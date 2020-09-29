You have permission to edit this article.
Grant County woman 1 of 11 COVID-19-associated deaths reported Tuesday by OSDH

daily covid 9.29.20
Sources: Oklahoma Department of Health | Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — A Deer Creek woman in the 65 and older age group was one of 11 deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday and Grant County's first recorded death associated with COVID-19.

The state saw an increase of 1,025 cases as of OSDH's Tuesday morning report, bringing the overall total of the virus to 86,219 confirmed since March, according to OSDH. Of those, 13,244 were active Monday morning, a single-day decrease of 135, and 71,957, or 83.5%, had recovered, including 1,149 since Monday's report. There have been 1,018 deaths either caused by COVID-19 or in which the virus was a contributing factor, according to OSDH.

In addition to the Grant County death, there were eight more in the 65 and older age group, two men in Rogers County, two women in Tulsa County, men in Creek, Payne and Texas counties and an Okfuskee County woman. There were two deaths reported in the 50-64 age group, men in Beckham and Oklahoma counties.

There have been 6,366 hospitalizations in the state, an increase of 93 since the last OSDH daily report on Monday. Of those, 618 were hospitalized, with 225 in intensive care, as of Monday evening's Executive Report. There were 45 Oklahomans hospitalized who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northwest region of the state, according to the same report.

In Enid, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 13 inpatients who had tested positive for the virus, while St. Mary's Regional Medical Center had seven, according to hospital spokeswomen on Tuesday.

Garfield County saw an increase of 21 cases on Tuesday for a total of 1,701 overall, with 333 of those active and 1,348 recovered. Enid had 1,591 cases, a single-day increase of 18, with 299 active and 1,272 recovered. There have been 20 deaths in the county, all Enid residents.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday were 32 in Woodward, five each in Kingfisher and Major, three in Blaine and two in Grant. Case increases in cities and towns include six in Woodward; four in Cleo Springs; two each in Dover, Mooreland, Okeene and Pond Creek; and one each in Canton, Fairmont, Fairview, Garber, Kingfisher, Lahoma, Okarche and Watonga.

Prison outbreaks

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma prisons has gone down, as many of those confirmed with the virus were moved into “recovered” column.

As of Tuesday, there were three facilities marked COVID-19 “hotspots” by the Department of Corrections, with William S. Key Correctional Center, in Fort Supply, the only Northwest Oklahoma facility. Others were Joseph Harp and North Fork correctional centers.

There was one active inmate case, 55 recovered, nine in quarantine, one in isolation and five staff positive with one recovered at Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva; eight active inmate cases, 38 recovered, 27 in quarantine and eight in isolation at Enid Community Correctional Center; and 228 active inmate cases, two hospitalized, 669 recovered, 102 in quarantine, 226 in isolation and 11 staff positive with six recovered at William S. Key.

OSDH reported last week there were 30 at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, but both OSDH and DOC officials confirmed Tuesday there were no active cases at the facility and that the information on the slide provided by the Health Department was referring to the Enid center. There are three recovered cases at James Crabtree, according to the DOC website.

State numbers

The 18-35 age group continued to lead the increase in cases, with 287 on Tuesday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.3% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 250 in the 50-64 age group, 202 in the 36-49 age group, 134 in the 65 and older age group, 130 in the 5-17 age group and 20 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,702 in the 0-4 age group, 8,166 in the 5-17 age group, 31,308 in the 18-35 age group, 18,321 in the 36-49 age group, 15,138 in the 50-64 age group and 11,576 in the 65 and older age group. There were eight listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1. 

There have been 44,895 Oklahoman women who have tested positive and 41,300 men. There were 24 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.

Of the overall 1,018 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 819 have been 65 and older and 156 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 31 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 11 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 558, than women, 460, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.8.

