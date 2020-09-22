EPS quarantine, isolation numbers rise

The number of Enid Public Schools students and staff in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19 rose Tuesday.
According to figures posted on the district's website, there are 558 people in either close-contact quarantine or positive-test isolation, up from 541 on Monday. More than half of those — 299 — are students and staff at Adams Elementary School, which went to distance learning Sept. 14 after a staff member tested positive.
Adams students are expected to return to the classroom Thursday. Fourteen entire classes from Adams are in quarantine.
There also is one class at Hoover Elementary School quarantined and doing distance learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Twenty students at Hoover now are in close-contact quarantine, and one student is in positive-test isolation. One staff member also is in close-contact quarantine.
Enid High School had the most positive cases in the district, with five — three students and two staff members. That number is up from four on Monday. The school also has the most number of students, aside from Adams, in close-contact quarantine at 87, up from 73 on Monday. Including staff, EHS has 97 people in either close-contact quarantine or positive-test isolation. That was up from 82 on Monday.
Emerson Middle School has the next highest total, with 31 students and staff out on Tuesday, the same as Monday.
Emerson has one positive case involving a student, down from three on Friday. Longfellow Middle School has two positive cases, both students.
The only other schools with positive cases, one each, are Adams, Hoover and Taft elementary schools. The positive test at Adams involves a staff member, while the cases at the others schools involve students.
Chisholm Public Schools again reported no students or staff under quarantine due to COVID-19, according to the district’s online counts.
