covid daily 1.4.21

ENID, Okla. — A Lahoma man in the 65 and older age group was one of the five virus-related deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday.

Oklahoma gained 2,699 new cases, according to the OSDH, with the .9% increase in cases taking the cumulative total to 306,771. Of those cases, 36,646 were active, a single-day increase of 414, and 267,573 recovered, including 2,280 since Sunday's report, according to the OSDH.

There have been 2,552 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

In addition to Garfield County, three more deaths reported Monday were in the 65 and older age group: men from Custer and Garvin counties and a Cherokee County woman. The death of an Oklahoma County man in the 50-64 age group also was reported.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Monday it was treating 10 patients with the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 16 COVID-19-positive patients. No deaths were reported.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 27 Monday for a total of 5,605, with of those 477 active, an increase of seven, and 5,084, or 90.7%, recovered, according to the OSDH. 

Of those cases, 4,949, or 88.3%, have been in Enid, which has 393 cases currently active and 5,084 who have recovered. Of the county's 44 deaths, 41 have been in Enid, the OSDH reported.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included three in Woodward, nine in Kingfisher, two in Noble, seven in Woods, three in Alfalfa, seven in Blaine and three in Grant. No cases were reported in Major.

State update

There have been 161,925 Oklahoma women and 144,570 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Monday. There were 276 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,581 in the 0-4 age group, 32,596 in the 5-17 age group, 97,495 in the 18-35 age group, 66,990 in the 36-49 age group, 59,314 in the 50-64 age group and 44,746 in the 65 and older age group. There were 49 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,547 deaths in the state, 2,042 have been 65 and older and 396 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.54% of the total. There have been 90 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 23 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,437, than women, 1,115, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 449 in Oklahoma; 415 in Tulsa; 166 in Cleveland; 85 in Rogers; 66 in Creek; 62 in Comanche; 60 in Washington; 53 in Muskogee; 52 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 47 in Wagoner; 44 each in Delaware and Garfield; 41 in Caddo; 38 in Pottawotomie; 37 each in Grady and Jackson; 34 in Kay; 33 each in Bryan and Lincoln; 32 in Custer; 30 each in Le Flore and Payne; 29 in Okmulgee; 28 each in McClain and Ottawa; 27 in Osage; 25 each in Mayes, Pittsburg and Pontotoc; 23 in Stephens; 22 in Beckham; 21 in Seminole; 20 in Garvin; 19 in Cherokee; 18 each in Carter and McIntosh; 17 each in Sequoyah and Texas; 15 in Okfuskee; 14 in Adair; 13 in Pawnee; 12 in Kingfisher; 11 in Kiowa; 10 each in Cotton, Johnston and Woodward; nine each in Greer, Hughes, Murray, Nowata and Tillman; eight in Logan; seven each in Craig, Haskell, Love and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Latimer and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Coal and Major; three each in Atoka, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by the OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,499 cases, 2,356 recovered, 133 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,463 cases, 1,325 recovered, 126 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,036 cases, 890 recovered, 139 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 1,026 cases, 832 recovered, 189 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 957 cases, 873 recovered, 80 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.

• Major with 732 cases, 670 recovered, 58 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 689 cases, 619 recovered, 67 active and three deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 405 cases, 351 recovered, 49 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 2,266 cases, with 2,073 recovered and 26 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,620 cases, with 2,385 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.united stateszipcodes.org/.

There have been 44 deaths in Garfield County, with 41 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 59 Monday, with 97 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported on its website the number of positive inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena was at 10 on Monday. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 10 and 505, respectively, at James Crabtree, and two in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.

