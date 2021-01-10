covid daily 1.10.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma once again set a single-day record with nearly 6,500 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health. The deaths of 23 more Oklahomans, including an Aline man, also were recorded.

An additional 6,487 cases, a 2% increase, took the cumulative total to 331,362, with 42,956 of those active, a single-day increase of 2,688. There have been 285,645 — or 86% — who have recovered, including 3,776 since Saturday's OSDH report.

It was the second single-day record in days, as the state recorded 5,232 on Friday, according to OSDH data.

State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye said the numbers were due "in part to a decrease in testing and a less consistent reporting schedule over the holidays."

Gatherings during the holidays likely affected case numbers as well, Frye said Sunday, as 58% had a collection date since Jan. 1 and 80% since Dec. 27.

"I want to encourage my fellow Oklahomans to continue doing everything they can to keep themselves and their loved ones safe as we continue distributing the vaccine," he said.

Statewide, there have been 2,761 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

Of the 23 deaths reported Sunday, 17 were in the 65 and older age group: two women and a man from Oklahoma County; two men each from Ottawa and Tulsa counties; men from Alfalfa, Canadian, Lincoln, McCurtain and Stephens counties; and women from Beaver, Beckham, Bryan, Comanche and Creek counties.

There were five from the 50-64 age group: four men, two from Tulsa County and one each from Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties and a Delaware County woman, and the death of a Tulsa County man in the 36-49 age group also was reported.

Garfield County reached 6,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases Sunday, with 179 more cases reported Sunday, according to OSDH. Of those, 613 remain active, with 5,341 recovered.

The majority of the cases, 5,296, are in Enid, which saw its case count increase Sunday by 157, according to OSDH data. There are 542 active cases in the city, with 4,711 who have recovered and 43 who have died, according to OSDH city data.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included 86 in Woodward, 58 in Kingfisher, 23 in Major, 11 in Noble, nine in Grant, seven in Blaine and five each in Alfalfa and Woods.

State update

There have been 175,354 Oklahoma women and 155,938 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Sunday. There were 70 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,046 in the 0-4 age group, 35,034 in the 5-17 age group, 104,867 in the 18-35 age group, 72,233 in the 36-49 age group, 64,459 in the 50-64 age group and 48,661 in the 65 and older age group. There were 62 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,761 deaths in the state, 2,202 have been 65 and older and 433 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 99 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 26 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,568, than women, 1,193, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 467 in Oklahoma; 455 in Tulsa; 171 in Cleveland; 88 in Rogers; 78 in Comanche; 72 in Creek; 66 in Washington; 57 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 56 in Muskogee; 52 in Wagoner; 46 each in Delaware and Garfield; 44 in Kay; 41 each in Caddo and Pottawatomie; 40 in Bryan; 39 in Grady; 38 each in Custer and Jackson; 36 in Lincoln; 33 each in Le Flore and Payne; 32 in Ottawa; 31 in Osage; 30 each in McClain and Okmulgee; 27 each in Mayes, Pontotoc and Stephens; 25 in Pittsburg; 23 in Beckham; 21 each in Cherokee and Seminole; 20 each in Garvin and Sequoyah; 19 in Carter; 18 each in McIntosh and Texas; 16 in Pawnee; 15 each in Adair and Okfuskee; 14 in Logan; 12 each in Kingfisher and Kiowa; 11 each in Cotton, Johnston and Murray; 10 each in Hughes, Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; nine in Greer; eight in Love; seven each in Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Latimer, Marshall and Noble; six each in Coal, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Grant and Woods; four each in Blaine, Jefferson and Major; three each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Harper and Washita; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Sunday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,660 cases, 2,419 recovered, 231 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,608 cases, 1,445 recovered, 151 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,098 cases, 957 recovered, 134 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 1,060 cases, 947 recovered, 108 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 986 cases, 916 recovered, 65 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.

