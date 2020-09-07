Gaslight Theatre announces 2020-21 season productions

Gaslight Theatre released its 2020-2021 season of shows, auditions and season tickets Monday.
The following scheduled shows will be included in season ticket purchases:
• "Rumors" by Neil Simon, directed by Tammy Berry, Sept. 11-13 and 17-19;
• "Deathtrap," directed by Janet Jones, Oct. 16-18 and 22-24;
• "Little Women," directed Catina Sundvall, Dec. 4-6 and 10-12;
• "Breaking Legs," directed by Carmen Ball, April 9-11 and 15-17;
• "Green Day's 'American Idiot,'" directed by Jason Maly, July 23-25 and 29-31.
Gaslight Theatre also has announced several special productions, which are not included in the season ticket packages. These include:
• "Excalibur," acted by Gaslight Teens and Children's Theatre, directed by Charlet Ringwald, Jan. 23-24 and 30-31;
• "Savannah Sipping Society," a dinner theatre at Stride Bank Center, directed by Carmen Ball, Feb. 12-13 and 19-20;
• "Julius Caesar," by William Shakespeare and directed by Alex Johnson, the annual free Shakespeare in the Park production, June 25-27.
While COVID-19 concerns remain high in the community, Gaslight Theatre organizers stressed theatre volunteers are taking extra precautions during the pandemic.
Extra precautions include a "cleaning protocol in accordance to CDC guidelines that has been used before, during and after all performances and events," and limiting ticket sales to half capacity to maintain social distancing in the auditorium. Masks are required for all those in Gaslight productions.
"We are grateful to our board members and volunteers for their tireless efforts in keeping our theatre disinfected and clean," according to a theatre press release. "Gaslight Theatre is volunteer-run, and without the hard work from these members, we wouldn't be able to continue our mission."
Anyone wanting to act or volunteer with Gaslight will soon have opportunities for two shows: auditions for "Deathtrap" are set for 7 p.m. Sept. 8-9, and the production of "Little Women" will have auditions at 7 p.m., Oct. 4-6.
To volunteer or donate to Gaslight Theatre, visit http://www.gaslighttheatre.org. Season tickets are available online at http://www.gaslighttheatre.org/ticket-packages.html.