Oklahoma per county 01.04.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 60512 449 53492 2021-01-04
TULSA 50619 415 44774 2021-01-04
CLEVELAND 20392 166 17484 2021-01-04
CANADIAN 11400 52 10240 2021-01-04
COMANCHE 7299 62 6362 2021-01-04
ROGERS 7082 85 6000 2021-01-04
MUSKOGEE 6849 53 5890 2021-01-04
PAYNE 6212 30 5490 2021-01-04
POTTAWATOMIE 5838 38 5088 2021-01-04
GARFIELD 5605 44 5084 2021-01-04
WAGONER 5009 47 4173 2021-01-04
CREEK 4312 66 3749 2021-01-04
BRYAN 4161 33 3579 2021-01-04
GRADY 4138 37 3695 2021-01-04
CHEROKEE 3919 19 3263 2021-01-04
LE FLORE 3780 30 3282 2021-01-04
MCCLAIN 3778 28 3264 2021-01-04
KAY 3524 34 2964 2021-01-04
WASHINGTON 3317 60 2887 2021-01-04
PONTOTOC 3312 25 2799 2021-01-04
STEPHENS 3224 23 2656 2021-01-04
PITTSBURG 3213 25 2694 2021-01-04
OSAGE 3211 27 2771 2021-01-04
CUSTER 3180 32 2780 2021-01-04
DELAWARE 3143 44 2654 2021-01-04
CARTER 3092 18 2448 2021-01-04
MCCURTAIN 3023 52 2615 2021-01-04
TEXAS 2985 17 2845 2021-01-04
CADDO 2912 41 2585 2021-01-04
OTTAWA 2839 28 2508 2021-01-04
MAYES 2750 25 2262 2021-01-04
OKMULGEE 2738 29 2345 2021-01-04
LOGAN 2695 8 2324 2021-01-04
SEQUOYAH 2638 17 2230 2021-01-04
WOODWARD 2499 10 2356 2021-01-04
GARVIN 2450 20 2103 2021-01-04
JACKSON 2379 37 2190 2021-01-04
LINCOLN 2233 33 1919 2021-01-04
BECKHAM 2031 22 1809 2021-01-04
ADAIR 1988 14 1618 2021-01-04
SEMINOLE 1918 21 1630 2021-01-04
CRAIG 1521 7 1340 2021-01-04
KINGFISHER 1463 12 1325 2021-01-04
OKFUSKEE 1462 15 1300 2021-01-04
MCINTOSH 1380 18 1144 2021-01-04
ATOKA 1346 3 1200 2021-01-04
MURRAY 1273 9 1021 2021-01-04
MARSHALL 1202 6 1052 2021-01-04
PAWNEE 1124 13 948 2021-01-04
CHOCTAW 1104 6 981 2021-01-04
NOBLE 1036 7 890 2021-01-04
WOODS 1026 5 832 2021-01-04
LOVE 963 7 819 2021-01-04
ALFALFA 957 4 873 2021-01-04
HASKELL 909 7 771 2021-01-04
JOHNSTON 896 10 753 2021-01-04
HUGHES 863 9 741 2021-01-04
WASHITA 814 3 690 2021-01-04
NOWATA 737 9 611 2021-01-04
MAJOR 732 4 670 2021-01-04
BLAINE 689 4 619 2021-01-04
PUSHMATAHA 674 6 542 2021-01-04
KIOWA 591 11 518 2021-01-04
LATIMER 571 5 477 2021-01-04
TILLMAN 565 9 507 2021-01-04
COAL 521 4 425 2021-01-04
JEFFERSON 469 3 379 2021-01-04
456 0 339 2021-01-04
COTTON 442 10 372 2021-01-04
DEWEY 433 3 392 2021-01-04
GRANT 405 5 351 2021-01-04
GREER 390 9 349 2021-01-04
HARPER 350 3 330 2021-01-04
BEAVER 318 2 299 2021-01-04
ELLIS 311 1 288 2021-01-04
ROGER MILLS 262 6 227 2021-01-04
HARMON 209 0 195 2021-01-04
CIMARRON 108 1 102 2021-01-04