• Major with 785 cases, 698 recovered, 83 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 746 cases, 652 recovered, 90 active and three deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 432 cases, 378 recovered, 49 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 2,399 cases, with 2,154 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,833 cases, with 2,497 recovered and 15 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

There have been 46 deaths in Garfield County, with 43 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Oklahoma per county 01.10.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 64977 467 56985 2021-01-10
TULSA 54116 455 47186 2021-01-10
CLEVELAND 22062 171 18772 2021-01-10
CANADIAN 12333 57 10928 2021-01-10
COMANCHE 7981 78 6774 2021-01-10
ROGERS 7674 88 6419 2021-01-10
MUSKOGEE 7364 56 6201 2021-01-10
PAYNE 6833 33 6022 2021-01-10
POTTAWATOMIE 6296 41 5449 2021-01-10
GARFIELD 6000 46 5341 2021-01-10
WAGONER 5506 52 4603 2021-01-10
CREEK 4707 72 3979 2021-01-10
BRYAN 4541 40 3838 2021-01-10
GRADY 4470 39 3913 2021-01-10
CHEROKEE 4327 21 3504 2021-01-10
LE FLORE 4140 33 3570 2021-01-10
MCCLAIN 4043 30 3481 2021-01-10
KAY 3852 44 3203 2021-01-10
CARTER 3851 19 2800 2021-01-10
PONTOTOC 3638 27 3065 2021-01-10
WASHINGTON 3579 66 3070 2021-01-10
STEPHENS 3550 27 2955 2021-01-10
PITTSBURG 3490 25 2982 2021-01-10
OSAGE 3470 31 2971 2021-01-10
DELAWARE 3456 46 2870 2021-01-10
CUSTER 3368 38 2979 2021-01-10
MCCURTAIN 3171 57 2767 2021-01-10
CADDO 3099 41 2718 2021-01-10
TEXAS 3099 18 2891 2021-01-10
OTTAWA 3043 32 2703 2021-01-10
LOGAN 3024 14 2562 2021-01-10
SEQUOYAH 2974 20 2443 2021-01-10
OKMULGEE 2944 30 2502 2021-01-10
MAYES 2935 27 2462 2021-01-10
GARVIN 2735 20 2298 2021-01-10
WOODWARD 2660 10 2419 2021-01-10
JACKSON 2492 38 2237 2021-01-10
LINCOLN 2406 36 2053 2021-01-10
ADAIR 2235 15 1752 2021-01-10
BECKHAM 2168 23 1898 2021-01-10
SEMINOLE 2095 21 1751 2021-01-10
CRAIG 1626 7 1414 2021-01-10
KINGFISHER 1608 12 1445 2021-01-10
MCINTOSH 1522 18 1242 2021-01-10
OKFUSKEE 1522 15 1345 2021-01-10
ATOKA 1445 3 1276 2021-01-10
MURRAY 1419 11 1151 2021-01-10
MARSHALL 1366 7 1132 2021-01-10
CHOCTAW 1262 7 1069 2021-01-10
PAWNEE 1237 16 1039 2021-01-10
LOVE 1106 8 893 2021-01-10
NOBLE 1098 7 957 2021-01-10
WOODS 1060 5 947 2021-01-10
JOHNSTON 1010 11 822 2021-01-10
ALFALFA 986 5 916 2021-01-10
HASKELL 985 7 835 2021-01-10
HUGHES 908 10 791 2021-01-10
WASHITA 873 3 763 2021-01-10
NOWATA 813 10 666 2021-01-10
PUSHMATAHA 796 6 641 2021-01-10
MAJOR 785 4 698 2021-01-10
BLAINE 746 4 652 2021-01-10
LATIMER 625 7 526 2021-01-10
TILLMAN 614 10 536 2021-01-10
KIOWA 611 12 539 2021-01-10
COAL 557 6 468 2021-01-10
JEFFERSON 533 4 430 2021-01-10
COTTON 482 11 404 2021-01-10
DEWEY 456 3 411 2021-01-10
GRANT 432 5 378 2021-01-10
GREER 406 9 369 2021-01-10
HARPER 365 3 337 2021-01-10
BEAVER 337 3 307 2021-01-10
ELLIS 320 1 299 2021-01-10
ROGER MILLS 291 6 237 2021-01-10
HARMON 245 0 224 2021-01-10
CIMARRON 111 1 103 2021-01-10
100 0 67 2021-01-10

