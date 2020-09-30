You have permission to edit this article.
Garfield County man one of 13 COVID-19 deaths reported by OSDH Wednesday

COVID-19 daily 9.30.20
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health | The Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — An Enid man in the 50-64 age group was one of 13 deaths associated with COVID-19 reported Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The number of COVID-19 cases rose by 980 for an overall 87,199 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma March 6. Of those, 13,068 were active as of Wednesday morning, while 73,100, or 83.8%, have recovered. There have been 1,031 total deaths in which the virus has been the cause or a contributing factor, in the state, according to the OSDH.

In addition to the Garfield County death announced Wednesday, one other, a LeFlore County man, was in the 50-64 age group. There was one each in the 18-35 and 36-49 groups: a Tulsa County man and woman, respectively. Nine from the 65 and older group were two men from Tulsa County; men from Bryan, Carter, McIntosh, Noble and Pittsburg counties; and women from Cleveland and Pittsburg counties.

There have been an overall 6,449 Oklahomans hospitalized who have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 83 since the last OSDH daily report on Tuesday. Of those, 628 were hospitalized, with 245 in intensive care, as of Tuesday evening's Executive Report. There were 34 Oklahomans hospitalized who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northwest region of the state, according to the same report.

In Enid, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 11 inpatients who had tested positive for the virus, while St. Mary's Regional Medical Center had eight, according to hospital spokeswomen on Wednesday.

Garfield County saw an increase of 39 cases on Wednesday for a total of 1,739 overall, with 339 of those active and 1,379 recovered. Enid had 1,626 cases, a single-day increase of 35, with 304 active and 1,301 recovered.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday were 10 each in Kingfisher and Woodward, six in Noble, three in Blaine and two in Woods. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include seven in Fort Supply; five each in Kingfisher and Woodward; four in Hennessey; two each in Alva, Garber, Longdale and Waukomis; and one each in Fairview and Mulhall. There was a reduction of one case in Mooreland.

Prison outbreaks

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma prisons was 647 Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Corrections.

In Northwest Oklahoma, there was one active inmate case, 55 recovered, nine in quarantine, one in isolation and five staff positive with one recovered at Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva; eight active inmate cases, 38 recovered, 27 in quarantine and eight in isolation at Enid Community Correctional Center; one who transferred to another facility for isolation, three recovered and three in isolation at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena; and 229 active inmate cases, two hospitalized, 670 recovered, 100 in quarantine, 227 in isolation and 11 staff positive with seven recovered at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply, which is one of three “hotspots” in the state.

State numbers

The 18-35 age group continued to lead the increase in cases, with 312 on Wednesday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.3% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 215 in the 36-49 age group, 187 in the 50-64 age group, 155 in the 65 and older age group, 103 in the 5-17 age group and nine in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 1,711 in the 0-4 age group, 8,269 in the 5-17 age group, 31,620 in the 18-35 age group, 18,536 in the 36-49 age group, 15,325 in the 50-64 age group and 11,731 in the 65 and older age group. There were seven listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1. 

There have been 45,394 Oklahoman women who have tested positive and 41,764 men. There were 41 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.

Of the overall 1,031 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 828 have been 65 and older and 158 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 32 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 12 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 568, than women, 463, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.8.