Oklahoma per city 01.04.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 46177 354 40570 2021-01-04
TULSA 30431 273 27076 2021-01-04
EDMOND 11672 64 10303 2021-01-04
BROKEN ARROW 10912 85 9455 2021-01-04
NORMAN 9843 89 8657 2021-01-04
OTHER*** 6616 35 5712 2021-01-04
YUKON 6169 18 5505 2021-01-04
LAWTON 4960 48 4289 2021-01-04
ENID 4949 41 4515 2021-01-04
STILLWATER 4633 14 4128 2021-01-04
MOORE 4368 27 3773 2021-01-04
CLAREMORE 4237 68 3582 2021-01-04
OWASSO 3631 14 3097 2021-01-04
SHAWNEE 3610 28 3149 2021-01-04
MUSKOGEE 3574 42 2915 2021-01-04
TAHLEQUAH 2823 12 2360 2021-01-04
ADA 2713 20 2296 2021-01-04
BARTLESVILLE 2625 50 2307 2021-01-04
PONCA CITY 2613 17 2188 2021-01-04
DURANT 2489 20 2134 2021-01-04
ARDMORE 2337 13 1875 2021-01-04
BIXBY 2302 15 2046 2021-01-04
MCALESTER 2291 22 1915 2021-01-04
GUYMON 2236 17 2133 2021-01-04
SAND SPRINGS 2133 20 1850 2021-01-04
DUNCAN 2006 14 1658 2021-01-04
JENKS 2004 14 1778 2021-01-04
ALTUS 1996 34 1851 2021-01-04
EL RENO 1949 13 1815 2021-01-04
SAPULPA 1943 29 1734 2021-01-04
MUSTANG 1856 15 1676 2021-01-04
CHICKASHA 1705 22 1538 2021-01-04
GUTHRIE 1639 4 1415 2021-01-04
MIAMI 1605 19 1432 2021-01-04
CHOCTAW 1589 10 1351 2021-01-04
COLLINSVILLE 1589 6 1384 2021-01-04
TAFT 1561 2 1545 2021-01-04
BLANCHARD 1560 8 1350 2021-01-04
BETHANY 1454 13 1305 2021-01-04
CLINTON 1409 16 1240 2021-01-04
WEATHERFORD 1375 12 1211 2021-01-04
STILWELL 1357 12 1093 2021-01-04
WOODWARD 1328 7 1214 2021-01-04
COWETA 1283 17 1090 2021-01-04
ELK CITY 1219 11 1077 2021-01-04
SKIATOOK 1187 8 1029 2021-01-04
VINITA 1182 6 1051 2021-01-04
GROVE 1106 30 948 2021-01-04
POTEAU 1105 8 977 2021-01-04
OKMULGEE 1102 14 930 2021-01-04
GLENPOOL 1077 9 928 2021-01-04
TUTTLE 1069 6 962 2021-01-04
BROKEN BOW 1068 28 917 2021-01-04
PURCELL 1063 11 888 2021-01-04
SALLISAW 1062 7 924 2021-01-04
ATOKA 1037 2 924 2021-01-04
PRYOR CREEK 1034 12 854 2021-01-04
IDABEL 1010 14 893 2021-01-04
ANADARKO 995 16 863 2021-01-04
LEXINGTON 979 10 813 2021-01-04
SEMINOLE 977 11 849 2021-01-04
FORT SUPPLY 919 2 912 2021-01-04
NEWCASTLE 903 6 801 2021-01-04
WAGONER 898 9 726 2021-01-04
NOBLE 870 11 724 2021-01-04
ALVA 868 5 732 2021-01-04
CUSHING 866 8 740 2021-01-04
TECUMSEH 858 5 757 2021-01-04
PAULS VALLEY 847 6 749 2021-01-04
MCLOUD 815 3 720 2021-01-04
SULPHUR 811 7 639 2021-01-04
PIEDMONT 791 5 691 2021-01-04
HARRAH 787 5 677 2021-01-04
MARLOW 737 4 621 2021-01-04
JAY 718 4 612 2021-01-04
MADILL 714 3 657 2021-01-04
