Garfield County Health Department offers free curbside COVID-19 testing Wednesday
ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Health Department will do free curbside COVID-19 testing Wednesday.

The event will be 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the department, 2501 Mercer.

According to the Health Department, those participating will receive a free PCR test and will receive results in three to five days.

Interpreters will be available, and the service can be done by appointment or drive-through. Call (580) 233-0650 for information.

