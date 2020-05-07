ENID, Okla. — A few hundred COVID-19 tests taken at Garfield County longterm care and nursing centers have come back negative, even after two positive COVID-19 cases were discovered at the end of April at a local facility and testing overall in the county hit a snag this week, according to a local Health Department official.
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 742, or 17.1%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report Thursday afternoon, which also states there have been 117 deaths at longterm care centers and nursing homes.
A resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
Two of the 21 Enid COVID-19 cases involve an employee and a resident with The Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Enid, who were confirmed positive for the virus April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to the facility. At the same time, the state put a priority on testing care facilities in the state, and staff and residents at The Commons became a priority, said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2.
State officials announced last week every resident and employee at Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities and nursing homes will be tested for COVID-19 using a newly developed saliva testing method. In all, 42,000 residents and staffers living or working at the facilities will be tested by the month's end, said Carter Kimble, the deputy secretary of health and mental health, calling the innovative testing method a "game changer."
The state partnered with a Lubbock, Texas, company to expedite the residential care testing.
Jackson said Thursday approximately 350 of the tests were taken last week, with the majority administered to staff and some residents at The Commons. All but one, which was inconclusive and will be retaken, were reported negative this week. Many more tests were conducted this week, she said, before regional officials were asked Thursday to pause the new saliva testing developed by the state specifically for longterm care and nursing facilities and turn, once again, to swab testing.
"In only a few days, OSDH has conducted thousands of saliva-administered tests, and the State is taking a brief pause on administering saliva tests to allow the labs to catch up on processing results," Shelley Zumwalt, an OSDH representative, said in an emailed statement Thursday evening. "Testing administered with a nasal swab remains readily available across all testing centers. The plan to test all residents and staff at LTCFs has been on schedule, and we do not anticipate this small break will impact the testing schedule."
Jackson said the swab tests set aside for Garfield County Health Department use through appointments were redirected Thursday to the longterm care and nursing home initiative, which created a shortage at the local facility.
"This was one of the first days we had to turn people away," Jackson said.
She said more swab testing kits should be available by Friday in Garfield County, and a larger shipment for distribution district-wide is expected in the next week, but she is not sure yet how they will be distributed. District 2 covers Blaine, Canadian, Grant, Garfield, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office. She also said St. Mary's Regional Medical Center provided some testing kits on Thursday.
Jackson said residents' best course of action is to call the Health Department, (580) 233-0650, and leave contact information for appointments, and they will be contacted when testing is available.
The local Health Department has tested many at the longterm care and nursing facilities through the swabbing method anyway, Jackson said, as they cannot produce enough salvia for the other, more readily accessible, testing method.
Jackson said there are no testing restrictions at Garfield and other Health Department facilities in District 2, but priority is being giving to those who work or live at longterm care and nursing facilities and those coming in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
An additional 129 Oklahomans, 3.07%, tested positive for COVID-19 and seven more deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, May 7, 2020. There were no new cases nor deaths reported in Northwest Oklahoma as of late morning.
Two of the newly reported deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, OSDH reported in that report, while five others died between April 20 and Tuesday, May 5. Five were older than 65 — two men in Washington County, two men in Cleveland and Delaware counties and a woman in Wagoner County — and two were in the 50-64 age group — two women from Wagoner and Washington counties.
There have been 4,330 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state and 260 deaths since the first official case was identified by OSDH on March 6.
The Health Department reported Thursday that 2,909 Oklahomans, just more than 67%, have recovered from the virus, with 76 of those in the prior 24 hours. There have been more than 87,000 tests given, with 82,557 of those negative, according to OSDH.
OSDH reported Wednesday afternoon that there have been 805 cumulative hospitalizations of those testing positive for COVID-19, and 228 with cases or suspected cases of the virus currently are in facilities across the state, with 96 of those in intensive care.
Of the 260 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 208, or 80%, have been 65 and older; 41, or 15.77%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 2.31%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 1.92%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 129 or 51%, than women, 124 or 49%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH. More than 70% have been diagnosed with an underlying condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory diseases, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have died is 74.6, OSDH reports.
Deaths recorded per county in the state are 40 in Oklahoma County; 36 in Tulsa County; 33 in Cleveland County; 26 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 15 in Delaware County; eight each in Caddo and Osage counties; seven each in Creek and Kay counties; six in Greer County; five in Muskogee County; four each in Mayes, Pottawatomie, Rogers counties; three each in Adair, Canadian, Sequoyah and Texas counties; two each in Comanche, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and one each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Logan, Major, Ottawa, Payne and Stephens counties, according to OSDH data released Thursday morning.
Those testing positive are 47 in the 0-4 age range, 150 in the 5-17 age range, 914 in the 18-35 age range, 945 in the 36-49 age range, 1,011 in the 50-64 age range and 1,260 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Thursday. Three ages were listed as "unknown." The average age of those with COVID-19 is 51.6, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 2,433, or 56.19%, have been female, 1,886, or 43.56%, have been male and 11 have been reported as unknown gender.
Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 895 in Oklahoma County; 676 in Tulsa County; 448 in Cleveland County; 308 in Texas County; 289 in Washington County; 125 in Wagoner County; 115 in Comanche County; 107 in Canadian County; 92 in Delaware County; 89 in Caddo County; 84 in McClain County; 82 in Creek and Osage counties; 69 each in Adair and Rogers counties; 65 in Greer County; 53 in Pottawatomie County; 48 in Kay County; 44 in Payne County; 41 in Grady County; 39 in Pittsburg County; 34 in Ottawa County; 29 each in Cherokee and Pawnee counties; 28 in Muskogee County; 24 in Mayes County; 22 in Stephens County; 21 each in Garfield and Nowata counties; 19 each in Jackson and Seminole counties; 18 in Logan County; 17 in Beaver and Okmulgee counties; 16 each in Lincoln and Tillman counties; 14 in Garvin County; 13 each in Craig, LeFlore and Sequoyah counties; 12 in Bryan County; 11 in Custer County; 10 in Pontotoc County; eight each in Kingfisher and McCurtain counties; seven in Noble County; six each in Beckham and Carter counties; five each in Cotton, Haskell, Kiowa and Latimer counties; four in Major and McIntosh counties; three each in Choctaw, Johnston, Love and Woods counties; two each in Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Jefferson, Marshall and Murray counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Harper, Okfuskee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties, according to OSDH data released Thursday morning.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town include 19 in Enid; four in Kingfisher; three in Alva; two each in Fairview, Okarche and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Hennessey, Jet, Lahoma, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Okeene, Ringwood and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH.
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has recorded 21 cases, with eight recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has recorded eight cases, with all recovered; Major county has recorded four cases, with one recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County has recorded three cases, with two recovered; Blaine County has recorded two cases; Grant County has recorded two cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have recorded one case each, with both recovered.
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
