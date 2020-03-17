ENID, Okla. — Loaves & Fishes food resource center has suspended client shopping in its pantry and gone to drive-through distribution of pre-packed food boxes to limit the risk of coronavirus exposure.
"The health, safety and well-being of our volunteers, clients and staff is the number one priority of Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma as we face these uncertain circumstances," said Lydia Kelley, Loaves & Fishes executive director. "We also remain committed to feeding our hungry neighbors during this pandemic and doing all we can to lift up those who are in need."
Pre-packed boxes of food will be distributed in the pantry's parking lot. Kelley said Loaves & Fishes "will still aim to provide fresh produce, meat and dairy items to our clients."
Loaves & Fishes was closed Tuesday, March 17, 2020, so staff could prepare boxes.
Beginning Wednesday, the drive-through will be set up in the parking lot and will offer clients an estimated two weeks worth of food, including bread, meat, produce and dairy, as available.
Starting Wednesday, March 18, the drive-through will be open 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays.
"Loaves & Fishes NWOK would like to assure our clients that we have plenty of food," Kelley said. "With ongoing support from The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, we are confident that we can continue providing assistance."
To make that happen, Loaves & Fishes needs volunteers.
"We’d like to encourage anyone who is healthy and who feels comfortable to consider volunteering," Kelley said. "It’s a difficult time to ask for help, but with small staff tasked with overseeing distribution, we will likely need 10-15 volunteers each day. If you are able to work with us please reach out to L&F at (580) 540-9830.
"We would ask our community to be understanding and kind to one another as we weather this pandemic together," Kelley said. "Our Loaves & Fishes team is determined to continue providing food while still taking necessary measures that are in the best interest of clients, volunteers and staff."
