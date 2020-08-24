You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick topical featured top story

Garfield County 11th in COVID-19 cases in Okla.; numbers up by 357 cases, 4 deaths in state

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read
COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 8.24.20

There have been 53,522 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in all 77 counties (shaded in red) and 730 deaths in 56 counties (shaded in orange), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County is closer to entering the top 10 in cases of COVID-19 in the state, climbing by another 16 positive tests for a cumulative 766 cases and moving up to the 11th county overall, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Statewide, OSDH added 357 COVID-19 cases for a total of 53,522 and announced four more deaths on Monday. None of the deaths were in Northwest Oklahoma.

The numbers for Garfield County represent 1.4% of the overall cases and 3.25% of the state's active cases, with the active case count at 264 for the county and 8,132 for the state as of Monday, according to OSDH. In contrast, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties combined make up nearly 47% of the state's total cases and nearly 40% of the active cases.

State counties with the most COVID-19 cases are Oklahoma, 12,651; Tulsa, 12,391; Cleveland, 3,543; Canadian, 1,420; Rogers, 1,214; Comanche, 1,151; Texas, 1,099; Wagoner, 1,056; McCurtain, 958; Payne, 935; and Garfield, 766, according to OSDH data.

Deaths reported in the state on Monday were three in the 65 and older age group, two women in Oklahoma and Sequoyah counties and one man in Rogers County, and a Tulsa County woman in the 54-60 age range.

Of the total cases there have been 44,660, or 83.4%, who have recovered, including 251 since Sunday's report.

Other COVID-19 case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties on Monday were five in Blaine, two in Noble and one each in Alfalfa, Kingfisher and Woods. Case increases in cities and towns included 16 in Enid, three in Watonga, two in Hitchcock and one each in Dover, Freedom and Helena. Hennessey saw a reduction of one case on Monday, according to OSDH.

State numbers

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 129 reported Monday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 65 in the 36-49 age group, 62 in the 50-64 age group, 72 in the 65 and older group, 23 in the 5-17 group and six in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,197 in the 0-4 age group, 4,823 in the 5-17 age group, 18,835 in the 18-35 age group, 11,638 in the 36-49 age group, 9,617 in the 50-64 age group and 7,410 in the 65 and older age group. There were two listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.3.

Of those testing positive, 28,069, or 52.4%, have been female and 25,399, or 47.5%, have been male. There were 49 listed as unknown gender and five listed as agender, according to OSDH data on Monday.

Of the overall 730 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 577 have been 65 and older and 123 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 20 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 398, than women, 332, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.4.

Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 144 in Oklahoma County; 126 in Tulsa County; 63 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 29 in McCurtain County; 26 in Rogers County; 23 in Wagoner County; 20 each in Caddo and Delaware counties; 19 in Creek County; 16 in Muskogee County; 12 in Osage and Pittsburg counties; 11 in Comanche and Kay counties; nine each in Canadian, Garfield and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Mayes counties; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six each in Adair, Carter and Sequoyah counties; five each in Lincoln and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Payne and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Cherokee, Hughes, LeFlore, Okfuskee and Pawnee counties; two each in Cotton, Haskell, Latimer, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Craig, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Marshall, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH shows Garfield with 766 cases, 493 recovered, 264 active and nine deaths, all in Enid, including one each reported Aug. 18Aug. 15Aug. 14Aug. 13Aug. 6July 28July 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 236 cases, 151 recovered and 85 active; Noble with 99 cases, 84 recovered, 13 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 72 cases, 47 recovered and 25 active; Blaine with 62 cases, 42 recovered and 20 active; Major with 43 cases, 39 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 25 cases, 21 recovered and four active; Grant with 21 cases, 18 recovered and three active; and Alfalfa with 11 cases, four recovered and seven active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 718 in Enid (252 active); 112 in Hennessey (66 active); 77 in Kingfisher (12 active); 52 in Woodward (14 active); 32 in Okarche (three active); 29 in Watonga (12 active); 23 in Fairview (one active); 18 in Alva (one active); 15 in Mooreland (10 active); 14 each in Cashion and Garber (three active); 10 each in Seiling (four active) and Waukomis (one active); eight each in Canton (six active) and Helena (six active); seven each in Billings (two active), Lahoma (one active) and Ringwood (one active); six each in Lamont (two active) and Longdale; five each in Covington (four active), Dover, (two active), Freedom (one active), Medford and Pond Creek; four in Hitchcock (two active); three each in Drummond, Marshall (one active), Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita; two each in Ames, Hillsdale, Jet (one active) and Meno; and one each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs, Deer Creek (one active), Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry, Kremlin and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 391 cases, with 254 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 324 cases, with 201 recovered and five deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.  

