Forgotten Ministries to serve food for those in need

ENID, Okla. — Forgotten Ministries, 1714 S. 4th, is offering evening meals for anyone in need.
The ministry has set up three ways for people to receive food at the facility.
Meals for the homeless population are provided under a tent in the parking lot, on chairs spaced to maintain recommended social distancing.
Forgotten Ministries staff will pick up anyone in need from Our Daily Bread at 4:30 p.m. each day and return them there after the meal. People who use this service will have the opportunity to shower, receive a change of clothes and leave their clothes to be laundered and picked up the next day.
For all others in need, the Forgotten Ministries food truck will be serving meals beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The food truck will be parked in the south part of the Moore and 4th intersection for drive-through service, with meals in to-go containers. Traffic on Moore will be restricted to one-way eastbound traffic from 3rd to Leona Mitchell during meal service, “in order to keep a line from forming on Leona Mitchell and causing traffic problems,” according to a press release.
Traffic flow for the drive-through service will be east on Moore from 3rd, then north on 4th after picking up from the food truck.
New View Apartments residents can walk to the food truck and form a line to be served to-go containers.
Forgotten Ministries is looking for churches and organizations willing to help serve or cover the cost of meals during the coronavirus pandemic. Anyone interested in helping can message the Forgotten Ministries Facebook page or email peggy@forgottenministries.com.
To help financially, mail a check made payable to Forgotten Ministries to 1714 S. 4th St., Enid, OK 73701.
