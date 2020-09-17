EPS sees drop in COVID-10 quarantines, isolations

The number of Enid Public Schools students and staff in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19 fell Thursday, according to figures posted on the district’s website.
There are 555 people in either close-contact quarantine or positive-test isolation, down from 590 on Wednesday. More than half of those are students and staff at Adams Elementary School, which went to distance learning Monday after a staff member tested positive last week.
All 297 Adams students will continue distance learning until at least Sept. 24.
Fourteen entire classes from Adams are in quarantine, along with one from Monroe Elementary School. One class at Coolidge Elementary School that had been in quarantine has been allowed back to school.
Enid High School had the most positive cases in the district, with five, three students and two staff members. That number is down from six on Wednesday. The school also has the most number of students, aside from Adams, in close-contact quarantine at 62, down from 71 on Wednesday.
Emerson Middle School has four positive cases, all students. Longfellow Middle School has two positive cases, both students. Other schools with two positive cases are: Waller Middle School, both students; Monroe, one student and one staff member; and Taft Elementary School, both students.
Emerson, which jumped Wednesday from 28 students in close-contact quarantine to 43, dropped back to 36 Thursday.
Coolidge, which had 26 people in close-contact quarantine or positive-test isolation on Wednesday now has six, all students in close-contact quarantine.
No positive cases are reported at Coolidge, Garfield, Hayes, Hoover, McKinley and Prairie View elementary schools, as well as Carver/Fowler ECC and Lincoln Academy.
EPS’ special services now has one staff member in positive-test isolation and one in close-contact quarantine.
Chisholm Public Schools again reported no students or staff under quarantine due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the district’s online counts. All students returned to school Monday.
Autry Technology Center reported last week an individual tested positive and is isolating at home after being in the Strate Center most of the day Sept. 3. The school says the affected areas were closed temporarily while deep cleaning and sanitizing were performed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.