Garfield County Health Department: COVID-19 cases reported over weekend 'highest we've seen so far'

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma continues to see its highest numbers of single-day COVID-19 increases, with 1,401 reported Monday by the state Health Department.
No additional deaths were reported, however, for the second day after 12 were reported Saturday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The total number of deaths associated with the virus in Oklahoma stands at 496, which is 1.52% of the number of overall cases, based on OSDH data.
Overall, the state had a cumulative 32,686 cases of the virus, according to Monday's Oklahoma State Department of Health report. That number of cases represents less than 1%, or .83, of Oklahoma's population, listed at 3,956,971 in July 2019, according to census.gov.
Garfield County recorded an increase of 11 cases Monday, according to OSDH data, after a record of 53 cases in a single day on Sunday, July 26.
"In terms of new cases per day, that would be the highest we've seen so far," said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
She attributed the increase to continued community spread — from "positive connection with loved ones" to "some connected to events" — and urged residents to help curb those numbers by wearing masks and especially cooperating with county health officials as they reach out to residents about contact tracing of known positive cases.
There has been an uptick in the number of cases gradually, she said, and has stated in the past that the state, with its verification process, is running a few days behind the county departments. She said Sunday's surge of 53 cases in the county did not happen all at once.
"We definitely saw a volume come in last week," she said, adding that employees are busy handling cases, which is another indicator that the trend of cases is increasing, and some are helping in priority areas such as contract tracing. "It's all hands on deck."
Jackson said as the numbers continue to increase, it is imperative the local Health Department officials receive help from the community.
"This is continuing to be the trend as far as we know," Jackson said of the rising numbers. "We're really needing the people's help on the contract tracing part."
She said the information gained by the Health Department will not be used for any other purpose, and those contacted after interviews will not be informed where the information came from or the relationship of the person who tested positive.
Anyone questioning the legitimacy of calls or texts can reach out to the Health Department for information.
Other COVID-19 case increases among Northwest Oklahoma counties on Monday included two each in Alfalfa and Kingfisher counties and one each in Grant and Noble counties. The COVID-19 case total in Woods County decreased to 13 from 14, according to OSDH data. Northwest Oklahoma communities seeing increases in cases on Monday were 11 in Enid, two each in Cashion and Helena and one each in Canton, Hennessey, Kingfisher, Longdale, Pond Creek, Okarche and Waukomis.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported Monday it has five inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had not responded to a request for information as of 3 p.m. Monday.
State numbers
Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 6,938, a single-day increase of 847, were active as of Monday, July 27, and 25,252, just more than 77%, have recovered, including 554 since Sunday's OSDH report. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 115 were active on Monday, according to OSDH data.
Increases of cases per age group were 472 in 18-35, 306 in 36-49, 254 in 50-64, 177 in 65 and older, 151 in 5-17 and 42 in 0-4, according to the OSDH on Monday.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 750 in the 0-4 age group, 2,721 in the 5-17 age group, 11,786 in the 18-35 age group, 7,110 in the 36-49 age group, 5,742 in the 50-64 age group and 4,570 in the 65 and older age group. Sixteen were listed as "unknown." The average age of those with COVID-19 is 40.4, based on OSDH data.
Of those testing positive, 16,926 have been female and 15,744 have been male. There are seven listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.
Of the overall 496 deaths in the state associated with the virus and confirmed by the OSDH as of Monday, 394 or 79.44%, have been 65 and older; 77 or 15.52%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 16, or 3.23%, have been in the 36-49 age group; eight, or 1.61%, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .20%, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 262, than women, 234, have succumbed to the virus. The average age of those who have died is 74.8.
Data shows deaths in 49 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 90 each in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; 41 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 20 each in McCurtain and Wagoner counties; 19 in DelawareCounty; 16 in Muskogee County; 12 each in Caddo, Creek and Rogers counties; 10 in Osage County; nine each in Comanche and Kay counties; seven each in Greer and Texas counties; six each in Grady and Pottawatomie counties; five each in Adair, Mayes and Seminole counties; four each in Canadian, Garvin and McClain counties; three each in Carter, Garfield, Jackson, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; two each in Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Sunday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 291 cases, 173 recovered, 115 active and three deaths, including one reported by St. Mary's on July 23, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 81 cases, 61 recovered and 20 active; Noble with 74 cases, 57 recovered, 15 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 29 cases, 23 recovered and six active; Woodward with 28 cases, 20 recovered and eight active; Major with 22 cases, 17 recovered, four active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 13 cases, 12 recovered and one active; Grant with seven cases, five recovered and two active; and Alfalfa with three cases, one recovered and two active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 273 in Enid (108 active); 36 in Kingfisher (10 active); 24 in Woodward (eight active); 23 in Hennessey (eight active); 19 in Okarche (three active); 11 each in Alva (one active) and Watonga (one active); 10 in Cashion (two active); nine in Fairview (one active); six in Ringwood; five each in Longdale (two active) and Pond Creek (two active); four each in Freedom (two active), Garber (one active) and Lahoma and Waukomis (three active); two each in Dover, Canton (one active), Helena (two active), Marshall, Meno, Okeene (one active) and Seiling; and one each in Cleo Springs (one active), Covington, Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Medford and Mooreland, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 132 cases, with 73 recovered and two deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 141 cases, with 88 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.