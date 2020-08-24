Garfield County in top 5 for average rate of daily new cases; state adds 357 cases, 4 deaths

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County is in the top 5 in average rate of new COVID-19 cases and is close to entering the top 10 in overall cases in the state, climbing by 16 positive tests Monday for a cumulative 766, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Local hospital cases also are increasing, as St. Mary's Regional Medical Center is now treating 15 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and Integris Bass Bapist Health Center has six inpatients with the virus. A St. Mary's spokewoman reported a COVID-19-positive patient died on Sunday. Those deaths are reviewed and confirmed through the the OSDH before they are counted on the state level, according to Health Department officials.
During a special emphasis on COVID-19 testing Monday, the Garfield County Health Department did 315 tests, according to Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
"We had a busy, busy day," Jackson said, adding that the testing now will be processed through labs. "We told people three to five days but sometimes we see results sooner than that."
Jackson said Garfield County was the fifth county in Oklahoma for average rate of daily new cases, per 100,000 population, when the numbers were released by the OSDH on Friday.
"I am concerned about the new level of cases we're reaching every day," she said. "I just want to ask Enid to do their part and reduce the spread of COVID."
She also emphasized that while Enid Public Schools has seen positive testing among its students and personnel, the most recent data was coming from earlier in August.
"Our rates were increasing before school began," Jackson said.
She said the spread mainly stems from weekend events, family activities, eating out, things that people are doing in a more relaxed and comfortable atmosphere. She urged local and area residents to be on guard and protect against the virus.
Wearing masks and distancing are key ways to help prevent spread, she said.
"Our hope is that transmission will not happen at school."
Statewide, OSDH added 357 COVID-19 cases for a total of 53,522 and announced four more deaths on Monday. None of those deaths reported were in Northwest Oklahoma and none occurred in the 24 hours since the report was released Monday morning.
The numbers for Garfield County represent 1.4% of the overall cases and 3.25% of the state's active cases, with the active case count at 264 for the county and 8,132 for the state as of Monday, according to OSDH. In contrast, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties combined make up nearly 47% of the state's total cases and nearly 40% of the active cases.
State counties with the most COVID-19 cases are Oklahoma, 12,651; Tulsa, 12,391; Cleveland, 3,543; Canadian, 1,420; Rogers, 1,214; Comanche, 1,151; Texas, 1,099; Wagoner, 1,056; McCurtain, 958; Payne, 935; and Garfield, 766, according to OSDH data.
Deaths reported in the state on Monday were three in the 65 and older age group, two women in Oklahoma and Sequoyah counties and one man in Rogers County, and a Tulsa County woman in the 54-60 age range.
Of the total cases there have been 44,660, or 83.4%, who have recovered, including 251 since Sunday's report.
Other COVID-19 case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties on Monday were five in Blaine, two in Noble and one each in Alfalfa, Kingfisher and Woods. Case increases in cities and towns included 16 in Enid, three in Watonga, two in Hitchcock and one each in Dover, Freedom and Helena. Hennessey saw a reduction of one case on Monday, according to OSDH.
Long-term care facilities
Jackson said Health Department officials are continuing to investigate cases at Hennessey Nursing and Rehab, which has gone from two confirmed cases on Wednesday to 20 on Friday and 30 on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, with OSDH reporting all but one recovered, according to the Monday Executive Report.
Reported cases at other Enid long-term care facilities include 10 cases (one active) at Golden Oaks; five each at The Arbors and The Living Center (one active); three at Kenwood Manor; two each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier; and one each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include five at Center of Family Love in Canadian County; two each at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Kingfisher and Woodward Skilled Nursing Center; and one each at Summers Health Care in Blaine County, Community Health Center in Grant County, First Shamrock Care in Kingfisher County, Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County and Beadles Nursing Home in Woods County.
State numbers
There have been 4,431 Oklahomans hospitalized since the virus was first confirmed in the state, and 553 currently are in health care facilities statewide, with 226 in intensive care, according to OSDH. The cumulative number increased by 115 over the weekend, but the current number decreased by 25 and the ICU census by 11, OSDH reported in its Executive Report Monday evening.
