Enid News & Eagle
Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools approved a $2.03 million bond issue Tuesday.
The vote was 148-32, or 82.22% in favor.
According to the district’s website, the bond issue will pay for technology for students and teachers; lights and improvements to the football and softball fields; a new multi-purpose facility that will allow indoor elementary recreation and athletic practice; and agriculture program shows and events.
The bond, according to the district, will not raise taxes because of newly installed pipelines and wind turbines in the area.
Residents in Fairmont overwhelmingly approved a 25-year extension of the franchise with OG&E.
The vote was 20-1, or 95.24%, in favor.
The proposal gives OG&E the right to “produce, transmit and distribute electricity” in Fairmont and “to sell electricity therein for all purposes for which it may be used ... and the right to construct, maintain and operate a system of poles, wires, conduits and other facilities and equipment in, upon, across, under and over the streets, alleys, public grounds or ways in the Town for such purposes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.