Oklahoma per city 01.10.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 49288 368 43066 2021-01-10
TULSA 32477 301 28432 2021-01-10
EDMOND 12982 66 11313 2021-01-10
BROKEN ARROW 11724 91 10131 2021-01-10
NORMAN 10568 92 9097 2021-01-10
OTHER*** 6785 37 5824 2021-01-10
YUKON 6680 21 5880 2021-01-10
LAWTON 5423 61 4575 2021-01-10
ENID 5296 43 4711 2021-01-10
STILLWATER 4918 15 4364 2021-01-10
MOORE 4762 28 4104 2021-01-10
CLAREMORE 4534 68 3813 2021-01-10
OWASSO 3930 20 3316 2021-01-10
MUSKOGEE 3906 45 3096 2021-01-10
SHAWNEE 3872 30 3374 2021-01-10
TAHLEQUAH 3098 14 2522 2021-01-10
ADA 2983 21 2505 2021-01-10
ARDMORE 2889 14 2121 2021-01-10
PONCA CITY 2859 25 2374 2021-01-10
BARTLESVILLE 2818 55 2433 2021-01-10
DURANT 2722 23 2290 2021-01-10
BIXBY 2475 15 2181 2021-01-10
MCALESTER 2467 22 2130 2021-01-10
SAND SPRINGS 2336 23 1969 2021-01-10
GUYMON 2321 18 2158 2021-01-10
DUNCAN 2214 18 1832 2021-01-10
JENKS 2115 14 1871 2021-01-10
SAPULPA 2104 32 1823 2021-01-10
ALTUS 2083 35 1883 2021-01-10
EL RENO 2070 13 1906 2021-01-10
MUSTANG 1992 17 1765 2021-01-10
CHICKASHA 1831 23 1604 2021-01-10
GUTHRIE 1827 8 1546 2021-01-10
COLLINSVILLE 1746 10 1468 2021-01-10
CHOCTAW 1728 10 1455 2021-01-10
MIAMI 1716 21 1527 2021-01-10
BLANCHARD 1665 8 1443 2021-01-10
TAFT 1562 2 1545 2021-01-10
BETHANY 1536 14 1364 2021-01-10
STILWELL 1520 13 1178 2021-01-10
CLINTON 1486 20 1305 2021-01-10
WOODWARD 1462 7 1267 2021-01-10
WEATHERFORD 1451 14 1307 2021-01-10
COWETA 1380 18 1188 2021-01-10
ELK CITY 1309 12 1131 2021-01-10
VINITA 1264 6 1096 2021-01-10
SKIATOOK 1255 8 1092 2021-01-10
OKMULGEE 1210 15 999 2021-01-10
GROVE 1198 30 1018 2021-01-10
POTEAU 1183 9 1047 2021-01-10
SALLISAW 1172 9 986 2021-01-10
GLENPOOL 1168 9 984 2021-01-10
TUTTLE 1159 7 1026 2021-01-10
CUSHING 1133 8 1003 2021-01-10
PURCELL 1129 11 962 2021-01-10
BROKEN BOW 1118 29 963 2021-01-10
PRYOR CREEK 1116 14 927 2021-01-10
ATOKA 1115 2 981 2021-01-10
SEMINOLE 1084 11 899 2021-01-10
ANADARKO 1074 16 906 2021-01-10
IDABEL 1050 14 935 2021-01-10
LEXINGTON 1023 10 875 2021-01-10
WAGONER 1006 11 817 2021-01-10
NEWCASTLE 973 7 841 2021-01-10
PAULS VALLEY 969 6 826 2021-01-10
TECUMSEH 933 5 814 2021-01-10
NOBLE 925 11 780 2021-01-10
FORT SUPPLY 920 2 914 2021-01-10
SULPHUR 903 8 733 2021-01-10
PIEDMONT 890 5 778 2021-01-10
ALVA 889 5 806 2021-01-10
MCLOUD 887 4 758 2021-01-10
HARRAH 853 5 731 2021-01-10
MADILL 806 3 686 2021-01-10
JAY 805 4 662 2021-01-10
FORT GIBSON 790 7 622 2021-01-10
