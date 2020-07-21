Garfield County sees rash of new COVID-19 cases; OSDH struggles with 'technical issues'

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County has gained 23 new cases of COVID-19, 20 of those in Enid, in the last three days, despite lower numbers reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health due to "technical issues" on Sunday and Monday.

After two days of reporting low increases in cases, the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed the cumulative number of positive tests for the virus had risen to 27,147 as of Tuesday afternoon, about four hours past the normal time OSDH releases its daily report.

The 6.7% increase over Monday's report was expected by OSDH officials, who said that once the issues they were experiencing were resolved the number of new cases would increase at a higher rate to correct the numbers.

There were 894 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma on Tuesday, in addition to 820 older cases that had not been reported because of what the Oklahoma State Department of Health has called a technical glitch, according to interim health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye.

“We recognize the significant challenges we’ve experienced with outdated systems, and are working to modernize processes and incorporate new technology to streamline operations and improve critical customer services during the pandemic," he said.

Swaths of the country are now battling rising infections and growing deaths, and some states are once again having to close businesses and rethink school in the fall. Enid Public Schools just announced its back-to-school plan on Monday, and Oklahoma City school officials said Tuesday they were delaying the start of school until Aug. 31. Many retailers are insisting customers don masks.

“It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better,” President Donald Trump said from the White House on Tuesday. But he also touted a reduction in deaths and progress on vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, which he referred to repeatedly as a the “China virus.” He continued his recent encouragement of Americans to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.

“Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact," he said. "I’m getting used to the mask,” he added, pulling one out after months of suggesting that mask-wearing was a political statement against him.

OSDH report

In addition to the number of new cases, OSDH reported nine more deaths in the state Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 461 since the virus was detected in the state in early March.

Of the deaths, seven were in the 65 and older range — two men from Oklahoma County, two women from Tulsa county, two men from Noble and Rogers counties and a woman from Pottawatomie County. A McCurtain County man in the 50-64 age group and an Oklahoma County woman in the 36-49 age group also succumbed from the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. Only one of the deaths was in the past 24 hours, but OSDH did not specify which one.

There have been a cumulative 2,429 hospitalizations associated with COVID-19, with 613 currently hospitalized with the virus or suspected of having the virus. Of those, 248 are in intensive care, according to information provided by OSDH on Monday evening.

In Enid, there were six patients who had tested positive with COVID-19 admitted at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and three at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, according to spokeswomen at the hospitals just after noon on Tuesday.

Northwest Oklahoma

New cases included 13 in Garfield County on Sunday, three on Monday and seven on Tuesday for the total of 23 in three days, according to OSDH. Enid gained 11 cases on Sunday, two on Monday and seven on Tuesday, based on OSDH data.

Other counties gaining cases on Tuesday included Kingfisher County reporting an increase of seven, Woodward County with three, Noble County with two, and Blaine and Major counties with one each. Communities in addition to Enid that saw numbers increase included five in Kingfisher and one each in Hennessey and Okarche, while Dover lost two. OSDH has reported previously that communities can lose cases with address adjustments. Other Northwest Oklahoma towns gaining cases were Woodward with three and Ringwood and Okeene with one each.

COVID-19 data released Tuesday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 183 cases, 119 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 68 cases, 48 recovered; Noble with 61 cases, 48 recovered and two death; Blaine with 23 cases, 17 recovered; Woodward with 21 cases, 15 recovered; Major with 17 cases, 14 recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 12 cases, eight recovered; Grant with five cases, two recovered; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 168 in Enid (59 active); 30 in Kingfisher (12 active); 18 each in Hennessey (six active) and Woodward (six active); 16 in Okarche (one active); 10 each in Alva (two active) and Watonga (two active); seven each in Cashion and Fairview; six each in Geary (one active) and Ringwood (two active); four each in Garber (one active), Lahoma and Pond Creek (four active); three each in Freedom (three active) and Longdale (one active); two each in Dover (one active), Laverne (one active), Marshall, Meno, Okeene (one active), Seiling and Waukomis (one active); and one each in Billings (one active), Canton (one active), Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Medford and Mooreland, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 85 cases with 55 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 83 cases with 49 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 Zip Code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

State numbers

Of the overall cases in the state Tuesday, there were 5,202 that were active, and 20,663 Oklahomans who have tested positive were considered recovered, including 913 since Monday's OSDH report. OSDH defines recovered "not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report."

There have been 503,326 total specimens collected for testing, with 427,057, or 85%, that have been negative, according to OSDH.

Cumulative totals as of Tuesday were 577 in the 0-4 age group, 2,059 in the 5-17 age group, 9,591 in the 18-35 age group, 5,759 in the 36-49 age group, 4,597 in the 50-64 age group and 3,743 in the 65 and older age group.

Of those testing positive, 13,538, or 49.87%, have been female, and 12,704 or 46.79%, have been male. There are 84 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.

Of the overall 461 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 368 or 79.83%, have been 65 and older; 70 or 15.18%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 15, or 3.25%, have been in the 36-49 age group; 7, or 1.52%, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .22%, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 244, than women, 217, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.9.

OSDH reports 78.8% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Just less than half of the deaths, 223, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,213 cases among long-term care residents and 726 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Monday evening.

Data shows deaths in 49 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 87 in Tulsa County; 80 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 14 each in McCurtain and Muskogee counties; 11 each in Caddo and Rogers counties; 9 each in Comanche, Creek, Kay and Osage counties; 7 each in Greer and Texas counties; 6 in Pottawatomie County; 5 each in Grady and Mayes counties; 4 each in Adair, Canadian, McClain and Seminole counties; 3 each in Carter, Garvin, Jackson, Pawnee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa, Payne and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Long-term care facilities

Nursing homes with resident- or staff-related COVID-19 cases have remained light in Northwest Oklahoma, according to OSDH reports, with eight in Enid — three at The Arbors, one of which was reported July 14 in the OSDH's Executive Report; two at The Commons in April; and one at Garland Road Nursing & Rehabilitation, which officials at the facility say subsequently tested negative. Golden Oaks Retirement Community verified July 3 that a contract employee had tested positive for COVID-19 and on July 15 that another contract employee had tested positive, but the facility is not listed on the OSDH report.

Positive tests in long-term care facilities in the area include one each in Blaine, Woods and Woodward counties, five in Kingfisher County and five at Center of Love in Okarche in Canadian County. There have been two in Major County, including one staff member at Seiling Nursing Center who lived in Major County, tested positive and died in April, according to OSDH data.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

