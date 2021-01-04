ENID, Okla. — A Lahoma man in the 65 and older age group was one of the five virus-related deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday.
Oklahoma gained 2,699 new cases, according to the OSDH, with the .9% increase in cases taking the cumulative total to 306,771. Of those cases, 36,646 were active, a single-day increase of 414, and 267,573 recovered, including 2,280 since Sunday's report, according to the OSDH.
There have been 2,552 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
In addition to Garfield County, three more deaths reported Monday were in the 65 and older age group: men from Custer and Garvin counties and a Cherokee County woman. The death of an Oklahoma County man in the 50-64 age group also was reported.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Monday it was treating 10 patients with the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 16 COVID-19-positive patients. No deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 27 Monday for a total of 5,605, with of those 477 active, an increase of seven, and 5,084, or 90.7%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
Of those cases, 4,949, or 88.3%, have been in Enid, which has 393 cases currently active and 5,084 who have recovered. Of the county's 44 deaths, 41 have been in Enid, the OSDH reported.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included three in Woodward, nine in Kingfisher, two in Noble, seven in Woods, three in Alfalfa, seven in Blaine and three in Grant. No cases were reported in Major.
State update
There have been 161,925 Oklahoma women and 144,570 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Monday. There were 276 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,581 in the 0-4 age group, 32,596 in the 5-17 age group, 97,495 in the 18-35 age group, 66,990 in the 36-49 age group, 59,314 in the 50-64 age group and 44,746 in the 65 and older age group. There were 49 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,547 deaths in the state, 2,042 have been 65 and older and 396 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.54% of the total. There have been 90 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 23 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,437, than women, 1,115, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 449 in Oklahoma; 415 in Tulsa; 166 in Cleveland; 85 in Rogers; 66 in Creek; 62 in Comanche; 60 in Washington; 53 in Muskogee; 52 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 47 in Wagoner; 44 each in Delaware and Garfield; 41 in Caddo; 38 in Pottawotomie; 37 each in Grady and Jackson; 34 in Kay; 33 each in Bryan and Lincoln; 32 in Custer; 30 each in Le Flore and Payne; 29 in Okmulgee; 28 each in McClain and Ottawa; 27 in Osage; 25 each in Mayes, Pittsburg and Pontotoc; 23 in Stephens; 22 in Beckham; 21 in Seminole; 20 in Garvin; 19 in Cherokee; 18 each in Carter and McIntosh; 17 each in Sequoyah and Texas; 15 in Okfuskee; 14 in Adair; 13 in Pawnee; 12 in Kingfisher; 11 in Kiowa; 10 each in Cotton, Johnston and Woodward; nine each in Greer, Hughes, Murray, Nowata and Tillman; eight in Logan; seven each in Craig, Haskell, Love and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Latimer and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Coal and Major; three each in Atoka, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by the OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,499 cases, 2,356 recovered, 133 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,463 cases, 1,325 recovered, 126 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,036 cases, 890 recovered, 139 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 1,026 cases, 832 recovered, 189 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 957 cases, 873 recovered, 80 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.
• Major with 732 cases, 670 recovered, 58 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 689 cases, 619 recovered, 67 active and three deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 405 cases, 351 recovered, 49 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 2,266 cases, with 2,073 recovered and 26 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,620 cases, with 2,385 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.united stateszipcodes.org/.
There have been 44 deaths in Garfield County, with 41 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 59 Monday, with 97 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported on its website the number of positive inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena was at 10 on Monday. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 10 and 505, respectively, at James Crabtree, and two in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.