HUGO 786 6 676 2021-01-10
MARLOW 782 4 687 2021-01-10
CHECOTAH 756 8 620 2021-01-10
MARIETTA 756 6 615 2021-01-10
HENRYETTA 748 11 651 2021-01-10
SAYRE 715 10 646 2021-01-10
BRISTOW 702 15 570 2021-01-10
HOMINY 694 2 660 2021-01-10
MULDROW 694 3 552 2021-01-10
EUFAULA 692 11 555 2021-01-10
HELENA 659 2 639 2021-01-10
KINGFISHER 651 3 579 2021-01-10
STIGLER 626 6 525 2021-01-10
LINDSAY 603 5 492 2021-01-10
OKEMAH 593 5 499 2021-01-10
CATOOSA 577 8 483 2021-01-10
BOLEY 556 7 539 2021-01-10
HOLDENVILLE 555 4 493 2021-01-10
KINGSTON 554 4 439 2021-01-10
HEAVENER 553 8 491 2021-01-10
CHANDLER 549 13 463 2021-01-10
CALERA 548 2 467 2021-01-10
ELGIN 541 4 458 2021-01-10
CLEVELAND 540 6 464 2021-01-10
WEWOKA 530 6 439 2021-01-10
PERRY 523 3 458 2021-01-10
HENNESSEY 522 3 476 2021-01-10
LOCUST GROVE 520 0 436 2021-01-10
SPIRO 518 1 459 2021-01-10
AFTON 506 2 447 2021-01-10
INOLA 501 3 406 2021-01-10
MOUNDS 478 6 413 2021-01-10
CHELSEA 478 6 392 2021-01-10
TISHOMINGO 474 5 391 2021-01-10
MANNFORD 471 6 385 2021-01-10
NOWATA 467 7 374 2021-01-10
DAVIS 466 2 378 2021-01-10
SPENCER 461 7 408 2021-01-10
SPERRY 460 2 392 2021-01-10
CACHE 459 5 390 2021-01-10
WARR ACRES 458 1 428 2021-01-10
BLACKWELL 452 8 368 2021-01-10
JONES 452 3 389 2021-01-10
PRAGUE 444 3 409 2021-01-10
FAIRVIEW 440 2 406 2021-01-10
SALINA 426 2 343 2021-01-10
MIDWEST CITY 424 10 370 2021-01-10
VIAN 424 3 336 2021-01-10
ANTLERS 422 6 334 2021-01-10
PERKINS 422 4 345 2021-01-10
PAWHUSKA 419 5 321 2021-01-10
COALGATE 413 5 344 2021-01-10
DEL CITY 413 3 336 2021-01-10
HINTON 412 0 393 2021-01-10
COMANCHE 408 4 314 2021-01-10
PAWNEE 406 7 339 2021-01-10
WESTVILLE 401 2 311 2021-01-10
HULBERT 392 3 320 2021-01-10
WYNNEWOOD 389 2 321 2021-01-10
MEEKER 389 13 340 2021-01-10
HASKELL 387 1 325 2021-01-10
OOLOGAH 383 2 321 2021-01-10
FREDERICK 371 8 332 2021-01-10
APACHE 369 3 318 2021-01-10
COLCORD 366 3 302 2021-01-10
CHOUTEAU 361 8 319 2021-01-10
WILBURTON 353 5 294 2021-01-10
DEWEY 353 4 305 2021-01-10
CARNEGIE 343 6 298 2021-01-10
STRATFORD 342 1 302 2021-01-10
TALIHINA 341 7 273 2021-01-10
WISTER 340 1 282 2021-01-10
KANSAS 330 6 262 2021-01-10
NEWKIRK 327 2 269 2021-01-10
WASHINGTON 323 2 298 2021-01-10
NICHOLS HILLS 320 0 281 2021-01-10
ROLAND 319 1 263 2021-01-10
BEGGS 316 4 262 2021-01-10
LONE GROVE 307 1 224 2021-01-10
KONAWA 299 3 254 2021-01-10
POCOLA 299 3 257 2021-01-10
STROUD 297 3 255 2021-01-10
MINCO 289 0 255 2021-01-10
WALTERS 289 3 246 2021-01-10
MORRIS 286 0 257 2021-01-10