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 129 reported Monday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 65 in the 36-49 age group, 62 in the 50-64 age group, 72 in the 65 and older group, 23 in the 5-17 group and six in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,197 in the 0-4 age group, 4,823 in the 5-17 age group, 18,835 in the 18-35 age group, 11,638 in the 36-49 age group, 9,617 in the 50-64 age group and 7,410 in the 65 and older age group. There were two listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.
Of those testing positive, 28,069, or 52.4%, have been female and 25,399, or 47.5%, have been male. There were 49 listed as unknown gender and five listed as agender, according to OSDH data on Monday.
Of the overall 730 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 577 have been 65 and older and 123 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 20 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 398, than women, 332, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.4.
OSDH reports 73.6% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 310, or 42.5% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,961 cases among long-term care residents and 1,097 cases among staff, according to Monday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 144 in Oklahoma County; 126 in Tulsa County; 63 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 29 in McCurtain County; 26 in Rogers County; 23 in Wagoner County; 20 each in Caddo and Delaware counties; 19 in Creek County; 16 in Muskogee County; 12 in Osage and Pittsburg counties; 11 in Comanche and Kay counties; nine each in Canadian, Garfield and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Mayes counties; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six each in Adair, Carter and Sequoyah counties; five each in Lincoln and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Payne and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Cherokee, Hughes, LeFlore, Okfuskee and Pawnee counties; two each in Cotton, Haskell, Latimer, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Craig, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Marshall, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH shows Garfield with 766 cases, 493 recovered, 264 active and nine deaths, all in Enid, including one each reported Aug. 18, Aug. 15, Aug. 14, Aug. 13, Aug. 6, July 28, July 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 236 cases, 151 recovered and 85 active; Noble with 99 cases, 84 recovered, 13 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 72 cases, 47 recovered and 25 active; Blaine with 62 cases, 42 recovered and 20 active; Major with 43 cases, 39 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 25 cases, 21 recovered and four active; Grant with 21 cases, 18 recovered and three active; and Alfalfa with 11 cases, four recovered and seven active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 718 in Enid (252 active); 112 in Hennessey (66 active); 77 in Kingfisher (12 active); 52 in Woodward (14 active); 32 in Okarche (three active); 29 in Watonga (12 active); 23 in Fairview (one active); 18 in Alva (one active); 15 in Mooreland (10 active); 14 each in Cashion and Garber (three active); 10 each in Seiling (four active) and Waukomis (one active); eight each in Canton (six active) and Helena (six active); seven each in Billings (two active), Lahoma (one active) and Ringwood (one active); six each in Lamont (two active) and Longdale; five each in Covington (four active), Dover, (two active), Freedom (one active), Medford and Pond Creek; four in Hitchcock (two active); three each in Drummond, Marshall (one active), Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita; two each in Ames, Hillsdale, Jet (one active) and Meno; and one each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs, Deer Creek (one active), Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry, Kremlin and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 391 cases, with 254 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 324 cases, with 201 recovered and five deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 8.24.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|12651
|144
|10753
|2020-08-24
|TULSA
|12391
|126
|10776
|2020-08-24
|CLEVELAND
|3543
|63
|3049
|2020-08-24
|CANADIAN
|1420
|9
|1234
|2020-08-24
|ROGERS
|1214
|26
|984
|2020-08-24
|COMANCHE
|1151
|11
|888
|2020-08-24
|TEXAS
|1099
|7
|1063
|2020-08-24
|WAGONER
|1056
|23
|892
|2020-08-24
|MCCURTAIN
|958
|29
|800
|2020-08-24
|PAYNE
|935
|4
|766
|2020-08-24
|GARFIELD
|766
|9
|493
|2020-08-24
|POTTAWATOMIE
|760
|9
|454
|2020-08-24
|CREEK
|746
|19
|648
|2020-08-24
|WASHINGTON
|744
|39
|625
|2020-08-24
|MUSKOGEE
|670
|16
|482
|2020-08-24
|OSAGE
|600
|12
|432
|2020-08-24
|CHEROKEE
|588
|3
|439
|2020-08-24
|OKMULGEE
|567
|4
|482
|2020-08-24
|JACKSON
|566
|7
|525
|2020-08-24
|LE FLORE
|552
|3
|396
|2020-08-24
|BRYAN
|551
|3
|470
|2020-08-24
|MCCLAIN
|536
|4
|456
|2020-08-24
|PITTSBURG
|534
|12
|391
|2020-08-24
|CADDO
|509
|20
|414
|2020-08-24
|SEQUOYAH
|509
|6
|384
|2020-08-24
|DELAWARE
|506
|20
|424
|2020-08-24
|GRADY
|494
|7
|442
|2020-08-24
|OTTAWA
|470
|4
|398
|2020-08-24
|ADAIR
|410
|6
|311
|2020-08-24
|CARTER
|394
|6
|341
|2020-08-24
|MAYES
|388
|8
|312
|2020-08-24
|KAY
|288
|11
|241
|2020-08-24
|SEMINOLE
|288
|5
|229
|2020-08-24
|CUSTER
|282
|0
|219
|2020-08-24
|LINCOLN
|272
|5
|177
|2020-08-24
|LOGAN
|265
|1
|229
|2020-08-24
|GARVIN
|257
|4
|232
|2020-08-24
|KINGFISHER
|236
|0
|151
|2020-08-24
|STEPHENS
|235
|4
|199
|2020-08-24
|PONTOTOC
|225
|2
|198
|2020-08-24
|MCINTOSH
|223
|4
|190
|2020-08-24
|CHOCTAW
|222
|1
|191
|2020-08-24
|PAWNEE
|197
|3
|150
|2020-08-24
|HUGHES
|194
|3
|149
|2020-08-24
|HASKELL
|147
|2
|65
|2020-08-24
|MARSHALL
|126
|1
|108
|2020-08-24
|PUSHMATAHA
|121
|0
|107
|2020-08-24
|BECKHAM
|114
|1
|64
|2020-08-24
|CRAIG
|106
|1
|89
|2020-08-24
|LATIMER
|104
|2
|96
|2020-08-24
|NOBLE
|99
|2
|84
|2020-08-24
|ATOKA
|98
|1
|76
|2020-08-24
|OKFUSKEE
|91
|3
|67
|2020-08-24
|LOVE
|88
|0
|73
|2020-08-24
|GREER
|86
|8
|72
|2020-08-24
|MURRAY
|86
|0
|81
|2020-08-24
|NOWATA
|78
|1
|59
|2020-08-24
|WOODWARD
|72
|0
|47
|2020-08-24
|JOHNSTON
|69
|0
|47
|2020-08-24
|TILLMAN
|63
|1
|59
|2020-08-24
|BLAINE
|62
|0
|42
|2020-08-24
|COAL
|50
|0
|41
|2020-08-24
|WASHITA
|45
|0
|33
|2020-08-24
|MAJOR
|43
|1
|39
|2020-08-24
|BEAVER
|41
|0
|39
|2020-08-24
|KIOWA
|40
|1
|30
|2020-08-24
|HARMON
|37
|0
|29
|2020-08-24
|JEFFERSON
|34
|0
|31
|2020-08-24
|COTTON
|25
|2
|17
|2020-08-24
|WOODS
|25
|0
|21
|2020-08-24
|GRANT
|21
|0
|18
|2020-08-24
|DEWEY
|18
|0
|12
|2020-08-24
