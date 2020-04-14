In the midst of what health experts fear will be the worst couple of weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, the Oklahoma medical community is bracing for the worst and hoping for better than that. However, that hope rests on the actions of the public at large.
The state’s leading physicians are doing everything they can to amplify this message to their fellow Oklahomans: Unless it is truly necessary to do otherwise, stay home.
Dr. Jeff Cruzan, president of Integris Medical Group, said Monday: “We are what the virus lives on. By going out and going to the stores, what you are essentially doing is adding yourself to the buffet line of the virus.”
And in doing so, greatly increasing the chances for a major surge in positive cases of COVID-19 that could overwhelm our hospital system. We have seen this happen in places like New York City, where the volume of cases led some hotels to make themselves available to house hospital patients with nonlife-threatening conditions.
Doctors, hospital administrators, the state Health Department and the governor’s office have been working on various contingency plans to handle what may arise.
Dr. Larry Bookman, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, says more than 2,000 ventilators, so important in treating the fatal respiratory disease, are available and can be moved as needed.
The OSMA has worked with the state’s medical licensing board to identify doctors who have retired in the past decade but have kept medical licenses, for use in a surge. Bookman says the National Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have cites for potential emergency medical facilities.
Bookman says he is “cautiously optimistic” that many of the contingency plans won’t be needed, but that it’s difficult to predict without more testing.
The number of tests conducted in Oklahoma continues to climb, although the state’s rate of testing has been among the lowest in the nation. Cruzan notes that less than one-half of 1% of the state’s population has been tested, and thus, “We have no idea how many cases are out there.”
COVID-19 is most dangerous to the older population and those facing other health issues. The state Health Department says the median age of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 56, and many of those who have died had at least one comorbidity (defined as diabetes, heart disease or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure).
However, this virus is highly contagious, and experts say many people will contract it but not get the harshest symptoms, and thus unknowingly spread it to others with whom they come in contact. This week saw the first Oklahoma fatalities in the 18-35 age range.
Oklahoma’s medical community has a good plan in place for a potential surge. Oklahoma’s residents, however, must do their part to keep that surge as small as possible.
That means washing hands often and well. It means wearing a facemask. It means staying at least 6 feet from others. And, it means staying home unless it is a must to do otherwise.
Let’s empty the buffet line, and soon.
