Health care officials want universal mask usage — some not sure about a mandate

ENID, Okla. — As Enid city commissioners prepare to discuss COVID-19 prevention measures Wednesday night, health care officials are united on the need for universal wearing of masks. But, they are less united on whether or not masks should be mandated by civil authority.
In advance of Wednesday evening's special commission meeting, set for 6:30 in the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott, and online, the News & Eagle spoke with health care officials from local hospitals, Garfield County Health Department and Enid Community Clinic.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center provided a statement that read, "We look forward to hearing a robust discussion from all parties concerned during Wednesday’s meeting on mandatory mask-wearing" but did not take a position on whether or not masks should be mandated.
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center also provided a statement, outlining the medical necessity for people to wear masks in public, especially when indoors and in close proximity to others.
"We know this virus is transmitted via droplets and contact. We know we inadvertently spread droplets when we speak, sneeze or cough. We know there are individuals who are spreading the virus and do not know they have it," according to the statement. "We also know, from decades of experience, that masking helps prevent the spread of droplet-based diseases. While new to the public, this has been standard practice in the hospital setting. We hope our fellow citizens will join us in masking for their own sakes and the sake of others."
In a follow-up interview, Dr. Brian Whitson, M.D., attending physician and pulmonologist at Integris, said there's broad consensus among health care professionals that masks are a necessary means to combat COVID-19.
"From a medical perspective, yes, we encourage everyone to wear masks," Whitson said. "We think it's a good idea, the CDC thinks it's a good idea and our system thinks it's a good idea."
But, from a practical perspective, Whitson hesitated to call for a citywide mask mandate.
"When you look at it from a civil side, it seems like you're drawing a line in the sand," Whitson said, "and who's responsible for enforcing that, and how are you going to enforce that?"
Whitson said he hoped the mounting evidence for transmission rates will convince people to wear masks, mandated or not, and to also follow social distancing and hand washing guidelines and to avoid large public gatherings.
He said studies now indicate about 40% of infected people have no symptoms, and yet are about 75% as infective to others as someone with symptoms. Current medical literature shows symptomatic patients infect an average of 2.5 people, and "that means an asymptomatic patient is probably going to infect two people."
"The concern is, you may be young and healthy, and you may be an asymptomatic carrier, but you don't want to infect grandma, who might succumb to the disease — and that would be horrible," Whitson said. "It is an inconvenience, and I don't think anyone likes wearing a mask, but I think we need to think about the people around us who may be more susceptible to the disease."
Maggie Jackson, Oklahoma State Department of Health community engagement director for Northwest Oklahoma, also said universal mask-wearing is needed — but also stopped short of calling for a civil mandate.
"We definitely recommend wearing a mask," Jackson said. "Whether that's voluntary or mandated is not really up to us, but we think the more people wear masks, the better off we will be in slowing this spread."
Jackson said the Health Department will be working with the city commission Wednesday evening, to provide data and as much science-based information as possible as the commissioners weigh COVID-19 prevention measures.
Other medical professionals say masks are so essential, we can't rely on volunteerism and goodwill to protect public health.
"I know it's a big controversy, but I think for right now, masks are probably going to have to become mandated again, at least at public gatherings," said Dr. David Matousek, M.D., a veteran family practitioner of almost 40 years in Enid, and medical director for Garfield County Board of Health. "You're going to have to consider mandatory masks."
Matousek said he understands those who see not wearing masks as a personal freedom issue, but added not protecting others because of a sense of personal freedom is "a very selfish attitude."
"I think everyone has to realize they have an obligation to protect the public, especially those who may be vulnerable," Matousek said. "We all have personal freedoms, but for me it's like smoking in a restaurant, when that was banned. That was banned because second-hand inhalation of smoke isn't good for people.
"I think you have to give up some personal freedom to protect those around you," he said. "I know people will argue until they are blue in the face about this, but I think we all have to think of not only ourselves, but others around us."
Janet Cordell, Enid Community Clinic coordinator, also stressed "the reason we wear masks is to protect other people."
Cordell, who suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) because of second-hand smoke, also likened a mask mandate to municipal rules banning smoking in restaurants. She said she wishes people didn't have to be ordered to do what's good for other people, but sometimes it's necessary.
"I wish we didn't have to do that. I wish people would care enough about others to wear a mask to protect them," Cordell said. "I have no problem with a mandate for it. If we can't take responsibility for others around us, for protecting them, then maybe an order is needed.
"It's about others," Cordell said. "I understand people feel it infringes on their personal freedom, but if giving up a little of my personal freedom protects other people, I don't have a problem with that. People who wear masks do it to protect me, and when I wear it it's to protect other people. We should do it because we care about other people."
The city commission meeting will be broadcast on Zoom, with meeting ID 978 4455 2087 and password 009628.
