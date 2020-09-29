Grant County woman 1 of 11 COVID-19-associated deaths reported Tuesday by OSDH

ENID, Okla. — A Deer Creek woman in the 65 and older age group was one of 11 deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday and Grant County's first recorded death associated with COVID-19.
The state saw an increase of 1,025 cases as of OSDH's Tuesday morning report, bringing the overall total of the virus to 86,219 confirmed since March, according to OSDH. Of those, 13,244 were active Monday morning, a single-day decrease of 135, and 71,957, or 83.5%, had recovered, including 1,149 since Monday's report. There have been 1,018 deaths either caused by COVID-19 or in which the virus was a contributing factor, according to OSDH.
In addition to the Grant County death, there were eight more in the 65 and older age group, two men in Rogers County, two women in Tulsa County, men in Creek, Payne and Texas counties and an Okfuskee County woman. There were two deaths reported in the 50-64 age group, men in Beckham and Oklahoma counties.
There have been 6,366 hospitalizations in the state, an increase of 93 since the last OSDH daily report on Monday. Of those, 618 were hospitalized, with 225 in intensive care, as of Monday evening's Executive Report. There were 45 Oklahomans hospitalized who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northwest region of the state, according to the same report.
In Enid, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 13 inpatients who had tested positive for the virus, while St. Mary's Regional Medical Center had seven, according to hospital spokeswomen on Tuesday.
Garfield County saw an increase of 21 cases on Tuesday for a total of 1,701 overall, with 333 of those active and 1,348 recovered. Enid had 1,591 cases, a single-day increase of 18, with 299 active and 1,272 recovered. There have been 20 deaths in the county, all Enid residents.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday were 32 in Woodward, five each in Kingfisher and Major, three in Blaine and two in Grant. Case increases in cities and towns include six in Woodward; four in Cleo Springs; two each in Dover, Mooreland, Okeene and Pond Creek; and one each in Canton, Fairmont, Fairview, Garber, Kingfisher, Lahoma, Okarche and Watonga.
Prison outbreaks
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma prisons has gone down, as many of those confirmed with the virus were moved into “recovered” column.
As of Tuesday, there were three facilities marked COVID-19 “hotspots” by the Department of Corrections, with William S. Key Correctional Center, in Fort Supply, the only Northwest Oklahoma facility. Others were Joseph Harp and North Fork correctional centers.
There was one active inmate case, 55 recovered, nine in quarantine, one in isolation and five staff positive with one recovered at Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva; eight active inmate cases, 38 recovered, 27 in quarantine and eight in isolation at Enid Community Correctional Center; and 228 active inmate cases, two hospitalized, 669 recovered, 102 in quarantine, 226 in isolation and 11 staff positive with six recovered at William S. Key.
OSDH reported last week there were 30 at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, but both OSDH and DOC officials confirmed Tuesday there were no active cases at the facility and that the information on the slide provided by the Health Department was referring to the Enid center. There are three recovered cases at James Crabtree, according to the DOC website.
State numbers
The 18-35 age group continued to lead the increase in cases, with 287 on Tuesday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.3% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 250 in the 50-64 age group, 202 in the 36-49 age group, 134 in the 65 and older age group, 130 in the 5-17 age group and 20 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,702 in the 0-4 age group, 8,166 in the 5-17 age group, 31,308 in the 18-35 age group, 18,321 in the 36-49 age group, 15,138 in the 50-64 age group and 11,576 in the 65 and older age group. There were eight listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1.
There have been 44,895 Oklahoman women who have tested positive and 41,300 men. There were 24 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.
Of the overall 1,018 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 819 have been 65 and older and 156 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 31 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 11 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 558, than women, 460, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.8.