OSDH reports 74.9% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 410 or 40.3%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,749 cases among long-term care residents and 1,582 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 67 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 195 in Oklahoma County; 166 in Tulsa County; 71 in Cleveland County; 52 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 34 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 26 in Wagoner County; 25 in Delaware County; 23 in Muskogee County; 21 each in Caddo and Garfield counties; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in LeFlore County; 17 in Canadian County; 13 each in Comanche, Kay and Osage counties; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer and Okmulgee counties; seven each in McClain and Payne counties; six each in McIntosh, Ottawa and Seminole counties; five each in Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee and Stephens counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, and Woodward counties; three each in Beckham, Cotton, Noble, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Marshall, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Murray and Roger Mills counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,739 cases, 1,379 recovered, 339 active and 21 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 30, 2524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Woodward with 1,101 cases, 192 recovered, 905 active and four deaths, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate reported Sept. 22; Kingfisher with 367 cases, 314 recovered, 51 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 158 cases, 134 recovered, 21 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 137 cases, 105 recovered, 31 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 115 cases, 94 recovered and 21 active; Major with 96 cases, 74 recovered, 21 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 72 cases, 41 recovered and 31 active; and Grant with 50 cases, 38 recovered, 11 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,626 in Enid (304 active); Fort Supply 862 (837 active); 175 in Woodward (46 active); 159 in Hennessey (14 active); 125 in Kingfisher (16 active); 100 in Alva (15 active); 55 in Watonga (five active); 51 in Helena (20 active); 43 in Fairview (11 active); 41 in Okarche (4 active); 33 in Mooreland (five active); 27 in Garber (seven active); 25 in Canton (five active); 22 in Cashion (five active); 21 in Waukomis (10 active); 19 each in Dover (six active) and Ringwood (three active); 18 in Okeene (11 active); 16 each in Medford (four active) and Seiling (three active); 14 each in Cherokee (nine active) and Lahoma (three active); 12 in Pond Creek (four active); 11 each in Billings (two active) and Longdale (five active); 10 each in Fairmont (three active) and Lamont (three active); eight each in Cleo Springs (five