Oklahoma per county 01.04.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|60512
|449
|53492
|2021-01-04
|TULSA
|50619
|415
|44774
|2021-01-04
|CLEVELAND
|20392
|166
|17484
|2021-01-04
|CANADIAN
|11400
|52
|10240
|2021-01-04
|COMANCHE
|7299
|62
|6362
|2021-01-04
|ROGERS
|7082
|85
|6000
|2021-01-04
|MUSKOGEE
|6849
|53
|5890
|2021-01-04
|PAYNE
|6212
|30
|5490
|2021-01-04
|POTTAWATOMIE
|5838
|38
|5088
|2021-01-04
|GARFIELD
|5605
|44
|5084
|2021-01-04
|WAGONER
|5009
|47
|4173
|2021-01-04
|CREEK
|4312
|66
|3749
|2021-01-04
|BRYAN
|4161
|33
|3579
|2021-01-04
|GRADY
|4138
|37
|3695
|2021-01-04
|CHEROKEE
|3919
|19
|3263
|2021-01-04
|LE FLORE
|3780
|30
|3282
|2021-01-04
|MCCLAIN
|3778
|28
|3264
|2021-01-04
|KAY
|3524
|34
|2964
|2021-01-04
|WASHINGTON
|3317
|60
|2887
|2021-01-04
|PONTOTOC
|3312
|25
|2799
|2021-01-04
|STEPHENS
|3224
|23
|2656
|2021-01-04
|PITTSBURG
|3213
|25
|2694
|2021-01-04
|OSAGE
|3211
|27
|2771
|2021-01-04
|CUSTER
|3180
|32
|2780
|2021-01-04
|DELAWARE
|3143
|44
|2654
|2021-01-04
|CARTER
|3092
|18
|2448
|2021-01-04
|MCCURTAIN
|3023
|52
|2615
|2021-01-04
|TEXAS
|2985
|17
|2845
|2021-01-04
|CADDO
|2912
|41
|2585
|2021-01-04
|OTTAWA
|2839
|28
|2508
|2021-01-04
|MAYES
|2750
|25
|2262
|2021-01-04
|OKMULGEE
|2738
|29
|2345
|2021-01-04
|LOGAN
|2695
|8
|2324
|2021-01-04
|SEQUOYAH
|2638
|17
|2230
|2021-01-04
|WOODWARD
|2499
|10
|2356
|2021-01-04
|GARVIN
|2450
|20
|2103
|2021-01-04
|JACKSON
|2379
|37
|2190
|2021-01-04
|LINCOLN
|2233
|33
|1919
|2021-01-04
|BECKHAM
|2031
|22
|1809
|2021-01-04
|ADAIR
|1988
|14
|1618
|2021-01-04
|SEMINOLE
|1918
|21
|1630
|2021-01-04
|CRAIG
|1521
|7
|1340
|2021-01-04
|KINGFISHER
|1463
|12
|1325
|2021-01-04
|OKFUSKEE
|1462
|15
|1300
|2021-01-04
|MCINTOSH
|1380
|18
|1144
|2021-01-04
|ATOKA
|1346
|3
|1200
|2021-01-04
|MURRAY
|1273
|9
|1021
|2021-01-04
|MARSHALL
|1202
|6
|1052
|2021-01-04
|PAWNEE
|1124
|13
|948
|2021-01-04
|CHOCTAW
|1104
|6
|981
|2021-01-04
|NOBLE
|1036
|7
|890
|2021-01-04
|WOODS
|1026
|5
|832
|2021-01-04
|LOVE
|963
|7
|819
|2021-01-04
|ALFALFA
|957
|4
|873
|2021-01-04
|HASKELL
|909
|7
|771
|2021-01-04
|JOHNSTON
|896
|10
|753
|2021-01-04
|HUGHES
|863
|9
|741
|2021-01-04
|WASHITA
|814
|3
|690
|2021-01-04
|NOWATA
|737
|9
|611
|2021-01-04
|MAJOR
|732
|4
|670
|2021-01-04
|BLAINE
|689
|4
|619
|2021-01-04
|PUSHMATAHA
|674
|6
|542
|2021-01-04
|KIOWA
|591
|11
|518
|2021-01-04
|LATIMER
|571
|5
|477
|2021-01-04
|TILLMAN
|565
|9
|507
|2021-01-04
|COAL
|521
|4
|425
|2021-01-04
|JEFFERSON
|469
|3
|379
|2021-01-04
|456
|0
|339
|2021-01-04
|COTTON
|442
|10
|372
|2021-01-04
|DEWEY
|433
|3
|392
|2021-01-04
|GRANT
|405
|5
|351
|2021-01-04
|GREER
|390
|9
|349
|2021-01-04
|HARPER
|350
|3
|330
|2021-01-04
|BEAVER
|318
|2
|299
|2021-01-04
|ELLIS
|311
|1
|288
|2021-01-04
|ROGER MILLS
|262
|6
|227
|2021-01-04
|HARMON
|209
|0
|195
|2021-01-04
|CIMARRON
|108
|1
|102
|2021-01-04
Oklahoma per city 01.04.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|46177