VALLIANT 285 4 258 2021-01-10
WATONGA 284 1 244 2021-01-10
HOOKER 284 0 262 2021-01-10
COMMERCE 277 2 251 2021-01-10
GORE 275 4 232 2021-01-10
LUTHER 269 4 235 2021-01-10
MANGUM 269 9 244 2021-01-10
WELLSTON 267 0 212 2021-01-10
HARTSHORNE 264 0 199 2021-01-10
WILSON 260 1 193 2021-01-10
WYANDOTTE 259 2 224 2021-01-10
NEW CORDELL 257 0 221 2021-01-10
COLBERT 256 8 205 2021-01-10
QUAPAW 255 4 211 2021-01-10
TONKAWA 255 8 218 2021-01-10
MEAD 246 3 215 2021-01-10
CADDO 246 1 209 2021-01-10
HOWE 243 0 202 2021-01-10
PORUM 243 2 208 2021-01-10
HOBART 242 6 222 2021-01-10
WARNER 242 0 206 2021-01-10
FAIRLAND 241 1 217 2021-01-10
ELMORE CITY 237 3 194 2021-01-10
FLETCHER 232 2 191 2021-01-10
ARCADIA 221 0 206 2021-01-10
WAURIKA 219 2 189 2021-01-10
PORTER 217 1 184 2021-01-10
HOLLIS 217 0 197 2021-01-10
KELLYVILLE 213 2 171 2021-01-10
KIEFER 210 1 185 2021-01-10
ADAIR 209 1 180 2021-01-10
BOKCHITO 207 1 180 2021-01-10
STONEWALL 207 1 187 2021-01-10
HEALDTON 204 2 131 2021-01-10
WAYNE 204 2 171 2021-01-10
PADEN 204 0 174 2021-01-10
MAYSVILLE 203 4 168 2021-01-10
TALALA 200 1 167 2021-01-10
CASHION 200 0 173 2021-01-10
DRUMRIGHT 199 3 165 2021-01-10
OKARCHE 195 4 184 2021-01-10
ALLEN 195 2 162 2021-01-10
CRESCENT 195 2 165 2021-01-10
EARLSBORO 194 0 166 2021-01-10
BLAIR 191 1 160 2021-01-10
BILLINGS 190 1 181 2021-01-10
LAVERNE 189 1 176 2021-01-10
WRIGHT CITY 188 1 146 2021-01-10
HYDRO 187 2 161 2021-01-10
BARNSDALL 186 4 153 2021-01-10
RUSH SPRINGS 180 1 147 2021-01-10
HAWORTH 180 3 159 2021-01-10
RINGLING 175 1 128 2021-01-10
BEAVER 175 1 162 2021-01-10
CAMERON 174 0 149 2021-01-10
KEOTA 174 0 160 2021-01-10
BINGER 173 10 146 2021-01-10
WAUKOMIS 171 0 143 2021-01-10
CHEROKEE 169 1 133 2021-01-10
BOSWELL 163 1 136 2021-01-10
YALE 163 4 129 2021-01-10
ROFF 161 1 129 2021-01-10
TEXHOMA 161 0 156 2021-01-10
SHATTUCK 161 1 149 2021-01-10
BIG CABIN 159 2 126 2021-01-10
WATTS 158 0 126 2021-01-10
CEMENT 158 0 138 2021-01-10
FORT COBB 158 0 143 2021-01-10
PAOLI 155 1 135 2021-01-10
MOORELAND 155 1 130 2021-01-10
CYRIL 154 2 136 2021-01-10
GERONIMO 151 1 127 2021-01-10
THOMAS 149 0 138 2021-01-10
FAIRFAX 149 1 116 2021-01-10
WELCH 148 1 137 2021-01-10
SEILING 146 1 129 2021-01-10
MORRISON 145 1 115 2021-01-10
MAUD 145 0 115 2021-01-10
QUINTON 144 0 114 2021-01-10
RED ROCK 144 2 122 2021-01-10
GOODWELL 144 0 139 2021-01-10
GLENCOE 142 2 116 2021-01-10
ARAPAHO 141 4 121 2021-01-10
OCHELATA 141 2 112 2021-01-10
OKEENE 141 0 125 2021-01-10
