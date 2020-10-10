Low-income Enid families can receive up to $1,500 in funds for school supplies, tutoring and technology needs as more schools turn to distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of its Digital Wallet program, the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund will provide grants to up to 5,000 families statewide at or below the poverty line.
Each household can apply for only one $1,500 grant.
Items are available from vendors such as Office Depot, Staples, Scholastic, School Specialty and Really Good Stuff. Parents will only be able to use grant funds to acquire materials from the approved vendors.
Funds will be deposited electronically into a ClassWallet digital wallet, and parents will be provided instructions on how to log into ClassWallet to access and use the funds for their children’s needs.
To apply, visit www.everykidcountsok.org/digi tal-wallet.
Households of one must be at the federal income level of $12,760; a household of two, $17,240; three, $21,720; and so on. To check eligibility status, visit www.everykidcountsok.org/digital-wallet-eligibility, or call (844) 649-2921 for questions.