|354
|40570
|2021-01-04
|TULSA
|30431
|273
|27076
|2021-01-04
|EDMOND
|11672
|64
|10303
|2021-01-04
|BROKEN ARROW
|10912
|85
|9455
|2021-01-04
|NORMAN
|9843
|89
|8657
|2021-01-04
|OTHER***
|6616
|35
|5712
|2021-01-04
|YUKON
|6169
|18
|5505
|2021-01-04
|LAWTON
|4960
|48
|4289
|2021-01-04
|ENID
|4949
|41
|4515
|2021-01-04
|STILLWATER
|4633
|14
|4128
|2021-01-04
|MOORE
|4368
|27
|3773
|2021-01-04
|CLAREMORE
|4237
|68
|3582
|2021-01-04
|OWASSO
|3631
|14
|3097
|2021-01-04
|SHAWNEE
|3610
|28
|3149
|2021-01-04
|MUSKOGEE
|3574
|42
|2915
|2021-01-04
|TAHLEQUAH
|2823
|12
|2360
|2021-01-04
|ADA
|2713
|20
|2296
|2021-01-04
|BARTLESVILLE
|2625
|50
|2307
|2021-01-04
|PONCA CITY
|2613
|17
|2188
|2021-01-04
|DURANT
|2489
|20
|2134
|2021-01-04
|ARDMORE
|2337
|13
|1875
|2021-01-04
|BIXBY
|2302
|15
|2046
|2021-01-04
|MCALESTER
|2291
|22
|1915
|2021-01-04
|GUYMON
|2236
|17
|2133
|2021-01-04
|SAND SPRINGS
|2133
|20
|1850
|2021-01-04
|DUNCAN
|2006
|14
|1658
|2021-01-04
|JENKS
|2004
|14
|1778
|2021-01-04
|ALTUS
|1996
|34
|1851
|2021-01-04
|EL RENO
|1949
|13
|1815
|2021-01-04
|SAPULPA
|1943
|29
|1734
|2021-01-04
|MUSTANG
|1856
|15
|1676
|2021-01-04
|CHICKASHA
|1705
|22
|1538
|2021-01-04
|GUTHRIE
|1639
|4
|1415
|2021-01-04
|MIAMI
|1605
|19
|1432
|2021-01-04
|CHOCTAW
|1589
|10
|1351
|2021-01-04
|COLLINSVILLE
|1589
|6
|1384
|2021-01-04
|TAFT
|1561
|2
|1545
|2021-01-04
|BLANCHARD
|1560
|8
|1350
|2021-01-04
|BETHANY
|1454
|13
|1305
|2021-01-04
|CLINTON
|1409
|16
|1240
|2021-01-04
|WEATHERFORD
|1375
|12
|1211
|2021-01-04
|STILWELL
|1357
|12
|1093
|2021-01-04
|WOODWARD
|1328
|7
|1214
|2021-01-04
|COWETA
|1283
|17
|1090
|2021-01-04
|ELK CITY
|1219
|11
|1077
|2021-01-04
|SKIATOOK
|1187
|8
|1029
|2021-01-04
|VINITA
|1182
|6
|1051
|2021-01-04
|GROVE
|1106
|30
|948
|2021-01-04
|POTEAU
|1105
|8
|977
|2021-01-04
|OKMULGEE
|1102
|14
|930
|2021-01-04
|GLENPOOL
|1077
|9
|928
|2021-01-04
|TUTTLE
|1069
|6
|962
|2021-01-04
|BROKEN BOW
|1068
|28
|917
|2021-01-04
|PURCELL
|1063
|11
|888
|2021-01-04
|SALLISAW
|1062
|7
|924
|2021-01-04
|ATOKA
|1037
|2
|924
|2021-01-04
|PRYOR CREEK
|1034
|12
|854
|2021-01-04
|IDABEL
|1010
|14
|893
|2021-01-04
|ANADARKO
|995
|16
|863
|2021-01-04
|LEXINGTON
|979
|10
|813
|2021-01-04
|SEMINOLE
|977
|11
|849
|2021-01-04
|FORT SUPPLY
|919
|2
|912
|2021-01-04
|NEWCASTLE
|903
|6
|801
|2021-01-04
|WAGONER
|898
|9
|726
|2021-01-04
|NOBLE
|870
|11
|724
|2021-01-04
|ALVA
|868
|5
|732
|2021-01-04
|CUSHING
|866
|8
|740
|2021-01-04
|TECUMSEH
|858
|5
|757
|2021-01-04
|PAULS VALLEY
|847
|6
|749
|2021-01-04
|MCLOUD
|815
|3
|720
|2021-01-04
|SULPHUR
|811
|7
|639
|2021-01-04
|PIEDMONT
|791
|5
|691
|2021-01-04
|HARRAH
|787
|5
|677
|2021-01-04
|MARLOW
|737
|4
|621
|2021-01-04
|JAY
|718
|4
|612
|2021-01-04
|MADILL
|714
|3
|657
|2021-01-04
|HENRYETTA
|712
|11
|616
|2021-01-04
|HUGO
|698
|5
|624
|2021-01-04
|FORT GIBSON
|695
|7
|555
|2021-01-04
|CHECOTAH
|684
|8
|564
|2021-01-04
|SAYRE
|680
|10
|617
|2021-01-04
|HOMINY
