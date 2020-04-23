ENID, Okla. — Despite ongoing testing in Garfield County and parts of Northwest Oklahoma, COVID-19 cases remain low in the Enid area, which a local Oklahoma State Department of Health spokeswoman attributes in part to fast action on behalf of the city and its businesses in meeting the crisis quickly.
“I really can’t pinpoint all the corresponding factors contributing in our county,” said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning. “Because we were able to close (businesses and organizations) earlier there was slower growth in our community.”
The city of Enid announced Thursday afternoon it is working on a plan that hopefully will keep those numbers low while opening up businesses again to stay in line with state plans announced Wednesday by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The governor unveiled his three-phase plan to reopen the economy and allow some non-essential businesses to open by appointment only on April 24. These specific personal care businesses included hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, spas and pet groomers. The governor also said that this will take affect if a city does not have a stricter declaration in place, which Enid does. Enid’s declaration closes these personal care businesses through April 30. Therefore, this restriction remains.
“The city does not have a declaration extending past April 30 and is currently working on a reopening plan to announce on Monday, April 27,” Enid Mayor George Pankonin said.
Enid City Commission met with local health officials from the hospitals, Health Department and businesses through a survey and plans to use that information to develop a citywide phased-plan.
Jackson said that will be a city decision, and the Health Department’s role will be to help the city and the surrounding area in anyway it can during that process.
“We do expect a resurgence of cases” when businesses begin to reopen, Jackson said, but with more testing available and with cooperation from business owners and the public, she said officials are better prepared to handle that resurgence.
She said since 98 tests taken during a drive-through clinic in Enid on April 3 were negative for virus, 280 more tests have been conducted by the Health Department in Garfield County and only three were positive. In Jackson’s eight-county area, which also encompasses Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major County departments, there have been 917 tests.
She said Enid hospitals also are testing admitting patients, and some health providers are able to complete testing now.
The Health Department also is forming a Facebook group to help businesses find answers to questions and concerns they may have. More information will be coming about that as it develops on the department’s Facebook Page.
“We hope the community can be flexible … and that we can pull back again” should the number of COVID-19 cases begin to rise dramatically. “We have to wait and see, but, yes, I do expect we will see a resurgence of cases.”
Jackson said Enid has seen only nine positive tests and one death, and the county total is only at 11, which is good news when compared to a similar-sized county such as Washington, which has seen 208 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths associated with the virus.
Overall, Oklahoma saw nine additional deaths and a 4.25% increase in the number of COVID cases, including one in Woodward County, in the past 24 hours, according to OSDH. That brings the state numbers up to 179 deaths and 3,017 cases since the first official case was recorded in the state on March 6.
None of the deaths and no additional cases were recorded in Northwest Oklahoma, according OSDH data, a trend that has been a pattern for the past few days, Jackson said.
Statewide, there were six additional deaths reported in last 24 hours and three between April 18-21, OSDH reported Thursday morning. All but one — a Tulsa County woman in the 50-64 age group — were older than 65: a man and a woman in Cleveland County, a man and a woman in Washington County, three men in Caddo, Creek and Oklahoma counties and a woman in Muskogee County.
Of the 3,017 cumulative cases reported Thursday, 954, or 31.6%, remain active while 1,772, or 62.4%, have recovered, according to OSDH. There have been more than 44,000 negative tests reported, according to the state Health Department.
Northwest Oklahoma numbers
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town include nine in Enid; three in Alva; two each in Kingfisher, Okarche, Seiling and Woodward; and one each in Dover, Fairview, Garber, Hennessey, Jet, Lahoma, Lamont, Laverne and Medford. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH.
Garfield County has recorded 11 cases, with seven recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has recorded six cases, with all six recovered; Woods County has recorded three cases; Grant County has recorded two cases, with both recovered; Major county has recorded two cases, with one recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woodward County has recorded two cases, with one recovered; and Alfalfa County has recorded one case that has recovered. There have been no positive tests in Blaine County, according to OSDH as of Thursday morning.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center had one COVID-19 patient as of Thursday morning, according to a spokeswoman. There have been no new admissions. There were no COVID-19 patients in Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid as of Wednesday morning.
State numbers
There was a 4.9% drop in patients hospitalized in Oklahoma with cases or suspected cases of COVID-19 — from 298 on Tuesday's OSDH executive report to 284 on Wednesday's report — with 156 in intensive care, up from 147, according to OSDH data. Availability of ICU beds fell to 35% in the state, with 84% of ventilators available, according to hospitals reporting inventory to the OSDH as of Wednesday afternoon.
Ages of Oklahomans with COVID-19 have ranged from 0 to 102 years old, with an average age of 53.6, according to OSDH. There have been 29 cases in the 0-4 range, 71 in the 5-17 range, 587 in the 18-35 range, 633 in the 36-49 range, 731 in the 50-64 range and 965 in the 65 and older range, according to OSDH on Thursday. Of those testing positive, 1,703 have been female, 1,310 have been male and 4 have been reported as unknown gender.
There were 513, or 17.7%, who reported working in or having direct patient care in a health care or long-term care setting, according to the OSDH executive report filed Wednesday.
Of the 179 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 144, or 80.5%, have been 65 and older; 26, or 14.5%, have been in the 50-64 age group; four, or 2.2%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and five, or 2.8%, have been in the 18-35 age group. The average age of those who have died is 73.9. More men, 95 or 53.1%, than women, 34 or 46.9%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH.