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Oklahoma per county 8.24.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 12651 144 10753 2020-08-24
TULSA 12391 126 10776 2020-08-24
CLEVELAND 3543 63 3049 2020-08-24
CANADIAN 1420 9 1234 2020-08-24
ROGERS 1214 26 984 2020-08-24
COMANCHE 1151 11 888 2020-08-24
TEXAS 1099 7 1063 2020-08-24
WAGONER 1056 23 892 2020-08-24
MCCURTAIN 958 29 800 2020-08-24
PAYNE 935 4 766 2020-08-24
GARFIELD 766 9 493 2020-08-24
POTTAWATOMIE 760 9 454 2020-08-24
CREEK 746 19 648 2020-08-24
WASHINGTON 744 39 625 2020-08-24
MUSKOGEE 670 16 482 2020-08-24
OSAGE 600 12 432 2020-08-24
CHEROKEE 588 3 439 2020-08-24
OKMULGEE 567 4 482 2020-08-24
JACKSON 566 7 525 2020-08-24
LE FLORE 552 3 396 2020-08-24
BRYAN 551 3 470 2020-08-24
MCCLAIN 536 4 456 2020-08-24
PITTSBURG 534 12 391 2020-08-24
CADDO 509 20 414 2020-08-24
SEQUOYAH 509 6 384 2020-08-24
DELAWARE 506 20 424 2020-08-24
GRADY 494 7 442 2020-08-24
OTTAWA 470 4 398 2020-08-24
ADAIR 410 6 311 2020-08-24
CARTER 394 6 341 2020-08-24
MAYES 388 8 312 2020-08-24
KAY 288 11 241 2020-08-24
SEMINOLE 288 5 229 2020-08-24
CUSTER 282 0 219 2020-08-24
LINCOLN 272 5 177 2020-08-24
LOGAN 265 1 229 2020-08-24
GARVIN 257 4 232 2020-08-24
KINGFISHER 236 0 151 2020-08-24
STEPHENS 235 4 199 2020-08-24
PONTOTOC 225 2 198 2020-08-24
MCINTOSH 223 4 190 2020-08-24
CHOCTAW 222 1 191 2020-08-24
PAWNEE 197 3 150 2020-08-24
HUGHES 194 3 149 2020-08-24
HASKELL 147 2 65 2020-08-24
MARSHALL 126 1 108 2020-08-24
PUSHMATAHA 121 0 107 2020-08-24
BECKHAM 114 1 64 2020-08-24
CRAIG 106 1 89 2020-08-24
LATIMER 104 2 96 2020-08-24
NOBLE 99 2 84 2020-08-24
ATOKA 98 1 76 2020-08-24
OKFUSKEE 91 3 67 2020-08-24
LOVE 88 0 73 2020-08-24
GREER 86 8 72 2020-08-24
MURRAY 86 0 81 2020-08-24
NOWATA 78 1 59 2020-08-24
WOODWARD 72 0 47 2020-08-24
JOHNSTON 69 0 47 2020-08-24
TILLMAN 63 1 59 2020-08-24
BLAINE 62 0 42 2020-08-24
COAL 50 0 41 2020-08-24
WASHITA 45 0 33 2020-08-24
MAJOR 43 1 39 2020-08-24
BEAVER 41 0 39 2020-08-24
KIOWA 40 1 30 2020-08-24
HARMON 37 0 29 2020-08-24
JEFFERSON 34 0 31 2020-08-24
COTTON 25 2 17 2020-08-24
WOODS 25 0 21 2020-08-24
GRANT 21 0 18 2020-08-24
DEWEY 18 0 12 2020-08-24
HARPER 17 0 14 2020-08-24
CIMARRON 14 0 2 2020-08-24
ROGER MILLS 12 1 8 2020-08-24
ALFALFA 11 0 4 2020-08-24
11 0 1 2020-08-24
ELLIS 6 0 6 2020-08-24