HENRYETTA 712 11 616 2021-01-04
HUGO 698 5 624 2021-01-04
FORT GIBSON 695 7 555 2021-01-04
CHECOTAH 684 8 564 2021-01-04
SAYRE 680 10 617 2021-01-04
HOMINY 677 2 637 2021-01-04
MARIETTA 662 5 568 2021-01-04
HELENA 658 2 625 2021-01-04
BRISTOW 633 13 531 2021-01-04
EUFAULA 629 11 516 2021-01-04
MULDROW 578 3 474 2021-01-04
STIGLER 576 6 477 2021-01-04
KINGFISHER 572 3 514 2021-01-04
BOLEY 555 7 539 2021-01-04
OKEMAH 555 5 479 2021-01-04
HOLDENVILLE 538 4 465 2021-01-04
LINDSAY 529 5 456 2021-01-04
HEAVENER 521 8 456 2021-01-04
CHANDLER 516 12 432 2021-01-04
CATOOSA 515 8 452 2021-01-04
CALERA 504 1 439 2021-01-04
CLEVELAND 494 5 430 2021-01-04
HENNESSEY 491 3 456 2021-01-04
ELGIN 490 4 416 2021-01-04
PERRY 490 3 419 2021-01-04
LOCUST GROVE 489 0 396 2021-01-04
WEWOKA 488 6 409 2021-01-04
KINGSTON 478 3 385 2021-01-04
AFTON 477 2 414 2021-01-04
SPIRO 468 1 432 2021-01-04
MOUNDS 452 6 388 2021-01-04
INOLA 447 3 373 2021-01-04
SPENCER 443 7 391 2021-01-04
WARR ACRES 441 1 410 2021-01-04
CHELSEA 439 6 358 2021-01-04
TISHOMINGO 428 4 360 2021-01-04
FAIRVIEW 426 2 394 2021-01-04
PRAGUE 422 3 387 2021-01-04
JONES 421 3 362 2021-01-04
SPERRY 420 2 364 2021-01-04
MANNFORD 420 6 363 2021-01-04
BLACKWELL 418 7 344 2021-01-04
NOWATA 417 6 340 2021-01-04
DAVIS 414 1 345 2021-01-04
CACHE 413 3 363 2021-01-04
MIDWEST CITY 411 10 361 2021-01-04
HINTON 393 0 379 2021-01-04
SALINA 393 2 326 2021-01-04
COALGATE 383 4 314 2021-01-04
VIAN 383 3 308 2021-01-04
PAWNEE 380 5 311 2021-01-04
PERKINS 376 3 323 2021-01-04
DEL CITY 371 1 319 2021-01-04
MEEKER 365 13 330 2021-01-04
ANTLERS 365 6 291 2021-01-04
PAWHUSKA 358 5 296 2021-01-04
WYNNEWOOD 358 2 300 2021-01-04
WESTVILLE 354 2 283 2021-01-04
FREDERICK 353 8 322 2021-01-04
CHOUTEAU 349 8 291 2021-01-04
COMANCHE 349 4 273 2021-01-04
HULBERT 348 3 288 2021-01-04
OOLOGAH 348 2 307 2021-01-04
APACHE 344 3 301 2021-01-04
HASKELL 341 1 292 2021-01-04
COLCORD 337 1 276 2021-01-04
CARNEGIE 334 6 286 2021-01-04
DEWEY 332 4 292 2021-01-04
STRATFORD 326 0 277 2021-01-04
WILBURTON 320 3 264 2021-01-04
TALIHINA 314 6 236 2021-01-04
WASHINGTON 311 2 284 2021-01-04
WISTER 307 1 244 2021-01-04
NEWKIRK 299 2 257 2021-01-04
BEGGS 292 4 247 2021-01-04
KANSAS 290 6 239 2021-01-04
KONAWA 281 3 230 2021-01-04
VALLIANT 280 3 239 2021-01-04
STROUD 274 2 239 2021-01-04
NICHOLS HILLS 274 0 247 2021-01-04
ROLAND 274 1 247 2021-01-04
MORRIS 272 0 247 2021-01-04
WALTERS 271 3 227 2021-01-04
HOOKER 269 0 250 2021-01-04
MINCO 264 0 230 2021-01-04
