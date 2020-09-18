Garfield County remains in moderate risk for COVID-19, as case averages fall

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County remained at the moderate, or orange, risk level for COVID-19, as the number of average daily cases per 100,000 population fell for the second consecutive week for the Enid area, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The county is averaging 38.37 cases of COVID-19 per day per 100,000 population, according to OSDH on Friday. That number is down from 45.16 reported Sept. 11, 2020.
Enid and Chisholm public schools have reported in-person classes will remain in session as long as the average daily cases remain below 50 and the county stays in the moderate or lower risks levels.
There were 11 additional Oklahoma counties that entered the moderate risk level on the OSDH weekly alert map, which is released on Fridays and includes data through prior Thursdays, according to OSDH. Fifty-six of the state's 77 counties are in moderate risk, which is defined as positive cases in communities with undetected cases likely.
"The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread," according to the OSDH.
The remaining 21 counties, including Woods County, are at the low, or yellow, risk level for the virus, based on data from Friday's OSDH alert map. Low risk means positive cases are present at an increased level but can be identified by a known source. There were no counties in the lowest "new normal" or highest risk phases of the alert map.
Oklahoma saw an increase of 1,249 COVID-19 cases on Friday, and nine more deaths were announced, none of which were in Northwest Oklahoma, according to OSDH.
Eight of the deaths were in the 65 and older age group: two men from Grady County, a man and a woman from Oklahoma County, men from LeFlore, Payne and Sequoyah counties and a Harper County woman. The death was a Tulsa County man in the 50-64 age group also was reported. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours, OSDH reported Friday morning.
Friday's 1.7% increase in cases brings the total to 74,567 since the first case was confirmed in the state in March. Of those, 10,493 are active, a single-day increase of 219, and 63,135, or 84.7%, have recovered, including 1,021 since Thursday's OSDH report.
Garfield County saw a single-day increase of 36 cases on Friday, with 289 of those active and 1,131 recovered, according to the OSDH COVID-19 website. Enid also saw an increase of 36 cases, with 272 active and 1,068 recovered. There have been 939 Oklahomans who have died due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus, OSDH reports.
Statewide, there have been a cumulative 5,755 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 57, according to OSDH. Of those, 516 who have or are suspected of having the virus were hospitalized, with 223 in intensive care, according to OSDH's Executive Report Thursday evening.
As of Friday, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center was treating 12 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19, while Integris Bass Baptist Health Center was treating six, according to the hospitals' spokeswomen. There were 33 COVID-19-positive hospitalizations listed for the Northwest region of Oklahoma, according to Thursday's Executive Report.
Area numbers
Woods County saw its numbers increase by 52, going from 30 reported cases on Thursday to 93 on Friday, according to the OSDH. Alva gained 54 cases for a total of 84, with 58 of those active. Gains can be higher in communities than counties due to address corrections or a delay in designating towns for county cases.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Friday were three each in Alfalfa, Blaine Kingfisher and Woodward. Major County saw a reduction of one case. Case increases in cities and towns included three in Canton, two each in Cherokee, Hennessey and Woodward and one each in Cashion, Dover, Okarche, Orlando and Seiling. Freedom and Okarche each saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
There have been 1,066,896 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 979,650, or 91.8% of those negative as of Friday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.88% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 505 on Friday, according to the OSDH website. The age group makes up 36.6% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 258 in the 36-49 age group, 196 in the 50-64 age group, 141 in the 65 and older age group, 132 in the 5-17 age group and 22 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Friday were 1,550 in the 0-4 age group, 6,943 in the 5-17 age group, 27,292 in the 18-35 age group, 15,756 in the 36-49 age group, 12,971 in the 50-64 age group and 10,051 in the 65 and older age group. There were four listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1.
Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 39,254 have been women and 35,298 have been men. There were 15 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Friday.
Of the overall 939 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 753 have been 65 and older and 147 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96.5% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 513, than women, 426, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
OSDH reports 74.9% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 381 or just less than 41% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,441 cases among long-term care residents and 1,431 cases among staff, according to Thursday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 65 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 180 in Oklahoma County; 152 in Tulsa County; 68 in Cleveland County; 46 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 33 in McCurtain County; 29 in Creek County; 23 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 21 in Muskogee; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Garfield County; 17 in LeFlore County; 16 in Canadian County; 13 each in Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair, Grady, Jackson, Lincoln, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; nine in Pottawatomie County; eight each in Carter, Greer, and Texas counties; seven in Cherokee County; six each in McClain and Payne counties; five each in Okmulgee, Seminole and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Cotton, Nowata, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Friday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,438 cases, 1,131 recovered, 289 active and 18 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 17, Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 313 cases, 287 recovered, 24 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 178 cases, 131 recovered and 47 active; Noble with 139 cases, 116 recovered, 21 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 106 cases, 86 recovered, 19 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 93 cases, 30 recovered and 63 active; Major with 69 cases, 57 recovered, 11 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 42 cases, 22 recovered and 19 active; Grant with 37 cases, 30 recovered and seven active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,358 in Enid (272 active); 143 in Hennessey (five active); 118 in Woodward (28 active); 110 in Kingfisher (11 active); 84 in Alva (58 active); 50 in Watonga (11 active); 38 in Okarche (three active); 33 in Fairview (three active); 31 in Helena (18 active; 30 each in Fort Supply (24 active) and Mooreland (one active); 22 in Canton (five active); 20 in Garber (two active); 17 each in Ringwood (four active) and Cashion (two active); 13 each in Waukomis (two active) and Seiling (one active); 12 each in Medford (one active) and Dover (one active); 11 in Lahoma (one active); nine in Billings (two active); seven each in Fairmont (three active), Lamont and Orlando (two active); six each in Cherokee (three active), Longdale, Okeene, Nash (four active) and Pond Creek; five each in Ames (two active), Covington and Kremlin (one active); four each in Freedom, Hitchcock, Meno (two active) and Mulhall; three each in Cleo Springs (one active), Drummond, Jet, Marshall, Wakita and Waynoka (three active); two each in Deer Creek (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington (one active), Carmen (one active) and Goltry, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 733 cases, with 570 recovered and eight deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 616 cases, with 492 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 24 cases with 18 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks; 15 cases with 14 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 12 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors; three cases with two recovered at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; two recovered cases each at Enid Senior Care and The Commons; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Thursday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two recovered cases at First Shamrock Care and Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 69 cases with 64 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 19 cases with 16 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 23 cases with six recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