Oklahoma per city 8.24.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 10451 123 8823 2020-08-24
TULSA 8448 91 7358 2020-08-24
BROKEN ARROW 2213 27 1904 2020-08-24
NORMAN 1712 34 1498 2020-08-24
EDMOND 1697 20 1521 2020-08-24
OTHER*** 1255 9 852 2020-08-24
GUYMON 894 7 874 2020-08-24
YUKON 749 6 662 2020-08-24
CLAREMORE 746 23 579 2020-08-24
STILLWATER 740 3 605 2020-08-24
MOORE 734 13 639 2020-08-24
ENID 718 9 457 2020-08-24
LAWTON 693 10 631 2020-08-24
JENKS 637 2 593 2020-08-24
BARTLESVILLE 609 37 502 2020-08-24
OWASSO 542 2 471 2020-08-24
ALTUS 513 7 476 2020-08-24
BIXBY 455 3 386 2020-08-24
TAHLEQUAH 428 2 316 2020-08-24
MUSKOGEE 427 12 328 2020-08-24
BROKEN BOW 408 22 342 2020-08-24
SHAWNEE 388 8 306 2020-08-24
MCALESTER 375 12 281 2020-08-24
DURANT 342 1 289 2020-08-24
SAPULPA 337 7 294 2020-08-24
ARDMORE 329 4 284 2020-08-24
IDABEL 317 4 272 2020-08-24
GLENPOOL 289 3 254 2020-08-24
BETHANY 287 1 250 2020-08-24
SAND SPRINGS 284 4 248 2020-08-24
STILWELL 272 5 193 2020-08-24
COWETA 258 13 218 2020-08-24
MIAMI 257 3 211 2020-08-24
MCLOUD 254 1 60 2020-08-24
LEXINGTON 252 2 176 2020-08-24
CHICKASHA 242 4 223 2020-08-24
EL RENO 241 1 182 2020-08-24
MUSTANG 234 2 209 2020-08-24
SKIATOOK 226 7 193 2020-08-24
COLLINSVILLE 226 1 189 2020-08-24
PONCA CITY 224 8 189 2020-08-24
ANADARKO 215 5 156 2020-08-24
OKMULGEE 213 2 182 2020-08-24
GROVE 209 17 164 2020-08-24
PURCELL 206 3 178 2020-08-24
CHOCTAW 198 2 167 2020-08-24
SALLISAW 197 2 150 2020-08-24
HENRYETTA 183 2 155 2020-08-24
ADA 176 0 157 2020-08-24
HUGO 167 1 150 2020-08-24
HOMINY 165 2 62 2020-08-24
CLINTON 162 0 126 2020-08-24
WAGONER 161 5 128 2020-08-24
BLANCHARD 158 1 139 2020-08-24
DUNCAN 155 2 127 2020-08-24
HOLDENVILLE 138 2 104 2020-08-24
GUTHRIE 136 0 118 2020-08-24
WARR ACRES 135 0 124 2020-08-24
MULDROW 132 1 96 2020-08-24
NOBLE 131 1 116 2020-08-24
NEWCASTLE 130 1 112 2020-08-24
BRISTOW 130 4 114 2020-08-24
TUTTLE 127 2 104 2020-08-24
POTEAU 127 0 84 2020-08-24
PRYOR CREEK 124 3 106 2020-08-24
SEMINOLE 124 3 92 2020-08-24
WEWOKA 121 1 103 2020-08-24
CUSHING 121 1 91 2020-08-24
HINTON 120 0 115 2020-08-24
HEAVENER 119 1 92 2020-08-24
PAULS VALLEY 116 1 105 2020-08-24
MIDWEST CITY 116 3 98 2020-08-24
HENNESSEY 112 0 46 2020-08-24
EUFAULA 112 2 89 2020-08-24
JAY 108 1 97 2020-08-24
CLEVELAND 107 3 76 2020-08-24
CHECOTAH 103 2 91 2020-08-24
STIGLER 100 2 39 2020-08-24
CATOOSA 95 0 85 2020-08-24
HOOKER 94 0 93 2020-08-24
VIAN 94 2 79 2020-08-24
CHANDLER 93 4 38 2020-08-24
PIEDMONT 93 1 83 2020-08-24
WEATHERFORD 89 0 74 2020-08-24
SPENCER 88 1 72 2020-08-24
MADILL 87 1 74 2020-08-24
AFTON 83 0 75 2020-08-24
LOCUST GROVE 81 0 68 2020-08-24
MANGUM 80 8 67 2020-08-24
DEL CITY 79 0 60 2020-08-24
KINGFISHER 77 0 65 2020-08-24
FORT GIBSON 76 3 57 2020-08-24
SPERRY 75 1 64 2020-08-24
