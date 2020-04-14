What seems essential to one person, might seem less pressing to the next.
Oklahoma has used a relatively broad definition of essential businesses that can continue limited operations amid the COVID-19 shutdown, which has brought criticism from some.
The Oklahoma Department of Commerce lists 71 industries within 16 workforce sectors as essential enough to remain open during this pandemic. These are supposed to be services necessary to protect the safety and health of residents.
Many on the essentials list are obvious, such as health care, grocery stores and utilities.
But some businesses deemed essential have taken a hard look at their own operations, the potential dangers to their customers, employees and the public, and have decided to close voluntarily.
That’s a move that risks economic failure and one that can’t be made lightly.
Bookstores are on the list of essential retailers, but at least two independent booksellers, Tulsa’s Magic City Books and Oklahoma City’s Best of Books, have gone public with their disagreement with that classification.
In a post on Facebook last week, Magic City founder Jeff Martin said, “Quite simply, (the essential designation) is a mistake. We will remain closed. Online and shipping only. As long as it takes. Stay in. Stay safe. Read more.”
Martin and Best of Books owner Joe Hight have made the right call for their businesses, their customers and the public.
In the best of times, bookstores are delightful gathering places. Many sell coffee and snacks and offer reading areas throughout the buildings. Patrons are encourage to roam and peruse books and magazines at their leisure.
We look forward to the day that we can again do that, and that day will come. But for now, we’ll order our books from a safe distance.
Every essential business has to make the ethical decision about what is the right thing to do, balancing the needs of their employees, customers and the risks to public health. Similarly, consumers have to decide how essential their needs are.
When the COVID-19 crisis passes, consumers need to remember local businesses that were there for them in an emergency — taking proper precautions for their customers and staff and serving essential needs. They also need to remember those who decided the right thing to do was to wait.
