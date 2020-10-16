ENID, Okla. — Garfield County remained in the orange, or moderate, risk for COVID-19, on Friday, but the average daily cases in the Enid area fell considerably this past week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The designation ensures that Enid Public Schools and other schools that have adopted measures based on the OSDH's alert map will remain with in-person instruction in the coming week.
"As more COVID-19 cases are confirmed in our county, it is important to remain vigilant," an update on the EPS website states. "The EPS plan states that if our county moves to 50 or more positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, as indicated by the OSDH, the entire district will move to distance/virtual learning."
The OSDH releases its report each Friday, based on the number of cases from the previous Friday through Thursday. While new case numbers were down this past week, the state and Garfield County has seen higher numbers in recent days. Based on OSDH calculating daily average by the number of new cases cases reported each day, and on a county's 2019 census, Garfield County must maintain an average daily case total under 30.528 to remain lower than the 50 per 100,000 population.
COVID-19 cases have risen by more than 30 for the last two days in Garfield County, which saw increases of 36 on Thursday and 39 on Friday, according to the OSDH. Enid gained a cumulative 2,001 cases, with a increase of 36 cases on Friday.
Statewide, the number of cases rose by 1,472, or 1.4%, on Friday, with 11 more deaths reported by the OSDH. None of the new deaths were in Northwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma has officially identified 105,308 cases of COVID-19, with 14,339 of those active, a single-day increase of 426, and 89,815, or about 85%, recovered, including 1,035 since Thursday's OSDH report.
Statewide, there have been 1,154 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, according to the OSDH.
Deaths reported Friday included a McClain County man in the 50-64 age group and 10 others in the 65 and older age group: three men and a woman in Oklahoma County, women in Beckham, Comanche, Grady, Muskogee and Tulsa counties and a Custer County man, according to the OSDH.
Cumulative hospitalizations involving COVID-19 saw a single-day increase of 150 for a total of 7,679 on Friday, according the OSDH. Of those, 793 patients positive or under investigation for the virus were in hospitals as of Thursday evening, with 291 in intensive care.
Hospitalizations involving COVID-19 in the northwest region of the state fell by eight to 44 on Thursday, according to that same report, which also shows 108 of 1,035 ICU beds available, or 10%, and 1,054 of 6,231 medical surgery beds, 17%, with a hospital reporting compliance at 96%.
This story is developing and will be updated.