OSDH reports 75% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 406 or 40.3%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,688 cases among long-term care residents and 1,565 cases among staff, according to Monday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 67 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 194 in Oklahoma County; 162 in Tulsa County; 70 in Cleveland County; 52 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 34 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 26 in Wagoner County; 25 in Delaware County; 23 in Muskogee County; 21 in Caddo County; 20 in Garfield County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Leflore County; 17 in Canadian County; 13 each in Comanche, Kay and Osage counties; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie and Texas counties; eight each in Carter, Cherokee and Greer counties; seven each in McClain, Okmulgee and Payne counties; six each in Ottawa and Seminole counties; five each in Garvin, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, and Woodward counties; three each in Beckham, Cotton, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Marshall, Noble, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Murray and Roger Mills counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,701 cases, 1,348 recovered, 333 active and 20 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 25, 24, 171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Woodward with 1,091 cases, 182 recovered, 905 active and four deaths, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate reported Sept. 22; Kingfisher with 357 cases, 310 recovered, 45 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 152 cases, 134 recovered, 16 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 134 cases, 103 recovered, 30 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 113 cases, 92 recovered and 21 active; Major with 96 cases, 71 recovered, 24 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 72 cases, 41 recovered and 31 active; and Grant with 50 cases, 37 recovered, 12 active and one death, in Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,591 in Enid (299 active); Fort Supply 862 (831 active); 170 in Woodward (51 active); 155 in Hennessey (12 active); 120 in Kingfisher (12 active); 98 in Alva (14 active); 55 in Watonga (six active); 51 in Helena (20 active); 42 in Fairview (10 active); 41 in Okarche (4 active); 34 in Mooreland (five active); 25 each in Canton (five active) and Garber (five active); 22 in Cashion (five active); 19 each in Dover (six active), Ringwood (four active) and Waukomis (eight active); 18 in Okeene (11 active); 16 each in Medford (four active) and Seiling (two active); 14 each in Cherokee (nine active) and Lahoma (three active); 12 in Pond Creek (five active); 11 in Billings (two active); 10 each in Fairmont (four active) and Lamont (three active); nine in Longdale (three active); eight each in Cleo Springs (five active) and Meno (three active); seven each in Ames (one active), Kremlin (two active) and Orlando (one active); six each in Nash and Waynoka (five active); five in Covington; four each in Drummond (one active), Freedom, Hitchcock, Jet (one active), Marshall (one active) and Mulhall; three each in Hunter (three active) and Wakita; two each in Deer Creek, Goltry (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington, Carmen and Sharon (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 860 cases, with 690 recovered and 10 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 721 cases, with 574 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.29.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 18175 195 15574 2020-09-29
TULSA 17207 162 15448 2020-09-29
CLEVELAND 6124 70 5236 2020-09-29
CANADIAN 2360 17 1862 2020-09-29
PAYNE 2275 7 1932 2020-09-29
ROGERS 1905 52 1533 2020-09-29
MUSKOGEE 1846 23 1566 2020-09-29
GARFIELD 1701 20 1348 2020-09-29
COMANCHE 1640 13 1420 2020-09-29
TEXAS 1540 10 1378 2020-09-29
WAGONER 1498 26 1326 2020-09-29
POTTAWATOMIE 1371 10 1111 2020-09-29
MCCURTAIN 1289 34 1119 2020-09-29
CREEK 1175 34 983 2020-09-29
LE FLORE 1163 18 941 2020-09-29
GRADY 1107 11 805 2020-09-29
CHEROKEE 1099 8 881 2020-09-29
WOODWARD 1091 4 182 2020-09-29
OSAGE 1000 13 752 2020-09-29
WASHINGTON 1000 40 901 2020-09-29
BRYAN 978 4 798 2020-09-29
PITTSBURG 969 19 824 2020-09-29
SEQUOYAH 907 11 724 2020-09-29
MCCLAIN 884 7 735 2020-09-29
OTTAWA 875 6 759 2020-09-29
OKMULGEE 849 7 721 2020-09-29
CADDO 791 21 637 2020-09-29
JACKSON 785 10 674 2020-09-29
DELAWARE 775 25 626 2020-09-29
CUSTER 704 0 464 2020-09-29
MAYES 653 11 483 2020-09-29
ADAIR 634 10 490 2020-09-29
KAY 616 13 457 2020-09-29
BECKHAM 556 3 226 2020-09-29
CARTER 555 8 482 2020-09-29
CRAIG 511 1 390 2020-09-29
LOGAN 504 1 392 2020-09-29
LINCOLN 460 10 362 2020-09-29
SEMINOLE 460 6 365 2020-09-29
STEPHENS 450 5 347 2020-09-29
PONTOTOC 434 3 337 2020-09-29
GARVIN 373 5 323 2020-09-29
KINGFISHER 357 2 310 2020-09-29
MCINTOSH 328 5 273 2020-09-29
CHOCTAW 324 2 279 2020-09-29
ATOKA 310 1 256 2020-09-29
HUGHES 297 4 261 2020-09-29
HASKELL 281 4 229 2020-09-29
PAWNEE 258 3 232 2020-09-29
LOVE 186 1 159 2020-09-29
MARSHALL 183 2 163 2020-09-29
JOHNSTON 180 4 129 2020-09-29
PUSHMATAHA 164 2 141 2020-09-29
NOBLE 152 2 134 2020-09-29
NOWATA 151 4 126 2020-09-29
MURRAY 144 1 113 2020-09-29
OKFUSKEE 143 5 113 2020-09-29
LATIMER 138 2 124 2020-09-29
BLAINE 134 1 103 2020-09-29
WOODS 113 0 92 2020-09-29
GREER 108 8 88 2020-09-29
TILLMAN 99 2 80 2020-09-29
MAJOR 96 1 71 2020-09-29
WASHITA 87 0 50 2020-09-29
KIOWA 77 2 59 2020-09-29
ALFALFA 72 0 41 2020-09-29
COAL 70 0 66 2020-09-29
COTTON 68 3 60 2020-09-29
DEWEY 68 1 51 2020-09-29
BEAVER 60 0 48 2020-09-29
ROGER MILLS 57 1 20 2020-09-29
GRANT 50 1 37 2020-09-29
HARMON 44 0 41 2020-09-29
JEFFERSON 43 0 38 2020-09-29
HARPER 29 1 24 2020-09-29
CIMARRON 25 0 22 2020-09-29
23 0 3 2020-09-29
ELLIS 11 0 7 2020-09-29