POCOLA 263 3 236 2021-01-04
MANGUM 261 9 231 2021-01-04
COMMERCE 260 2 241 2021-01-04
GORE 255 3 207 2021-01-04
WATONGA 255 1 230 2021-01-04
LONE GROVE 249 1 198 2021-01-04
LUTHER 242 4 221 2021-01-04
NEW CORDELL 238 0 200 2021-01-04
HOBART 238 6 211 2021-01-04
TONKAWA 235 7 198 2021-01-04
QUAPAW 234 2 181 2021-01-04
WYANDOTTE 233 2 204 2021-01-04
MEAD 230 2 205 2021-01-04
WELLSTON 230 0 188 2021-01-04
HARTSHORNE 227 0 186 2021-01-04
COLBERT 226 7 185 2021-01-04
CADDO 225 1 194 2021-01-04
FAIRLAND 225 1 197 2021-01-04
WARNER 224 0 189 2021-01-04
PORUM 223 2 199 2021-01-04
HOWE 214 0 191 2021-01-04
ELMORE CITY 209 3 173 2021-01-04
FLETCHER 203 2 172 2021-01-04
WILSON 202 1 165 2021-01-04
WAURIKA 201 1 169 2021-01-04
PORTER 201 1 171 2021-01-04
KIEFER 198 1 176 2021-01-04
ADAIR 196 1 169 2021-01-04
PADEN 196 0 159 2021-01-04
ARCADIA 195 0 186 2021-01-04
BOKCHITO 193 1 170 2021-01-04
WAYNE 191 1 157 2021-01-04
STONEWALL 190 1 166 2021-01-04
DRUMRIGHT 190 2 152 2021-01-04
CASHION 187 0 158 2021-01-04
BILLINGS 185 1 178 2021-01-04
KELLYVILLE 185 2 156 2021-01-04
OKARCHE 184 4 170 2021-01-04
HOLLIS 183 0 169 2021-01-04
LAVERNE 183 1 172 2021-01-04
TALALA 182 1 161 2021-01-04
MAYSVILLE 181 4 152 2021-01-04
BLAIR 178 1 154 2021-01-04
EARLSBORO 177 0 148 2021-01-04
CRESCENT 175 1 143 2021-01-04
HYDRO 174 2 156 2021-01-04
ALLEN 173 2 144 2021-01-04
WRIGHT CITY 170 0 133 2021-01-04
BARNSDALL 166 4 145 2021-01-04
RUSH SPRINGS 166 1 137 2021-01-04
HAWORTH 166 3 150 2021-01-04
BEAVER 165 1 156 2021-01-04
KEOTA 163 0 149 2021-01-04
BINGER 160 10 137 2021-01-04
WAUKOMIS 156 0 132 2021-01-04
TEXHOMA 156 0 150 2021-01-04
CAMERON 155 0 136 2021-01-04
SHATTUCK 155 1 140 2021-01-04
HEALDTON 154 2 111 2021-01-04
CEMENT 152 0 123 2021-01-04
CHEROKEE 151 1 116 2021-01-04
YALE 148 3 122 2021-01-04
ROFF 148 1 117 2021-01-04
CYRIL 148 2 124 2021-01-04
PAOLI 145 1 120 2021-01-04
FORT COBB 144 0 137 2021-01-04
WELCH 144 1 124 2021-01-04
BOSWELL 144 1 128 2021-01-04
BIG CABIN 144 2 113 2021-01-04
THOMAS 143 0 120 2021-01-04
RINGLING 142 1 110 2021-01-04
MOORELAND 140 1 128 2021-01-04
GOODWELL 139 0 135 2021-01-04
GERONIMO 137 1 112 2021-01-04
SEILING 137 1 122 2021-01-04
RED ROCK 135 2 120 2021-01-04
GLENCOE 134 2 104 2021-01-04
MORRISON 134 1 104 2021-01-04
ARAPAHO 132 4 116 2021-01-04
FAIRFAX 132 1 99 2021-01-04
BUFFALO 132 2 124 2021-01-04
WATTS 131 0 113 2021-01-04
WETUMKA 131 2 111 2021-01-04
OKEENE 130 0 116 2021-01-04
MEDFORD 129 1 114 2021-01-04
