Gaslight Theatre announces 2020-21 season productions

Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Sunny in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.