active) and Meno (three active); seven each in Ames, Kremlin (two active) and Orlando; six each in Nash and Waynoka (four active); five each in Covington and Mulhall (one active); four each in Drummond (one active), Freedom, Hitchcock, Jet (one active) and Marshall; three each in Hunter (three active) and Wakita; two each in Deer Creek, Goltry (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington, Carmen and Sharon (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 880 cases, with 702 recovered and 11 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 736 cases, with 592 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.30.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 18344 195 15829 2020-09-30
TULSA 17324 166 15576 2020-09-30
CLEVELAND 6195 71 5323 2020-09-30
CANADIAN 2379 17 1892 2020-09-30
PAYNE 2309 7 1978 2020-09-30
ROGERS 1918 52 1556 2020-09-30
MUSKOGEE 1854 23 1577 2020-09-30
GARFIELD 1739 21 1379 2020-09-30
COMANCHE 1648 13 1450 2020-09-30
TEXAS 1563 10 1401 2020-09-30
WAGONER 1508 26 1341 2020-09-30
POTTAWATOMIE 1404 10 1133 2020-09-30
MCCURTAIN 1309 34 1129 2020-09-30
CREEK 1185 34 1003 2020-09-30
LE FLORE 1175 19 950 2020-09-30
GRADY 1130 11 838 2020-09-30
CHEROKEE 1105 8 897 2020-09-30
WOODWARD 1101 4 192 2020-09-30
OSAGE 1006 13 760 2020-09-30
WASHINGTON 1005 40 904 2020-09-30
BRYAN 1003 5 814 2020-09-30
PITTSBURG 972 20 830 2020-09-30
SEQUOYAH 926 11 742 2020-09-30
MCCLAIN 904 7 743 2020-09-30
OTTAWA 885 6 771 2020-09-30
OKMULGEE 852 8 730 2020-09-30
CADDO 805 21 656 2020-09-30
JACKSON 793 10 683 2020-09-30
DELAWARE 789 25 633 2020-09-30
CUSTER 718 0 493 2020-09-30
MAYES 671 11 494 2020-09-30
ADAIR 639 10 497 2020-09-30
KAY 637 13 470 2020-09-30
BECKHAM 567 3 256 2020-09-30
CARTER 564 9 488 2020-09-30
LOGAN 513 1 403 2020-09-30
CRAIG 510 1 396 2020-09-30
LINCOLN 476 10 373 2020-09-30
SEMINOLE 472 6 375 2020-09-30
STEPHENS 455 5 353 2020-09-30
PONTOTOC 442 3 343 2020-09-30
GARVIN 381 5 329 2020-09-30
KINGFISHER 367 2 314 2020-09-30
MCINTOSH 331 6 278 2020-09-30
CHOCTAW 329 2 284 2020-09-30
ATOKA 312 1 269 2020-09-30
HUGHES 298 4 263 2020-09-30
HASKELL 285 4 235 2020-09-30
PAWNEE 257 3 235 2020-09-30
LOVE 197 1 165 2020-09-30
JOHNSTON 189 4 133 2020-09-30
MARSHALL 187 2 164 2020-09-30
PUSHMATAHA 165 2 144 2020-09-30
NOBLE 158 3 134 2020-09-30
NOWATA 151 4 127 2020-09-30
MURRAY 148 1 113 2020-09-30
OKFUSKEE 143 5 114 2020-09-30
LATIMER 139 2 124 2020-09-30
BLAINE 137 1 105 2020-09-30
WOODS 115 0 94 2020-09-30
GREER 109 8 89 2020-09-30
TILLMAN 107 2 80 2020-09-30
MAJOR 96 1 74 2020-09-30
WASHITA 93 0 55 2020-09-30
KIOWA 78 2 60 2020-09-30
ALFALFA 72 0 41 2020-09-30
COAL 71 0 67 2020-09-30
COTTON 69 3 59 2020-09-30
DEWEY 68 1 52 2020-09-30
BEAVER 60 0 48 2020-09-30
ROGER MILLS 59 1 21 2020-09-30
GRANT 50 1 38 2020-09-30
HARMON 46 0 41 2020-09-30
JEFFERSON 43 0 38 2020-09-30
29 0 4 2020-09-30
HARPER 29 1 25 2020-09-30
CIMARRON 26 0 23 2020-09-30
ELLIS 11 0 10 2020-09-30