OCHELATA 128 2 100 2021-01-04
QUINTON 127 0 103 2021-01-04
MAUD 127 0 110 2021-01-04
BOKOSHE 126 0 116 2021-01-04
JENNINGS 122 1 105 2021-01-04
RINGWOOD 122 0 113 2021-01-04
NINNEKAH 121 1 107 2021-01-04
SHADY POINT 120 0 101 2021-01-04
WELEETKA 118 3 92 2021-01-04
GEARY 117 0 115 2021-01-04
BLUEJACKET 116 1 99 2021-01-04
SNYDER 116 4 102 2021-01-04
FORT TOWSON 116 0 103 2021-01-04
BURNS FLAT 114 1 93 2021-01-04
POND CREEK 113 0 102 2021-01-04
CANTON 113 2 96 2021-01-04
GARBER 110 0 100 2021-01-04
WEBBERS FALLS 109 0 92 2021-01-04
COPAN 109 1 86 2021-01-04
UNION CITY 108 1 88 2021-01-04
CALUMET 108 0 98 2021-01-04
OKTAHA 108 0 95 2021-01-04
INDIAHOMA 107 1 97 2021-01-04
THACKERVILLE 107 1 90 2021-01-04
RAMONA 106 3 90 2021-01-04
LEEDEY 105 2 94 2021-01-04
CANUTE 105 0 95 2021-01-04
BENNINGTON 104 1 92 2021-01-04
GRACEMONT 103 1 91 2021-01-04
WANETTE 103 0 76 2021-01-04
VICI 102 0 93 2021-01-04
PANAMA 102 1 87 2021-01-04
TEMPLE 102 6 81 2021-01-04
ALEX 100 2 91 2021-01-04
GRANITE 100 0 93 2021-01-04
DEPEW 100 1 85 2021-01-04
MOUNTAIN VIEW 99 1 84 2021-01-04
LAHOMA 98 4 87 2021-01-04
HAMMON 97 2 83 2021-01-04
KREBS 96 1 80 2021-01-04
KIOWA 95 2 75 2021-01-04
RED OAK 95 0 77 2021-01-04
CHEYENNE 94 1 80 2021-01-04
CLAYTON 91 0 70 2021-01-04
COUNCIL HILL 89 1 70 2021-01-04
SPAVINAW 89 0 67 2021-01-04
RYAN 86 0 63 2021-01-04
TYRONE 85 0 77 2021-01-04
SENTINEL 85 0 79 2021-01-04
TIPTON 83 0 78 2021-01-04
CANEY 82 0 72 2021-01-04
GRANDFIELD 82 1 68 2021-01-04
DELAWARE 82 2 77 2021-01-04
ASHER 81 0 72 2021-01-04
VELMA 81 1 67 2021-01-04
DAVENPORT 81 0 67 2021-01-04
WAYNOKA 81 0 47 2021-01-04
BOISE CITY 79 0 77 2021-01-04
BRAGGS 79 1 66 2021-01-04
MULHALL 78 0 52 2021-01-04
DOVER 77 2 72 2021-01-04
SASAKWA 77 0 69 2021-01-04
AMBER 76 0 71 2021-01-04
GARVIN 76 0 66 2021-01-04
MANNSVILLE 76 0 66 2021-01-04
SOPER 75 0 66 2021-01-04
TERLTON 75 1 67 2021-01-04
OAKS 75 1 51 2021-01-04
LOOKEBA 74 2 70 2021-01-04
TUPELO 73 0 51 2021-01-04
MILBURN 73 2 62 2021-01-04
FOSS 73 0 63 2021-01-04
STRINGTOWN 73 1 67 2021-01-04
MILL CREEK 72 0 60 2021-01-04
ERICK 69 1 61 2021-01-04
AGRA 69 1 49 2021-01-04
DEWAR 68 0 57 2021-01-04
ARKOMA 68 1 65 2021-01-04
ARNETT 65 0 61 2021-01-04
MCCURTAIN 65 1 58 2021-01-04
BYARS 64 1 55 2021-01-04
VERDEN 63 1 59 2021-01-04
CHATTANOOGA 62 1 59 2021-01-04
FARGO 62 0 61 2021-01-04
OILTON 62 2 51 2021-01-04
GANS 60 0 50 2021-01-04
RAVIA 57 1 46 2021-01-04
WANN 57 1 45 2021-01-04
CANADIAN 57 0 47 2021-01-04
