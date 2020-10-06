ENID, Okla. — Garfield County made up for two days of lower COVID-19 case numbers with a single-day record increase of 66 new positives confirmed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday.
The increase was reflected statewide, with 1,364 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma after two days of considerably fewer cases that still numbered into the hundreds. Tuesday's increase was the third-highest the state has seen overall and the highest since 1,714 and 1,401 case increases were recorded in July.
Garfield County saw increased cases of three and 15 on Sunday and Monday, respectively, but Garfield County Health Department spokeswoman Maggie Jackson said late Monday that her assessment of the number of daily cases was not down.
"We have had a lower demand for testing," she said. "But I still have a lot of active cases, and I think a lot are being reported."
New cases brought the county total to 1,908 overall, and Enid saw a rise of 52 cases on Tuesday for a total of 1,768, according to OSDH.
Oklahoma's 1.5% increase brought the overall total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 93,346, with 11 more deaths in the state reported Tuesday morning. Overall, there have been 1,066 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, according to the OSDH.
Eight of the deaths reported Tuesday were in the 65 and older age group: three Cleveland County men, men from Beckham, Creek and McIntosh counties and women from LeFlore and McCurtain counties. Other deaths were in the 50-64 age group: a man and woman from Tulsa County and a Kay County woman.
Eighty-five percent of the total cases are listed by the OSDH as recovered, with 1,064 of those since Monday. The number of active cases rose Tuesday by 289 to top out at 13,061.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.