|HARPER
|17
|0
|14
|2020-08-24
|CIMARRON
|14
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|ROGER MILLS
|12
|1
|8
|2020-08-24
|ALFALFA
|11
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|11
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|ELLIS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-24
Oklahoma per city 8.24.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|10451
|123
|8823
|2020-08-24
|TULSA
|8448
|91
|7358
|2020-08-24
|BROKEN ARROW
|2213
|27
|1904
|2020-08-24
|NORMAN
|1712
|34
|1498
|2020-08-24
|EDMOND
|1697
|20
|1521
|2020-08-24
|OTHER***
|1255
|9
|852
|2020-08-24
|GUYMON
|894
|7
|874
|2020-08-24
|YUKON
|749
|6
|662
|2020-08-24
|CLAREMORE
|746
|23
|579
|2020-08-24
|STILLWATER
|740
|3
|605
|2020-08-24
|MOORE
|734
|13
|639
|2020-08-24
|ENID
|718
|9
|457
|2020-08-24
|LAWTON
|693
|10
|631
|2020-08-24
|JENKS
|637
|2
|593
|2020-08-24
|BARTLESVILLE
|609
|37
|502
|2020-08-24
|OWASSO
|542
|2
|471
|2020-08-24
|ALTUS
|513
|7
|476
|2020-08-24
|BIXBY
|455
|3
|386
|2020-08-24
|TAHLEQUAH
|428
|2
|316
|2020-08-24
|MUSKOGEE
|427
|12
|328
|2020-08-24
|BROKEN BOW
|408
|22
|342
|2020-08-24
|SHAWNEE
|388
|8
|306
|2020-08-24
|MCALESTER
|375
|12
|281
|2020-08-24
|DURANT
|342
|1
|289
|2020-08-24
|SAPULPA
|337
|7
|294
|2020-08-24
|ARDMORE
|329
|4
|284
|2020-08-24
|IDABEL
|317
|4
|272
|2020-08-24
|GLENPOOL
|289
|3
|254
|2020-08-24
|BETHANY
|287
|1
|250
|2020-08-24
|SAND SPRINGS
|284
|4
|248
|2020-08-24
|STILWELL
|272
|5
|193
|2020-08-24
|COWETA
|258
|13
|218
|2020-08-24
|MIAMI
|257
|3
|211
|2020-08-24
|MCLOUD
|254
|1
|60
|2020-08-24
|LEXINGTON
|252
|2
|176
|2020-08-24
|CHICKASHA
|242
|4
|223
|2020-08-24
|EL RENO
|241
|1
|182
|2020-08-24
|MUSTANG
|234
|2
|209
|2020-08-24
|SKIATOOK
|226
|7
|193
|2020-08-24
|COLLINSVILLE
|226
|1
|189
|2020-08-24
|PONCA CITY
|224
|8
|189
|2020-08-24
|ANADARKO
|215
|5
|156
|2020-08-24
|OKMULGEE
|213
|2
|182
|2020-08-24
|GROVE
|209
|17
|164
|2020-08-24
|PURCELL
|206
|3
|178
|2020-08-24
|CHOCTAW
|198
|2
|167
|2020-08-24
|SALLISAW
|197
|2
|150
|2020-08-24
|HENRYETTA
|183
|2
|155
|2020-08-24
|ADA
|176
|0
|157
|2020-08-24
|HUGO
|167
|1
|150
|2020-08-24
|HOMINY
|165
|2
|62
|2020-08-24
|CLINTON
|162
|0
|126
|2020-08-24
|WAGONER
|161
|5
|128
|2020-08-24
|BLANCHARD
|158
|1
|139
|2020-08-24
|DUNCAN
|155
|2
|127
|2020-08-24
|HOLDENVILLE
|138
|2
|104
|2020-08-24
|GUTHRIE
|136
|0
|118
|2020-08-24
|WARR ACRES
|135
|0
|124
|2020-08-24
|MULDROW
|132
|1
|96
|2020-08-24
|NOBLE
|131
|1
|116
|2020-08-24
|NEWCASTLE
|130
|1
|112
|2020-08-24
|BRISTOW
|130
|4
|114
|2020-08-24
|TUTTLE
|127
|2
|104
|2020-08-24
|POTEAU
|127
|0
|84
|2020-08-24
|PRYOR CREEK
|124
|3
|106
|2020-08-24
|SEMINOLE
|124
|3
|92
|2020-08-24
|WEWOKA
|121
|1
|103
|2020-08-24
|CUSHING
|121
|1
|91
|2020-08-24
|HINTON
|120
|0
|115
|2020-08-24
|HEAVENER
|119
|1
|92
|2020-08-24
|PAULS VALLEY
|116
|1
|105
|2020-08-24
|MIDWEST CITY
|116
|3
|98
|2020-08-24
|HENNESSEY
|112
|0
|46
|2020-08-24
|EUFAULA
|112
|2
|89
|2020-08-24
|JAY
|108
|1
|97
|2020-08-24
|CLEVELAND
|107
|3
|76
|2020-08-24
|CHECOTAH
|103
|2
|91
|2020-08-24
|STIGLER
|100
|2
|39
|2020-08-24
|CATOOSA
|95
|0
|85
|2020-08-24
|HOOKER
|94
|0
|93
|2020-08-24
|VIAN
|94
|2
|79
|2020-08-24
|CHANDLER
|93
|4
|38
|2020-08-24
|PIEDMONT
|93
|1
|83
|2020-08-24
|WEATHERFORD
|89
|0
|74
|2020-08-24
|SPENCER
|88
|1
|72
|2020-08-24
|MADILL
|87
|1
|74
|2020-08-24
|AFTON