BOKOSHE 140 0 122 2021-01-10
BUFFALO 140 2 126 2021-01-10
WETUMKA 137 3 117 2021-01-10
MEDFORD 137 1 121 2021-01-10
RINGWOOD 134 0 119 2021-01-10
NINNEKAH 131 1 115 2021-01-10
FORT TOWSON 130 0 113 2021-01-10
WELEETKA 130 3 98 2021-01-10
JENNINGS 130 1 114 2021-01-10
SHADY POINT 128 1 111 2021-01-10
OKTAHA 126 0 97 2021-01-10
RAMONA 126 4 98 2021-01-10
BLUEJACKET 124 1 108 2021-01-10
THACKERVILLE 124 1 98 2021-01-10
POND CREEK 124 0 109 2021-01-10
GEARY 122 0 119 2021-01-10
BURNS FLAT 122 1 108 2021-01-10
UNION CITY 121 1 99 2021-01-10
CALUMET 121 0 111 2021-01-10
SNYDER 121 5 104 2021-01-10
CLAYTON 120 0 94 2021-01-10
INDIAHOMA 116 1 100 2021-01-10
GARBER 116 0 109 2021-01-10
WANETTE 116 0 89 2021-01-10
CANTON 116 2 98 2021-01-10
PANAMA 116 1 96 2021-01-10
TEMPLE 115 7 87 2021-01-10
COPAN 115 1 97 2021-01-10
WEBBERS FALLS 114 0 99 2021-01-10
GRACEMONT 113 1 98 2021-01-10
BENNINGTON 113 2 98 2021-01-10
DEPEW 112 1 92 2021-01-10
KREBS 112 1 90 2021-01-10
CANUTE 111 0 97 2021-01-10
RED OAK 111 0 84 2021-01-10
CHEYENNE 110 1 84 2021-01-10
LEEDEY 109 2 100 2021-01-10
GRANITE 108 0 96 2021-01-10
VICI 106 0 98 2021-01-10
HAMMON 104 2 88 2021-01-10
ALEX 103 2 93 2021-01-10
LAHOMA 102 4 92 2021-01-10
MOUNTAIN VIEW 101 1 87 2021-01-10
KIOWA 100 2 87 2021-01-10
SPAVINAW 99 0 75 2021-01-10
CANEY 96 0 75 2021-01-10
RYAN 96 0 77 2021-01-10
SENTINEL 95 0 82 2021-01-10
COUNCIL HILL 94 1 82 2021-01-10
MANNSVILLE 94 0 72 2021-01-10
MILBURN 93 2 67 2021-01-10
GRANDFIELD 93 1 79 2021-01-10
VELMA 92 1 76 2021-01-10
DAVENPORT 92 0 71 2021-01-10
TERLTON 92 1 75 2021-01-10
WAYNOKA 92 0 71 2021-01-10
MULHALL 90 0 61 2021-01-10
SOPER 90 0 78 2021-01-10
BRAGGS 89 1 73 2021-01-10
TIPTON 89 1 81 2021-01-10
ASHER 89 0 76 2021-01-10
TYRONE 88 0 78 2021-01-10
OAKS 86 1 65 2021-01-10
DOVER 83 2 78 2021-01-10
GARVIN 82 0 72 2021-01-10
DELAWARE 82 2 78 2021-01-10
SASAKWA 81 0 75 2021-01-10
ARKOMA 81 1 69 2021-01-10
BYARS 79 1 60 2021-01-10
BOISE CITY 79 0 77 2021-01-10
AMBER 78 0 72 2021-01-10
MILL CREEK 78 0 70 2021-01-10
LOOKEBA 77 2 72 2021-01-10
FOSS 77 0 66 2021-01-10
AGRA 76 1 56 2021-01-10
ERICK 76 1 64 2021-01-10
STRINGTOWN 76 1 69 2021-01-10
TUPELO 75 0 62 2021-01-10
SPRINGER 72 1 47 2021-01-10
RAVIA 71 1 50 2021-01-10
DEWAR 68 0 58 2021-01-10
WANN 68 1 48 2021-01-10
CHATTANOOGA 68 1 59 2021-01-10
MCCURTAIN 67 1 58 2021-01-10
CUSTER CITY 66 0 50 2021-01-10
ARNETT 66 0 62 2021-01-10
OLUSTEE 65 0 55 2021-01-10
VERDEN 65 1 61 2021-01-10
OILTON 64 2 56 2021-01-10