Oklahoma per city 9.29.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 14689 163 12649 2020-09-29
TULSA 11511 115 10409 2020-09-29
NORMAN 3280 36 2842 2020-09-29
BROKEN ARROW 3186 33 2851 2020-09-29
EDMOND 2706 23 2303 2020-09-29
OTHER*** 1955 14 1674 2020-09-29
STILLWATER 1896 5 1612 2020-09-29
ENID 1591 20 1272 2020-09-29
GUYMON 1226 10 1091 2020-09-29
YUKON 1170 6 924 2020-09-29
CLAREMORE 1150 48 901 2020-09-29
MOORE 1055 13 882 2020-09-29
LAWTON 1021 11 840 2020-09-29
FORT SUPPLY 862 1 30 2020-09-29
OWASSO 857 2 757 2020-09-29
BARTLESVILLE 827 37 741 2020-09-29
JENKS 809 4 740 2020-09-29
TAHLEQUAH 806 4 655 2020-09-29
MUSKOGEE 761 16 560 2020-09-29
SHAWNEE 753 9 595 2020-09-29
TAFT 746 2 734 2020-09-29
MCALESTER 740 17 614 2020-09-29
ALTUS 700 10 610 2020-09-29
BIXBY 680 5 592 2020-09-29
DURANT 626 1 503 2020-09-29
CHICKASHA 586 6 424 2020-09-29
BROKEN BOW 526 22 458 2020-09-29
MIAMI 522 4 447 2020-09-29
SAPULPA 520 12 440 2020-09-29
PONCA CITY 490 10 349 2020-09-29
SAND SPRINGS 486 5 411 2020-09-29
ARDMORE 461 6 404 2020-09-29
VINITA 444 1 331 2020-09-29
EL RENO 438 8 349 2020-09-29
STILWELL 425 8 317 2020-09-29
MUSTANG 421 2 325 2020-09-29
BETHANY 421 5 340 2020-09-29
IDABEL 414 6 361 2020-09-29
GLENPOOL 407 4 357 2020-09-29
LEXINGTON 396 4 344 2020-09-29
CHOCTAW 376 3 290 2020-09-29
HOMINY 359 2 195 2020-09-29
SALLISAW 356 4 278 2020-09-29
ADA 350 1 272 2020-09-29
CLINTON 343 0 252 2020-09-29
COLLINSVILLE 342 1 297 2020-09-29
COWETA 338 13 293 2020-09-29
ANADARKO 337 6 281 2020-09-29
BLANCHARD 337 1 250 2020-09-29
OKMULGEE 337 4 284 2020-09-29
MCLOUD 327 1 302 2020-09-29
SKIATOOK 323 8 296 2020-09-29
GROVE 322 18 252 2020-09-29
DUNCAN 297 3 234 2020-09-29
ELK CITY 291 2 150 2020-09-29
WEATHERFORD 281 0 159 2020-09-29
POTEAU 280 3 214 2020-09-29
PURCELL 277 3 249 2020-09-29
GUTHRIE 268 0 186 2020-09-29
ATOKA 257 0 211 2020-09-29
SAYRE 254 1 72 2020-09-29
HENRYETTA 250 3 212 2020-09-29
HUGO 241 2 208 2020-09-29
WAGONER 235 6 201 2020-09-29
NEWCASTLE 228 3 174 2020-09-29
TUTTLE 218 4 166 2020-09-29
HEAVENER 216 6 191 2020-09-29
SEMINOLE 216 4 159 2020-09-29
CUSHING 215 2 189 2020-09-29
MULDROW 215 3 169 2020-09-29
NOBLE 209 3 187 2020-09-29
HOLDENVILLE 205 3 184 2020-09-29
PRYOR CREEK 200 4 154 2020-09-29
TECUMSEH 191 0 137 2020-09-29
BRISTOW 187 9 151 2020-09-29
SPIRO 183 1 156 2020-09-29
MIDWEST CITY 182 7 152 2020-09-29
WARR ACRES 177 0 155 2020-09-29
WEWOKA 176 1 152 2020-09-29
PIEDMONT 175 1 135 2020-09-29
WOODWARD 170 2 117 2020-09-29
EUFAULA 161 2 134 2020-09-29
STIGLER 157 3 125 2020-09-29
HENNESSEY 155 2 141 2020-09-29
CHECOTAH 153 3 129 2020-09-29
HINTON 149 0 131 2020-09-29
PAULS VALLEY 148 1 133 2020-09-29
HARRAH 146 0 114 2020-09-29
JAY 142 1 126 2020-09-29
LOCUST GROVE 142 0 105 2020-09-29
VIAN 141 3 120 2020-09-29
CLEVELAND 141 3 127 2020-09-29
SPENCER 136 2 109 2020-09-29
CATOOSA 131 1 116 2020-09-29
CHANDLER 131 9 101 2020-09-29
CALERA 121 1 100 2020-09-29
DEL CITY 121 0 90 2020-09-29
