While other NBA teams and players have not been so fortunate, the Oklahoma City Thunder reported on Wednesday that it was, post testing, coronavirus free.
Sent out Wednesday afternoon, the release reads as follows:
“The Oklahoma City Thunder consulted with infectious disease experts for a recommendation on the players and staff who needed COVID-19 testing based on their exposure at the game on March 11. All results have come back negative.
“The Thunder will continue to work in coordination with team physicians, public health officials and infectious disease experts, while focusing on the health and safety of everyone in our community.
“Recognizing the stress on the state of Oklahoma’s medical system, the Thunder did not use state resources and chose an alternative path for testing of its personnel.”
The “game” referenced in the release, however, was no game at all.
One week earlier, March 11, the Utah Jazz and Thunder were set to tip off inside Chesapeake Energy Arena, the starters had even been introduced, when a conference broke out in front of the scorer’s table between officials and Thunder medical personnel.
That led to the postponement and eventual suspension of the game in the wake of Jazz center Rudy Gobert, though not in the building, having tested positive for coronavirus.
Later that night, the NBA announced the league would pause its season for at least 30 days.
The next day, subsequent to Utah’s traveling party having been tested before leaving the arena late Wednesday, it was revealed that Gobert’s teammate, Donovan Mitchell, had also tested positive for the virus.
Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced four of its players, only one showing symptoms, had tested positive for the virus. The Nets, though, did not identify which players.
Kevin Durant, league MVP following the 2013-14 season as a member of the Thunder, soon thereafter revealed himself to be one of those players, but to also be asymptomatic.