OSDH reports 75% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 406 or 40.3%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,688 cases among long-term care residents and 1,565 cases among staff, according to Monday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 67 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 194 in Oklahoma County; 162 in Tulsa County; 70 in Cleveland County; 52 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 34 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 26 in Wagoner County; 25 in Delaware County; 23 in Muskogee County; 21 in Caddo County; 20 in Garfield County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Leflore County; 17 in Canadian County; 13 each in Comanche, Kay and Osage counties; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie and Texas counties; eight each in Carter, Cherokee and Greer counties; seven each in McClain, Okmulgee and Payne counties; six each in Ottawa and Seminole counties; five each in Garvin, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, and Woodward counties; three each in Beckham, Cotton, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Marshall, Noble, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Murray and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,701 cases, 1,348 recovered, 333 active and 20 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Woodward with 1,091 cases, 182 recovered, 905 active and four deaths, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate reported Sept. 22; Kingfisher with 357 cases, 310 recovered, 45 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 152 cases, 134 recovered, 16 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 134 cases, 103 recovered, 30 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 113 cases, 92 recovered and 21 active; Major with 96 cases, 71 recovered, 24 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 72 cases, 41 recovered and 31 active; and Grant with 50 cases, 37 recovered, 12 active and one death, in Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,591 in Enid (299 active); Fort Supply 862 (831 active); 170 in Woodward (51 active); 155 in Hennessey (12 active); 120 in Kingfisher (12 active); 98 in Alva (14 active); 55 in Watonga (six active); 51 in Helena (20 active); 42 in Fairview (10 active); 41 in Okarche (4 active); 34 in Mooreland (five active); 25 each in Canton (five active) and Garber (five active); 22 in Cashion (five active); 19 each in Dover (six active), Ringwood (four active) and Waukomis (eight active); 18 in Okeene (11 active); 16 each in Medford (four active) and Seiling (two active); 14 each in Cherokee (nine active) and Lahoma (three active); 12 in Pond Creek (five active); 11 in Billings (two active); 10 each in Fairmont (four active) and Lamont (three active); nine in Longdale (three active); eight each in Cleo Springs (five active) and Meno (three active); seven each in Ames (one active), Kremlin (two active) and Orlando (one active); six each in Nash and Waynoka (five active); five in Covington; four each in Drummond (one active), Freedom, Hitchcock, Jet (one active), Marshall (one active) and Mulhall; three each in Hunter (three active) and Wakita; two each in Deer Creek, Goltry (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington, Carmen and Sharon (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 860 cases, with 690 recovered and 10 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 721 cases, with 574 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 9.29.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|18175
|195
|15574
|2020-09-29
|TULSA
|17207
|162
|15448
