In tabling recall election vote, city has drawn ire from petitioners, local pastor

Editor's Note This story is part two in a two-part series exploring the ongoing process to recall Enid City Commissioner Ben Ezzell.

ENID, Okla. — The recall election could’ve been on the table for voters Tuesday, had the vote setting the date not been tabled.

While the country decides its next leaders Tuesday, Enid residents in Ward 3 still have three more months before choosing their next city commissioner — and potentially recall current Commissioner Ben Ezzell.

Melissa Crabtree, founder of the Enid Freedom Fighters citizens group, said Monday if the city commission hadn’t waited a month to vote, recalling Ezzell could have had more actual impact. Crabtree was one of the circulators of the petition for Ezzell’s recall.

Ahead of an expected court ruling on the petition, both the recall election and the regular election for Ezzell’s replacement are set for Feb. 9.

Ezzell is term-limited in May after eight years on the commission. Whoever wins a recall holds the seat for the remainder of the term.

The tabling vote, which ruled out Nov. 3, cut that time from six months to three.

“It’s disappointing that the fact the council tabled leaves the citizens of Enid in limbo for another three months,” Crabtree said. “There are a lot of days between now and May, where Commissioner Ezzell will have the opportunity to behave in a manner not fit for a city leader.”

‘Maintaining your bearing’

Ezzell filed his objection to the recall petition’s sufficiency on Aug. 17 in Garfield County District Court — a day before the city commission was to vote on setting an election date, and two days before Garfield County Election Board required city notice for a Nov. 3 ballot item.

Ezzell named City Clerk Alissa Lack and Enid Mayor George Pankonin as defendants in his case against the city of Enid. Ezzell, an Enid attorney, is representing himself as plaintiff.

Enid city commissioners and Pankonin the next day at Stride Bank Center then tabled voting on either Nov. 3 or Feb. 9 as the recall election date until the commission meeting following Ezzell’s scheduled Sept. 8 hearing. City Attorney Carol Lahman said she had prepared both dates in the agenda before Ezzell made his protest.

That unanimous decision effectively rendered moot the Nov. 3 election, due to missing the election board’s 75-day notification deadline, and left Feb. 9 as the only date option.

“We need to let the judicial process take its course before we move forward and take the next course,” Ward 4 Commissioner Jonathan Waddell said during the meeting. He made the initial motion to table and was seconded by Ward 6’s David Mason.

Both ward seats also are up for election in February, pending city approval Tuesday.

Ezzell and Waddell, a consistent voting bloc during the pandemic, have voted for mask mandates both times and for Pankonin’s springtime COVID-19 emergency declarations, but against the city reopening in June.

Yet no concerted effort has been made to target Waddell for a recall, he told the News & Eagle, aside from several vague Facebook comments, despite the pair’s near-identical voting pattern.

“For me, 15 years in the military, I don’t care how mad I get, I know how to maintain a filter. What we call it is ‘maintaining your bearing,’” Waddell said last week. “I’m able to do that, and I’m not saying I can do that better than Ben — I just find a way to communicate in a way that’s a little bit less abrasive. That tends to be my approach.”

But Waddell said in their strong opposition, both have received the same, equally strong response: “Be quiet.”

The difference, Ezzell said: “I’m the only one who’s put something on the agenda.”

“When people get pissed off at me, it’s largely because I push back against them, and I push back hard,” Ezzell said last week. “And I think that’s, frankly, my job … to provide oversight over the city’s budget. In the almost eight years, I’ve been up there, I’ve argued a lot and pushed back a lot.”

‘Night of lecture’

There is no mention in the Enid City Charter of either tabling or not tabling a city commission’s recall election date vote. Lahman said nothing in the city charter prevented the commission from tabling it, since state statute supersedes setting charter-dictated dates.

Recall elections also aren’t common in the state of Oklahoma. State-elected officials are precluded from them, and only charter-founded cities like Enid hold them, Lahman said.

The city of Enid has also never held a commissioner recall election.

Emily Hladik, a leader of Enid Freedom Fighters and one of the petition’s nine listed circulators, said after Aug. 18’s meeting that because the city charter says nothing about tabling being allowed, the commission could still have voted to set a date while the legal process continued simultaneously.

Group founder Crabtree said while the petition was not Freedom Fighters’ only concern, once the commission tabled its vote, “That’s when it turned into such a bigger issue … because that’s not how it’s supposed to work.”

Before voting, Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen said he respected the right for recall and public comment, but said the topic had overshadowed other important city agenda business. Ward 2’s Derwin Norwood said audience members “as Christian brothers and sisters” should forgive Ezzell.