KINGFISHER 120 0 108 2020-09-29
MOUNDS 119 3 98 2020-09-29
AFTON 118 0 107 2020-09-29
CHELSEA 117 1 92 2020-09-29
MADILL 117 1 108 2020-09-29
FORT GIBSON 117 4 91 2020-09-29
SPERRY 116 2 102 2020-09-29
INOLA 116 3 89 2020-09-29
MARIETTA 115 0 95 2020-09-29
SALINA 113 1 71 2020-09-29
WESTVILLE 109 2 84 2020-09-29
HOOKER 109 0 106 2020-09-29
MANNFORD 108 3 86 2020-09-29
HASKELL 102 1 86 2020-09-29
NICHOLS HILLS 101 0 93 2020-09-29
TISHOMINGO 99 3 67 2020-09-29
ALVA 98 0 84 2020-09-29
CHOUTEAU 97 6 73 2020-09-29
COMMERCE 93 1 84 2020-09-29
PERKINS 93 1 78 2020-09-29
ROLAND 93 0 84 2020-09-29
DEWEY 93 1 86 2020-09-29
HULBERT 92 2 65 2020-09-29
POCOLA 92 3 71 2020-09-29
NOWATA 92 3 83 2020-09-29
LINDSAY 91 2 79 2020-09-29
WISTER 90 0 68 2020-09-29
WRIGHT CITY 90 0 74 2020-09-29
MANGUM 89 8 73 2020-09-29
JONES 89 2 73 2020-09-29
VALLIANT 88 2 75 2020-09-29
SULPHUR 88 1 65 2020-09-29
HOWE 84 0 66 2020-09-29
WYANDOTTE 82 1 73 2020-09-29
TALIHINA 82 3 77 2020-09-29
BEGGS 82 0 68 2020-09-29
MORRIS 81 0 70 2020-09-29
OKEMAH 80 3 63 2020-09-29
WASHINGTON 79 0 69 2020-09-29
OOLOGAH 78 0 64 2020-09-29
GORE 78 1 57 2020-09-29
FREDERICK 78 2 60 2020-09-29
PRAGUE 77 0 69 2020-09-29
MARLOW 75 0 49 2020-09-29
ANTLERS 73 2 63 2020-09-29
KANSAS 73 3 55 2020-09-29
PAWNEE 72 0 62 2020-09-29
TEXHOMA 71 0 68 2020-09-29
COLCORD 68 1 60 2020-09-29
COMANCHE 68 1 58 2020-09-29
GOODWELL 67 0 57 2020-09-29
HAWORTH 67 2 58 2020-09-29
WILBURTON 67 1 58 2020-09-29
KEOTA 65 0 57 2020-09-29
KELLYVILLE 64 2 56 2020-09-29
KINGSTON 63 1 53 2020-09-29
PERRY 63 0 57 2020-09-29
STROUD 63 0 56 2020-09-29
HARTSHORNE 61 0 58 2020-09-29
MEEKER 57 0 46 2020-09-29
LUTHER 56 0 48 2020-09-29
WATONGA 55 0 49 2020-09-29
PAWHUSKA 55 0 48 2020-09-29
BINGER 53 9 44 2020-09-29
KIEFER 53 0 45 2020-09-29
BARNSDALL 53 2 31 2020-09-29
QUAPAW 53 0 43 2020-09-29
CADDO 52 0 49 2020-09-29
WETUMKA 52 0 43 2020-09-29
COALGATE 52 0 49 2020-09-29
BOKOSHE 52 0 40 2020-09-29
FAIRLAND 52 0 48 2020-09-29
HELENA 51 0 31 2020-09-29
WALTERS 50 1 46 2020-09-29
PORTER 50 0 41 2020-09-29
ELGIN 50 1 42 2020-09-29
CACHE 50 0 44 2020-09-29
MEAD 49 1 42 2020-09-29
DAVIS 49 0 42 2020-09-29
BLACKWELL 48 1 40 2020-09-29
CARNEGIE 47 1 34 2020-09-29
APACHE 47 1 39 2020-09-29
ALEX 46 0 29 2020-09-29
FORT COBB 45 0 27 2020-09-29
NEWKIRK 45 1 36 2020-09-29
WATTS 44 0 37 2020-09-29
WYNNEWOOD 44 1 35 2020-09-29
DRUMRIGHT 43 0 37 2020-09-29
TALALA 43 0 30 2020-09-29
CRESCENT 43 0 40 2020-09-29
HOLLIS 42 0 39 2020-09-29
FAIRVIEW 42 0 33 2020-09-29
COLBERT 41 0 38 2020-09-29
OKARCHE 41 0 37 2020-09-29
RED ROCK 41 1 37 2020-09-29
WARNER 40 0 29 2020-09-29
QUINTON 40 0 37 2020-09-29
MAYSVILLE 40 2 32 2020-09-29
CAMERON 37 0 31 2020-09-29
KONAWA 37 1 32 2020-09-29
WAYNE 36 0 36 2020-09-29
YALE 36 0 21 2020-09-29
EARLSBORO 35 0 27 2020-09-29
MOORELAND 34 1 28 2020-09-29
HOBART 33 1 27 2020-09-29
MCCURTAIN 33 1 22 2020-09-29
TONKAWA 33 0 24 2020-09-29
PORUM 33 1 28 2020-09-29
BIG CABIN 33 1 28 2020-09-29