|677
|2
|637
|2021-01-04
|MARIETTA
|662
|5
|568
|2021-01-04
|HELENA
|658
|2
|625
|2021-01-04
|BRISTOW
|633
|13
|531
|2021-01-04
|EUFAULA
|629
|11
|516
|2021-01-04
|MULDROW
|578
|3
|474
|2021-01-04
|STIGLER
|576
|6
|477
|2021-01-04
|KINGFISHER
|572
|3
|514
|2021-01-04
|BOLEY
|555
|7
|539
|2021-01-04
|OKEMAH
|555
|5
|479
|2021-01-04
|HOLDENVILLE
|538
|4
|465
|2021-01-04
|LINDSAY
|529
|5
|456
|2021-01-04
|HEAVENER
|521
|8
|456
|2021-01-04
|CHANDLER
|516
|12
|432
|2021-01-04
|CATOOSA
|515
|8
|452
|2021-01-04
|CALERA
|504
|1
|439
|2021-01-04
|CLEVELAND
|494
|5
|430
|2021-01-04
|HENNESSEY
|491
|3
|456
|2021-01-04
|ELGIN
|490
|4
|416
|2021-01-04
|PERRY
|490
|3
|419
|2021-01-04
|LOCUST GROVE
|489
|0
|396
|2021-01-04
|WEWOKA
|488
|6
|409
|2021-01-04
|KINGSTON
|478
|3
|385
|2021-01-04
|AFTON
|477
|2
|414
|2021-01-04
|SPIRO
|468
|1
|432
|2021-01-04
|MOUNDS
|452
|6
|388
|2021-01-04
|INOLA
|447
|3
|373
|2021-01-04
|SPENCER
|443
|7
|391
|2021-01-04
|WARR ACRES
|441
|1
|410
|2021-01-04
|CHELSEA
|439
|6
|358
|2021-01-04
|TISHOMINGO
|428
|4
|360
|2021-01-04
|FAIRVIEW
|426
|2
|394
|2021-01-04
|PRAGUE
|422
|3
|387
|2021-01-04
|JONES
|421
|3
|362
|2021-01-04
|SPERRY
|420
|2
|364
|2021-01-04
|MANNFORD
|420
|6
|363
|2021-01-04
|BLACKWELL
|418
|7
|344
|2021-01-04
|NOWATA
|417
|6
|340
|2021-01-04
|DAVIS
|414
|1
|345
|2021-01-04
|CACHE
|413
|3
|363
|2021-01-04
|MIDWEST CITY
|411
|10
|361
|2021-01-04
|HINTON
|393
|0
|379
|2021-01-04
|SALINA
|393
|2
|326
|2021-01-04
|COALGATE
|383
|4
|314
|2021-01-04
|VIAN
|383
|3
|308
|2021-01-04
|PAWNEE
|380
|5
|311
|2021-01-04
|PERKINS
|376
|3
|323
|2021-01-04
|DEL CITY
|371
|1
|319
|2021-01-04
|MEEKER
|365
|13
|330
|2021-01-04
|ANTLERS
|365
|6
|291
|2021-01-04
|PAWHUSKA
|358
|5
|296
|2021-01-04
|WYNNEWOOD
|358
|2
|300
|2021-01-04
|WESTVILLE
|354
|2
|283
|2021-01-04
|FREDERICK
|353
|8
|322
|2021-01-04
|CHOUTEAU
|349
|8
|291
|2021-01-04
|COMANCHE
|349
|4
|273
|2021-01-04
|HULBERT
|348
|3
|288
|2021-01-04
|OOLOGAH
|348
|2
|307
|2021-01-04
|APACHE
|344
|3
|301
|2021-01-04
|HASKELL
|341
|1
|292
|2021-01-04
|COLCORD
|337
|1
|276
|2021-01-04
|CARNEGIE
|334
|6
|286
|2021-01-04
|DEWEY
|332
|4
|292
|2021-01-04
|STRATFORD
|326
|0
|277
|2021-01-04
|WILBURTON
|320
|3
|264
|2021-01-04
|TALIHINA
|314
|6
|236
|2021-01-04
|WASHINGTON
|311
|2
|284
|2021-01-04
|WISTER
|307
|1
|244
|2021-01-04
|NEWKIRK
|299
|2
|257
|2021-01-04
|BEGGS
|292
|4
|247
|2021-01-04
|KANSAS
|290
|6
|239
|2021-01-04
|KONAWA
|281
|3
|230
|2021-01-04
|VALLIANT
|280
|3
|239
|2021-01-04
|STROUD
|274
|2
|239
|2021-01-04
|NICHOLS HILLS
|274
|0
|247
|2021-01-04
|ROLAND
|274
|1
|247
|2021-01-04
|MORRIS
|272
|0
|247
|2021-01-04
|WALTERS
|271
|3
|227
|2021-01-04
|HOOKER
|269
|0
|250
|2021-01-04
|MINCO
|264
|0
|230
|2021-01-04
|POCOLA
|263
|3
|236
|2021-01-04
|MANGUM
|261
|9
|231
|2021-01-04
|COMMERCE
|260
|2
|241
|2021-01-04
|GORE
|255
|3
|207
|2021-01-04
|WATONGA
|255
|1
|230
|2021-01-04
|LONE GROVE
|249
|1
|198
|2021-01-04
