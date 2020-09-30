Garfield County man one of 13 COVID-19 deaths reported by OSDH Wednesday

ENID, Okla. — An Enid man in the 50-64 age group was one of 13 deaths associated with COVID-19 reported Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 cases rose by 980 for an overall 87,199 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma March 6. Of those, 13,068 were active as of Wednesday morning, while 73,100, or 83.8%, have recovered. There have been 1,031 total deaths in which the virus has been the cause or a contributing factor, in the state, according to the OSDH.
In addition to the Garfield County death announced Wednesday, one other, a LeFlore County man, was in the 50-64 age group. There was one each in the 18-35 and 36-49 groups: a Tulsa County man and woman, respectively. Nine from the 65 and older group were two men from Tulsa County; men from Bryan, Carter, McIntosh, Noble and Pittsburg counties; and women from Cleveland and Pittsburg counties.
There have been an overall 6,449 Oklahomans hospitalized who have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 83 since the last OSDH daily report on Tuesday. Of those, 628 were hospitalized, with 245 in intensive care, as of Tuesday evening's Executive Report. There were 34 Oklahomans hospitalized who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northwest region of the state, according to the same report.
In Enid, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 11 inpatients who had tested positive for the virus, while St. Mary's Regional Medical Center had eight, according to hospital spokeswomen on Wednesday.
Garfield County saw an increase of 39 cases on Wednesday for a total of 1,739 overall, with 339 of those active and 1,379 recovered. Enid had 1,626 cases, a single-day increase of 35, with 304 active and 1,301 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday were 10 each in Kingfisher and Woodward, six in Noble, three in Blaine and two in Woods. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include seven in Fort Supply; five each in Kingfisher and Woodward; four in Hennessey; two each in Alva, Garber, Longdale and Waukomis; and one each in Fairview and Mulhall. There was a reduction of one case in Mooreland.
Prison outbreaks
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma prisons was 647 Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Corrections.
In Northwest Oklahoma, there was one active inmate case, 55 recovered, nine in quarantine, one in isolation and five staff positive with one recovered at Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva; eight active inmate cases, 38 recovered, 27 in quarantine and eight in isolation at Enid Community Correctional Center; one who transferred to another facility for isolation, three recovered and three in isolation at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena; and 229 active inmate cases, two hospitalized, 670 recovered, 100 in quarantine, 227 in isolation and 11 staff positive with seven recovered at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply, which is one of three “hotspots” in the state.
State numbers
The 18-35 age group continued to lead the increase in cases, with 312 on Wednesday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.3% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 215 in the 36-49 age group, 187 in the 50-64 age group, 155 in the 65 and older age group, 103 in the 5-17 age group and nine in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 1,711 in the 0-4 age group, 8,269 in the 5-17 age group, 31,620 in the 18-35 age group, 18,536 in the 36-49 age group, 15,325 in the 50-64 age group and 11,731 in the 65 and older age group. There were seven listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1.
There have been 45,394 Oklahoman women who have tested positive and 41,764 men. There were 41 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.
Of the overall 1,031 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 828 have been 65 and older and 158 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 32 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 12 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 568, than women, 463, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.8.
OSDH reports 74.9% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 410 or 40.3%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,749 cases among long-term care residents and 1,582 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 67 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 195 in Oklahoma County; 166 in Tulsa County; 71 in Cleveland County; 52 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 34 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 26 in Wagoner County; 25 in Delaware County; 23 in Muskogee County; 21 each in Caddo and Garfield counties; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in LeFlore County; 17 in Canadian County; 13 each in Comanche, Kay and Osage counties; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer and Okmulgee counties; seven each in McClain and Payne counties; six each in McIntosh, Ottawa and Seminole counties; five each in Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee and Stephens counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, and Woodward counties; three each in Beckham, Cotton, Noble, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Marshall, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Murray and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,739 cases, 1,379 recovered, 339 active and 21 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Woodward with 1,101 cases, 192 recovered, 905 active and four deaths, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate reported Sept. 22; Kingfisher with 367 cases, 314 recovered, 51 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 158 cases, 134 recovered, 21 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 137 cases, 105 recovered, 31 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 115 cases, 94 recovered and 21 active; Major with 96 cases, 74 recovered, 21 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 72 cases, 41 recovered and 31 active; and Grant with 50 cases, 38 recovered, 11 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,626 in Enid (304 active); Fort Supply 862 (837 active); 175 in Woodward (46 active); 159 in Hennessey (14 active); 125 in Kingfisher (16 active); 100 in Alva (15 active); 55 in Watonga (five active); 51 in Helena (20 active); 43 in Fairview (11 active); 41 in Okarche (4 active); 33 in Mooreland (five active); 27 in Garber (seven active); 25 in Canton (five active); 22 in Cashion (five active); 21 in Waukomis (10 active); 19 each in Dover (six active) and Ringwood (three active); 18 in Okeene (11 active); 16 each in Medford (four active) and Seiling (three active); 14 each in Cherokee (nine active) and Lahoma (three active); 12 in Pond Creek (four active); 11 each in Billings (two active) and Longdale (five active); 10 each in Fairmont (three active) and Lamont (three active); eight each in Cleo Springs (five active) and Meno (three active); seven each in Ames, Kremlin (two active) and Orlando; six each in Nash and Waynoka (four active); five each in Covington and Mulhall (one active); four each in Drummond (one active), Freedom, Hitchcock, Jet (one active) and Marshall; three each in Hunter (three active) and Wakita; two each in Deer Creek, Goltry (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington, Carmen and Sharon (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 880 cases, with 702 recovered and 11 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 736 cases, with 592 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 24 cases with 18 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 15 cases with 13 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; six cases with five recovered at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; eight cases with three recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Tuesday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three cases with one recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 71 cases with 68 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two cases, one recovered in Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 30 cases with 22 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