WESTVILLE 74 1 63 2020-08-24
ATOKA 72 0 57 2020-08-24
MOUNDS 72 1 58 2020-08-24
ELK CITY 71 1 48 2020-08-24
WRIGHT CITY 71 0 54 2020-08-24
INOLA 71 3 60 2020-08-24
VINITA 70 1 61 2020-08-24
HASKELL 70 0 46 2020-08-24
SALINA 70 1 50 2020-08-24
DEWEY 69 1 60 2020-08-24
CHELSEA 68 0 58 2020-08-24
SPIRO 67 1 49 2020-08-24
CALERA 66 0 58 2020-08-24
TALIHINA 65 2 59 2020-08-24
HARRAH 65 0 56 2020-08-24
LINDSAY 63 2 58 2020-08-24
TECUMSEH 63 0 45 2020-08-24
CHOUTEAU 61 4 44 2020-08-24
NICHOLS HILLS 60 0 54 2020-08-24
MARIETTA 59 0 48 2020-08-24
MANNFORD 59 1 51 2020-08-24
PRAGUE 58 0 44 2020-08-24
PAWNEE 57 0 51 2020-08-24
TEXHOMA 57 0 50 2020-08-24
COMMERCE 56 0 51 2020-08-24
ANTLERS 55 0 47 2020-08-24
SULPHUR 54 0 50 2020-08-24
MORRIS 54 0 45 2020-08-24
JONES 52 2 43 2020-08-24
WYANDOTTE 52 1 46 2020-08-24
WILBURTON 52 1 48 2020-08-24
WOODWARD 52 0 38 2020-08-24
KELLYVILLE 51 2 46 2020-08-24
FREDERICK 51 1 47 2020-08-24
COLCORD 50 1 44 2020-08-24
HARTSHORNE 49 0 35 2020-08-24
HAWORTH 48 2 39 2020-08-24
BEGGS 48 0 46 2020-08-24
POCOLA 47 0 27 2020-08-24
OOLOGAH 47 0 42 2020-08-24
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-08-24
NOWATA 46 1 31 2020-08-24
HULBERT 45 1 39 2020-08-24
STROUD 44 0 40 2020-08-24
WASHINGTON 44 0 36 2020-08-24
VALLIANT 44 0 43 2020-08-24
PERKINS 43 0 36 2020-08-24
ROLAND 42 0 27 2020-08-24
SAYRE 41 0 15 2020-08-24
OKEMAH 41 1 31 2020-08-24
KINGSTON 38 0 34 2020-08-24
MARLOW 38 0 36 2020-08-24
PERRY 38 0 33 2020-08-24
PAWHUSKA 38 0 31 2020-08-24
COALGATE 37 0 31 2020-08-24
WISTER 35 0 21 2020-08-24
MEAD 35 1 28 2020-08-24
HOLLIS 35 0 27 2020-08-24
COMANCHE 35 1 31 2020-08-24
WETUMKA 34 0 29 2020-08-24
FAIRLAND 34 0 30 2020-08-24
ELGIN 33 0 30 2020-08-24
KIEFER 33 0 33 2020-08-24
WAYNE 33 0 30 2020-08-24
OKARCHE 32 0 29 2020-08-24
DAVIS 32 0 31 2020-08-24
BLACKWELL 31 1 25 2020-08-24
CRESCENT 30 0 28 2020-08-24
LUTHER 30 0 23 2020-08-24
BOKOSHE 30 0 29 2020-08-24
TAFT 30 0 8 2020-08-24
CACHE 30 0 29 2020-08-24
COLBERT 29 0 26 2020-08-24
TISHOMINGO 29 0 19 2020-08-24
QUINTON 29 0 10 2020-08-24
WATONGA 29 0 17 2020-08-24
GORE 29 1 22 2020-08-24
OCHELATA 29 1 26 2020-08-24
RED ROCK 28 1 26 2020-08-24
PORTER 28 0 19 2020-08-24
KANSAS 28 0 23 2020-08-24
CADDO 28 0 27 2020-08-24
HOWE 27 0 19 2020-08-24
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-08-24
MEEKER 26 0 24 2020-08-24
APACHE 26 1 21 2020-08-24
PORUM 26 1 20 2020-08-24
WATTS 26 0 24 2020-08-24
ARCADIA 25 0 19 2020-08-24
MAYSVILLE 24 0 19 2020-08-24
BARNSDALL 23 2 20 2020-08-24
CLAYTON 23 0 22 2020-08-24
TALALA 23 0 16 2020-08-24
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-08-24
WILSON 23 0 22 2020-08-24
FAIRVIEW 23 0 22 2020-08-24
PADEN 22 0 17 2020-08-24
KEOTA 22 0 13 2020-08-24
CAMERON 21 0 16 2020-08-24
CARNEGIE 21 1 16 2020-08-24
ELMORE CITY 21 0 20 2020-08-24
