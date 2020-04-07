Jail following COVID-19 protocols, sheriff, administrator say

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm and Garfield County Detention Facility Administrator Ben Crooks said steps are being taken to protect inmates and staff at the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crooks said he's met with the jail's medical provider on steps to take to prevent spread of disease or sickness. He said there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the jail, inmate or staff, present or past.
"The Garfield County jail has taken every conceivable precaution available to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among detainees, detention staff and any personnel that provide essential services to the detention center," he said. "The jail administration in is constant contact with the Garfield County sheriff in regarding this matter, and we are all making every effort possible to care for all properly.
"Our personnel and our detainees are our primary concern in this period uncertainty and we will continue to seek guidance as available to prevent any cases within the jail, or in public, to the best of our ability."
Steps jail staff have taken include:
• Thorough cleaning of the jail and continued daily cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.
• Multiple briefings with detainees to keep them informed as best as possible.
• Providing inmates and staff with extra supplies of antibacterial hand soap.
• Housing unit common areas cleaned daily.
• Communicating with the facility's health provider for guidance on protecting inmates and staff.
• Communicating with the Health Department to obtain training and implement preventative measures.
• Tips for inmates and staff posted of precautions to take both inside and outside the jail.
• Visits from management of the jail's medical services provider to inspect and enhance precautionary measures.
• Masks provided to all staff and requested more masks.
• Taking temperatures of everyone entering the jail and turning away anyone with a temperature, including staff.
• Changed visitation policy temporarily to remote visitation and non-contact only. Helm said he receives daily updates from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is in contact with Health Department officials.
"We’ve communicated with inmate in terms of the situation," he said, "trying to just ease their minds a bit."
He said they went from pod to pod at the jail to speak with smaller groups.
He said if the public in concerned about the jail they should contact him or Crooks.
"If they have any questions, they need to call us. Any concerns they need to call us," Helm said. "Don't go off of social media or your neighbor. Call us and we'll tell you what’s going on. Come straight to us and we’ll tell you."
Helm and Crooks were asking the public for donations of cloth masks, protective gloves (sizes medium, large and extra large) in sealed boxes and hand sanitizer. Crooks said detainees at the facility have been given extra antibacterial hand soap, whether they are indigent or not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.