10-05
GRANDFIELD 6 0 6 2020-10-05
NASH 6 0 6 2020-10-05
SHATTUCK 6 0 5 2020-10-05
SHIDLER 6 0 5 2020-10-05
WAYNOKA 6 0 3 2020-10-05
BERNICE 6 0 5 2020-10-05
WAPANUCKA 6 0 4 2020-10-05
ALDERSON 6 0 4 2020-10-05
FARGO 6 0 3 2020-10-05
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-10-05
REYDON 5 0 1 2020-10-05
OKAY 5 0 2 2020-10-05
MULHALL 5 0 4 2020-10-05
HITCHCOCK 5 0 4 2020-10-05
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-10-05
PITTSBURG 5 0 5 2020-10-05
GOULD 5 0 4 2020-10-05
CUSTER CITY 5 0 4 2020-10-05
INDIANOLA 5 0 4 2020-10-05
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-10-05
BOWLEGS 5 0 4 2020-10-05
CHATTANOOGA 4 0 3 2020-10-05
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-10-05
MARTHA 4 0 2 2020-10-05
GOLDSBY 4 0 4 2020-10-05
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-10-05
HUNTER 4 0 3 2020-10-05
CARTER 4 0 1 2020-10-05
DRUMMOND 4 0 4 2020-10-05
JET 4 0 3 2020-10-05
WAKITA 4 0 3 2020-10-05
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-10-05
FOYIL 4 0 2 2020-10-05
LONE WOLF 4 0 4 2020-10-05
MARSHALL 4 0 4 2020-10-05
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 4 2020-10-05
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-10-05
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-10-05
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-10-05
BESSIE 3 0 3 2020-10-05
GOLTRY 3 0 2 2020-10-05
FOSTER 3 0 3 2020-10-05
STERLING 3 0 2 2020-10-05
BYARS 3 0 1 2020-10-05
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 3 0 2 2020-10-05
HASTINGS 3 0 2 2020-10-05
BURLINGTON 3 0 1 2020-10-05
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-10-05
FRANCIS 3 0 3 2020-10-05
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-10-05
RALSTON 3 0 2 2020-10-05
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-10-05
RANDLETT 2 0 1 2020-10-05
VERA 2 0 0 2020-10-05
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-10-05
ARNETT 2 0 2 2020-10-05
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-10-05
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-10-05
BYNG 2 0 1 2020-10-05
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-10-05
GOTEBO 2 0 1 2020-10-05
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-10-05
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-10-05
RENTIESVILLE 1 0 0 2020-10-05
SHARON 1 0 0 2020-10-05
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-10-05
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-10-05
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-10-05
PEORIA 1 0 1 2020-10-05
CROMWELL 1 0 1 2020-10-05
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-10-05
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-05
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-10-05
COLONY 1 0 0 2020-10-05
CARMEN 1 0 1 2020-10-05
TALOGA 1 0 1 2020-10-05
PINK 1 0 1 2020-10-05
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 0 2020-10-05
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-10-05
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-10-05
NICOMA PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-05
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-10-05
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-10-05
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-10-05
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-10-05
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-05

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