RATLIFF CITY 64 0 48 2021-01-10
GANS 64 0 54 2021-01-10
FARGO 62 0 62 2021-01-10
COVINGTON 61 0 53 2021-01-10
STERLING 60 1 43 2021-01-10
POCASSET 60 1 47 2021-01-10
PITTSBURG 60 0 53 2021-01-10
CARNEY 59 1 49 2021-01-10
CANADIAN 59 0 53 2021-01-10
SAVANNA 58 0 56 2021-01-10
TRYON 57 0 52 2021-01-10
RATTAN 57 0 49 2021-01-10
KINTA 56 0 46 2021-01-10
DILL CITY 56 0 49 2021-01-10
STUART 55 0 45 2021-01-10
CORN 55 1 51 2021-01-10
CLEO SPRINGS 53 0 48 2021-01-10
KREMLIN 53 0 48 2021-01-10
KAW CITY 52 1 43 2021-01-10
LAMONT 51 1 45 2021-01-10
SHIDLER 51 0 44 2021-01-10
LONGDALE 51 0 40 2021-01-10
SAWYER 50 0 37 2021-01-10
KETCHUM 50 1 43 2021-01-10
MARBLE CITY 50 0 37 2021-01-10
AMES 50 0 40 2021-01-10
DUSTIN 50 1 45 2021-01-10
ORLANDO 50 0 39 2021-01-10
HAILEYVILLE 50 0 43 2021-01-10
COYLE 49 0 44 2021-01-10
REYDON 49 0 42 2021-01-10
NASH 48 0 40 2021-01-10
WHITEFIELD 47 0 38 2021-01-10
RANDLETT 46 1 40 2021-01-10
LANGLEY 46 0 38 2021-01-10
LENAPAH 46 0 43 2021-01-10
RIPLEY 46 1 42 2021-01-10
BOYNTON 46 0 42 2021-01-10
WAPANUCKA 45 1 36 2021-01-10
LEHIGH 45 0 43 2021-01-10
ALINE 44 2 37 2021-01-10
GAGE 43 0 38 2021-01-10
WYNONA 43 1 41 2021-01-10
KENEFIC 43 0 36 2021-01-10
MARLAND 43 0 34 2021-01-10
MENO 43 0 40 2021-01-10
INDIANOLA 43 0 42 2021-01-10
LONE WOLF 42 0 37 2021-01-10
LOCO 42 0 37 2021-01-10
CROWDER 42 0 36 2021-01-10
TERRAL 41 1 33 2021-01-10
CALVIN 40 1 35 2021-01-10
CASTLE 40 0 38 2021-01-10
OKAY 40 0 28 2021-01-10
DRUMMOND 40 0 36 2021-01-10
SCHULTER 39 0 32 2021-01-10
WAKITA 38 2 31 2021-01-10
RALSTON 37 1 33 2021-01-10
CARTER 36 0 29 2021-01-10
FORGAN 36 1 31 2021-01-10
ACHILLE 35 0 29 2021-01-10
FOSTER 35 0 31 2021-01-10
SPARKS 35 1 32 2021-01-10
TALOGA 35 0 32 2021-01-10
BUTLER 35 0 32 2021-01-10
CARMEN 34 0 32 2021-01-10
FAIRMONT 34 0 32 2021-01-10
FAXON 34 0 29 2021-01-10
BURBANK 33 0 31 2021-01-10
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-10
MOUNTAIN PARK 33 0 27 2021-01-10
ROOSEVELT 33 0 27 2021-01-10
PRUE 33 1 26 2021-01-10
GOLDSBY 32 0 28 2021-01-10
COLONY 32 0 29 2021-01-10
LANGSTON 32 1 29 2021-01-10
MARSHALL 32 0 26 2021-01-10
ROCKY 31 0 23 2021-01-10
HARDESTY 31 0 31 2021-01-10
SHARON 31 0 26 2021-01-10
BERNICE 30 0 28 2021-01-10
FREEDOM 30 0 27 2021-01-10
JET 29 0 29 2021-01-10
AVANT 28 0 22 2021-01-10
DEVOL 28 0 28 2021-01-10
GOULD 28 0 26 2021-01-10
DAVIDSON 27 0 24 2021-01-10
HANNA 27 0 25 2021-01-10
GOLTRY 26 0 24 2021-01-10
BURLINGTON 26 0 23 2021-01-10
OSAGE 26 0 23 2021-01-10
