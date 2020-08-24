Garfield County 11th in COVID-19 cases in Okla.; numbers up by 357 cases, 4 deaths in state

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County is closer to entering the top 10 in cases of COVID-19 in the state, climbing by another 16 positive tests for a cumulative 766 cases and moving up to the 11th county overall, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Statewide, OSDH added 357 COVID-19 cases for a total of 53,522 and announced four more deaths on Monday. None of the deaths were in Northwest Oklahoma.
The numbers for Garfield County represent 1.4% of the overall cases and 3.25% of the state's active cases, with the active case count at 264 for the county and 8,132 for the state as of Monday, according to OSDH. In contrast, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties combined make up nearly 47% of the state's total cases and nearly 40% of the active cases.
State counties with the most COVID-19 cases are Oklahoma, 12,651; Tulsa, 12,391; Cleveland, 3,543; Canadian, 1,420; Rogers, 1,214; Comanche, 1,151; Texas, 1,099; Wagoner, 1,056; McCurtain, 958; Payne, 935; and Garfield, 766, according to OSDH data.
Deaths reported in the state on Monday were three in the 65 and older age group, two women in Oklahoma and Sequoyah counties and one man in Rogers County, and a Tulsa County woman in the 54-60 age range.
Of the total cases there have been 44,660, or 83.4%, who have recovered, including 251 since Sunday's report.
Other COVID-19 case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties on Monday were five in Blaine, two in Noble and one each in Alfalfa, Kingfisher and Woods. Case increases in cities and towns included 16 in Enid, three in Watonga, two in Hitchcock and one each in Dover, Freedom and Helena. Hennessey saw a reduction of one case on Monday, according to OSDH.
State numbers
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 129 reported Monday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 65 in the 36-49 age group, 62 in the 50-64 age group, 72 in the 65 and older group, 23 in the 5-17 group and six in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,197 in the 0-4 age group, 4,823 in the 5-17 age group, 18,835 in the 18-35 age group, 11,638 in the 36-49 age group, 9,617 in the 50-64 age group and 7,410 in the 65 and older age group. There were two listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.3.
Of those testing positive, 28,069, or 52.4%, have been female and 25,399, or 47.5%, have been male. There were 49 listed as unknown gender and five listed as agender, according to OSDH data on Monday.
Of the overall 730 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 577 have been 65 and older and 123 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 20 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 398, than women, 332, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.4.
Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 144 in Oklahoma County; 126 in Tulsa County; 63 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 29 in McCurtain County; 26 in Rogers County; 23 in Wagoner County; 20 each in Caddo and Delaware counties; 19 in Creek County; 16 in Muskogee County; 12 in Osage and Pittsburg counties; 11 in Comanche and Kay counties; nine each in Canadian, Garfield and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Mayes counties; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six each in Adair, Carter and Sequoyah counties; five each in Lincoln and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Payne and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Cherokee, Hughes, LeFlore, Okfuskee and Pawnee counties; two each in Cotton, Haskell, Latimer, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Craig, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Marshall, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH shows Garfield with 766 cases, 493 recovered, 264 active and nine deaths, all in Enid, including one each reported Aug. 18, Aug. 15, Aug. 14, Aug. 13, Aug. 6, July 28, July 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 236 cases, 151 recovered and 85 active; Noble with 99 cases, 84 recovered, 13 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 72 cases, 47 recovered and 25 active; Blaine with 62 cases, 42 recovered and 20 active; Major with 43 cases, 39 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 25 cases, 21 recovered and four active; Grant with 21 cases, 18 recovered and three active; and Alfalfa with 11 cases, four recovered and seven active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 718 in Enid (252 active); 112 in Hennessey (66 active); 77 in Kingfisher (12 active); 52 in Woodward (14 active); 32 in Okarche (three active); 29 in Watonga (12 active); 23 in Fairview (one active); 18 in Alva (one active); 15 in Mooreland (10 active); 14 each in Cashion and Garber (three active); 10 each in Seiling (four active) and Waukomis (one active); eight each in Canton (six active) and Helena (six active); seven each in Billings (two active), Lahoma (one active) and Ringwood (one active); six each in Lamont (two active) and Longdale; five each in Covington (four active), Dover, (two active), Freedom (one active), Medford and Pond Creek; four in Hitchcock (two active); three each in Drummond, Marshall (one active), Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita; two each in Ames, Hillsdale, Jet (one active) and Meno; and one each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs, Deer Creek (one active), Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry, Kremlin and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 391 cases, with 254 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 324 cases, with 201 recovered and five deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.