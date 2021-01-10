ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma once again set a single-day record with nearly 6,500 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health. The deaths of 23 more Oklahomans, including an Aline man, also were recorded.
An additional 6,487 cases, a 2% increase, took the cumulative total to 331,362, with 42,956 of those active, a single-day increase of 2,688. There have been 285,645 — or 86% — who have recovered, including 3,776 since Saturday's OSDH report.
It was the second single-day record in days, as the state recorded 5,232 on Friday, according to OSDH data.
State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye said the numbers were due "in part to a decrease in testing and a less consistent reporting schedule over the holidays."
Gatherings during the holidays likely affected case numbers as well, Frye said Sunday, as 58% had a collection date since Jan. 1 and 80% since Dec. 27.
"I want to encourage my fellow Oklahomans to continue doing everything they can to keep themselves and their loved ones safe as we continue distributing the vaccine," he said.
Statewide, there have been 2,761 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Of the 23 deaths reported Sunday, 17 were in the 65 and older age group: two women and a man from Oklahoma County; two men each from Ottawa and Tulsa counties; men from Alfalfa, Canadian, Lincoln, McCurtain and Stephens counties; and women from Beaver, Beckham, Bryan, Comanche and Creek counties.
There were five from the 50-64 age group: four men, two from Tulsa County and one each from Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties and a Delaware County woman, and the death of a Tulsa County man in the 36-49 age group also was reported.
Garfield County reached 6,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases Sunday, with 179 more cases reported Sunday, according to OSDH. Of those, 613 remain active, with 5,341 recovered.
The majority of the cases, 5,296, are in Enid, which saw its case count increase Sunday by 157, according to OSDH data. There are 542 active cases in the city, with 4,711 who have recovered and 43 who have died, according to OSDH city data.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included 86 in Woodward, 58 in Kingfisher, 23 in Major, 11 in Noble, nine in Grant, seven in Blaine and five each in Alfalfa and Woods.
State update
There have been 175,354 Oklahoma women and 155,938 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Sunday. There were 70 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,046 in the 0-4 age group, 35,034 in the 5-17 age group, 104,867 in the 18-35 age group, 72,233 in the 36-49 age group, 64,459 in the 50-64 age group and 48,661 in the 65 and older age group. There were 62 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,761 deaths in the state, 2,202 have been 65 and older and 433 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 99 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 26 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,568, than women, 1,193, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 467 in Oklahoma; 455 in Tulsa; 171 in Cleveland; 88 in Rogers; 78 in Comanche; 72 in Creek; 66 in Washington; 57 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 56 in Muskogee; 52 in Wagoner; 46 each in Delaware and Garfield; 44 in Kay; 41 each in Caddo and Pottawatomie; 40 in Bryan; 39 in Grady; 38 each in Custer and Jackson; 36 in Lincoln; 33 each in Le Flore and Payne; 32 in Ottawa; 31 in Osage; 30 each in McClain and Okmulgee; 27 each in Mayes, Pontotoc and Stephens; 25 in Pittsburg; 23 in Beckham; 21 each in Cherokee and Seminole; 20 each in Garvin and Sequoyah; 19 in Carter; 18 each in McIntosh and Texas; 16 in Pawnee; 15 each in Adair and Okfuskee; 14 in Logan; 12 each in Kingfisher and Kiowa; 11 each in Cotton, Johnston and Murray; 10 each in Hughes, Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; nine in Greer; eight in Love; seven each in Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Latimer, Marshall and Noble; six each in Coal, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Grant and Woods; four each in Blaine, Jefferson and Major; three each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Harper and Washita; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Sunday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,660 cases, 2,419 recovered, 231 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,608 cases, 1,445 recovered, 151 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,098 cases, 957 recovered, 134 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 1,060 cases, 947 recovered, 108 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 986 cases, 916 recovered, 65 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.
• Major with 785 cases, 698 recovered, 83 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 746 cases, 652 recovered, 90 active and three deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 432 cases, 378 recovered, 49 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 2,399 cases, with 2,154 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,833 cases, with 2,497 recovered and 15 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
There have been 46 deaths in Garfield County, with 43 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