|83
|0
|75
|2020-08-24
|LOCUST GROVE
|81
|0
|68
|2020-08-24
|MANGUM
|80
|8
|67
|2020-08-24
|DEL CITY
|79
|0
|60
|2020-08-24
|KINGFISHER
|77
|0
|65
|2020-08-24
|FORT GIBSON
|76
|3
|57
|2020-08-24
|SPERRY
|75
|1
|64
|2020-08-24
|WESTVILLE
|74
|1
|63
|2020-08-24
|ATOKA
|72
|0
|57
|2020-08-24
|MOUNDS
|72
|1
|58
|2020-08-24
|ELK CITY
|71
|1
|48
|2020-08-24
|WRIGHT CITY
|71
|0
|54
|2020-08-24
|INOLA
|71
|3
|60
|2020-08-24
|VINITA
|70
|1
|61
|2020-08-24
|HASKELL
|70
|0
|46
|2020-08-24
|SALINA
|70
|1
|50
|2020-08-24
|DEWEY
|69
|1
|60
|2020-08-24
|CHELSEA
|68
|0
|58
|2020-08-24
|SPIRO
|67
|1
|49
|2020-08-24
|CALERA
|66
|0
|58
|2020-08-24
|TALIHINA
|65
|2
|59
|2020-08-24
|HARRAH
|65
|0
|56
|2020-08-24
|LINDSAY
|63
|2
|58
|2020-08-24
|TECUMSEH
|63
|0
|45
|2020-08-24
|CHOUTEAU
|61
|4
|44
|2020-08-24
|NICHOLS HILLS
|60
|0
|54
|2020-08-24
|MARIETTA
|59
|0
|48
|2020-08-24
|MANNFORD
|59
|1
|51
|2020-08-24
|PRAGUE
|58
|0
|44
|2020-08-24
|PAWNEE
|57
|0
|51
|2020-08-24
|TEXHOMA
|57
|0
|50
|2020-08-24
|COMMERCE
|56
|0
|51
|2020-08-24
|ANTLERS
|55
|0
|47
|2020-08-24
|SULPHUR
|54
|0
|50
|2020-08-24
|MORRIS
|54
|0
|45
|2020-08-24
|JONES
|52
|2
|43
|2020-08-24
|WYANDOTTE
|52
|1
|46
|2020-08-24
|WILBURTON
|52
|1
|48
|2020-08-24
|WOODWARD
|52
|0
|38
|2020-08-24
|KELLYVILLE
|51
|2
|46
|2020-08-24
|FREDERICK
|51
|1
|47
|2020-08-24
|COLCORD
|50
|1
|44
|2020-08-24
|HARTSHORNE
|49
|0
|35
|2020-08-24
|HAWORTH
|48
|2
|39
|2020-08-24
|BEGGS
|48
|0
|46
|2020-08-24
|POCOLA
|47
|0
|27
|2020-08-24
|OOLOGAH
|47
|0
|42
|2020-08-24
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|2020-08-24
|NOWATA
|46
|1
|31
|2020-08-24
|HULBERT
|45
|1
|39
|2020-08-24
|STROUD
|44
|0
|40
|2020-08-24
|WASHINGTON
|44
|0
|36
|2020-08-24
|VALLIANT
|44
|0
|43
|2020-08-24
|PERKINS
|43
|0
|36
|2020-08-24
|ROLAND
|42
|0
|27
|2020-08-24
|SAYRE
|41
|0
|15
|2020-08-24
|OKEMAH
|41
|1
|31
|2020-08-24
|KINGSTON
|38
|0
|34
|2020-08-24
|MARLOW
|38
|0
|36
|2020-08-24
|PERRY
|38
|0
|33
|2020-08-24
|PAWHUSKA
|38
|0
|31
|2020-08-24
|COALGATE
|37
|0
|31
|2020-08-24
|WISTER
|35
|0
|21
|2020-08-24
|MEAD
|35
|1
|28
|2020-08-24
|HOLLIS
|35
|0
|27
|2020-08-24
|COMANCHE
|35
|1
|31
|2020-08-24
|WETUMKA
|34
|0
|29
|2020-08-24
|FAIRLAND
|34
|0
|30
|2020-08-24
|ELGIN
|33
|0
|30
|2020-08-24
|KIEFER
|33
|0
|33
|2020-08-24
|WAYNE
|33
|0
|30
|2020-08-24
|OKARCHE
|32
|0
|29
|2020-08-24
|DAVIS
|32
|0
|31
|2020-08-24
|BLACKWELL
|31
|1
|25
|2020-08-24
|CRESCENT
|30
|0
|28
|2020-08-24
|LUTHER
|30
|0
|23
|2020-08-24
|BOKOSHE
|30
|0
|29
|2020-08-24
|TAFT
|30
|0
|8
|2020-08-24
|CACHE
|30
|0
|29
|2020-08-24
|COLBERT
|29
|0
|26
|2020-08-24
|TISHOMINGO
|29
|0
|19
|2020-08-24
|QUINTON
|29
|0
|10
|2020-08-24
|WATONGA
|29
|0
|17
|2020-08-24
|GORE
|29
|1
|22
|2020-08-24
|OCHELATA
|29
|1
|26
|2020-08-24
|RED ROCK
|28
|1
|26
|2020-08-24
|PORTER
|28
|0
|19
|2020-08-24
|KANSAS
|28
|0
|23
|2020-08-24
|CADDO
|28
|0
|27
|2020-08-24
|HOWE
|27
|0
|19
|2020-08-24
|FAIRFAX
|27
|0
|27
|2020-08-24
|MEEKER
|26
|0
|24
|2020-08-24
|APACHE
|26
|1
|21
|2020-08-24
|PORUM
|26
|1
|20
|2020-08-24
|WATTS
|26
|0
|24
|2020-08-24
|ARCADIA
|25
|0
|19
|2020-08-24
|MAYSVILLE
|24
|0
|19
|2020-08-24
|BARNSDALL
|23
|2
|20
|2020-08-24
|CLAYTON
|23
|0
|22
|2020-08-24
|TALALA
|23
|0
|16
|2020-08-24
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-08-24
|WILSON
|23
|0
|22
|2020-08-24
|FAIRVIEW
|23
|0
|22
|2020-08-24
