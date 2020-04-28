ENID, Okla. — Five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Northwest Oklahoma, including four in Enid, on a day when the number of state cases jumped nearly 4% and 10 more deaths were reported, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The number of Enid residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus increased from nine on Monday's OSDH daily report to 13 on Tuesday, and a Fairview resident also tested positive, bringing the Major County COVID-19 case total to three, according to OSDH.
Two of the Enid cases are an employee and a resident with The Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Enid, who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Monday while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to officials with the facility.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported only one hospitalization for COVID-19 on Tuesday, while Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has no COVID-19 admissions, according to hospital officials.
State numbers
There have been 3,410 cumulative cases of COVID-19, a 3.96% increase, and 207 deaths associated with the virus in Oklahoma, according to OSDH. Of those cases, 2,260, 93 or 4.3% in the past 24 hours, have recovered and 288 currently hospitalized, with 118 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH. There have been 56,289 negative specimens.
Of the 10 deaths reported Tuesday, all occurred between Wednesday, April 26, and Sunday, according to OSDH. Eight were ages 65 and older — a man and a woman in Tulsa County, two women and a man in Washington County, two women in Caddo and Delaware counties and a man in Cleveland County — and two were in the 50-64 age group — a man and a woman in Tulsa County.
Of the Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 165, or 79.71%, have been 65 and older; 32, or 15.45%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 5, or 2.42%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 2.42%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 108 or 52.17%, than women, 99 or 47.83%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH.
Deaths recorded per county in the state are 32 in Tulsa County; 29 in Oklahoma County; 28 in Cleveland County; 18 in Washington County; 14 in Wagoner County; 11 in Delaware County; eight in Osage County; seven in Caddo County; six each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; four each in Muskogee and Pottawatomie counties; three each in Adair, Canadian, Mayes, Rogers and Sequoyah counties; two each in Pawnee and Pittsburg counties; and one each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Grady, Latimer, Major, Ottawa, Payne, Pontotoc, Seminole, Stephens and Texas counties, according to OSDH data released Tuesday morning.
Of the positive cases, there have been 31 in the 0-4 range, 82 in the 5-17 range, 686 in the 18-35 range, 740 in the 36-49 range, 806 in the 50-64 range and 1,063 in the 65 and older range, according to OSDH on Tuesday. Two ages were listed as "unknown." Of those testing positive, 1,910 have been female, 1,490 have been male and 10 have been reported as unknown gender.
Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 729 in Oklahoma County; 506 in Tulsa County; 410 in Cleveland County; 244 in Washington County; 116 in Wagoner County; 107 in Texas County; 96 in Canadian County; 90 in Delaware County; 79 in Comanche County; 76 in Creek County; 72 in Osage County; 64 each in Adair and Greer counties; 61 in Caddo County; 50 in Rogers County; 47 in Kay County; 44 in Payne County; 43 in Pottawatomie County; 35 each in Grady and McClain counties; 32 in Ottawa County; 29 in Pawnee County; 27 in Pittsburg County; 26 each in Cherokee and Muskogee counties; 22 in Stephens County; 21 in Mayes County; 20 in Nowata County; 16 in Okmulgee County; 15 each in Garfield and Jackson counties; 13 each in Garvin and Logan counties; 12 in Sequoyah County; 11 in Lincoln County; 10 each in Custer, Craig, LeFlore, Pontotoc and Seminole counties; eight each in Bryan, Kingfisher and McCurtain counties; six in Noble County; five each in Beaver, Beckham, Cotton, Haskell and Latimer counties; four in Kiowa County; three each in Choctaw, Johnston, Major and Woods counties; two each in Carter, Dewey, Grant, Jefferson, Love, Major, Marshall and McIntosh counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Harper, Murray, Okfuskee, Pushmataha, Tillman and Woodward counties, according to OSDH information released Tuesday morning.
Northwest Oklahoma numbers
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town include 13 in Enid; four in Kingfisher; three in Alva; two each in Fairview, Okarche and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Hennessey, Jet, Lahoma, Lamont, Laverne, Medford and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH.
Garfield County has recorded 15 cases, with eight recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has recorded eight cases, with six recovered; Major county has recorded three cases, with one recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County has recorded three cases; Grant County has recorded two cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have recorded one case each, with both recovered. There have been no positive tests in Blaine County, according to OSDH as of Monday morning.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and coughing, should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