|LUTHER
|242
|4
|221
|2021-01-04
|NEW CORDELL
|238
|0
|200
|2021-01-04
|HOBART
|238
|6
|211
|2021-01-04
|TONKAWA
|235
|7
|198
|2021-01-04
|QUAPAW
|234
|2
|181
|2021-01-04
|WYANDOTTE
|233
|2
|204
|2021-01-04
|MEAD
|230
|2
|205
|2021-01-04
|WELLSTON
|230
|0
|188
|2021-01-04
|HARTSHORNE
|227
|0
|186
|2021-01-04
|COLBERT
|226
|7
|185
|2021-01-04
|CADDO
|225
|1
|194
|2021-01-04
|FAIRLAND
|225
|1
|197
|2021-01-04
|WARNER
|224
|0
|189
|2021-01-04
|PORUM
|223
|2
|199
|2021-01-04
|HOWE
|214
|0
|191
|2021-01-04
|ELMORE CITY
|209
|3
|173
|2021-01-04
|FLETCHER
|203
|2
|172
|2021-01-04
|WILSON
|202
|1
|165
|2021-01-04
|WAURIKA
|201
|1
|169
|2021-01-04
|PORTER
|201
|1
|171
|2021-01-04
|KIEFER
|198
|1
|176
|2021-01-04
|ADAIR
|196
|1
|169
|2021-01-04
|PADEN
|196
|0
|159
|2021-01-04
|ARCADIA
|195
|0
|186
|2021-01-04
|BOKCHITO
|193
|1
|170
|2021-01-04
|WAYNE
|191
|1
|157
|2021-01-04
|STONEWALL
|190
|1
|166
|2021-01-04
|DRUMRIGHT
|190
|2
|152
|2021-01-04
|CASHION
|187
|0
|158
|2021-01-04
|BILLINGS
|185
|1
|178
|2021-01-04
|KELLYVILLE
|185
|2
|156
|2021-01-04
|OKARCHE
|184
|4
|170
|2021-01-04
|HOLLIS
|183
|0
|169
|2021-01-04
|LAVERNE
|183
|1
|172
|2021-01-04
|TALALA
|182
|1
|161
|2021-01-04
|MAYSVILLE
|181
|4
|152
|2021-01-04
|BLAIR
|178
|1
|154
|2021-01-04
|EARLSBORO
|177
|0
|148
|2021-01-04
|CRESCENT
|175
|1
|143
|2021-01-04
|HYDRO
|174
|2
|156
|2021-01-04
|ALLEN
|173
|2
|144
|2021-01-04
|WRIGHT CITY
|170
|0
|133
|2021-01-04
|BARNSDALL
|166
|4
|145
|2021-01-04
|RUSH SPRINGS
|166
|1
|137
|2021-01-04
|HAWORTH
|166
|3
|150
|2021-01-04
|BEAVER
|165
|1
|156
|2021-01-04
|KEOTA
|163
|0
|149
|2021-01-04
|BINGER
|160
|10
|137
|2021-01-04
|WAUKOMIS
|156
|0
|132
|2021-01-04
|TEXHOMA
|156
|0
|150
|2021-01-04
|CAMERON
|155
|0
|136
|2021-01-04
|SHATTUCK
|155
|1
|140
|2021-01-04
|HEALDTON
|154
|2
|111
|2021-01-04
|CEMENT
|152
|0
|123
|2021-01-04
|CHEROKEE
|151
|1
|116
|2021-01-04
|YALE
|148
|3
|122
|2021-01-04
|ROFF
|148
|1
|117
|2021-01-04
|CYRIL
|148
|2
|124
|2021-01-04
|PAOLI
|145
|1
|120
|2021-01-04
|FORT COBB
|144
|0
|137
|2021-01-04
|WELCH
|144
|1
|124
|2021-01-04
|BOSWELL
|144
|1
|128
|2021-01-04
|BIG CABIN
|144
|2
|113
|2021-01-04
|THOMAS
|143
|0
|120
|2021-01-04
|RINGLING
|142
|1
|110
|2021-01-04
|MOORELAND
|140
|1
|128
|2021-01-04
|GOODWELL
|139
|0
|135
|2021-01-04
|GERONIMO
|137
|1
|112
|2021-01-04
|SEILING
|137
|1
|122
|2021-01-04
|RED ROCK
|135
|2
|120
|2021-01-04
|GLENCOE
|134
|2
|104
|2021-01-04
|MORRISON
|134
|1
|104
|2021-01-04
|ARAPAHO
|132
|4
|116
|2021-01-04
|FAIRFAX
|132
|1
|99
|2021-01-04
|BUFFALO
|132
|2
|124
|2021-01-04
|WATTS
|131
|0
|113
|2021-01-04
|WETUMKA
|131
|2
|111
|2021-01-04
|OKEENE
|130
|0
|116
|2021-01-04
|MEDFORD
|129
|1
|114
|2021-01-04
|OCHELATA
|128
|2
|100
|2021-01-04
|QUINTON
|127
|0
|103
|2021-01-04
|MAUD
|127
|0
|110
|2021-01-04
|BOKOSHE
|126
|0
|116
|2021-01-04
|JENNINGS
|122
|1
|105
|2021-01-04
|RINGWOOD
|122
|0
|113
|2021-01-04
|NINNEKAH
|121
|1
|107
|2021-01-04
