Individuals have until Sept. 30 to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census.
A request to extend the deadline to respond to the U.S. Census to Oct. 31 has been denied, Trent Misak with ERDA said in an email Wednesday.
The COVID-19 pandemic previously shut down follow-up efforts from enumerators going door to door.
Garfield County so far has a response rate of 63%; in 2010, its response rate was 68%, Misak said.
If Garfield County has an undercount of 5 percentage points, it stands to lose an estimated $120 million over 10 years in federal funding for community programs, hospitals, schools and fire and police departments, Misak, the county’s complete count chair, said in an email to ERDA members Wednesday.
Residents can respond to the census by either:
• Online at my2020census.gov;
• Texting “Respond now” to 313131;
• Calling 1 (844) 330-2020 in English or 1 (844) 438-2020 in Spanish or;
• Completing and mailing back the questionnaire.
Census responses are confidential.
