STAYING THE COURSE WITH COVID
Caregiving is challenging under the best of circumstances. When ordinary caregiving duties are further complicated by a global pandemic, the stress can be overwhelming. Add a busy holiday season to the mix and you have the perfect recipe for caregiver meltdown. The pressure of holiday expectations combined with the stresses of caregiving and trying to negotiate the social complexities of COVID protocols is more than any one person should have to maneuver. But here we are, and like it or not, difficult choices demand to be made.
For the better part of a year Americans have lived in the shadow of the COVID pandemic. We have coordinated our lives around an invisible enemy, and as the year draws to a close, many of us are lamenting yet another holiday that will be compromised or sacrificed entirely due to concerns about the spread of the COVID virus. Americans are understandably weary of the concessions they have been forced to make. They miss their families and friends. They are tired and bored, and craving the sense of connectedness to people and traditions that the holidays have always provided.
But the pandemic continues. The promise of effective vaccines looms large on the minds of most Americans. The light at the end of a seemingly endless, dark tunnel, vaccination offers a reprieve from the months of take-out and evenings in. For most of us, if vaccination means we can go to a restaurant or a movie theater, we are ready to sign on the dotted line and queue-up for the injection. But like everything else over the past nine months, even inoculation is an exercise in patience. For now, the vaccine is available only to front-line healthcare workers and nursing home residents. There is, predictably, more need than available doses, so those of us who are not among the highest risk will have to wait our turn. Besides, with available vaccinations requiring two doses before full efficacy, even if we could obtain the vaccine, it would not provide protection before most holiday gatherings.
Unfortunately, as Americans grow increasingly weary of social distancing protocol, many are relaxing their commitment to following CDC guidelines. Especially now, with the holidays looming and the coldest days of winter still ahead of us, some are throwing caution to the wind and stepping back into a more normal flow of day-to-day activity. Instead of the modest celebrations that many of us observed for Thanksgiving, many families are proceeding with full-scale events, hosting friends and extended family and disregarding important safeguards. But make no mistake, this is no time to let down your guard! In fact, recent statistics issued by the Centers for Disease Control indicate that the next four weeks will show a marked increase in the number of deaths from COVID-19. By mid-January the number of COVID deaths in the United States could exceed 390,000. Some experts fear that the wave of cases prompted by November gatherings has not yet fully peaked, making a second wave due to Christmas potentially catastrophic. A healthcare system already strained by the pandemic may buckle under the pressure of an influx of new cases.
Best practices, of course, call for holiday gatherings to be limited to each individual household. Celebrations need not be large and lavish to be meaningful. A small gathering consisting of those in your household, while not necessarily the norm, can be especially meaningful during difficult times. Focus on the people closest to you, without the distraction of a large, noisy crowd. Keep things simple, focusing on gratitude and relationships instead of trying to outdo last year’s festivities.
If you will be attending some type of gathering, wear a mask except when you are actively eating or drinking. Make masks out of festive holiday fabrics and share them with other guests. They are easy to make, and they can demonstrate your commitment to keeping everyone safe this holiday season. Or, encourage everyone to make their own holiday face covering, and give a prize for the most festive effort. Don’t forget, outdoor gatherings are far safer, so if possible, plan an outdoor celebration. If the weather is less than cooperative and you must remain indoors, open a door or window, and set the heating system to continuous circulation. Fans can help too.
Limit the number of people involved in food serving and prep. Have each individual bring their own food and disposable utensils, and try to avoid buffet-style serving. If you will be bringing a food item to share, consider pre-packaging individual servings. The fewer people involved in food distribution, the better.
Wash hands thoroughly and frequently, use hand sanitizer and be mindful of the surfaces you touch. Most importantly, don’t attend events where multiple people will be confined to a small area.
Remember, this is a temporary situation, so keep the celebration simple now. You can always plan to have a re-do later in the year when the danger has passed. Who says you can’t have a mid-year blow out for Independence Day or Labor Day, complete with decorations and a feast? Once this craziness is over, we will all deserve a celebration! Or spend the next 12 months planning to make next year’s event over-the-top. Your only limitation is your own imagination, so spend the year coordinating a grand event that your family will never forget.
Believe it or not, it won’t be long until the struggles of 2020 will be little more than an unpleasant memory. Maybe in retrospect we will discover that we learned a great deal about ourselves and each other during the past several months. In any event, it is worth remembering that better times are coming. A measure of restraint now while things are still a bit dicey will pay off in the long run. We can leave a few chairs vacant this Christmas, so that next year they will all be filled!
No celebration is worth risking your health or the health of those you love, so keep the celebration simple, and take appropriate measures to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and healthy. Here’s wishing each and every one of you a safe and happy holiday, and a new year filled with joy and hope. May we all see better times around the next corner.
Miller is caregiver coordinator for LTCA of Enid Area Agency on Aging.