Oklahoma per city 9.30.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 14810 163 12848 2020-09-30
TULSA 11588 116 10492 2020-09-30
NORMAN 3320 37 2894 2020-09-30
BROKEN ARROW 3206 34 2880 2020-09-30
EDMOND 2739 23 2330 2020-09-30
OTHER*** 1971 14 1699 2020-09-30
STILLWATER 1916 5 1651 2020-09-30
ENID 1626 21 1301 2020-09-30
GUYMON 1245 10 1112 2020-09-30
YUKON 1178 6 939 2020-09-30
CLAREMORE 1154 48 917 2020-09-30
MOORE 1071 13 895 2020-09-30
LAWTON 1028 11 861 2020-09-30
OWASSO 872 3 768 2020-09-30
FORT SUPPLY 869 1 31 2020-09-30
BARTLESVILLE 831 37 744 2020-09-30
JENKS 815 4 744 2020-09-30
TAHLEQUAH 810 4 662 2020-09-30
SHAWNEE 779 9 610 2020-09-30
MUSKOGEE 767 16 568 2020-09-30
TAFT 746 2 733 2020-09-30
MCALESTER 741 18 618 2020-09-30
ALTUS 707 10 615 2020-09-30
BIXBY 686 5 597 2020-09-30
DURANT 641 2 514 2020-09-30
CHICKASHA 598 6 444 2020-09-30
BROKEN BOW 530 22 465 2020-09-30
MIAMI 529 4 455 2020-09-30
SAPULPA 526 12 446 2020-09-30
PONCA CITY 509 10 361 2020-09-30
SAND SPRINGS 489 5 414 2020-09-30
ARDMORE 470 7 409 2020-09-30
VINITA 447 1 334 2020-09-30
EL RENO 442 8 355 2020-09-30
STILWELL 427 8 322 2020-09-30
IDABEL 424 6 363 2020-09-30
BETHANY 423 5 351 2020-09-30
MUSTANG 422 2 329 2020-09-30
GLENPOOL 410 4 358 2020-09-30
LEXINGTON 398 4 347 2020-09-30
CHOCTAW 383 3 296 2020-09-30
SALLISAW 360 4 286 2020-09-30
HOMINY 359 2 199 2020-09-30
ADA 356 1 277 2020-09-30
BLANCHARD 346 1 257 2020-09-30
COLLINSVILLE 345 1 301 2020-09-30
CLINTON 344 0 262 2020-09-30
ANADARKO 341 6 291 2020-09-30
OKMULGEE 338 5 286 2020-09-30
COWETA 338 13 295 2020-09-30
MCLOUD 328 1 303 2020-09-30
GROVE 327 18 255 2020-09-30
SKIATOOK 326 8 296 2020-09-30
ELK CITY 301 2 168 2020-09-30
DUNCAN 300 3 238 2020-09-30
WEATHERFORD 292 0 176 2020-09-30
POTEAU 286 4 215 2020-09-30
PURCELL 279 3 251 2020-09-30
GUTHRIE 276 0 193 2020-09-30
ATOKA 259 0 225 2020-09-30
SAYRE 254 1 84 2020-09-30
HENRYETTA 251 3 214 2020-09-30
HUGO 241 2 212 2020-09-30
NEWCASTLE 238 3 177 2020-09-30
WAGONER 237 6 202 2020-09-30
MULDROW 224 3 171 2020-09-30
SEMINOLE 223 4 165 2020-09-30
TUTTLE 221 4 167 2020-09-30
CUSHING 220 2 190 2020-09-30
HEAVENER 216 6 194 2020-09-30
NOBLE 209 3 189 2020-09-30
PRYOR CREEK 209 4 156 2020-09-30
HOLDENVILLE 206 3 186 2020-09-30
TECUMSEH 194 0 140 2020-09-30
BRISTOW 189 9 159 2020-09-30
SPIRO 184 1 157 2020-09-30
MIDWEST CITY 184 7 153 2020-09-30
PIEDMONT 179 1 139 2020-09-30
WEWOKA 179 1 154 2020-09-30
WARR ACRES 178 0 156 2020-09-30
WOODWARD 175 2 126 2020-09-30
EUFAULA 162 3 137 2020-09-30
STIGLER 161 3 127 2020-09-30
HENNESSEY 159 2 143 2020-09-30
CHECOTAH 154 3 131 2020-09-30
HINTON 153 0 133 2020-09-30
HARRAH 150 0 121 2020-09-30
PAULS VALLEY 149 1 135 2020-09-30
JAY 148 1 126 2020-09-30
LOCUST GROVE 142 0 107 2020-09-30
VIAN 142 3 123 2020-09-30
CLEVELAND 140 3 129 2020-09-30
SPENCER 138 2 114 2020-09-30
CHANDLER 133 9 102 2020-09-30
CATOOSA 131 2 117 2020-09-30
KINGFISHER 125 0 109 2020-09-30
MARIETTA 125 0 100 2020-09-30
CALERA 123 1 103 2020-09-30