HASTINGS 26 0 23 2021-01-10
BESSIE 25 1 20 2021-01-10
DEER CREEK 25 1 23 2021-01-10
CAMARGO 25 0 23 2021-01-10
HUNTER 24 0 20 2021-01-10
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-10
FRANCIS 23 1 20 2021-01-10
NICOMA PARK 23 1 17 2021-01-10
DACOMA 23 0 20 2021-01-10
WILLOW 23 0 23 2021-01-10
FITZHUGH 22 0 18 2021-01-10
GOTEBO 20 0 18 2021-01-10
MILLERTON 20 2 15 2021-01-10
MEDICINE PARK 20 0 16 2021-01-10
EAKLY 20 0 18 2021-01-10
NORTH MIAMI 20 0 17 2021-01-10
FOYIL 20 1 18 2021-01-10
LAMAR 18 0 15 2021-01-10
MANITOU 17 0 6 2021-01-10
DIBBLE 17 0 17 2021-01-10
DISNEY 17 0 16 2021-01-10
BRADLEY 17 0 12 2021-01-10
BRAMAN 17 0 16 2021-01-10
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-10
KEYES 16 0 14 2021-01-10
BOWLEGS 15 0 14 2021-01-10
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2021-01-10
WAINWRIGHT 15 0 12 2021-01-10
HILLSDALE 14 0 13 2021-01-10
HITCHCOCK 14 0 13 2021-01-10
BROMIDE 14 1 12 2021-01-10
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 12 2021-01-10
DOUGHERTY 11 0 7 2021-01-10
CROMWELL 11 0 8 2021-01-10
ALBION 8 0 7 2021-01-10
ADDINGTON 8 0 5 2021-01-10
FANSHAWE 8 0 3 2021-01-10
PEORIA 8 0 8 2021-01-10
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-01-10
HALLETT 6 0 5 2021-01-10
VERA 5 0 5 2021-01-10
GENE AUTRY 5 0 3 2021-01-10
REDBIRD 4 0 3 2021-01-10
BYNG 4 0 3 2021-01-10
SLICK 4 0 3 2021-01-10
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-01-10
BLACKBURN 3 0 2 2021-01-10
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-10
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2021-01-10
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-10
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-10
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-10
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-10
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-10
PINK 1 0 1 2021-01-10
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-10
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-10
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-10
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-10
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-10
TATUMS 1 0 1 2021-01-10
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-10
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-10
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-10
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-10
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-10