KONAWA 21 1 17 2020-08-24
BLAIR 21 0 20 2020-08-24
QUAPAW 21 0 15 2020-08-24
DEWAR 20 0 15 2020-08-24
LONE GROVE 20 1 17 2020-08-24
BOSWELL 20 0 13 2020-08-24
BIG CABIN 20 1 18 2020-08-24
FORT COBB 19 0 17 2020-08-24
WYNNEWOOD 19 1 18 2020-08-24
RAMONA 19 0 14 2020-08-24
GRACEMONT 19 1 16 2020-08-24
GERONIMO 19 0 16 2020-08-24
DRUMRIGHT 18 0 11 2020-08-24
DEPEW 18 1 14 2020-08-24
TYRONE 18 0 15 2020-08-24
ALVA 18 0 17 2020-08-24
WEBBERS FALLS 17 0 12 2020-08-24
ADAIR 17 0 13 2020-08-24
GLENCOE 17 0 15 2020-08-24
GARVIN 16 0 16 2020-08-24
EARLSBORO 16 0 13 2020-08-24
MAUD 16 0 15 2020-08-24
BOKCHITO 16 1 13 2020-08-24
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-08-24
WELLSTON 16 0 11 2020-08-24
KIOWA 15 0 11 2020-08-24
WARNER 15 0 11 2020-08-24
GOODWELL 15 0 13 2020-08-24
MOORELAND 15 0 5 2020-08-24
RUSH SPRINGS 15 0 12 2020-08-24
OKTAHA 15 0 12 2020-08-24
HOBART 15 0 11 2020-08-24
ARKOMA 15 0 11 2020-08-24
WELEETKA 15 1 12 2020-08-24
WALTERS 14 0 12 2020-08-24
MINCO 14 0 14 2020-08-24
STONEWALL 14 1 11 2020-08-24
INDIAHOMA 14 0 13 2020-08-24
WELCH 14 0 11 2020-08-24
GARBER 14 0 11 2020-08-24
FORT TOWSON 14 0 14 2020-08-24
TONKAWA 14 0 14 2020-08-24
ASHER 14 0 10 2020-08-24
CASHION 14 0 14 2020-08-24
JENNINGS 14 0 12 2020-08-24
HAILEYVILLE 14 0 9 2020-08-24
CYRIL 14 1 13 2020-08-24
GANS 13 0 8 2020-08-24
WAURIKA 13 0 12 2020-08-24
YALE 13 0 13 2020-08-24
ALLEN 13 1 11 2020-08-24
ALEX 13 0 11 2020-08-24
MORRISON 13 0 9 2020-08-24
RED OAK 13 0 10 2020-08-24
ARAPAHO 12 0 6 2020-08-24
BOISE CITY 12 0 1 2020-08-24
CEMENT 12 0 11 2020-08-24
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-08-24
NEWKIRK 12 1 9 2020-08-24
NEW CORDELL 12 0 6 2020-08-24
GEARY 12 0 11 2020-08-24
DELAWARE 12 0 9 2020-08-24
PAOLI 11 0 8 2020-08-24
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-08-24
TEMPLE 11 2 5 2020-08-24
RINGLING 11 0 10 2020-08-24
FLETCHER 11 0 10 2020-08-24
KAW CITY 11 1 8 2020-08-24
BEAVER 11 0 9 2020-08-24
MILBURN 11 0 3 2020-08-24
BENNINGTON 10 0 9 2020-08-24
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-08-24
CARNEY 10 0 10 2020-08-24
KREBS 10 0 9 2020-08-24
MCCURTAIN 10 0 9 2020-08-24
PANAMA 10 0 7 2020-08-24
WAUKOMIS 10 0 9 2020-08-24
ROFF 10 0 8 2020-08-24
THOMAS 10 0 8 2020-08-24
STRATFORD 10 0 9 2020-08-24
SEILING 10 0 6 2020-08-24
AMBER 10 0 8 2020-08-24
LAVERNE 9 0 7 2020-08-24
CHEYENNE 9 1 7 2020-08-24
OPTIMA 9 0 8 2020-08-24
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-08-24
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 9 2020-08-24
SHADY POINT 9 0 7 2020-08-24
KETCHUM 9 0 5 2020-08-24
SAVANNA 9 0 9 2020-08-24
WANETTE 9 0 8 2020-08-24
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-08-24
THACKERVILLE 9 0 6 2020-08-24
CANADIAN 9 0 7 2020-08-24
TERLTON 8 0 5 2020-08-24
OSAGE 8 0 8 2020-08-24