DEL CITY 122 0 94 2020-09-30
MOUNDS 120 3 99 2020-09-30
AFTON 119 0 108 2020-09-30
SPERRY 118 2 104 2020-09-30
MADILL 118 1 109 2020-09-30
FORT GIBSON 117 4 95 2020-09-30
INOLA 117 3 91 2020-09-30
CHELSEA 117 1 93 2020-09-30
SALINA 114 1 73 2020-09-30
WESTVILLE 111 2 86 2020-09-30
HOOKER 110 0 106 2020-09-30
MANNFORD 109 3 89 2020-09-30
HASKELL 102 1 86 2020-09-30
NICHOLS HILLS 102 0 97 2020-09-30
TISHOMINGO 102 3 70 2020-09-30
ALVA 100 0 85 2020-09-30
CHOUTEAU 98 6 75 2020-09-30
POCOLA 95 3 73 2020-09-30
ROLAND 95 0 87 2020-09-30
PERKINS 95 1 81 2020-09-30
LINDSAY 94 2 81 2020-09-30
DEWEY 94 1 86 2020-09-30
COMMERCE 94 1 85 2020-09-30
HULBERT 92 2 69 2020-09-30
NOWATA 92 3 83 2020-09-30
VALLIANT 91 2 76 2020-09-30
WISTER 90 0 68 2020-09-30
WRIGHT CITY 90 0 74 2020-09-30
JONES 90 2 75 2020-09-30
MANGUM 90 8 73 2020-09-30
SULPHUR 90 1 65 2020-09-30
HOWE 85 0 66 2020-09-30
FREDERICK 85 2 60 2020-09-30
BEGGS 83 0 72 2020-09-30
TALIHINA 82 3 77 2020-09-30
WYANDOTTE 82 1 73 2020-09-30
MORRIS 81 0 71 2020-09-30
OOLOGAH 81 0 66 2020-09-30
WASHINGTON 80 0 69 2020-09-30
OKEMAH 80 3 64 2020-09-30
PRAGUE 80 0 70 2020-09-30
GORE 79 1 59 2020-09-30
MARLOW 76 0 51 2020-09-30
KANSAS 74 3 57 2020-09-30
ANTLERS 73 2 65 2020-09-30
TEXHOMA 73 0 69 2020-09-30
PAWNEE 72 0 62 2020-09-30
COMANCHE 71 1 58 2020-09-30
HAWORTH 71 2 58 2020-09-30
WILBURTON 68 1 58 2020-09-30
COLCORD 68 1 60 2020-09-30
GOODWELL 67 0 59 2020-09-30
KINGSTON 67 1 53 2020-09-30
KEOTA 65 0 58 2020-09-30
STROUD 64 0 57 2020-09-30
KELLYVILLE 64 2 56 2020-09-30
PERRY 63 1 57 2020-09-30
HARTSHORNE 62 0 58 2020-09-30
MEEKER 61 0 48 2020-09-30
LUTHER 58 0 49 2020-09-30
BARNSDALL 55 2 32 2020-09-30
WATONGA 55 0 50 2020-09-30
PAWHUSKA 55 0 49 2020-09-30
BINGER 54 9 44 2020-09-30
KIEFER 54 0 46 2020-09-30
QUAPAW 54 0 44 2020-09-30
COALGATE 53 0 50 2020-09-30
CADDO 53 0 49 2020-09-30
BOKOSHE 52 0 42 2020-09-30
WETUMKA 52 0 43 2020-09-30
FAIRLAND 52 0 49 2020-09-30
HELENA 51 0 31 2020-09-30
CACHE 51 0 46 2020-09-30
WALTERS 51 1 46 2020-09-30
MEAD 51 1 42 2020-09-30
DAVIS 51 0 42 2020-09-30
PORTER 50 0 42 2020-09-30
ELGIN 50 1 43 2020-09-30
BLACKWELL 49 1 41 2020-09-30
APACHE 48 1 39 2020-09-30
ALEX 48 0 30 2020-09-30
CARNEGIE 47 1 35 2020-09-30
FORT COBB 47 0 27 2020-09-30
NEWKIRK 46 1 36 2020-09-30
WATTS 45 0 37 2020-09-30
TALALA 45 0 30 2020-09-30
WYNNEWOOD 44 1 36 2020-09-30
HOLLIS 44 0 39 2020-09-30
CRESCENT 43 0 41 2020-09-30
RED ROCK 43 1 37 2020-09-30
FAIRVIEW 43 0 34 2020-09-30
DRUMRIGHT 43 0 37 2020-09-30
MAYSVILLE 41 2 32 2020-09-30
YALE 41 0 21 2020-09-30
QUINTON 41 0 37 2020-09-30
OKARCHE 41 0 37 2020-09-30
COLBERT 41 0 38 2020-09-30
WARNER 40 0 29 2020-09-30
KONAWA 38 1 32 2020-09-30
CAMERON 38 0 31 2020-09-30
EARLSBORO 37 0 28 2020-09-30
WAYNE 36 0 36 2020-09-30
CEMENT 34 0 30 2020-09-30
HOBART 34 1 28 2020-09-30
TONKAWA 33 0 24 2020-09-30
BIG CABIN 33 1 28 2020-09-30
MOORELAND 33 1 28 2020-09-30
TYRONE 33 0 25 2020-09-30
MINCO 33 0 25 2020-09-30
MCCURTAIN 33 1 25 2020-09-30
