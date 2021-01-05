Enid News & Eagle
Family Video announced Tuesday it was closing all of its store nationwide, including its store in Enid.
“Today, I have to make the difficult announcement that we are closing all Family Video locations,” said Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures, Family Video’s parent company, in a statement. “The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic but also in the lack of movie releases, pushed us to the end of an era.”
The Enid store is located in Sunset Plaza.
According to multiple media outlets, Family Video plans liquidation sales of all inventory, including movies, games, fixtures and televisions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.