|2020-09-29
|CLEVELAND
|6124
|70
|5236
|2020-09-29
|CANADIAN
|2360
|17
|1862
|2020-09-29
|PAYNE
|2275
|7
|1932
|2020-09-29
|ROGERS
|1905
|52
|1533
|2020-09-29
|MUSKOGEE
|1846
|23
|1566
|2020-09-29
|GARFIELD
|1701
|20
|1348
|2020-09-29
|COMANCHE
|1640
|13
|1420
|2020-09-29
|TEXAS
|1540
|10
|1378
|2020-09-29
|WAGONER
|1498
|26
|1326
|2020-09-29
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1371
|10
|1111
|2020-09-29
|MCCURTAIN
|1289
|34
|1119
|2020-09-29
|CREEK
|1175
|34
|983
|2020-09-29
|LE FLORE
|1163
|18
|941
|2020-09-29
|GRADY
|1107
|11
|805
|2020-09-29
|CHEROKEE
|1099
|8
|881
|2020-09-29
|WOODWARD
|1091
|4
|182
|2020-09-29
|OSAGE
|1000
|13
|752
|2020-09-29
|WASHINGTON
|1000
|40
|901
|2020-09-29
|BRYAN
|978
|4
|798
|2020-09-29
|PITTSBURG
|969
|19
|824
|2020-09-29
|SEQUOYAH
|907
|11
|724
|2020-09-29
|MCCLAIN
|884
|7
|735
|2020-09-29
|OTTAWA
|875
|6
|759
|2020-09-29
|OKMULGEE
|849
|7
|721
|2020-09-29
|CADDO
|791
|21
|637
|2020-09-29
|JACKSON
|785
|10
|674
|2020-09-29
|DELAWARE
|775
|25
|626
|2020-09-29
|CUSTER
|704
|0
|464
|2020-09-29
|MAYES
|653
|11
|483
|2020-09-29
|ADAIR
|634
|10
|490
|2020-09-29
|KAY
|616
|13
|457
|2020-09-29
|BECKHAM
|556
|3
|226
|2020-09-29
|CARTER
|555
|8
|482
|2020-09-29
|CRAIG
|511
|1
|390
|2020-09-29
|LOGAN
|504
|1
|392
|2020-09-29
|LINCOLN
|460
|10
|362
|2020-09-29
|SEMINOLE
|460
|6
|365
|2020-09-29
|STEPHENS
|450
|5
|347
|2020-09-29
|PONTOTOC
|434
|3
|337
|2020-09-29
|GARVIN
|373
|5
|323
|2020-09-29
|KINGFISHER
|357
|2
|310
|2020-09-29
|MCINTOSH
|328
|5
|273
|2020-09-29
|CHOCTAW
|324
|2
|279
|2020-09-29
|ATOKA
|310
|1
|256
|2020-09-29
|HUGHES
|297
|4
|261
|2020-09-29
|HASKELL
|281
|4
|229
|2020-09-29
|PAWNEE
|258
|3
|232
|2020-09-29
|LOVE
|186
|1
|159
|2020-09-29
|MARSHALL
|183
|2
|163
|2020-09-29
|JOHNSTON
|180
|4
|129
|2020-09-29
|PUSHMATAHA
|164
|2
|141
|2020-09-29
|NOBLE
|152
|2
|134
|2020-09-29
|NOWATA
|151
|4
|126
|2020-09-29
|MURRAY
|144
|1
|113
|2020-09-29
|OKFUSKEE
|143
|5
|113
|2020-09-29
|LATIMER
|138
|2
|124
|2020-09-29
|BLAINE
|134
|1
|103
|2020-09-29
|WOODS
|113
|0
|92
|2020-09-29
|GREER
|108
|8
|88
|2020-09-29
|TILLMAN
|99
|2
|80
|2020-09-29
|MAJOR
|96
|1
|71
|2020-09-29
|WASHITA
|87
|0
|50
|2020-09-29
|KIOWA
|77
|2
|59
|2020-09-29
|ALFALFA
|72
|0
|41
|2020-09-29
|COAL
|70
|0
|66
|2020-09-29
|COTTON
|68
|3
|60
|2020-09-29
|DEWEY
|68
|1
|51
|2020-09-29
|BEAVER
|60
|0
|48
|2020-09-29
|ROGER MILLS
|57
|1
|20
|2020-09-29
|GRANT
|50
|1
|37
|2020-09-29
|HARMON
|44
|0
|41
|2020-09-29
|JEFFERSON
|43
|0
|38
|2020-09-29
|HARPER
|29
|1
|24
|2020-09-29
|CIMARRON
|25
|0
|22
|2020-09-29
|23
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|ELLIS
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-29
Oklahoma per city 9.29.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|14689
|163
|12649
|2020-09-29
|TULSA
|11511
|115
|10409
|2020-09-29
|NORMAN
|3280
|36
|2842
|2020-09-29
|BROKEN ARROW
|3186
|33
|2851
|2020-09-29
|EDMOND
|2706
|23
|2303
|2020-09-29
|OTHER***
|1955
|14
|1674
|2020-09-29
|STILLWATER
|1896
|5
|1612
|2020-09-29
|ENID
|1591
|20
|1272
|2020-09-29
|GUYMON
|1226
|10
|1091
|2020-09-29
|YUKON
|1170
|6
|924
|2020-09-29
|CLAREMORE
|1150
|48
|901
|2020-09-29
|MOORE
|1055
|13
|882
|2020-09-29
|LAWTON
|1021
|11
|840
|2020-09-29
|FORT SUPPLY
|862
|1
|30
|2020-09-29
|OWASSO
|857
|2
|757
|2020-09-29
|BARTLESVILLE
|827
|37
|741
|2020-09-29
|JENKS
|809
|4
|740
|2020-09-29
|TAHLEQUAH
|806
|4
|655
|2020-09-29
|MUSKOGEE
|761
|16
|560
|2020-09-29
|SHAWNEE
|753
|9
|595
|2020-09-29
|TAFT
|746
|2
|734
|2020-09-29
|MCALESTER
|740
|17
|614
|2020-09-29
|ALTUS
|700
|10
|610
|2020-09-29
|BIXBY
|680
|5
|592
|2020-09-29
|DURANT
|626
|1
|503
|2020-09-29
|CHICKASHA
|586
|6
|424
|2020-09-29