CEMENT 33 0 26 2020-09-29
MINCO 33 0 25 2020-09-29
TYRONE 33 0 25 2020-09-29
BOKCHITO 32 1 21 2020-09-29
WILSON 32 0 30 2020-09-29
NINNEKAH 32 0 18 2020-09-29
BLAIR 32 0 23 2020-09-29
ELMORE CITY 32 0 28 2020-09-29
LONE GROVE 32 1 23 2020-09-29
THOMAS 32 0 23 2020-09-29
WELCH 31 0 26 2020-09-29
ARCADIA 31 0 30 2020-09-29
BOSWELL 30 0 23 2020-09-29
WEBBERS FALLS 30 0 24 2020-09-29
ADAIR 30 0 22 2020-09-29
RAMONA 30 1 27 2020-09-29
FAIRFAX 30 0 28 2020-09-29
FORT TOWSON 29 0 21 2020-09-29
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-29
HYDRO 28 0 14 2020-09-29
STRATFORD 28 0 23 2020-09-29
LEEDEY 27 1 22 2020-09-29
DEWAR 27 0 22 2020-09-29
WELLSTON 27 0 22 2020-09-29
STONEWALL 27 1 22 2020-09-29
PADEN 26 0 23 2020-09-29
HAMMON 26 0 5 2020-09-29
MAUD 26 0 20 2020-09-29
DELAWARE 26 1 20 2020-09-29
GRACEMONT 26 1 18 2020-09-29
CANTON 25 1 19 2020-09-29
GARBER 25 0 20 2020-09-29
GERONIMO 24 0 23 2020-09-29
GLENCOE 24 0 22 2020-09-29
CLAYTON 24 0 23 2020-09-29
CYRIL 24 1 17 2020-09-29
GARVIN 24 0 23 2020-09-29
ALLEN 24 1 16 2020-09-29
FLETCHER 24 0 22 2020-09-29
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-29
KREBS 23 1 19 2020-09-29
BOISE CITY 23 0 21 2020-09-29
CASHION 22 0 17 2020-09-29
OKTAHA 22 0 19 2020-09-29
CHEYENNE 22 1 12 2020-09-29
PANAMA 22 1 13 2020-09-29
GEARY 22 0 16 2020-09-29
SHADY POINT 22 0 16 2020-09-29
NEW CORDELL 22 0 13 2020-09-29
DEPEW 22 1 20 2020-09-29
OLUSTEE 21 0 18 2020-09-29
RED OAK 21 0 19 2020-09-29
WELEETKA 21 1 14 2020-09-29
CARNEY 21 0 13 2020-09-29
ASHER 21 0 18 2020-09-29
PAOLI 21 0 16 2020-09-29
BEAVER 20 0 16 2020-09-29
INDIAHOMA 20 0 18 2020-09-29
RUSH SPRINGS 20 0 17 2020-09-29
WAUKOMIS 19 0 11 2020-09-29
DOVER 19 0 13 2020-09-29
JENNINGS 19 0 19 2020-09-29
GANS 19 0 16 2020-09-29
ARKOMA 19 0 17 2020-09-29
ARAPAHO 19 0 12 2020-09-29
WANETTE 19 0 15 2020-09-29
RINGWOOD 19 0 15 2020-09-29
BLUEJACKET 19 0 14 2020-09-29
MILBURN 18 1 13 2020-09-29
SPAVINAW 18 0 11 2020-09-29
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 17 2020-09-29
OKEENE 18 0 7 2020-09-29
MORRISON 18 0 16 2020-09-29
VERDEN 18 0 12 2020-09-29
GRANITE 17 0 13 2020-09-29
RINGLING 17 0 15 2020-09-29
KIOWA 17 1 14 2020-09-29
ROFF 17 0 12 2020-09-29
TERLTON 17 0 16 2020-09-29
BENNINGTON 16 0 13 2020-09-29
TEMPLE 16 2 13 2020-09-29
WAURIKA 16 0 14 2020-09-29
AGRA 16 1 8 2020-09-29
MEDFORD 16 0 12 2020-09-29
SEILING 16 0 12 2020-09-29
CANADIAN 16 0 14 2020-09-29
LOOKEBA 15 2 12 2020-09-29
AMBER 15 0 14 2020-09-29
ACHILLE 15 0 13 2020-09-29
SASAKWA 15 0 12 2020-09-29
OPTIMA 15 0 14 2020-09-29
BUFFALO 15 1 12 2020-09-29
CHEROKEE 14 0 5 2020-09-29
CANEY 14 0 13 2020-09-29
THACKERVILLE 14 0 13 2020-09-29
SAVANNA 14 0 12 2020-09-29
LAHOMA 14 0 11 2020-09-29
SPRINGER 14 1 11 2020-09-29
LANGLEY 14 0 12 2020-09-29
BURNS FLAT 14 0 12 2020-09-29
OAKS 14 1 3 2020-09-29
LAVERNE 14 0 12 2020-09-29
UNION CITY 13 0 9 2020-09-29
KAW CITY 13 1 12 2020-09-29
OILTON 13 1 11 2020-09-29
RATTAN 13 0 8 2020-09-29