|PADEN
|22
|0
|17
|2020-08-24
|KEOTA
|22
|0
|13
|2020-08-24
|CAMERON
|21
|0
|16
|2020-08-24
|CARNEGIE
|21
|1
|16
|2020-08-24
|ELMORE CITY
|21
|0
|20
|2020-08-24
|KONAWA
|21
|1
|17
|2020-08-24
|BLAIR
|21
|0
|20
|2020-08-24
|QUAPAW
|21
|0
|15
|2020-08-24
|DEWAR
|20
|0
|15
|2020-08-24
|LONE GROVE
|20
|1
|17
|2020-08-24
|BOSWELL
|20
|0
|13
|2020-08-24
|BIG CABIN
|20
|1
|18
|2020-08-24
|FORT COBB
|19
|0
|17
|2020-08-24
|WYNNEWOOD
|19
|1
|18
|2020-08-24
|RAMONA
|19
|0
|14
|2020-08-24
|GRACEMONT
|19
|1
|16
|2020-08-24
|GERONIMO
|19
|0
|16
|2020-08-24
|DRUMRIGHT
|18
|0
|11
|2020-08-24
|DEPEW
|18
|1
|14
|2020-08-24
|TYRONE
|18
|0
|15
|2020-08-24
|ALVA
|18
|0
|17
|2020-08-24
|WEBBERS FALLS
|17
|0
|12
|2020-08-24
|ADAIR
|17
|0
|13
|2020-08-24
|GLENCOE
|17
|0
|15
|2020-08-24
|GARVIN
|16
|0
|16
|2020-08-24
|EARLSBORO
|16
|0
|13
|2020-08-24
|MAUD
|16
|0
|15
|2020-08-24
|BOKCHITO
|16
|1
|13
|2020-08-24
|OLUSTEE
|16
|0
|15
|2020-08-24
|WELLSTON
|16
|0
|11
|2020-08-24
|KIOWA
|15
|0
|11
|2020-08-24
|WARNER
|15
|0
|11
|2020-08-24
|GOODWELL
|15
|0
|13
|2020-08-24
|MOORELAND
|15
|0
|5
|2020-08-24
|RUSH SPRINGS
|15
|0
|12
|2020-08-24
|OKTAHA
|15
|0
|12
|2020-08-24
|HOBART
|15
|0
|11
|2020-08-24
|ARKOMA
|15
|0
|11
|2020-08-24
|WELEETKA
|15
|1
|12
|2020-08-24
|WALTERS
|14
|0
|12
|2020-08-24
|MINCO
|14
|0
|14
|2020-08-24
|STONEWALL
|14
|1
|11
|2020-08-24
|INDIAHOMA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-08-24
|WELCH
|14
|0
|11
|2020-08-24
|GARBER
|14
|0
|11
|2020-08-24
|FORT TOWSON
|14
|0
|14
|2020-08-24
|TONKAWA
|14
|0
|14
|2020-08-24
|ASHER
|14
|0
|10
|2020-08-24
|CASHION
|14
|0
|14
|2020-08-24
|JENNINGS
|14
|0
|12
|2020-08-24
|HAILEYVILLE
|14
|0
|9
|2020-08-24
|CYRIL
|14
|1
|13
|2020-08-24
|GANS
|13
|0
|8
|2020-08-24
|WAURIKA
|13
|0
|12
|2020-08-24
|YALE
|13
|0
|13
|2020-08-24
|ALLEN
|13
|1
|11
|2020-08-24
|ALEX
|13
|0
|11
|2020-08-24
|MORRISON
|13
|0
|9
|2020-08-24
|RED OAK
|13
|0
|10
|2020-08-24
|ARAPAHO
|12
|0
|6
|2020-08-24
|BOISE CITY
|12
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|CEMENT
|12
|0
|11
|2020-08-24
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-08-24
|NEWKIRK
|12
|1
|9
|2020-08-24
|NEW CORDELL
|12
|0
|6
|2020-08-24
|GEARY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-08-24
|DELAWARE
|12
|0
|9
|2020-08-24
|PAOLI
|11
|0
|8
|2020-08-24
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|11
|2020-08-24
|TEMPLE
|11
|2
|5
|2020-08-24
|RINGLING
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-24
|FLETCHER
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-24
|KAW CITY
|11
|1
|8
|2020-08-24
|BEAVER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-08-24
|MILBURN
|11
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|BENNINGTON
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-24
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-24
|CARNEY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-08-24
|KREBS
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-24
|MCCURTAIN
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-24
|PANAMA
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-24
|WAUKOMIS
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-24
|ROFF
|10
|0
|8
|2020-08-24
|THOMAS
|10
|0
|8
|2020-08-24
|STRATFORD
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-24
|SEILING
|10
|0
|6
|2020-08-24
|AMBER
|10
|0
|8
|2020-08-24