CANTON 8 0 2 2020-08-24
LEHIGH 8 0 7 2020-08-24
SASAKWA 8 0 7 2020-08-24
BRAGGS 8 0 5 2020-08-24
HELENA 8 0 2 2020-08-24
BUFFALO 8 0 7 2020-08-24
LOOKEBA 8 2 5 2020-08-24
HYDRO 7 0 6 2020-08-24
LAHOMA 7 0 6 2020-08-24
SNYDER 7 0 5 2020-08-24
SCHULTER 7 0 4 2020-08-24
BURBANK 7 0 5 2020-08-24
BILLINGS 7 1 4 2020-08-24
CROWDER 7 0 6 2020-08-24
AGRA 7 1 4 2020-08-24
UNION CITY 7 0 7 2020-08-24
POCASSET 7 0 6 2020-08-24
VERDEN 7 0 7 2020-08-24
KENEFIC 7 0 5 2020-08-24
ACHILLE 7 0 6 2020-08-24
NINNEKAH 7 0 7 2020-08-24
RINGWOOD 7 0 6 2020-08-24
DISNEY 7 0 6 2020-08-24
LANGLEY 7 0 6 2020-08-24
PRUE 7 0 6 2020-08-24
SPAVINAW 7 0 6 2020-08-24
KINTA 7 0 3 2020-08-24
RIPLEY 7 0 7 2020-08-24
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-08-24
BOLEY 6 1 3 2020-08-24
CASTLE 6 0 4 2020-08-24
SPRINGER 6 1 5 2020-08-24
LAMONT 6 0 4 2020-08-24
SOPER 6 0 3 2020-08-24
DILL CITY 6 0 4 2020-08-24
COUNCIL HILL 6 0 4 2020-08-24
CANEY 6 0 6 2020-08-24
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6 1 3 2020-08-24
COVINGTON 5 0 1 2020-08-24
MEDFORD 5 0 5 2020-08-24
POND CREEK 5 0 5 2020-08-24
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-08-24
FREEDOM 5 0 4 2020-08-24
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 4 2020-08-24
BOYNTON 5 0 5 2020-08-24
STRINGTOWN 5 1 3 2020-08-24
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-08-24
CALUMET 5 0 5 2020-08-24
MARBLE CITY 5 0 4 2020-08-24
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-08-24
VICI 5 0 4 2020-08-24
DOVER 5 0 3 2020-08-24
CORN 5 0 4 2020-08-24
AVANT 5 0 5 2020-08-24
WANN 5 0 5 2020-08-24
GRANITE 4 0 3 2020-08-24
HARDESTY 4 0 4 2020-08-24
PITTSBURG 4 0 3 2020-08-24
DUSTIN 4 0 2 2020-08-24
ORLANDO 4 0 4 2020-08-24
COYLE 4 0 1 2020-08-24
HITCHCOCK 4 0 2 2020-08-24
BLUEJACKET 4 0 2 2020-08-24
TRYON 4 0 3 2020-08-24
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-08-24
BUTLER 4 0 3 2020-08-24
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-08-24
SPARKS 4 0 1 2020-08-24
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-08-24
SAWYER 4 0 2 2020-08-24
OILTON 4 1 3 2020-08-24
MILLERTON 4 0 3 2020-08-24
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-08-24
LENAPAH 4 0 4 2020-08-24
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-08-24
HANNA 4 0 3 2020-08-24
RATTAN 4 0 4 2020-08-24
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-08-24
BOWLEGS 3 0 2 2020-08-24
VELMA 3 1 2 2020-08-24
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-08-24
FOSS 3 0 1 2020-08-24
BRADLEY 3 0 2 2020-08-24
INDIANOLA 3 0 3 2020-08-24
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-08-24
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-08-24
LANGSTON 3 0 3 2020-08-24
BERNICE 3 0 3 2020-08-24
MARSHALL 3 0 2 2020-08-24
OKEENE 3 0 3 2020-08-24
WHITEFIELD 3 0 1 2020-08-24
