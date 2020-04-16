ALVA, Okla. — Medical personnel at Share Medical Center in Alva were tested Thursday, April 16, 2020, after being in contact with a patient who tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, according to Kandice Allen, hospital CEO.
The person is the first known case of COVID-19 in Woods County. The hospital’s press release came after the Oklahoma State Department of Health has issued its report for Thursday that did not show any cases in Woods or Blaine counties in Northwest Oklahoma.
Allen said the Share Medical Center patient, who was in the hospital for other reasons, is not showing symptoms and currently is isolated. Staff are wearing masks, “per CDC guidelines” and “using the appropriate equipment to protect themselves as well as to protect the patients they are in contact with,” and those who came in contact with the patient are not in quarantine. She said the test results typically take 48 hours.
“We can all be proud of the efforts the community has taken to keep everyone safe from COVID-19, but in all honesty, this was inevitable,” Allen said in a press release on the hospital’s Facebook page on Thursday. “It is likely that COVID-19 has been in our community and just hasn’t been detected until now.
“There is no cause for panic. There is no benefit to trying to assign blame or suspicion,” Allen said. “The best course of action is to just continue to observe individual responsibility for keeping each other safe.”
Testing has increased across the state and in Alva for “people who are higher risk due to health or age, and are symptomatic,” she said in the press release. She later told the Enid News & Eagle the patient was tested “as a precautionary measure.” She did not have any other information regarding the patient, she said.
She advises anyone who has been in contact with a person known to have tested positive to self-quarantine. Those with questions can submit them online via a question form provided by the center, Allen said.
Other counties in the region that have reported cases verified through OSDH are Garfield County at 9, Kingfisher County at 6, Grant and Major counties at 2 each and Alfalfa and Woodward counties at 1 each. There have been two deaths in Northwest Oklahoma, an 86-year-old woman in Garfield County and a woman in the 18-35 age group in Major County, according to OSDH. Statewide there are 2,357 cases of COVID-19 and 131 associated deaths, OSDH reported Thursday.