|LAVERNE
|9
|0
|7
|2020-08-24
|CHEYENNE
|9
|1
|7
|2020-08-24
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-24
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-24
|NORTH MIAMI
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-24
|SHADY POINT
|9
|0
|7
|2020-08-24
|KETCHUM
|9
|0
|5
|2020-08-24
|SAVANNA
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-24
|WANETTE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-24
|MANNSVILLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-24
|THACKERVILLE
|9
|0
|6
|2020-08-24
|CANADIAN
|9
|0
|7
|2020-08-24
|TERLTON
|8
|0
|5
|2020-08-24
|OSAGE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-08-24
|CANTON
|8
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|LEHIGH
|8
|0
|7
|2020-08-24
|SASAKWA
|8
|0
|7
|2020-08-24
|BRAGGS
|8
|0
|5
|2020-08-24
|HELENA
|8
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|BUFFALO
|8
|0
|7
|2020-08-24
|LOOKEBA
|8
|2
|5
|2020-08-24
|HYDRO
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-24
|LAHOMA
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-24
|SNYDER
|7
|0
|5
|2020-08-24
|SCHULTER
|7
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|5
|2020-08-24
|BILLINGS
|7
|1
|4
|2020-08-24
|CROWDER
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-24
|AGRA
|7
|1
|4
|2020-08-24
|UNION CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-24
|POCASSET
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-24
|VERDEN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-24
|KENEFIC
|7
|0
|5
|2020-08-24
|ACHILLE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-24
|NINNEKAH
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-24
|RINGWOOD
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-24
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-24
|LANGLEY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-24
|PRUE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-24
|SPAVINAW
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-24
|KINTA
|7
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|RIPLEY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-24
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-24
|BOLEY
|6
|1
|3
|2020-08-24
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|SPRINGER
|6
|1
|5
|2020-08-24
|LAMONT
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|SOPER
|6
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|DILL CITY
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|COUNCIL HILL
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|CANEY
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-24
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|6
|1
|3
|2020-08-24
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|MEDFORD
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-24
|POND CREEK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-24
|CALVIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-24
|FREEDOM
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|BOYNTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-24
|STRINGTOWN
|5
|1
|3
|2020-08-24
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-24
|CALUMET
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-24
|MARBLE CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-24
|VICI
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|DOVER
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|CORN
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|AVANT
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-24
|WANN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-24
|GRANITE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|PITTSBURG
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|DUSTIN
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|COYLE
|4
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|BLUEJACKET
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|TRYON
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|BUTLER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|SPARKS
|4
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|SAWYER
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|OILTON
|4
|1
|3
|2020-08-24
|MILLERTON
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|LENAPAH
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|HANNA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|RATTAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-24
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|VELMA
|3
|1
|2
|2020-08-24
|DRUMMOND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|FOSS
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|BRADLEY
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|INDIANOLA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|LANGSTON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|BERNICE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|MARSHALL
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|OKEENE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|WHITEFIELD
|3
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|STUART
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-24
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|JET
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|HAMMON
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|CHATTANOOGA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|AMES
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|CUSTER CITY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|GOLDSBY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|ERICK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|MARLAND
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|SHIDLER
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|LONE WOLF
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|LEEDEY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-24
|NASH
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-24
|ALDERSON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-24
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|DEER CREEK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-24
|STERLING
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-24
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-24
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|KREMLIN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|FAIRMONT
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-24
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-24
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
|CHEROKEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-24
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-24
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.