|BROKEN BOW
|526
|22
|458
|2020-09-29
|MIAMI
|522
|4
|447
|2020-09-29
|SAPULPA
|520
|12
|440
|2020-09-29
|PONCA CITY
|490
|10
|349
|2020-09-29
|SAND SPRINGS
|486
|5
|411
|2020-09-29
|ARDMORE
|461
|6
|404
|2020-09-29
|VINITA
|444
|1
|331
|2020-09-29
|EL RENO
|438
|8
|349
|2020-09-29
|STILWELL
|425
|8
|317
|2020-09-29
|MUSTANG
|421
|2
|325
|2020-09-29
|BETHANY
|421
|5
|340
|2020-09-29
|IDABEL
|414
|6
|361
|2020-09-29
|GLENPOOL
|407
|4
|357
|2020-09-29
|LEXINGTON
|396
|4
|344
|2020-09-29
|CHOCTAW
|376
|3
|290
|2020-09-29
|HOMINY
|359
|2
|195
|2020-09-29
|SALLISAW
|356
|4
|278
|2020-09-29
|ADA
|350
|1
|272
|2020-09-29
|CLINTON
|343
|0
|252
|2020-09-29
|COLLINSVILLE
|342
|1
|297
|2020-09-29
|COWETA
|338
|13
|293
|2020-09-29
|ANADARKO
|337
|6
|281
|2020-09-29
|BLANCHARD
|337
|1
|250
|2020-09-29
|OKMULGEE
|337
|4
|284
|2020-09-29
|MCLOUD
|327
|1
|302
|2020-09-29
|SKIATOOK
|323
|8
|296
|2020-09-29
|GROVE
|322
|18
|252
|2020-09-29
|DUNCAN
|297
|3
|234
|2020-09-29
|ELK CITY
|291
|2
|150
|2020-09-29
|WEATHERFORD
|281
|0
|159
|2020-09-29
|POTEAU
|280
|3
|214
|2020-09-29
|PURCELL
|277
|3
|249
|2020-09-29
|GUTHRIE
|268
|0
|186
|2020-09-29
|ATOKA
|257
|0
|211
|2020-09-29
|SAYRE
|254
|1
|72
|2020-09-29
|HENRYETTA
|250
|3
|212
|2020-09-29
|HUGO
|241
|2
|208
|2020-09-29
|WAGONER
|235
|6
|201
|2020-09-29
|NEWCASTLE
|228
|3
|174
|2020-09-29
|TUTTLE
|218
|4
|166
|2020-09-29
|HEAVENER
|216
|6
|191
|2020-09-29
|SEMINOLE
|216
|4
|159
|2020-09-29
|CUSHING
|215
|2
|189
|2020-09-29
|MULDROW
|215
|3
|169
|2020-09-29
|NOBLE
|209
|3
|187
|2020-09-29
|HOLDENVILLE
|205
|3
|184
|2020-09-29
|PRYOR CREEK
|200
|4
|154
|2020-09-29
|TECUMSEH
|191
|0
|137
|2020-09-29
|BRISTOW
|187
|9
|151
|2020-09-29
|SPIRO
|183
|1
|156
|2020-09-29
|MIDWEST CITY
|182
|7
|152
|2020-09-29
|WARR ACRES
|177
|0
|155
|2020-09-29
|WEWOKA
|176
|1
|152
|2020-09-29
|PIEDMONT
|175
|1
|135
|2020-09-29
|WOODWARD
|170
|2
|117
|2020-09-29
|EUFAULA
|161
|2
|134
|2020-09-29
|STIGLER
|157
|3
|125
|2020-09-29
|HENNESSEY
|155
|2
|141
|2020-09-29
|CHECOTAH
|153
|3
|129
|2020-09-29
|HINTON
|149
|0
|131
|2020-09-29
|PAULS VALLEY
|148
|1
|133
|2020-09-29
|HARRAH
|146
|0
|114
|2020-09-29
|JAY
|142
|1
|126
|2020-09-29
|LOCUST GROVE
|142
|0
|105
|2020-09-29
|VIAN
|141
|3
|120
|2020-09-29
|CLEVELAND
|141
|3
|127
|2020-09-29
|SPENCER
|136
|2
|109
|2020-09-29
|CATOOSA
|131
|1
|116
|2020-09-29
|CHANDLER
|131
|9
|101
|2020-09-29
|CALERA
|121
|1
|100
|2020-09-29
|DEL CITY
|121
|0
|90
|2020-09-29
|KINGFISHER
|120
|0
|108
|2020-09-29
|MOUNDS
|119
|3
|98
|2020-09-29
|AFTON
|118
|0
|107
|2020-09-29
|CHELSEA
|117
|1
|92
|2020-09-29
|MADILL
|117
|1
|108
|2020-09-29
|FORT GIBSON
|117
|4
|91
|2020-09-29
|SPERRY
|116
|2
|102
|2020-09-29
|INOLA
|116
|3
|89
|2020-09-29
|MARIETTA
|115
|0
|95
|2020-09-29
|SALINA
|113
|1
|71
|2020-09-29
|WESTVILLE
|109
|2
|84
|2020-09-29
|HOOKER
|109
|0
|106
|2020-09-29
|MANNFORD
|108
|3
|86
|2020-09-29
|HASKELL
|102
|1
|86
|2020-09-29
|NICHOLS HILLS
|101
|0
|93
|2020-09-29
|TISHOMINGO
|99
|3
|67
|2020-09-29
|ALVA
|98
|0
|84
|2020-09-29
|CHOUTEAU
|97
|6
|73
|2020-09-29
|COMMERCE
|93
|1
|84
|2020-09-29
|PERKINS
|93
|1
|78
|2020-09-29
|ROLAND
|93
|0
|84
|2020-09-29
|DEWEY
|93
|1
|86
|2020-09-29
|HULBERT
|92
|2
|65
|2020-09-29
|POCOLA
|92
|3
|71
|2020-09-29
|NOWATA
|92
|3
|83
|2020-09-29
|LINDSAY
|91
|2
|79
|2020-09-29
|WISTER
|90
|0
|68
|2020-09-29
|WRIGHT CITY
|90
|0
|74
|2020-09-29
|MANGUM
|89
|8
|73
|2020-09-29
|JONES
|89
|2
|73
|2020-09-29
|VALLIANT
|88
|2
|75
|2020-09-29
|SULPHUR
|88
|1
|65
|2020-09-29
|HOWE
|84
|0
|66
|2020-09-29
|WYANDOTTE
|82
|1
|73
|2020-09-29
|TALIHINA
|82
|3
|77
|2020-09-29
|BEGGS
|82
|0
|68
|2020-09-29
|MORRIS
|81
|0
|70
|2020-09-29
|OKEMAH
|80
|3
|63