PORUM 33 1 28 2020-09-30
LONE GROVE 32 1 23 2020-09-30
ELMORE CITY 32 0 29 2020-09-30
NINNEKAH 32 0 21 2020-09-30
THOMAS 32 0 23 2020-09-30
WILSON 32 0 30 2020-09-30
BLAIR 32 0 24 2020-09-30
BOKCHITO 32 1 22 2020-09-30
WELCH 31 0 28 2020-09-30
ARCADIA 31 0 30 2020-09-30
WEBBERS FALLS 31 0 25 2020-09-30
FAIRFAX 30 0 29 2020-09-30
RAMONA 30 1 27 2020-09-30
BOSWELL 30 0 24 2020-09-30
ADAIR 30 0 23 2020-09-30
FORT TOWSON 30 0 21 2020-09-30
HYDRO 29 0 15 2020-09-30
STRATFORD 29 0 23 2020-09-30
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-30
WELLSTON 28 0 22 2020-09-30
HAMMON 27 0 7 2020-09-30
GARBER 27 0 20 2020-09-30
DEWAR 27 0 22 2020-09-30
MAUD 27 0 21 2020-09-30
LEEDEY 27 1 22 2020-09-30
STONEWALL 27 1 23 2020-09-30
GRACEMONT 26 1 20 2020-09-30
DELAWARE 26 1 21 2020-09-30
PADEN 26 0 23 2020-09-30
ALLEN 26 1 16 2020-09-30
CANTON 25 1 19 2020-09-30
GLENCOE 24 0 23 2020-09-30
CHEYENNE 24 1 12 2020-09-30
CYRIL 24 1 18 2020-09-30
BOISE CITY 24 0 21 2020-09-30
GERONIMO 24 0 23 2020-09-30
FLETCHER 24 0 23 2020-09-30
CLAYTON 24 0 23 2020-09-30
GARVIN 24 0 23 2020-09-30
SHADY POINT 23 0 16 2020-09-30
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-30
NEW CORDELL 23 0 14 2020-09-30
KREBS 23 1 20 2020-09-30
GEARY 22 0 18 2020-09-30
OKTAHA 22 0 19 2020-09-30
CASHION 22 0 17 2020-09-30
DEPEW 22 1 20 2020-09-30
PANAMA 21 1 13 2020-09-30
CARNEY 21 0 16 2020-09-30
WELEETKA 21 1 14 2020-09-30
ASHER 21 0 18 2020-09-30
WAUKOMIS 21 0 11 2020-09-30
PAOLI 21 0 17 2020-09-30
MORRISON 21 0 16 2020-09-30
INDIAHOMA 21 0 18 2020-09-30
RED OAK 21 0 19 2020-09-30
OLUSTEE 21 0 18 2020-09-30
BEAVER 20 0 16 2020-09-30
GANS 20 0 16 2020-09-30
RUSH SPRINGS 20 0 18 2020-09-30
ACHILLE 19 0 13 2020-09-30
JENNINGS 19 0 19 2020-09-30
DOVER 19 0 13 2020-09-30
SPAVINAW 19 0 12 2020-09-30
ARAPAHO 19 0 12 2020-09-30
VERDEN 19 0 12 2020-09-30
ARKOMA 19 0 17 2020-09-30
RINGWOOD 19 0 16 2020-09-30
WANETTE 19 0 15 2020-09-30
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 17 2020-09-30
BLUEJACKET 18 0 14 2020-09-30
OKEENE 18 0 7 2020-09-30
MILBURN 18 1 13 2020-09-30
ROFF 17 0 12 2020-09-30
GRANITE 17 0 14 2020-09-30
DAVENPORT 17 0 7 2020-09-30
TERLTON 17 0 16 2020-09-30
RINGLING 17 0 15 2020-09-30
KIOWA 17 1 14 2020-09-30
AGRA 16 1 8 2020-09-30
CANADIAN 16 0 14 2020-09-30
OPTIMA 16 0 14 2020-09-30
BENNINGTON 16 0 13 2020-09-30
SEILING 16 0 13 2020-09-30
MEDFORD 16 0 12 2020-09-30
WAURIKA 16 0 14 2020-09-30
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-09-30
LANGLEY 16 0 12 2020-09-30
OILTON 15 1 11 2020-09-30
AMBER 15 0 15 2020-09-30
BUFFALO 15 1 12 2020-09-30
SASAKWA 15 0 13 2020-09-30
LOOKEBA 15 2 12 2020-09-30
CANEY 14 0 13 2020-09-30
BURNS FLAT 14 0 13 2020-09-30
CHEROKEE 14 0 5 2020-09-30
SPRINGER 14 1 12 2020-09-30
THACKERVILLE 14 0 13 2020-09-30
SAVANNA 14 0 13 2020-09-30
SENTINEL 14 0 5 2020-09-30
OAKS 14 1 3 2020-09-30
LAHOMA 14 0 11 2020-09-30
LAVERNE 14 0 13 2020-09-30
KETCHUM 13 0 11 2020-09-30
CORN 13 0 7 2020-09-30
UNION CITY 13 0 9 2020-09-30