COVINGTON 56 0 45 2021-01-04
SAVANNA 56 0 55 2021-01-04
OLUSTEE 56 0 54 2021-01-04
CUSTER CITY 56 0 39 2021-01-04
TRYON 55 0 48 2021-01-04
CARNEY 54 0 46 2021-01-04
DILL CITY 54 0 38 2021-01-04
PITTSBURG 54 0 49 2021-01-04
KINTA 54 0 42 2021-01-04
SPRINGER 54 1 37 2021-01-04
CORN 54 1 48 2021-01-04
RATTAN 53 0 47 2021-01-04
CLEO SPRINGS 52 0 47 2021-01-04
RATLIFF CITY 52 0 36 2021-01-04
STERLING 51 0 43 2021-01-04
LAMONT 51 1 39 2021-01-04
KREMLIN 51 0 41 2021-01-04
DUSTIN 48 1 44 2021-01-04
KETCHUM 48 1 41 2021-01-04
POCASSET 48 1 46 2021-01-04
MARBLE CITY 48 0 34 2021-01-04
NASH 47 0 36 2021-01-04
SHIDLER 47 0 43 2021-01-04
STUART 47 0 41 2021-01-04
COYLE 47 0 42 2021-01-04
LENAPAH 46 0 36 2021-01-04
REYDON 46 0 42 2021-01-04
KAW CITY 46 1 40 2021-01-04
HAILEYVILLE 45 0 39 2021-01-04
LONGDALE 45 0 37 2021-01-04
LEHIGH 44 0 41 2021-01-04
RIPLEY 44 1 40 2021-01-04
BOYNTON 44 0 40 2021-01-04
LANGLEY 44 0 35 2021-01-04
WAPANUCKA 43 1 30 2021-01-04
INDIANOLA 43 0 37 2021-01-04
LONE WOLF 42 0 36 2021-01-04
WHITEFIELD 42 0 36 2021-01-04
AMES 42 0 37 2021-01-04
RANDLETT 42 1 38 2021-01-04
KENEFIC 41 0 34 2021-01-04
GAGE 41 0 38 2021-01-04
WYNONA 41 1 35 2021-01-04
CASTLE 40 0 33 2021-01-04
MENO 40 0 39 2021-01-04
ORLANDO 40 0 37 2021-01-04
LOCO 39 0 34 2021-01-04
CROWDER 39 0 34 2021-01-04
CALVIN 39 1 33 2021-01-04
ALINE 39 1 34 2021-01-04
DRUMMOND 38 0 32 2021-01-04
MARLAND 37 0 31 2021-01-04
SAWYER 37 0 32 2021-01-04
TERRAL 36 1 28 2021-01-04
SCHULTER 36 0 30 2021-01-04
ACHILLE 36 0 29 2021-01-04
SPARKS 35 1 31 2021-01-04
TALOGA 34 0 32 2021-01-04
BUTLER 34 0 32 2021-01-04
RALSTON 34 1 30 2021-01-04
FORGAN 34 0 32 2021-01-04
FOSTER 34 0 28 2021-01-04
CARMEN 33 0 28 2021-01-04
OKAY 33 0 27 2021-01-04
WAKITA 33 2 29 2021-01-04
ELDORADO 33 0 27 2021-01-04
BURBANK 33 0 29 2021-01-04
FAIRMONT 32 0 24 2021-01-04
HARDESTY 31 0 31 2021-01-04
CARTER 31 0 26 2021-01-04
GOLDSBY 30 0 28 2021-01-04
FAXON 30 0 26 2021-01-04
LANGSTON 30 1 26 2021-01-04
ROOSEVELT 30 0 25 2021-01-04
JET 29 0 25 2021-01-04
BERNICE 29 0 25 2021-01-04
FREEDOM 29 0 22 2021-01-04
MARSHALL 28 0 23 2021-01-04
COLONY 28 0 21 2021-01-04
MOUNTAIN PARK 28 0 26 2021-01-04
SHARON 28 0 25 2021-01-04
DAVIDSON 27 0 23 2021-01-04
ROCKY 27 0 23 2021-01-04
GOULD 26 0 25 2021-01-04
GOLTRY 26 0 23 2021-01-04
HANNA 26 0 23 2021-01-04
OSAGE 25 0 22 2021-01-04
HASTINGS 25 0 23 2021-01-04
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-04
DEER CREEK 24 1 23 2021-01-04
PRUE 24 0 23 2021-01-04