|2020-09-29
|WASHINGTON
|79
|0
|69
|2020-09-29
|OOLOGAH
|78
|0
|64
|2020-09-29
|GORE
|78
|1
|57
|2020-09-29
|FREDERICK
|78
|2
|60
|2020-09-29
|PRAGUE
|77
|0
|69
|2020-09-29
|MARLOW
|75
|0
|49
|2020-09-29
|ANTLERS
|73
|2
|63
|2020-09-29
|KANSAS
|73
|3
|55
|2020-09-29
|PAWNEE
|72
|0
|62
|2020-09-29
|TEXHOMA
|71
|0
|68
|2020-09-29
|COLCORD
|68
|1
|60
|2020-09-29
|COMANCHE
|68
|1
|58
|2020-09-29
|GOODWELL
|67
|0
|57
|2020-09-29
|HAWORTH
|67
|2
|58
|2020-09-29
|WILBURTON
|67
|1
|58
|2020-09-29
|KEOTA
|65
|0
|57
|2020-09-29
|KELLYVILLE
|64
|2
|56
|2020-09-29
|KINGSTON
|63
|1
|53
|2020-09-29
|PERRY
|63
|0
|57
|2020-09-29
|STROUD
|63
|0
|56
|2020-09-29
|HARTSHORNE
|61
|0
|58
|2020-09-29
|MEEKER
|57
|0
|46
|2020-09-29
|LUTHER
|56
|0
|48
|2020-09-29
|WATONGA
|55
|0
|49
|2020-09-29
|PAWHUSKA
|55
|0
|48
|2020-09-29
|BINGER
|53
|9
|44
|2020-09-29
|KIEFER
|53
|0
|45
|2020-09-29
|BARNSDALL
|53
|2
|31
|2020-09-29
|QUAPAW
|53
|0
|43
|2020-09-29
|CADDO
|52
|0
|49
|2020-09-29
|WETUMKA
|52
|0
|43
|2020-09-29
|COALGATE
|52
|0
|49
|2020-09-29
|BOKOSHE
|52
|0
|40
|2020-09-29
|FAIRLAND
|52
|0
|48
|2020-09-29
|HELENA
|51
|0
|31
|2020-09-29
|WALTERS
|50
|1
|46
|2020-09-29
|PORTER
|50
|0
|41
|2020-09-29
|ELGIN
|50
|1
|42
|2020-09-29
|CACHE
|50
|0
|44
|2020-09-29
|MEAD
|49
|1
|42
|2020-09-29
|DAVIS
|49
|0
|42
|2020-09-29
|BLACKWELL
|48
|1
|40
|2020-09-29
|CARNEGIE
|47
|1
|34
|2020-09-29
|APACHE
|47
|1
|39
|2020-09-29
|ALEX
|46
|0
|29
|2020-09-29
|FORT COBB
|45
|0
|27
|2020-09-29
|NEWKIRK
|45
|1
|36
|2020-09-29
|WATTS
|44
|0
|37
|2020-09-29
|WYNNEWOOD
|44
|1
|35
|2020-09-29
|DRUMRIGHT
|43
|0
|37
|2020-09-29
|TALALA
|43
|0
|30
|2020-09-29
|CRESCENT
|43
|0
|40
|2020-09-29
|HOLLIS
|42
|0
|39
|2020-09-29
|FAIRVIEW
|42
|0
|33
|2020-09-29
|COLBERT
|41
|0
|38
|2020-09-29
|OKARCHE
|41
|0
|37
|2020-09-29
|RED ROCK
|41
|1
|37
|2020-09-29
|WARNER
|40
|0
|29
|2020-09-29
|QUINTON
|40
|0
|37
|2020-09-29
|MAYSVILLE
|40
|2
|32
|2020-09-29
|CAMERON
|37
|0
|31
|2020-09-29
|KONAWA
|37
|1
|32
|2020-09-29
|WAYNE
|36
|0
|36
|2020-09-29
|YALE
|36
|0
|21
|2020-09-29
|EARLSBORO
|35
|0
|27
|2020-09-29
|MOORELAND
|34
|1
|28
|2020-09-29
|HOBART
|33
|1
|27
|2020-09-29
|MCCURTAIN
|33
|1
|22
|2020-09-29
|TONKAWA
|33
|0
|24
|2020-09-29
|PORUM
|33
|1
|28
|2020-09-29
|BIG CABIN
|33
|1
|28
|2020-09-29
|CEMENT
|33
|0
|26
|2020-09-29
|MINCO
|33
|0
|25
|2020-09-29
|TYRONE
|33
|0
|25
|2020-09-29
|BOKCHITO
|32
|1
|21
|2020-09-29
|WILSON
|32
|0
|30
|2020-09-29
|NINNEKAH
|32
|0
|18
|2020-09-29
|BLAIR
|32
|0
|23
|2020-09-29
|ELMORE CITY
|32
|0
|28
|2020-09-29
|LONE GROVE
|32
|1
|23
|2020-09-29
|THOMAS
|32
|0
|23
|2020-09-29
|WELCH
|31
|0
|26
|2020-09-29
|ARCADIA
|31
|0
|30
|2020-09-29
|BOSWELL
|30
|0
|23
|2020-09-29
|WEBBERS FALLS
|30
|0
|24
|2020-09-29
|ADAIR
|30
|0
|22
|2020-09-29
|RAMONA
|30
|1
|27
|2020-09-29
|FAIRFAX
|30
|0
|28
|2020-09-29
|FORT TOWSON
|29
|0
|21
|2020-09-29
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-29
|HYDRO
|28
|0
|14
|2020-09-29
|STRATFORD
|28
|0
|23
|2020-09-29
|LEEDEY
|27
|1
|22
|2020-09-29
|DEWAR
|27
|0
|22
|2020-09-29
|WELLSTON
|27
|0
|22
|2020-09-29
|STONEWALL
|27
|1
|22
|2020-09-29
|PADEN
|26
|0
|23
|2020-09-29
|HAMMON
|26
|0
|5
|2020-09-29
|MAUD
|26
|0
|20
|2020-09-29
|DELAWARE
|26
|1
|20
|2020-09-29
|GRACEMONT
|26
|1
|18
|2020-09-29
|CANTON
|25
|1
|19
|2020-09-29
|GARBER
|25
|0
|20
|2020-09-29
|GERONIMO
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-29
|GLENCOE
|24
|0
|22
|2020-09-29
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-29
|CYRIL
|24
|1
|17
|2020-09-29
|GARVIN
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-29
|ALLEN
|24
|1
|16
|2020-09-29
|FLETCHER
|24
|0
|22
|2020-09-29
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-29