RATTAN 13 0 9 2020-09-30
KAW CITY 13 1 12 2020-09-30
POCASSET 13 0 7 2020-09-30
TIPTON 13 0 12 2020-09-30
LANGSTON 13 0 13 2020-09-30
POND CREEK 12 0 8 2020-09-30
RIPLEY 12 0 10 2020-09-30
LEHIGH 12 0 9 2020-09-30
RAVIA 12 0 9 2020-09-30
CANUTE 12 0 6 2020-09-30
SNYDER 12 0 12 2020-09-30
MOUNTAIN VIEW 12 1 6 2020-09-30
KINTA 12 0 12 2020-09-30
BRAGGS 11 0 10 2020-09-30
SOPER 11 0 8 2020-09-30
BILLINGS 11 1 8 2020-09-30
RYAN 11 0 9 2020-09-30
CROWDER 11 0 11 2020-09-30
LONGDALE 11 0 6 2020-09-30
MANNSVILLE 11 0 10 2020-09-30
CALUMET 11 0 7 2020-09-30
STUART 11 0 10 2020-09-30
KENEFIC 10 0 9 2020-09-30
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-30
MARBLE CITY 10 0 4 2020-09-30
LAMONT 10 0 7 2020-09-30
WHITEFIELD 10 0 8 2020-09-30
COUNCIL HILL 10 0 7 2020-09-30
BRADLEY 10 0 6 2020-09-30
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-09-30
HARDESTY 10 0 8 2020-09-30
SCHULTER 10 0 9 2020-09-30
BUTLER 10 0 9 2020-09-30
FAIRMONT 10 0 7 2020-09-30
HANNA 10 0 4 2020-09-30
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-09-30
TRYON 9 0 8 2020-09-30
VELMA 9 1 8 2020-09-30
DISNEY 9 0 7 2020-09-30
COYLE 9 0 8 2020-09-30
DILL CITY 9 0 6 2020-09-30
BOYNTON 8 0 8 2020-09-30
STRINGTOWN 8 1 6 2020-09-30
DIBBLE 8 0 7 2020-09-30
MENO 8 0 5 2020-09-30
MILL CREEK 8 0 3 2020-09-30
BOLEY 8 1 5 2020-09-30
SAWYER 8 0 6 2020-09-30
VICI 8 0 7 2020-09-30
ELDORADO 8 0 5 2020-09-30
CLEO SPRINGS 8 0 3 2020-09-30
AVANT 8 0 6 2020-09-30
WANN 8 0 6 2020-09-30
SPARKS 8 0 6 2020-09-30
PRUE 8 0 7 2020-09-30
AMES 7 0 7 2020-09-30
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-30
CALVIN 7 0 7 2020-09-30
RATLIFF CITY 7 0 6 2020-09-30
FOSS 7 0 3 2020-09-30
KREMLIN 7 0 5 2020-09-30
ERICK 7 0 3 2020-09-30
ORLANDO 7 0 7 2020-09-30
NASH 6 0 6 2020-09-30
DUSTIN 6 0 5 2020-09-30
LENAPAH 6 0 5 2020-09-30
GRANDFIELD 6 0 6 2020-09-30
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-30
WAYNOKA 6 0 2 2020-09-30
BERNICE 6 0 5 2020-09-30
SHIDLER 6 0 5 2020-09-30
WAPANUCKA 5 0 3 2020-09-30
MULHALL 5 0 4 2020-09-30
ALDERSON 5 0 4 2020-09-30
REYDON 5 0 1 2020-09-30
PITTSBURG 5 0 5 2020-09-30
MOUNTAIN PARK 5 0 3 2020-09-30
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-30
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-30
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-09-30
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-30
ROOSEVELT 5 0 3 2020-09-30
FARGO 5 0 3 2020-09-30
INDIANOLA 5 0 4 2020-09-30
JET 4 0 3 2020-09-30
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-30
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-30
GOLDSBY 4 0 3 2020-09-30
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-30
BOWLEGS 4 0 3 2020-09-30
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-30
DRUMMOND 4 0 3 2020-09-30
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-09-30
OKAY 4 0 2 2020-09-30
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-30
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-30
LONE WOLF 4 0 3 2020-09-30