SENTINEL 13 0 5 2020-09-29
KETCHUM 13 0 11 2020-09-29
LANGSTON 13 0 13 2020-09-29
POND CREEK 12 0 7 2020-09-29
KINTA 12 0 12 2020-09-29
RAVIA 12 0 9 2020-09-29
CORN 12 0 7 2020-09-29
LEHIGH 12 0 9 2020-09-29
MOUNTAIN VIEW 12 1 6 2020-09-29
DAVENPORT 12 0 5 2020-09-29
SNYDER 12 0 12 2020-09-29
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-29
BILLINGS 11 1 8 2020-09-29
RIPLEY 11 0 10 2020-09-29
RYAN 11 0 9 2020-09-29
CROWDER 11 0 11 2020-09-29
MANNSVILLE 11 0 10 2020-09-29
POCASSET 11 0 7 2020-09-29
BRAGGS 11 0 10 2020-09-29
STUART 11 0 10 2020-09-29
CANUTE 10 0 3 2020-09-29
KENEFIC 10 0 9 2020-09-29
CALUMET 10 0 7 2020-09-29
COUNCIL HILL 10 0 7 2020-09-29
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-09-29
SOPER 10 0 8 2020-09-29
WHITEFIELD 10 0 8 2020-09-29
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-09-29
HARDESTY 10 0 8 2020-09-29
SCHULTER 10 0 9 2020-09-29
FAIRMONT 10 0 6 2020-09-29
LAMONT 10 0 7 2020-09-29
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-29
BUTLER 10 0 9 2020-09-29
HANNA 9 0 4 2020-09-29
VELMA 9 1 7 2020-09-29
DISNEY 9 0 7 2020-09-29
DILL CITY 9 0 6 2020-09-29
COYLE 9 0 7 2020-09-29
BRADLEY 9 0 6 2020-09-29
LONGDALE 9 0 6 2020-09-29
MARBLE CITY 9 0 4 2020-09-29
TRYON 9 0 8 2020-09-29
MENO 8 0 5 2020-09-29
SPARKS 8 0 6 2020-09-29
BOLEY 8 1 5 2020-09-29
ELDORADO 8 0 4 2020-09-29
PRUE 8 0 7 2020-09-29
STRINGTOWN 8 1 6 2020-09-29
SAWYER 8 0 6 2020-09-29
VICI 8 0 7 2020-09-29
CLEO SPRINGS 8 0 3 2020-09-29
WANN 8 0 6 2020-09-29
DIBBLE 8 0 7 2020-09-29
BOYNTON 8 0 8 2020-09-29
FOSS 7 0 3 2020-09-29
AVANT 7 0 6 2020-09-29
RATLIFF CITY 7 0 6 2020-09-29
ERICK 7 0 3 2020-09-29
ORLANDO 7 0 6 2020-09-29
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-29
KREMLIN 7 0 5 2020-09-29
AMES 7 0 6 2020-09-29
CALVIN 7 0 7 2020-09-29
LENAPAH 6 0 5 2020-09-29
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-29
WAYNOKA 6 0 1 2020-09-29
DUSTIN 6 0 5 2020-09-29
GRANDFIELD 6 0 6 2020-09-29
SHIDLER 6 0 4 2020-09-29
BERNICE 6 0 5 2020-09-29
NASH 6 0 6 2020-09-29
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-29
REYDON 5 0 1 2020-09-29
WAPANUCKA 5 0 3 2020-09-29
INDIANOLA 5 0 4 2020-09-29
MOUNTAIN PARK 5 0 3 2020-09-29
PITTSBURG 5 0 5 2020-09-29
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-29
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-09-29
ROOSEVELT 5 0 3 2020-09-29
FARGO 5 0 0 2020-09-29
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-29
ALDERSON 5 0 4 2020-09-29
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-29
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-09-29
JET 4 0 3 2020-09-29
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-29
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-29
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-29
MILL CREEK 4 0 2 2020-09-29
DRUMMOND 4 0 3 2020-09-29
MULHALL 4 0 4 2020-09-29
LONE WOLF 4 0 3 2020-09-29
MARSHALL 4 0 3 2020-09-29
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-29
