topical
SEMINOLE NATION

'EXILED TO INDIAN COUNTRY' — Part 7

  • 2 min to read
The Guardian

The Guardian, a statue by Seminole Nation citizen Enoch Kelly Haney, stands atop the

Oklahoma State Capitol.

The story of the Seminole Nation's migration to Oklahoma from the Everglades of south Florida  begins after the Second Seminole War of 1835, Band Chief Wayne Shaw said.

Seminole Nation

“But one thing to note is that the war never technically ended," Shaw said. “About 200 to 300 of our men stayed behind and fought off the United States armies until they eventually stopped pursuing them.”

Those warriors became known as The Unconquerable, while the rest of what became the  Seminole Nation of Oklahoma was forced to travel to its allotted lands in Indian Territory. Today, the tribe is headquartered in Wewoka and its land is all contained within Seminole County.

'Exiled to Indian Country'

They called it the “Indian problem.” The white settlers wanted more land, and the tribes held rich acreages. Removing tribes from the Southeast was more than just an idea by the time Andrew Jackson was elected president in 1828. The Indian Removal Act was among his defining pieces of legislation. Jackson argued that moving tribes west of the Mississippi River would guarantee their survival.  Instead it launched an era of genocide. Thousands died during the forced marches to land designated as Indian Territory. For members of the 39 tribes in Oklahoma, the removal stories have not been forgotten. Neither has the Dawes Severalty Act of 1887, intended to assimilate Native Americans into white society by stripping them of their cultural and social traditions. The ramifications persist today.

"The former lands of the Seminoles were taken and bought out by the government for 50 cents an acre," Shaw said. “Then, they turned around and sold us present-day Seminole County for even more. At that point, we are left with no money and no valuable territory. The land rush of '76? That was the biggest slap in my face because we held that land way before any of the settlers did."

The Seminole people wanted to remain in Florida for several reasons, the most substantial being their investment in the land and agriculture and the years of work that went into building their homes and way of life. The move to Indian Territory was a blow to every aspect of the Seminole way of life, Shaw said.

Shaw said he has been a band chief for 50 years and has served 40 years on the Seminole Nation Council as well as the Five Civilized Tribes’ Inter-tribal Council.

Seminole Band Chief Wayne Shaw

Seminole Band Chief Wayne Shaw

"I try to tell my kids that this is a give-and-take world. The more you give, the better you will leave this world,” Shaw said.

“I never close my door to anybody. If you come to my house tomorrow and say you need a roof over your head, I can give you that. You may have to sleep on the floor, but you'll have a place to sleep. That's how my grandfather operated, and that's how our ancestors did it for hundreds of years.”

Shaw bemoans the systemic assimilation he said has been carried out against his tribe for more than 180 years.

"It all comes back to assimilation in this country, and I'm tired of our culture being always under attack. We are losing our rights to our nation," he said.

Gaylord News

Gaylord News is a University of Oklahoma-sponsored Washington news bureau producing stories on Oklahoma-related issues and the state's representatives for distribution to statewide news outlets.

Greg P. Chilcoat is president of the Seminole Nation and oversees the tribe’s business matters, including joint meetings, employee training sessions and collective social activity. Tribal enrollment is about 19,000. 

Chilcoat served last year as president of the Inter-Tribal Council, made up of leaders from the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek), and Seminole nations. Together, they steward about 750,000 Native Americans across the country.

The history and culture of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma are documented at the Seminole Nation Museum in Wewoka, which is open every day but Sundays and federal holidays.

Seminole Nation Days, a celebration of Seminole culture and heritage, is held every September.

Kaelan Deese is a reporter with Gaylord News, a reporting project of the University of Oklahoma Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Intertribal Council

Seminole Nation Chief Greg P. Chilcoat, third from left, poses with other members of the Intertribal Council during a meeting in Durant. Kaelan Deese/Gaylord News

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you