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-08-24
MULHALL 3 0 3 2020-08-24
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-08-24
TUPELO 3 0 2 2020-08-24
STUART 3 0 3 2020-08-24
MILL CREEK 2 0 1 2020-08-24
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-08-24
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-08-24
JET 2 0 1 2020-08-24
HAMMON 2 0 1 2020-08-24
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-08-24
AMES 2 0 2 2020-08-24
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-08-24
CUSTER CITY 2 0 1 2020-08-24
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-08-24
GOLDSBY 2 0 2 2020-08-24
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-08-24
ERICK 2 0 1 2020-08-24
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-08-24
RAVIA 2 0 2 2020-08-24
MARLAND 2 0 2 2020-08-24
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-08-24
SHIDLER 2 0 1 2020-08-24
THE VILLAGE 2 0 1 2020-08-24
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-08-24
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-08-24
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-08-24
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-08-24
FOYIL 2 0 1 2020-08-24
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-08-24
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-08-24
MENO 2 0 2 2020-08-24
LEEDEY 2 0 2 2020-08-24
NASH 1 0 1 2020-08-24
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-08-24
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-08-24
BLACKBURN 1 0 0 2020-08-24
ALDERSON 1 0 0 2020-08-24
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-08-24
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-08-24
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-24
DEER CREEK 1 0 0 2020-08-24
STERLING 1 0 0 2020-08-24
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 0 2020-08-24
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1 2020-08-24
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-08-24
KREMLIN 1 0 1 2020-08-24
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-08-24
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-08-24
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-08-24
FAIRMONT 1 0 0 2020-08-24
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-08-24
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-08-24
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-08-24
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-08-24
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-08-24
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-08-24
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-08-24
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-08-24
CHEROKEE 1 0 0 2020-08-24
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-24

Tags

Recommended for you