|SHADY POINT
|120
|0
|101
|2021-01-04
|WELEETKA
|118
|3
|92
|2021-01-04
|GEARY
|117
|0
|115
|2021-01-04
|BLUEJACKET
|116
|1
|99
|2021-01-04
|SNYDER
|116
|4
|102
|2021-01-04
|FORT TOWSON
|116
|0
|103
|2021-01-04
|BURNS FLAT
|114
|1
|93
|2021-01-04
|POND CREEK
|113
|0
|102
|2021-01-04
|CANTON
|113
|2
|96
|2021-01-04
|GARBER
|110
|0
|100
|2021-01-04
|WEBBERS FALLS
|109
|0
|92
|2021-01-04
|COPAN
|109
|1
|86
|2021-01-04
|UNION CITY
|108
|1
|88
|2021-01-04
|CALUMET
|108
|0
|98
|2021-01-04
|OKTAHA
|108
|0
|95
|2021-01-04
|INDIAHOMA
|107
|1
|97
|2021-01-04
|THACKERVILLE
|107
|1
|90
|2021-01-04
|RAMONA
|106
|3
|90
|2021-01-04
|LEEDEY
|105
|2
|94
|2021-01-04
|CANUTE
|105
|0
|95
|2021-01-04
|BENNINGTON
|104
|1
|92
|2021-01-04
|GRACEMONT
|103
|1
|91
|2021-01-04
|WANETTE
|103
|0
|76
|2021-01-04
|VICI
|102
|0
|93
|2021-01-04
|PANAMA
|102
|1
|87
|2021-01-04
|TEMPLE
|102
|6
|81
|2021-01-04
|ALEX
|100
|2
|91
|2021-01-04
|GRANITE
|100
|0
|93
|2021-01-04
|DEPEW
|100
|1
|85
|2021-01-04
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|99
|1
|84
|2021-01-04
|LAHOMA
|98
|4
|87
|2021-01-04
|HAMMON
|97
|2
|83
|2021-01-04
|KREBS
|96
|1
|80
|2021-01-04
|KIOWA
|95
|2
|75
|2021-01-04
|RED OAK
|95
|0
|77
|2021-01-04
|CHEYENNE
|94
|1
|80
|2021-01-04
|CLAYTON
|91
|0
|70
|2021-01-04
|COUNCIL HILL
|89
|1
|70
|2021-01-04
|SPAVINAW
|89
|0
|67
|2021-01-04
|RYAN
|86
|0
|63
|2021-01-04
|TYRONE
|85
|0
|77
|2021-01-04
|SENTINEL
|85
|0
|79
|2021-01-04
|TIPTON
|83
|0
|78
|2021-01-04
|CANEY
|82
|0
|72
|2021-01-04
|GRANDFIELD
|82
|1
|68
|2021-01-04
|DELAWARE
|82
|2
|77
|2021-01-04
|ASHER
|81
|0
|72
|2021-01-04
|VELMA
|81
|1
|67
|2021-01-04
|DAVENPORT
|81
|0
|67
|2021-01-04
|WAYNOKA
|81
|0
|47
|2021-01-04
|BOISE CITY
|79
|0
|77
|2021-01-04
|BRAGGS
|79
|1
|66
|2021-01-04
|MULHALL
|78
|0
|52
|2021-01-04
|DOVER
|77
|2
|72
|2021-01-04
|SASAKWA
|77
|0
|69
|2021-01-04
|AMBER
|76
|0
|71
|2021-01-04
|GARVIN
|76
|0
|66
|2021-01-04
|MANNSVILLE
|76
|0
|66
|2021-01-04
|SOPER
|75
|0
|66
|2021-01-04
|TERLTON
|75
|1
|67
|2021-01-04
|OAKS
|75
|1
|51
|2021-01-04
|LOOKEBA
|74
|2
|70
|2021-01-04
|TUPELO
|73
|0
|51
|2021-01-04
|MILBURN
|73
|2
|62
|2021-01-04
|FOSS
|73
|0
|63
|2021-01-04
|STRINGTOWN
|73
|1
|67
|2021-01-04
|MILL CREEK
|72
|0
|60
|2021-01-04
|ERICK
|69
|1
|61
|2021-01-04
|AGRA
|69
|1
|49
|2021-01-04
|DEWAR
|68
|0
|57
|2021-01-04
|ARKOMA
|68
|1
|65
|2021-01-04
|ARNETT
|65
|0
|61
|2021-01-04
|MCCURTAIN
|65
|1
|58
|2021-01-04
|BYARS
|64
|1
|55
|2021-01-04
|VERDEN
|63
|1
|59
|2021-01-04
|CHATTANOOGA
|62
|1
|59
|2021-01-04
|FARGO
|62
|0
|61
|2021-01-04
|OILTON
|62
|2
|51
|2021-01-04
|GANS
|60
|0
|50
|2021-01-04
|RAVIA
|57
|1
|46
|2021-01-04
|WANN
|57
|1
|45
|2021-01-04
|CANADIAN
|57
|0
|47
|2021-01-04
|COVINGTON
|56
|0
|45
|2021-01-04
|SAVANNA
|56
|0
|55
|2021-01-04
|OLUSTEE
|56
|0
|54
|2021-01-04
|CUSTER CITY
|56
|0
|39
|2021-01-04
|TRYON
|55
|0
|48
|2021-01-04
|CARNEY
|54
|0
|46
|2021-01-04
|DILL CITY
|54
|0
|38
|2021-01-04
|PITTSBURG