Waddell said he was voting for Ezzell’s due process rights, but also echoed Norwood’s statements.

“Unfortunately, what some of you were exposed to was some of the discourse that goes on behind closed doors,” Waddell said about Ezzell’s July 30 email, which was leaked online and announced his mask mandate system and criticized Enid Police Chief Brian O’Rourke. “I don’t say that to exonerate him for his behavior, but I can look at it from a view of grace.”

Crabtree said the meeting felt like a discouraging “night of lecture.”

“When you’re on the playground and you see a ... 12-year-old is holding the 9-year-old’s head while the 9-year-old is trying to reach the 12-year-old,” Crabtree said about the meeting. “It felt like we’re the 9-year-old and the council is the 12-year-old.”

Enid attorney Stephen Jones watched the meeting online and said he thought the same thing — that the city was attempting to prevent the recall election, with First Amendment implications.

“I was concerned that the council seemed to be taking an antagonistic view of the circulators,” Jones said Friday. “I think their duty is to treat everyone fairly.”

On Sept. 11, Jones filed a motion to intervene on behalf of the petitioners in Ezzell’s case, since while the Enid Freedom Fighters were not listed as defendants or mentioned by name in his filing, they were served an official summons on Aug. 17 through Enid attorney Taylor Venus. Crabtree said Jones came recommended by Venus, who had other commitments and was unable to fully represent the petitioners himself.

Known for defending convicted Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, Jones also has built his career on First Amendment casework and representation. He was general counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union for four years and for the state Republican Party. Jones has represented Vietnam War veterans, an OU student tried for carrying a Viet Cong flag and the OSU Student Senate.

That following Monday, on Sept. 14, Jones sent Lahman a letter (with a copy sent to all city commissioners) that the motion to table was a violation of the city charter and that the intervenors would request in a third-party petition that the court set the election for November, should the commission not set an election date at its next meeting on Sept. 15.

The next day, again at the event center, the city commission this time voted to set the election for Feb. 9, with Ezzell the only “no” vote. Jones said it was unclear to him if his letter had any effect on the vote.

Associate Judge Allison Lafferty, of Blaine County District Court, had the week before officially ordered to reschedule the hearing until Oct. 6. She had reset the date in September after she was reassigned to the case and had already notified all parties.

“Nothing has changed since last time,” Ezzell said during the meeting.

Lafferty has yet to rule on Ezzell’s objection, as of Monday, though Jones submitted an out-of-time supplemental filing request Friday addressing an argument of truthfulness in the commissioner’s own supplemental brief.

Big believer in ‘law and order’

Before that Oct. 6 meeting was also canceled, due to a court clerk’s office COVID-19 outbreak, Wade Burleson, lead pastor of the Baptist church Emmanuel Enid, sent Lafferty a letter.

In the letter, he requested the judge issue an “immediate ruling” that the recall petition meets state and charter requirements, so the election can be held in February.

Burleson also wrote to Laffery that he believed Ezzell was using delay tactics to avoid being recalled.

“If he’s successful delaying your ruling until November, then the filing deadline for the February 2021 statewide election will be missed too,” he wrote.

The letter was sent on official letterhead that displays the church’s name. The church has more than 3,000 members of its congregation, Burleson wrote on a recent blog post, and masks have never been mandatory at the church.

His website on theology, history and culture has to date received more than 7 million total page views, and posts can get up to 70 comments.

Burleson also wrote he was aware of the city attorney’s conflict of interest in assisting the petitioners and working for Ezzell as a city employee, as well as crediting him and his mother, Cheri Ezzell, for getting her the job.

“I’ve spoken to Carol (Lahman) and informed her that the citizens of Enid will be watching closely to ensure Carol represents the citizens of Enid to the best of her ability,” Burleson wrote.

However, because she filed an affidavit and would have then been called as a witness for the defense, Lahman had before his letter recused herself from representing the city. Tony Puckett, of Oklahoma City law firm McAfee and Taft, was retained as the city’s representation.

Lahman and the city of Enid have both refuted the several challenges and accusations intervenors made for seemingly allowing conspiratorial delays to the recall process.

They also have both countered allegations by Ezzell that Lack, whom Lahman counseled, did not correctly verify the petition’s sufficiency. Its circulators did not state they explicitly believe truthfulness in any statement of verification, Ezzell has argued.

Lafferty did not reply to Burleson’s letter, but did send it to all the hearing’s legal parties, including Ezzell and Puckett.