GOLDSBY 4 0 3 2020-09-29
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-29
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-29
OKAY 4 0 2 2020-09-29
STERLING 3 0 1 2020-09-29
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-29
HUNTER 3 0 0 2020-09-29
FRANCIS 3 0 3 2020-09-29
RALSTON 3 0 2 2020-09-29
FOYIL 3 0 2 2020-09-29
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-09-29
BESSIE 3 0 3 2020-09-29
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-29
FOSTER 3 0 3 2020-09-29
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-29
THE VILLAGE 3 0 2 2020-09-29
CHATTANOOGA 3 0 2 2020-09-29
MARTHA 3 0 2 2020-09-29
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 3 0 2 2020-09-29
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-29
CARTER 2 0 1 2020-09-29
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-09-29
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-29
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-29
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-29
CAMARGO 2 0 0 2020-09-29
BYARS 2 0 1 2020-09-29
GOLTRY 2 0 1 2020-09-29
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-29
SHARON 1 0 0 2020-09-29
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-29
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-29
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-29
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-29
VERDIGRIS 1 0 0 2020-09-29
PINK 1 0 0 2020-09-29
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-29
PEORIA 1 0 1 2020-09-29
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-29
VERA 1 0 0 2020-09-29
KEMP 1 0 0 2020-09-29
TALOGA 1 0 0 2020-09-29
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-29
CROMWELL 1 0 0 2020-09-29
CARMEN 1 0 1 2020-09-29
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-29
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-29
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-29
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-29
ARNETT 1 0 1 2020-09-29
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-29
COLONY 1 0 0 2020-09-29
BURLINGTON 1 0 1 2020-09-29
NICOMA PARK 1 0 0 2020-09-29
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-29
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-29

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 24 cases with 18 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 15 cases with 13 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; seven cases with three recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Monday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include two cases with one recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 71 cases with 68 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two cases, one recovered in Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 28 cases with 22 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

This story is developing and will be updated. 