|54
|0
|49
|2021-01-04
|KINTA
|54
|0
|42
|2021-01-04
|SPRINGER
|54
|1
|37
|2021-01-04
|CORN
|54
|1
|48
|2021-01-04
|RATTAN
|53
|0
|47
|2021-01-04
|CLEO SPRINGS
|52
|0
|47
|2021-01-04
|RATLIFF CITY
|52
|0
|36
|2021-01-04
|STERLING
|51
|0
|43
|2021-01-04
|LAMONT
|51
|1
|39
|2021-01-04
|KREMLIN
|51
|0
|41
|2021-01-04
|DUSTIN
|48
|1
|44
|2021-01-04
|KETCHUM
|48
|1
|41
|2021-01-04
|POCASSET
|48
|1
|46
|2021-01-04
|MARBLE CITY
|48
|0
|34
|2021-01-04
|NASH
|47
|0
|36
|2021-01-04
|SHIDLER
|47
|0
|43
|2021-01-04
|STUART
|47
|0
|41
|2021-01-04
|COYLE
|47
|0
|42
|2021-01-04
|LENAPAH
|46
|0
|36
|2021-01-04
|REYDON
|46
|0
|42
|2021-01-04
|KAW CITY
|46
|1
|40
|2021-01-04
|HAILEYVILLE
|45
|0
|39
|2021-01-04
|LONGDALE
|45
|0
|37
|2021-01-04
|LEHIGH
|44
|0
|41
|2021-01-04
|RIPLEY
|44
|1
|40
|2021-01-04
|BOYNTON
|44
|0
|40
|2021-01-04
|LANGLEY
|44
|0
|35
|2021-01-04
|WAPANUCKA
|43
|1
|30
|2021-01-04
|INDIANOLA
|43
|0
|37
|2021-01-04
|LONE WOLF
|42
|0
|36
|2021-01-04
|WHITEFIELD
|42
|0
|36
|2021-01-04
|AMES
|42
|0
|37
|2021-01-04
|RANDLETT
|42
|1
|38
|2021-01-04
|KENEFIC
|41
|0
|34
|2021-01-04
|GAGE
|41
|0
|38
|2021-01-04
|WYNONA
|41
|1
|35
|2021-01-04
|CASTLE
|40
|0
|33
|2021-01-04
|MENO
|40
|0
|39
|2021-01-04
|ORLANDO
|40
|0
|37
|2021-01-04
|LOCO
|39
|0
|34
|2021-01-04
|CROWDER
|39
|0
|34
|2021-01-04
|CALVIN
|39
|1
|33
|2021-01-04
|ALINE
|39
|1
|34
|2021-01-04
|DRUMMOND
|38
|0
|32
|2021-01-04
|MARLAND
|37
|0
|31
|2021-01-04
|SAWYER
|37
|0
|32
|2021-01-04
|TERRAL
|36
|1
|28
|2021-01-04
|SCHULTER
|36
|0
|30
|2021-01-04
|ACHILLE
|36
|0
|29
|2021-01-04
|SPARKS
|35
|1
|31
|2021-01-04
|TALOGA
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-04
|BUTLER
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-04
|RALSTON
|34
|1
|30
|2021-01-04
|FORGAN
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-04
|FOSTER
|34
|0
|28
|2021-01-04
|CARMEN
|33
|0
|28
|2021-01-04
|OKAY
|33
|0
|27
|2021-01-04
|WAKITA
|33
|2
|29
|2021-01-04
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|27
|2021-01-04
|BURBANK
|33
|0
|29
|2021-01-04
|FAIRMONT
|32
|0
|24
|2021-01-04
|HARDESTY
|31
|0
|31
|2021-01-04
|CARTER
|31
|0
|26
|2021-01-04
|GOLDSBY
|30
|0
|28
|2021-01-04
|FAXON
|30
|0
|26
|2021-01-04
|LANGSTON
|30
|1
|26
|2021-01-04
|ROOSEVELT
|30
|0
|25
|2021-01-04
|JET
|29
|0
|25
|2021-01-04
|BERNICE
|29
|0
|25
|2021-01-04
|FREEDOM
|29
|0
|22
|2021-01-04
|MARSHALL
|28
|0
|23
|2021-01-04
|COLONY
|28
|0
|21
|2021-01-04
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|28
|0
|26
|2021-01-04
|SHARON
|28
|0
|25
|2021-01-04
|DAVIDSON
|27
|0
|23
|2021-01-04
|ROCKY
|27
|0
|23
|2021-01-04
|GOULD
|26
|0
|25
|2021-01-04
|GOLTRY
|26
|0
|23
|2021-01-04
|HANNA
|26
|0
|23
|2021-01-04
|OSAGE
|25
|0
|22
|2021-01-04
|HASTINGS
|25
|0
|23
|2021-01-04
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2021-01-04
|DEER CREEK
|24
|1
|23
|2021-01-04
|PRUE
|24
|0
|23
|2021-01-04
|AVANT
|24
|0
|22
|2021-01-04
|DEVOL
|23
|0
|23
|2021-01-04