MARTHA 4 0 2 2020-09-30
MARSHALL 4 0 4 2020-09-30
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-30
FRANCIS 3 0 3 2020-09-30
RALSTON 3 0 2 2020-09-30
CHATTANOOGA 3 0 2 2020-09-30
BESSIE 3 0 3 2020-09-30
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-09-30
FOSTER 3 0 3 2020-09-30
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-30
HUNTER 3 0 0 2020-09-30
STERLING 3 0 1 2020-09-30
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-30
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 3 0 2 2020-09-30
THE VILLAGE 3 0 2 2020-09-30
FOYIL 3 0 2 2020-09-30
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-30
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-30
CAMARGO 2 0 0 2020-09-30
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-09-30
GOLTRY 2 0 1 2020-09-30
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-30
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-30
CARTER 2 0 1 2020-09-30
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-30
BYARS 2 0 1 2020-09-30
KEMP 1 0 0 2020-09-30
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-30
VERDIGRIS 1 0 0 2020-09-30
CROMWELL 1 0 0 2020-09-30
CARMEN 1 0 1 2020-09-30
BURLINGTON 1 0 1 2020-09-30
VERA 1 0 0 2020-09-30
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-30
RANDLETT 1 0 1 2020-09-30
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-30
ARNETT 1 0 1 2020-09-30
COLONY 1 0 0 2020-09-30
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-30
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-30
SHARON 1 0 0 2020-09-30
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-30
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-30
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-30
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-30
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-30
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-30
TALOGA 1 0 0 2020-09-30
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-30
PEORIA 1 0 1 2020-09-30
PINK 1 0 0 2020-09-30
NICOMA PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-30
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-30
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-30

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 24 cases with 18 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 15 cases with 13 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; six cases with five recovered at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; eight cases with three recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Tuesday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three cases with one recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 71 cases with 68 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two cases, one recovered in Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 30 cases with 22 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

 

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