|KREBS
|23
|1
|19
|2020-09-29
|BOISE CITY
|23
|0
|21
|2020-09-29
|CASHION
|22
|0
|17
|2020-09-29
|OKTAHA
|22
|0
|19
|2020-09-29
|CHEYENNE
|22
|1
|12
|2020-09-29
|PANAMA
|22
|1
|13
|2020-09-29
|GEARY
|22
|0
|16
|2020-09-29
|SHADY POINT
|22
|0
|16
|2020-09-29
|NEW CORDELL
|22
|0
|13
|2020-09-29
|DEPEW
|22
|1
|20
|2020-09-29
|OLUSTEE
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-29
|RED OAK
|21
|0
|19
|2020-09-29
|WELEETKA
|21
|1
|14
|2020-09-29
|CARNEY
|21
|0
|13
|2020-09-29
|ASHER
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-29
|PAOLI
|21
|0
|16
|2020-09-29
|BEAVER
|20
|0
|16
|2020-09-29
|INDIAHOMA
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-29
|RUSH SPRINGS
|20
|0
|17
|2020-09-29
|WAUKOMIS
|19
|0
|11
|2020-09-29
|DOVER
|19
|0
|13
|2020-09-29
|JENNINGS
|19
|0
|19
|2020-09-29
|GANS
|19
|0
|16
|2020-09-29
|ARKOMA
|19
|0
|17
|2020-09-29
|ARAPAHO
|19
|0
|12
|2020-09-29
|WANETTE
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-29
|RINGWOOD
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-29
|BLUEJACKET
|19
|0
|14
|2020-09-29
|MILBURN
|18
|1
|13
|2020-09-29
|SPAVINAW
|18
|0
|11
|2020-09-29
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-09-29
|OKEENE
|18
|0
|7
|2020-09-29
|MORRISON
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-29
|VERDEN
|18
|0
|12
|2020-09-29
|GRANITE
|17
|0
|13
|2020-09-29
|RINGLING
|17
|0
|15
|2020-09-29
|KIOWA
|17
|1
|14
|2020-09-29
|ROFF
|17
|0
|12
|2020-09-29
|TERLTON
|17
|0
|16
|2020-09-29
|BENNINGTON
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-29
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|13
|2020-09-29
|WAURIKA
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-29
|AGRA
|16
|1
|8
|2020-09-29
|MEDFORD
|16
|0
|12
|2020-09-29
|SEILING
|16
|0
|12
|2020-09-29
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-29
|LOOKEBA
|15
|2
|12
|2020-09-29
|AMBER
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-29
|ACHILLE
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-29
|SASAKWA
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-29
|OPTIMA
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-29
|BUFFALO
|15
|1
|12
|2020-09-29
|CHEROKEE
|14
|0
|5
|2020-09-29
|CANEY
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-29
|THACKERVILLE
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-29
|SAVANNA
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-29
|LAHOMA
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-29
|SPRINGER
|14
|1
|11
|2020-09-29
|LANGLEY
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-29
|BURNS FLAT
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-29
|OAKS
|14
|1
|3
|2020-09-29
|LAVERNE
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-29
|UNION CITY
|13
|0
|9
|2020-09-29
|KAW CITY
|13
|1
|12
|2020-09-29
|OILTON
|13
|1
|11
|2020-09-29
|RATTAN
|13
|0
|8
|2020-09-29
|SENTINEL
|13
|0
|5
|2020-09-29
|KETCHUM
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-29
|LANGSTON
|13
|0
|13
|2020-09-29
|POND CREEK
|12
|0
|7
|2020-09-29
|KINTA
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-29
|RAVIA
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-29
|CORN
|12
|0
|7
|2020-09-29
|LEHIGH
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-29
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|12
|1
|6
|2020-09-29
|DAVENPORT
|12
|0
|5
|2020-09-29
|SNYDER
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-29
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-29
|BILLINGS
|11
|1
|8
|2020-09-29
|RIPLEY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-29
|RYAN
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-29
|CROWDER
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-29