|FRANCIS
|23
|1
|18
|2021-01-04
|WILLOW
|23
|0
|19
|2021-01-04
|BURLINGTON
|23
|0
|23
|2021-01-04
|CAMARGO
|23
|0
|22
|2021-01-04
|BESSIE
|22
|1
|16
|2021-01-04
|DACOMA
|22
|0
|13
|2021-01-04
|HUNTER
|20
|0
|19
|2021-01-04
|NICOMA PARK
|19
|0
|14
|2021-01-04
|FITZHUGH
|19
|0
|13
|2021-01-04
|NORTH MIAMI
|19
|0
|17
|2021-01-04
|FOYIL
|19
|0
|18
|2021-01-04
|MILLERTON
|18
|1
|16
|2021-01-04
|GOTEBO
|18
|0
|18
|2021-01-04
|EAKLY
|18
|0
|15
|2021-01-04
|DISNEY
|18
|0
|14
|2021-01-04
|BRAMAN
|17
|0
|13
|2021-01-04
|DIBBLE
|17
|0
|16
|2021-01-04
|LAMAR
|16
|0
|15
|2021-01-04
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-01-04
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|11
|2021-01-04
|ALDERSON
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-04
|KEYES
|14
|0
|14
|2021-01-04
|WAINWRIGHT
|14
|0
|10
|2021-01-04
|HITCHCOCK
|14
|0
|12
|2021-01-04
|MEDICINE PARK
|14
|0
|12
|2021-01-04
|BROMIDE
|13
|1
|10
|2021-01-04
|HILLSDALE
|13
|0
|12
|2021-01-04
|BRADLEY
|13
|0
|12
|2021-01-04
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|12
|0
|11
|2021-01-04
|CROMWELL
|11
|0
|6
|2021-01-04
|DOUGHERTY
|11
|0
|6
|2021-01-04
|FANSHAWE
|7
|0
|3
|2021-01-04
|PEORIA
|7
|0
|6
|2021-01-04
|MANITOU
|7
|0
|4
|2021-01-04
|ALBION
|7
|0
|6
|2021-01-04
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|6
|2021-01-04
|ADDINGTON
|6
|0
|5
|2021-01-04
|VERA
|5
|0
|4
|2021-01-04
|HALLETT
|5
|0
|4
|2021-01-04
|SLICK
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-04
|GENE AUTRY
|4
|0
|2
|2021-01-04
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-04
|REDBIRD
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-04
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-04
|BLACKBURN
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-04
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-04
|TULLAHASSEE
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-04
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-04
|TATUMS
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-04
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-04
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-04
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-04
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-04
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-04
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-04
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-04
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-04
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-04
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-04
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-04
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-04
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-04
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-04
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-04
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
