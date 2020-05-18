Gilbert: Pool iffy this summer, splash pads possible; plans underway for Fourth of July

ENID, Okla. — It is unlikely Champlin Pool will open this summer, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Monday during a COVID-19 update on the city's Facebook Page.
"It certainly won't be open, if at all, it won't be open on the normal schedule," Gilbert said. Typically, the pool opens for the summer on Memorial Day.
The pool is "always challenging to operate," he said, particularly with staffing. This year, it has been difficult finding enough lifeguards, plus there are added safety and cleaning precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a Park Board meeting last week, pool manager Kim Haley explained several safety measures that would have to be instituted.
Swimmers would have to exit the pool every 30 minutes, then staff would clean and reopen the pool area — meaning the pool would be open for five and a half hours, with visitors able to swim for three, Haley said.
Face masks would be mandatory for anyone not in the water, including lifeguards, she said, adhering to guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Chairs also would be need to be cleaned every time someone got up to go into the pool or restrooms.
Twenty-two lifeguards would be needed for the season, as well as two bathroom attendants, Haley said. So far, two lifeguards have been hired.
It "does look like it would be difficult to do," Gilbert said.
With respect to Enid's two splash pads, Gilbert said Monday they could be open sometime this summer. The city still is looking at the situation.
He said the splash pads could be treated the same way playground equipment at city parks is being handled now. The city cannot sanitize the playground equipment after every use, so parents have that responsibility. The same could be done for splash pads.
Enid Park Board recommended the pool and splash pads not be opened this summer. Gilbert will make a decision by the end of the month.
Fourth of July
Plans continue for the Fourth of July celebration at Meadowlake Park, Gilbert said Monday, including fireworks and the annual performance by Enid Symphony Orchestra, but a backup plan also is being worked on to push the celebration back to September.
The fishing derby, annually held the morning of July 4, may be more difficult to hold, Gilbert said. People usually are "shoulder to shoulder" around the park's lake, he said, and "it's difficult to imagine that happening" this year with social distancing guidelines.