Ezzell attached it as an exhibit in his supplemental brief, so Lahman told the News & Eagle the judge “probably” now will have to read the letter.

Also attached as a brief exhibit, a screenshot from Aug. 31 of a post by Burleson on the Enid Freedom Fighters’ Facebook group shows “Founding Member” next to his name, with Ezzell also argued he was a founding member in his filing. However, according to Facebook’s guidelines, those stickers only mean one is an early group member and possibly invited others to join a group.

Burleson wrote to the News & Eagle that he is not a founding member of the Freedom Fighters group or its Facebook group, nor did he help organize or participate the recall petition against Ezzell, though he said he has nothing but respect for the group and its founder Crabtree.

He said he sent the letter after the August tabling vote, during which he watched online multiple city commissioners appear to chastise recall petitioners for their actions.

“I wrote the letter to the judge because I represent a nonprofit in this city that believes that ‘law and order’ should be honored and our chief of police and police personnel should be supported,” Burleson wrote. “If a pastor doesn’t watch out for the citizens of a city, ensuring to the best of his ability that the God-given rights of fellow citizens are not removed by politicians, then that pastor isn’t doing his job. I fulfilled my God-given duty as a public servant to the people of Enid.”

Ezzell’s supplemental brief also included emails among the Enid Police Depart­ment he acquired from open records requests.

One from a police lieutenant to the EPD captains and O’Rourke stated he had seen Ezzell’s email on a Facebook friend’s profile. That person had copy-pasted it from another, unnamed friend’s social media post.

Later that day, at 1:12 p.m., Enid Police Lt. Bryan Skaggs then forwarded that email to Burleson.

Skaggs wrote to Burleson, “I just received this email and thought you might like the read.

“Ben has a personal agenda that he will try and enact over the next 8 months. … When the police department answers to the city council, it brings politics into policing,” Skaggs wrote. Ezzell also had criticized the department over its use of force and civilian oversight policies in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.

Burleson replied, “Ugh. Mr. Ezzell needs off the city council.”

Skaggs declined to comment for the News & Eagle about why he thought Burleson would be interested in the email. The News & Eagle in July initially reported on Skaggs’ own, now-deleted post that shared Ezzell’s July 30 email.

Burleson told the News & Eagle that Skaggs was probably aware the pastor is a big believer in “law and order,” had heard him speak before the city commission and read his writings about liberty.

Burleson was the first to speak during public comment at the July 15 emergency meeting against the first mask mandate proposal.

“The issue for us tonight is the mandatory law for wearing masks. … I have no problem wearing a mask. But when this council says to my church, ‘You will not have worship services without mandatory masks,’ I’m just telling you guys, come on. Come on,” he said to applause behind him. In closing, he said, “In the history of America, we isolate and cover the mouths of those who are sick, but we let the healthy be free. And I say vote no. God bless.”

‘We screwed this one up’

A third attempt to mandate masks in early September never came to fruition, after Ezzell withdrew his vote from Mayor Pankonin’s proposal, which would instead fine for trespassing businesses and disturbing the peace. Pankonin said he canceled the planned special meeting knowing he didn’t have the needed four votes.

Ezzell said all the teeth had been taken out following the mayor’s meeting with O’Rourke, who at the July 15 commission meeting had previously stated a mask ordinance would be difficult for officers to enforce.

Ezzell said Thursday that despite the recall drama, to him, it does come back to masks.

He said he didn’t mind being accused of having a personal agenda to mandate masks — if that meant potentially saving lives of those at-risk. His wife Stephanie’s rheumatoid arthritis requires heavy immunosuppressants that weakens her immune system, he said, and that makes her more susceptible to COVID-19.

“When the stakes are what they are, I’d be crazy to be cavalier about it,” Ezzell said.

In Garfield County, 29 people, all from Enid, have died from COVID-19-related complications, while 2,214 of 2,558 overall have recovered from the disease. On Monday, 344 cases remained active as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

When the first mask mandate came to a vote, two people had died, of 138 total cases and 95 recovered. OSDH then reported 41 active cases.

Garfield County has for months averaged mostly 30-40 daily new cases per week, putting it squarely in the "moderate-risk" category for spreading the virus, according to OSDH.

“It’s upsetting, it’s horrible, we screwed this one up. But I tried. And I’d rather try and fail than not try at all,” Ezzell said about the city’s attempts to mandate masks. “You will never please anybody. And to do important big things, that have meaningful impact, you are more likely to have people opposed to it. But if it’s the right thing — the important thing — you do it anyway.”