|MANNSVILLE
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-29
|POCASSET
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-29
|BRAGGS
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-29
|STUART
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-29
|CANUTE
|10
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|KENEFIC
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-29
|CALUMET
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-29
|COUNCIL HILL
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-29
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-29
|SOPER
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-29
|WHITEFIELD
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-29
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-29
|HARDESTY
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-29
|SCHULTER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-29
|FAIRMONT
|10
|0
|6
|2020-09-29
|LAMONT
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-29
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-29
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-29
|HANNA
|9
|0
|4
|2020-09-29
|VELMA
|9
|1
|7
|2020-09-29
|DISNEY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-29
|DILL CITY
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-29
|COYLE
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-29
|BRADLEY
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-29
|LONGDALE
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-29
|MARBLE CITY
|9
|0
|4
|2020-09-29
|TRYON
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-29
|MENO
|8
|0
|5
|2020-09-29
|SPARKS
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-29
|BOLEY
|8
|1
|5
|2020-09-29
|ELDORADO
|8
|0
|4
|2020-09-29
|PRUE
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-29
|STRINGTOWN
|8
|1
|6
|2020-09-29
|SAWYER
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-29
|VICI
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-29
|CLEO SPRINGS
|8
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|WANN
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-29
|DIBBLE
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-29
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-29
|FOSS
|7
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|AVANT
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-29
|RATLIFF CITY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-29
|ERICK
|7
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-29
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-29
|KREMLIN
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-29
|AMES
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-29
|CALVIN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-29
|LENAPAH
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-29
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-29
|WAYNOKA
|6
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|DUSTIN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-29
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-29
|SHIDLER
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-29
|BERNICE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-29
|NASH
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-29
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-29
|REYDON
|5
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|WAPANUCKA
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|INDIANOLA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-29
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-29
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-29
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-29
|ROOSEVELT
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|FARGO
|5
|0
|0
|2020-09-29
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-29
|ALDERSON
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-29
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-29
|JET
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-29
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-29
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-29
|MILL CREEK
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-29
|DRUMMOND
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|MULHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-29
|LONE WOLF
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|MARSHALL
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-29
|GOLDSBY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-29
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-29
|OKAY
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-29
|STERLING
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|HUNTER
|3
|0
|0
|2020-09-29
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|RALSTON
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-29
|FOYIL
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-29
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|BESSIE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|FOSTER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-29
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-29
|CHATTANOOGA
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-29
|MARTHA
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-29
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-29
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-29
|CARTER
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-09-29
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-29
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-29
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-29
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|0
|2020-09-29
|BYARS
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|GOLTRY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-29
|SHARON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-29
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-29
|PINK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-29
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|VERA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-29
|KEMP
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-29
|TALOGA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-29
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|CROMWELL
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-29
|CARMEN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-29
|ARNETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|COLONY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-29
|BURLINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-29
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-29
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 24 cases with 18 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 15 cases with 13 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; seven cases with three recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Monday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include two cases with one recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 71 cases with 68 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two cases, one recovered in Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 28 cases with 22 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
This story is developing and will be updated.