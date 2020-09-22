ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Health Department will do free curbside COVID-19 testing Wednesday.
The event will be 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the department, 2501 Mercer.
According to the Health Department, those participating will receive a free PCR test and will receive results in three to five days.
Interpreters will be available, and the service can be done by appointment or drive-through. Call (580) 233-0650 for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.