AVANT 24 0 22 2021-01-04
DEVOL 23 0 23 2021-01-04
FRANCIS 23 1 18 2021-01-04
WILLOW 23 0 19 2021-01-04
BURLINGTON 23 0 23 2021-01-04
CAMARGO 23 0 22 2021-01-04
BESSIE 22 1 16 2021-01-04
DACOMA 22 0 13 2021-01-04
HUNTER 20 0 19 2021-01-04
NICOMA PARK 19 0 14 2021-01-04
FITZHUGH 19 0 13 2021-01-04
NORTH MIAMI 19 0 17 2021-01-04
FOYIL 19 0 18 2021-01-04
MILLERTON 18 1 16 2021-01-04
GOTEBO 18 0 18 2021-01-04
EAKLY 18 0 15 2021-01-04
DISNEY 18 0 14 2021-01-04
BRAMAN 17 0 13 2021-01-04
DIBBLE 17 0 16 2021-01-04
LAMAR 16 0 15 2021-01-04
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-04
BOWLEGS 15 0 11 2021-01-04
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2021-01-04
KEYES 14 0 14 2021-01-04
WAINWRIGHT 14 0 10 2021-01-04
HITCHCOCK 14 0 12 2021-01-04
MEDICINE PARK 14 0 12 2021-01-04
BROMIDE 13 1 10 2021-01-04
HILLSDALE 13 0 12 2021-01-04
BRADLEY 13 0 12 2021-01-04
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 12 0 11 2021-01-04
CROMWELL 11 0 6 2021-01-04
DOUGHERTY 11 0 6 2021-01-04
FANSHAWE 7 0 3 2021-01-04
PEORIA 7 0 6 2021-01-04
MANITOU 7 0 4 2021-01-04
ALBION 7 0 6 2021-01-04
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-01-04
ADDINGTON 6 0 5 2021-01-04
VERA 5 0 4 2021-01-04
HALLETT 5 0 4 2021-01-04
SLICK 4 0 3 2021-01-04
GENE AUTRY 4 0 2 2021-01-04
BYNG 3 0 3 2021-01-04
REDBIRD 3 0 3 2021-01-04
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-04
BLACKBURN 2 0 1 2021-01-04
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-04
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2021-01-04
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-04
TATUMS 2 0 1 2021-01-04
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-04
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-04
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2021-01-04
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-04
PINK 1 0 1 2021-01-04
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-04
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-04
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-04
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-04
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-04
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-04
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-04
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-04
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-04
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-04