More than 65.9% of those who died had at least one underlying condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease, or renal failure. Sixty-three of those who died were long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH on Wednesday afternoon.
Deaths recorded per county in the state are 26 each in Cleveland and Tulsa counties; 25 in Oklahoma County; 13 in Washington County; 12 in Wagoner County; nine in Delaware County; eight in Osage County; six each in Greer and Kay counties; five each in Caddo and Creek counties; four each in Muskogee and Pottawatomie counties; three each in Adair, Canadian, Mayes and Rogers counties; two each in Pawnee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; and one each in Bryan, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Grady, Latimer, Major, Stephens, Pontotoc, Seminole and Texas counties, according to OSDH data released Thursday morning.
Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 634 in Oklahoma County; 454 in Tulsa County; 388 in Cleveland County; 208 in Washington County, 112 in Wagoner County; 89 in Delaware County; 86 in Canadian County; 75 in Comanche County; 71 in Creek County; 68 in Osage County; 63 in Greer County; 53 in Caddo County; 50 in Adair County; 47 in Kay County; 46 in Texas County; 44 in Rogers County; 40 in Payne County; 38 in Pottawatomie County; 31 in Grady County; 29 in Ottawa County; 28 each in McClain and Pawnee counties; 26 in Muskogee County; 25 in Cherokee County; 22 in Pittsburg County; 19 each in Mayes and Stephens counties; 16 each in Okmulgee and Nowata counties; 13 each in Garvin and Jackson counties; 11 each in Garfield and Logan counties; 10 each in Custer, Lincoln, Pontotoc and Sequoyah counties; nine in Craig County; eight each in LeFlore, McCurtain and Seminole counties; six each in Bryan, Kingfisher and Noble counties; five in Cotton County; four in Kiowa and Latimer counties; three each in Choctaw, Haskell, Johnston and Woods counties; two each in Beckham, Carter, Dewey, Grant, Jefferson, Love, Major, Marshall, McIntosh and Woodward counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Beaver, Cimarron, Harper, Murray, Okfuskee and Tillman counties, according to OSDH information released Thursday morning.
State and local emergency orders
All 77 of Oklahoma's counties fall under Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" order until April 30 that bans gatherings in groups larger than 10 and calls for people older than 65 and those with a compromised immune system stay home. Individuals who need to undertake essential errands, such as grocery shopping and picking up medication, may do so.
Facing growing pressure to jump-start the state’s economy, Oklahoma’s governor said Wednesday, April 22, that starting Friday, April 24, “personal care” businesses — barbershops, spas, nail salons and pet groomers — can reopen for appointments in communities that don’t have more stringent closure restrictions in place, Stitt said.
Then on May 1, restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, sporting venues and gyms can reopen. Places of worship can again hold in-person services and meetings provided staff and volunteers wear masks and abstain from serving food or coffee, sanitize between services and keep nursery areas closed, Stitt said.
Enid is one of the cities that has more stringent closure restrictions.
On March 27, Enid Mayor George Pankonin signed an amended emergency declaration that took effect the night of March 28, including a stay-at-home order, closure of non-essential businesses and closure of city of Enid facilities. The next day the first positive test was reported in Garfield County.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
Local hospitals
Officials with both Integris Bass and St. Mary's in Enid are urging people to seek emergency room care when needed but to use tele-health resources when possible to limit exposure to COVID-19 or influenza.
Both hospitals stressed extra precautions are being taken during the pandemic to protect patients, and emergency departments remain a safe place to come for emergency medical care.
"If you are having symptoms that could possibly be an indicator of a medical emergency, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, trouble lifting your arms and weakness, please visit your nearest emergency department," said Dr. Michael Pontious, M.D. "Heart attacks and strokes don’t stop during a pandemic, so if you are experiencing these symptoms, please don’t delay in seeking emergent care — just like you would have done before COVID-19.”
Those developing symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or cough should contact their medical professionals or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (877) 215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
"Patients are encouraged to consult their physician or public health professional about their symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Clinicians may recommend testing for other respiratory illnesses, including flu, before recommending a COVID-19 test," according to the OSDH website. Those who are uninsured an call 211 for community resources.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and coughing, should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Recruiting volunteers
The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions, in anticipation of a medical surge and prolonged response to the coronavirus pandemic.
OKMRC volunteer services focus on medical services and healthcare, but you "do not need to be trained in a healthcare field to contribute to the mission,” according to the OKMRC website.
OKMRC utilizes volunteer team members with expertise in areas including:
• Practicing and retired medical professionals, such as doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, pharmacists, hospital-based workers, nurses' assistants, veterinarians, dentists, and others with health/medical training.
• Retired and working professionals in the fields of public health.
• Community citizens without medical training who can assist the primary health teams with administrative services, communications, record-keeping, and many other essential support functions.
"As an MRC volunteer, you'll become informed about and oriented to your community's emergency procedures, trauma response techniques, use of specialized equipment, and other information that increases your effectiveness as a member of the team,” according to the website.
Training is provided for all volunteers, and volunteers must submit to a background check.
For more information on OKMRC volunteering, go to https://www.okmrc.org/volunteering. The application to volunteer is available at https://www.okmrc.org/application.
